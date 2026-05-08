401(k) Tax Forms: Withdrawals, Rollovers and Loans

When you take money from your 401(k) through a withdrawal, rollover or loan default, the IRS requires specific reporting on your tax return. The forms you receive, what each figure represents and how to report them correctly can affect both what you owe and whether you face penalties for errors or omissions.

If you want help reporting a 401(k) withdrawal, rollover or loan default correctly, a financial advisor can help you identify which forms apply and how to avoid penalties or unexpected taxes.

What Tax Forms Do You Get From a 401(k)?

The specific tax forms you receive from your 401(k) depend on the type of transaction you conducted during the year. Here are the primary forms and when you receive them:

Form 1099-R: Pension, Annuity, Retirement or Profit-Sharing Plan Distributions

Form 1099-R is the most important tax form you will receive from your 401(k). Your plan administrator sends this form whenever money comes out of your account, including:

You typically receive Form 1099-R by January 31 of the year following the distribution.

The form contains several boxes with critical tax information:

Box 1 – Gross distribution. The total amount distributed from your 401(k), including money rolled over to another account.

The total amount distributed from your 401(k), including money rolled over to another account. Box 2a – Taxable amount. The portion of the distribution that is subject to income tax. For a proper rollover, this is typically zero.

The portion of the distribution that is subject to income tax. For a proper rollover, this is typically zero. Box 4 – Federal income tax withheld. The amount of federal tax that was withheld from your distribution. This counts as a tax payment for the year.

The amount of federal tax that was withheld from your distribution. This counts as a tax payment for the year. Box 7 – Distribution code. A letter or number code that explains the type of distribution. This code tells the IRS whether the distribution was an early withdrawal, normal distribution, rollover or another type of transaction. Common distribution codes include 1 (early distribution, before age 59 ½), 2 (early distribution, exception applies), 7 (normal distribution) and G (direct rollover to an IRA or another eligible plan).

If you rolled over your 401(k) distribution to an IRA, you will also receive Form 5498 from the IRA custodian. This form is informational only. You do not need to file it with your tax return. Rather, it reports rollover contributions to your IRA and is sent to the IRS to confirm that the money was properly rolled over.

Your regular paycheck contributions to a 401(k) appear in Box 12 of your W-2 with code D for elective deferrals. These contributions reduce your taxable wages shown in Box 1. This is why contributing to a traditional 401(k) lowers your current-year taxes.

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How 401(k) Withdrawals Are Reported on Your Taxes

When you take money out of a traditional 401(k) as a withdrawal rather than rolling it over, that distribution is generally taxable as ordinary income. Understanding how this income is taxed and reported helps you avoid surprises when filing your return.

401(k) withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income, not as capital gains. This means the money is added to your other income for the year and taxed at your marginal tax rate. This rate can range anywhere from 10% to 37% at the federal level, depending on your total income.

For example, if you are in the 22% tax bracket and take a $30,000 withdrawal, you will owe approximately $6,600 in federal income tax on that distribution, plus any applicable state taxes.

If you withdraw money from your 401(k) before age 59 ½, you generally owe an additional 10% early withdrawal penalty on top of regular income taxes. Using the previous example, a $30,000 early withdrawal would result in $6,600 in income tax plus $3,000 in penalty, for a total tax hit of $9,600.

However, several exceptions to the 10% penalty exist:

Separation from service after age 55, which allows penalty-free distributions from that specific plan only

Substantially equal periodic payments (SEPP)

Qualified domestic relations order (QDRO)

Unreimbursed medical expenses exceeding 7.5% of AGI

Total and permanent disability

Death of the participant

Once you reach age 73, you must begin taking required minimum distributions from your traditional 401(k) each year. These distributions are reported on Form 1099-R with distribution code 7 and are fully taxable as ordinary income. Failing to take your RMD results in a penalty of 25% of the amount you should have withdrawn but did not, which can be reduced to 10% if the missed distribution is corrected within the two-year correction window.

The gross distribution (Box 1 on Form 1099-R) is the total amount taken from your account. The taxable amount (Box 2a) is what you actually owe taxes on.

For traditional 401(k) distributions, these amounts are usually the same because all contributions were pre-tax. However, if you have after-tax contributions in your 401(k) or are withdrawing from a Roth 401(k), the taxable amount may be lower than the gross distribution.

When you take a 401(k) distribution, your plan administrator typically withholds 20% for federal income taxes automatically. You can request additional withholding if you expect to be in a higher tax bracket.

State withholding varies by state and may be automatic or optional depending on state law. The withheld amounts appear in Boxes 4 and 14 of Form 1099-R and count as tax payments when you file your return.

Rolling over your 401(k) to an IRA or another employer’s 401(k) plan is generally not a taxable event if done correctly. However, understanding the difference between direct and indirect rollovers and how they are reported is crucial for avoiding unnecessary taxes.

With a direct rollover, your 401(k) administrator sends the money directly to the new IRA or 401(k) custodian without you ever receiving the funds. This is the cleanest approach and avoids withholding. The distribution appears on Form 1099-R with code G in Box 7, indicating a direct rollover to an IRA or eligible retirement plan.

For an indirect rollover, you receive the distribution check. You then have 60 days to deposit the money into an IRA or another 401(k) to avoid taxation. The challenge is that your plan administrator must withhold 20% for federal taxes when they send you the check. Because of this, you receive only 80% of your distribution.

For example, if you had $100,000 in your 401(k) and requested an indirect rollover, you would receive a check for $80,000, with $20,000 withheld for taxes. To complete a full rollover and avoid taxes, you must deposit the full $100,000 into your IRA within 60 days. This means you’d need to come up with the $20,000 that your employer withheld from other sources.

How Rollovers Appear on Form 1099-R

When you complete a rollover, Form 1099-R will show:

Box 1 (Gross distribution). The total amount distributed from your 401(k)

The total amount distributed from your 401(k) Box 2a (Taxable amount). Generally $0 for a direct rollover. For an indirect rollover, this box may indicate the taxable amount not determined, in which case you are responsible for calculating and reporting the taxable portion based on how much you rolled over and how much, if any, you kept.

Generally $0 for a direct rollover. For an indirect rollover, this box may indicate the taxable amount not determined, in which case you are responsible for calculating and reporting the taxable portion based on how much you rolled over and how much, if any, you kept. Box 7 (Distribution code). Code G for a direct rollover, or code 1 or 7 for an indirect rollover that you must report as rolled over on your tax return

For an indirect rollover, you must complete the rollover within 60 days of receiving the distribution. If you miss this deadline, the entire distribution becomes taxable income. It also may be subject to the 10% early withdrawal penalty if you are under age 59½.

The IRS allows only one indirect rollover per 12-month period across all your IRAs. This limitation applies to IRAs only and does not extend to 401(k) plans, which have no equivalent restriction on the number of transfers. Direct rollovers between any accounts are not subject to this rule, which is another reason to use trustee-to-trustee transfers whenever possible.

Common Rollover Pitfalls

Missing the 60-day window. Life happens, and some people miss the deadline. The IRS does grant hardship waivers in extreme circumstances. Still, it is better to use a direct rollover and avoid the issue entirely.

Life happens, and some people miss the deadline. The IRS does grant hardship waivers in extreme circumstances. Still, it is better to use a direct rollover and avoid the issue entirely. Failing to replace withheld taxes. In an indirect rollover, if you only roll over the 80% you received and not the 20% that was withheld, that 20% becomes taxable income and may be subject to penalties.

In an indirect rollover, if you only roll over the 80% you received and not the 20% that was withheld, that 20% becomes taxable income and may be subject to penalties. Incorrect tax return reporting. Some taxpayers forget to indicate on their tax return that they completed a rollover. This can cause the IRS to think the distribution is taxable. Make sure your tax preparer or software correctly shows the rollover.

Taking a loan from your 401(k) is fundamentally different from taking a withdrawal or distribution. Loans are not taxable events when handled properly. However, they can become taxable if certain conditions are not met.

Loans Are Not Taxable When Taken Properly

When you borrow money from your 401(k), you are not taking a distribution. You are borrowing from yourself and agreeing to pay the money back with interest. As long as you repay the loan according to the loan terms, you will not owe any and you will not receive a Form 1099-R.

This is an important distinction that many people miss: A 401(k) loan is not the same as a 401(k) withdrawal. Confusing the two leads to unnecessary worry about tax consequences.

When a Loan Becomes a Taxable Distribution

You will receive Form 1099-R and owe taxes on a 401(k) loan in these situations:

Default on the loan: If you miss payments and the loan goes into default, the outstanding balance is treated as a taxable distribution and reported on Form 1099-R.

If you miss payments and the loan goes into default, the outstanding balance is treated as a taxable distribution and reported on Form 1099-R. Leaving your job with an outstanding loan: If you leave your employer with an unpaid 401(k) loan, the outstanding balance generally becomes due. If you do not repay it, the balance is treated as a taxable distribution. Under current tax law, you have until your tax return due date, including extensions, to roll over the outstanding loan balance to an IRA to avoid taxation.

Tax Consequences of a Loan Distribution

If your 401(k) loan becomes a distribution, the outstanding balance is taxed as ordinary income. If you are under age 59 ½, you also owe the 10% early withdrawal penalty unless an exception applies.

For example, if you leave your job with a $25,000 outstanding loan balance and do not repay it or roll it over, that $25,000 becomes taxable income. If you are in the 22% tax bracket and under 59 ½, you would owe $5,500 in income tax, plus $2,500 in penalty. In total, that would a tax hit of $8,000.

Filing Checklist for 401(k) Tax Forms

Before you file your tax return, run through this checklist:

Verify that you have received all 1099-R forms . If you took multiple distributions during the year, you should receive a separate 1099-R for each, or one combined form showing all transactions.

. If you took multiple distributions during the year, you should receive a separate 1099-R for each, or one combined form showing all transactions. Match 1099-R information to your tax software entries. Enter the information exactly as it appears on the form. The IRS receives copies of all 1099-R forms and matches them against tax returns.

Enter the information exactly as it appears on the form. The IRS receives copies of all 1099-R forms and matches them against tax returns. Check distribution codes carefully. The code in Box 7 determines whether the distribution is subject to penalties or qualifies for special treatment. If the code seems incorrect, contact your plan administrator for a corrected form.

The code in Box 7 determines whether the distribution is subject to penalties or qualifies for special treatment. If the code seems incorrect, contact your plan administrator for a corrected form. Confirm withholding is credited. Verify that federal and state withholding from your 401(k) distribution is included in your total tax payments for the year.

Verify that federal and state withholding from your 401(k) distribution is included in your total tax payments for the year. Indicate rollovers clearly. If you completed a rollover, make sure your tax return shows this clearly. Most tax software has a specific section for rollovers where you indicate the amount you rolled over.

Bottom Line

The key distinctions are that rollovers are generally not taxable if completed correctly, 401(k) loans are not taxable unless you default or leave your job without repaying them, and early withdrawals typically face both income tax and a 10% penalty unless an exception applies. The distribution code on Form 1099-R determines how the IRS treats the transaction, so verifying that the code accurately reflects your situation is worth doing before you file. Rollovers must be properly indicated on your return, and any taxes withheld from distributions should be accounted for to avoid overpaying or triggering a notice.

Tax Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you plan 401(k) distributions and rollovers with tax-efficient strategies. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to know how much your next tax refund or balance could be, SmartAsset’s tax return calculator can help you get an estimate.

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