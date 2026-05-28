Mega Backdoor Roth Limits in 2026

For high earners who’ve already maxed out their 401(k) and Roth IRA contributions, the mega backdoor Roth offers a rare opportunity to push tens of thousands of additional dollars into tax-free retirement savings each year. In 2026, the strategy allows eligible savers to contribute up to the overall 401(k) limit of $72,000. Even higher caps are available for those 50 and older by combining after-tax contributions with Roth conversions. However, this strategy comes with specific rules, plan requirements and contribution math that can trip up even experienced savers.

Ask a financial advisor about the best way to save for retirement based on your long-term goals.

How the Mega Backdoor Roth Works

The mega backdoor Roth is a strategy that allows high earners to funnel significantly more money into a Roth account than the standard contribution limits typically allow. It leverages after-tax (non-Roth) contributions to a 401(k) plan, then converts those dollars into a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k).

When executed correctly, this approach can dramatically accelerate tax-free retirement savings beyond what’s possible through a traditional Roth IRA alone.

1. Contribute

The first step is contributing the maximum allowed to your traditional or Roth 401(k) through standard employee deferrals. Once you’ve hit the employee deferral cap, the mega backdoor strategy relies on making additional after-tax contributions to your 401(k).

The IRS sets a total annual limit on combined contributions. This includes employee deferrals, employer matches and after-tax contributions. In 2026, the total limit is $72,000 for workers under 50.

The difference between your deferrals, any employer match and this overall cap is the space available for after-tax contributions.

2. Convert

The next step is converting those after-tax contributions into a Roth account.

There are two ways to do this:

Through an in-plan Roth conversion

By rolling the funds into a Roth IRA

The goal is to move the money quickly so that any investment earnings, which are otherwise taxable upon conversion, remain minimal. Once inside the Roth, the funds grow tax-free, and qualified withdrawals in retirement are also tax-free.

3. Confirm

Not every 401(k) plan supports the mega backdoor Roth, which is one of the biggest hurdles for savers. Your plan must permit both after-tax contributions and either in-service withdrawals or in-plan Roth conversions.

Without these features, the strategy simply isn’t available. Therefore, it’s worth reviewing your plan documents or speaking with your HR or benefits administrator before relying on it.

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2026 Mega Backdoor Roth Contribution Limits

The cornerstone figure for the mega backdoor Roth is the total annual 401(k) contribution limit. Within these overall caps are standard employee deferral limits.

These are the limits for 2026.

2026 Mega Backdoor Roth Contribution Limits

Type of Worker Contribution Limit Standard Employee Deferral Limits Workers under 50 $72,000 $24,500 Workers 50 and older $80,000 $32,500 Workers ages 60 through 63 $83,250 $35,750

These deferrals can go into either a traditional pre-tax 401(k) or a Roth 401(k), depending on what your plan offers and your tax strategy.

Calculating Contributions

To calculate your after-tax contribution space, subtract your employee deferrals and any employer contributions from the total annual limit.

For example, a 40-year-old who contributes the full $24,500 and receives a $10,000 employer match would have $37,500 of room left for after-tax contributions. This entire amount could then be converted into a Roth account through the mega backdoor strategy.

It’s worth noting that the standard Roth IRA contribution limits remain in place for 2026 at $7,000 for those under 50 and $8,000 for those 50 and older. These are separate from the mega backdoor Roth and are subject to income-based phaseouts.

The mega backdoor strategy is appealing precisely because it sidesteps those income limits. Instead, it allows high earners to move far more into a Roth than direct contributions would permit.

How to Calculate Your Mega Backdoor Roth Space

Begin with the IRS’s overall 2026 annual contribution limit for 401(k) plans. This figure represents the absolute ceiling for all contributions to your 401(k) in a given year. It includes your own deferrals, employer contributions and any after-tax dollars. The following are the limits according to age: Workers under 50: $72,000

$72,000 50 or older: $80,500

$80,500 Ages 60 and 63: $83,750 Subtract the amount you plan to contribute through standard employee deferrals, whether it’s for a traditional or Roth 401(k). For most workers under 50 maxing out their plan, that’s $24,500 in 2026. That means a 40-year-old hitting the deferral cap would have $47,500 remaining within the overall limit after this step. Employer contributions, including matching and profit-sharing dollars, also count toward the total cap. Estimate what your employer will contribute over the year based on your salary, match formula and any expected profit-sharing payouts. For example, if your employer contributes $10,000 across the year, subtract that from your remaining balance, leaving $37,500 of room.

Whatever’s left after subtracting deferrals and employer contributions represents the maximum amount you can contribute on an after-tax basis and potentially convert to a Roth.

What to Do If Your Plan Doesn’t Support a Mega Backdoor Roth

Before pivoting to another strategy, double-check the specifics of your plan.

The mega backdoor Roth requires two features: the ability to make after-tax contributions beyond the standard deferral limit, and either in-service withdrawals or in-plan Roth conversions. Your summary plan description or a conversation with your HR or benefits team can confirm whether one or both features are missing.

If your plan is close but not quite there, it may be worth raising the issue with your employer. Plan sponsors will sometimes amend their 401(k) to allow after-tax contributions and Roth conversions when employees express interest. While there’s no guarantee of success, a well-framed request, especially one supported by coworkers, can prompt a review during the next plan update.

If your income falls within the IRS phaseout range, you can still contribute directly to a Roth IRA. In 2026, that’s up to $7,500 for those under 50 and $8,600 for those 50 and older.

While the amounts are smaller than what the mega backdoor allows, the tax-free growth and withdrawal benefits are identical. Other options for you might include using a Roth 401(k), exploring a health savings account for smaller dollar amounts or even a standard backdoor Roth IRA.

Bottom Line

The mega backdoor Roth remains one of the most powerful strategies available to high earners looking to supercharge their tax-free retirement savings in 2026. By layering after-tax 401(k) contributions on top of standard deferrals and then converting those funds to a Roth account, savers can potentially move tens of thousands of additional dollars into tax-free growth each year, well beyond what direct Roth IRA contributions allow.

Tips for Implementing a Mega Backdoor Roth

A financial advisor can help you determine how a mega backdoor Roth could fit into your financial plan. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

You may want to estimate how much you need to save for retirement. SmartAsset’s free retirement calculator can help you make sure that you’re saving enough for your goals.

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