What Do Financial Advisors Make for Selling Annuities?

Annuities are a common financial product used in retirement planning, but their compensation structure isn’t always easy to understand. Many investors are familiar with the basic concept of exchanging a lump sum for a stream of guaranteed income, but fewer are aware of how financial advisors are compensated when recommending these products. How advisors are paid for selling annuities can provide useful context when it comes to evaluating product features, costs and how an annuity may fit within an overall investment portfolio or retirement strategy.

Ask a financial advisor whether annuities are right for your portfolio based on your long-term goals.

How Annuity Commissions Work

When a financial advisor sells you an annuity, they’re typically paid a commission. However, you usually don’t pay this; the insurance company that issues the product does. This commission can be a large upfront payment, an ongoing trail commission paid over time or a combination of both.

Because the insurer covers the advisor’s commission, the cost isn’t always visible on your statement. However, you may pay it indirectly through a few different ways:

Annuity fees

Surrender charges

Spread the insurer earns on your premiums

You may not write a check for it, but you’re still absorbing the cost.

Commission rates are determined by the type of annuity and the specific contract terms. Because insurers want to incentivize advisors to sell their products, higher-commission annuities aren’t always the most competitive for the buyer.

Many annuities come with surrender charge periods. These are periods during which you incur a penalty if you withdraw your money early. They often correlate with higher advisor commissions. This is because the insurer essentially locks in your funds to offset the upfront payment it made to the advisor.

Not all advisors earn commissions on annuities. Fee-only financial advisors charge clients directly for their services and generally don’t accept commissions. If you’re working with a commission-based advisor, understanding their compensation can help you assess whether their recommendation aligns with your financial goals.

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How Commissions Vary By Annuity Type

Variable annuities typically carry commission rates ranging from 2% to 3% of the amount invested.

These products are more complex and offer investment sub-accounts tied to market performance. Therefore, insurers tend to compensate advisors more generously for selling them.

Fixed annuities generally come with lower commissions, typically up to 1.5%. These products are simpler by design. With a guaranteed interest rate over a set period, the sales effort and product complexity don’t command the same payout as variable products.

Fixed indexed annuities tie returns to a market index, such as the S&P 500, while protecting against losses. They typically generate commissions in the 6% to 8% range. Their hybrid nature makes them a popular middle-ground product.

Advisors can sometimes earn additional compensation for attaching optional riders to an annuity contract, such as guaranteed lifetime withdrawal benefits. These add-ons increase the product’s overall value proposition but also its complexity and, often, its cost to the buyer.

Across all annuity types, commission rates tend to rise alongside the length of the surrender charge period. A 10-year surrender period typically yields a higher advisor payout than a five-year one. This is because the insurer has more time to recoup the upfront payments it made.

Does the Commission Impact What the Investor Receives?

Annuity commissions don’t come out of thin air.

While “advisor commission” won’t be labeled on your contract, the cost is still built into the product’s structure. Insurers design their pricing, fee schedules and credited interest rates with commission payouts already factored in.

With fixed annuities, the interest rate credited to your account may be slightly lower than a comparable no-commission product. The insurer must maintain its profit margin after paying the advisor, potentially reducing the amount left for your credited return.

In variable annuities, commissions are typically offset through mortality and expense risk charges, administrative fees and underlying fund expenses. These recurring costs reduce your net investment returns over time, compounding the longer you hold the product.

When an insurer pays an advisor a large upfront commission, they need to recoup that cost if you exit early. That’s where surrender charges come in. These penalties, which typically run 7% and decline over time, exist largely to protect the insurer’s bottom line, not yours.

It’s worth noting that a well-matched annuity can still deliver solid value even after commissions are accounted for. If the product’s guarantees, income features and tax-deferral benefits align with your goals, the commission’s drag on performance may be a reasonable trade-off.

How to Decide if an Annuity Is Right for You

The strongest case for an annuity is a simple one: you want guaranteed income you can’t outlive. If your Social Security benefits and pension income won’t fully cover your essential retirement expenses, an annuity can fill that gap with predictable, lifelong payments.

Annuities appeal most to investors who prioritize stability over growth. If market volatility is a concern and you prefer lower returns for downside protection, the guarantees built into many annuity products may be worth the trade-off.

Annuities are long-term commitments. Surrender charge periods can last anywhere from five to ten years or more. Therefore, they’re generally best suited for money you won’t need in the near term. If you buy an annuity with funds you may need for emergencies or short-term goals, it can be a costly mistake.

If your retirement portfolio is already heavy on guaranteed income sources, adding an annuity may be redundant. On the other hand, investors with significant market exposure and no pension may find that an annuity provides a stabilizing counterbalance to their overall strategy.

Not every annuity is the right annuity. Products loaded with riders, sub-accounts and layered fees can be difficult to evaluate and expensive to own. A straightforward fixed or income annuity often serves retirees better than a complex variable product with features they’ll never fully use.

Bottom Line

Annuities can be a valuable retirement planning tool, but understanding an advisor’s compensation for selling them is key to making an informed decision. Commissions vary significantly by product type, and while they don’t appear as a direct charge, they influence everything from credited interest rates to surrender charge periods. The right annuity, if there is one, depends on your income needs, risk tolerance and how the product fits within your broader financial picture.

Tips for Retirement Planning

Wondering if you need an annuity as part of your retirement income plan? Consider working with a financial advisor specializing in retirement planning. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Not sure if you’ll have enough income to sustain your lifestyle in retirement? Check out our retirement income calculator to see if you’re on pace. And if the savings in your 401(k) aren’t going to be enough, consider opening an IRA at a low-cost brokerage to add more investments to your portfolio.

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