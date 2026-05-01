Social Security Tax Thresholds for Retirement Income

Social Security benefits can be taxed at the federal level depending on your total income in retirement. Whether you owe taxes on your benefits, and how much, depends on very old data. The IRS uses income thresholds set decades ago that have never been adjusted for inflation. As incomes and cost-of-living adjustments increase, so do the number of retirees who cross this threshold each year.

A financial advisor can help you understand how your Social Security benefits impact your retirement budget.

How Social Security Taxation Thresholds Work

Federal taxation of Social Security benefits is determined by your “combined income,” sometimes called provisional income. Only the Social Security benefit taxation uses this formula, not your adjusted gross income or taxable income.

The combined income formula is:

Combined income = Adjusted gross income (AGI) + Nontaxable interest + 50% of your Social Security benefits

This combined income number determines what percentage of your Social Security benefits are included in taxable income. The thresholds vary by filing status:

Single filers:

Combined income below $25,000: No tax on benefits

Combined income $25,000 to $34,000: Up to 50% of benefits may be taxable

Combined income above $34,000: Up to 85% of benefits may be taxable

Married filing jointly:

Combined income below $32,000: No tax on benefits

Combined income $32,000 to $44,000: Up to 50% of benefits may be taxable

Combined income above $44,000: Up to 85% of benefits may be taxable

Married filing separately (if you lived with your spouse at any point during the year):

Up to 85% of benefits may be taxable regardless of income level. This filing status has the most unfavorable treatment for Social Security taxation.

It’s important to understand that “up to” does not mean exactly that percentage of your benefits. The actual taxable amount depends on how far above the threshold your combined income falls. Someone just $1,000 over the threshold will have a much smaller percentage taxed than someone $10,000 over it, even though both are in the same tier.

The taxable amount is never more than 85% of your total benefits, no matter how high your income. This 85% cap applies to everyone above the upper threshold.

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Why These Thresholds Catch More Retirees Every Year

The Social Security benefit taxation thresholds have a major structural problem: inflation. The $25,000/$32,000 thresholds were set in 1984 when the 50% taxation tier was introduced. The $34,000/$44,000 thresholds were added in 1993 when the 85% tier was created. Both have remained frozen for decades.

By contrast, nearly every other part of the tax code adjusts annually for inflation. Income tax brackets shift upward each year. The standard deduction increases. Even the Social Security payroll tax wage base rises with average wage growth. But the benefit taxation thresholds stay locked in place.

This creates a bracket creep problem. In real terms, the thresholds effectively decrease every year. What represented a moderate income in 1984 is very different from a moderate income today. Yet the $25,000 threshold remains unchanged, meaning more retirees with modest incomes now find their benefits subject to federal taxation.

Most Common Changes in Income

Several factors push retirees over these thresholds even if their financial situation has not meaningfully changed:

Social Security cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) : When your benefits increase due to inflation adjustments, your combined income rises automatically. The 2.5% COLA for 2025, for example, triggered taxation for retirees who were just under the threshold in previous years.

: When your benefits increase due to inflation adjustments, your combined income rises automatically. The 2.5% COLA for 2025, for example, triggered taxation for retirees who were just under the threshold in previous years. Rising interest rates : Higher yields on cash savings accounts increase the interest income that counts toward combined income. Improved savings rates can suddenly push your income into taxable territory.

: Higher yields on cash savings accounts increase the interest income that counts toward combined income. Improved savings rates can suddenly push your income into taxable territory. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) : Starting at age 73, you must begin taking distributions from traditional IRAs and 401(k) accounts. These withdrawals are included in AGI and can create a sudden, significant jump in combined income. A retiree with $500,000 in a traditional IRA might face RMDs of $20,000 or more annually. This often pushes them from the 0% taxation tier all the way to the 85% tier.

: Starting at age 73, you must begin taking distributions from traditional IRAs and 401(k) accounts. These withdrawals are included in AGI and can create a sudden, significant jump in combined income. A retiree with $500,000 in a traditional IRA might face RMDs of $20,000 or more annually. This often pushes them from the 0% taxation tier all the way to the 85% tier. Part-time work : Even modest employment income counts toward AGI and combined income. A retiree earning $10,000 from a part-time job may unintentionally trigger taxation of benefits.

: Even modest employment income counts toward AGI and combined income. A retiree earning $10,000 from a part-time job may unintentionally trigger taxation of benefits. Pension income : Monthly pension payments from a former employer are included in AGI.

: Monthly pension payments from a former employer are included in AGI. Capital gains : Large one-time gains, like selling a home or other investment, can spike combined income for that tax year.

: Large one-time gains, like selling a home or other investment, can spike combined income for that tax year. Tax-exempt municipal bond interest: This is a common surprise for retirees. The IRS does not tax municipal bond interest but still counts it toward Social Security taxation. Retirees who thought they were using a tax-efficient income source discover it still affects their benefits.

Efforts to index the thresholds to inflation or eliminate benefit taxation entirely have not yet succeeded. Any increase in thresholds would need to be offset by spending cuts or revenue increases elsewhere, making it politically difficult.

How to Calculate Your Taxable Social Security Benefits

Calculating the exact amount of your Social Security benefits that will be taxable is more complex than simply multiplying by 50% or 85%. The IRS uses a multi-step calculation that phases in taxation as your income rises. Here is the process:

Step 1: Find your total Social Security benefits

This amount appears in Box 5 of Form SSA-1099, which you receive each January from the Social Security Administration. It includes all retirement benefits, survivor benefits, and disability benefits you received during the year.

Step 2: Calculate your combined income

Add together your AGI (not including Social Security), any nontaxable interest (such as from municipal bonds), and 50% of your Social Security benefits. The result is your combined income.

Step 3: Compare to the thresholds

Determine which taxation tier you fall into based on your combined income and filing status, using the thresholds outlined earlier.

Step 4: Use IRS Publication 915 Worksheet

The IRS provides a 19-step worksheet in Publication 915 that calculates the exact taxable amount. This worksheet is necessary because the taxation phases in gradually. Someone who is $2,000 above the $25,000 threshold will have a much smaller percentage of benefits taxed than someone who is $8,000 above it, even though both are in the same tier.

Reporting on Your Tax Return

On Form 1040, you report your total Social Security benefits on line 6a and the taxable amount (calculated from the worksheet) on line 6b. Tax software and tax preparers typically handle this calculation automatically, but understanding the mechanics helps you plan ahead and make informed decisions about managing income.

Strategies to Reduce Taxes on Social Security Benefits

While you cannot change the thresholds themselves, you can manage your retirement income to reduce or eliminate taxation of your Social Security benefits. The key is controlling your combined income, particularly the components you have discretion over. Here are proven strategies:

Roth Conversions First

Convert traditional IRA funds to a Roth IRA during the years before you start claiming Social Security, paying taxes on the conversion amount upfront so future withdrawals do not count toward combined income. This works best if you retire before claiming benefits, giving you a window of several years to systematically convert funds while in lower tax brackets. Once you have Roth IRA assets, prioritize withdrawals from those accounts over traditional IRAs when you need extra income. Keep in mind that RMDs from traditional accounts are still required each year once you reach the applicable age, and failing to take the full amount may result in a penalty.

Offset Capital Gains

If you need to take a large traditional IRA withdrawal, sell property, or realize significant capital gains, consider doing so before you start claiming Social Security or in a year when you can offset it with deductions or losses. Spreading large distributions across multiple years can also keep you below or closer to the thresholds in each year.

Delayed Retirement Credits

Delaying Social Security from age 62 to age 70 increases your monthly benefit by roughly 8% per year while reducing the number of years your benefits are subject to taxation. If you can cover expenses through age 70 using savings, Roth withdrawals, and smaller traditional IRA distributions, you enter the Social Security phase with higher benefits and potentially lower combined income from other sources.

Voluntary Withholding

If you expect to owe taxes on your benefits, request voluntary federal income tax withholding at 7%, 10%, 12%, or 22% of your monthly benefit by completing Form W-4V. This prevents a large tax bill at year-end and helps you avoid underpayment penalties. If you do not elect withholding and Social Security is your primary income source, you may need to make estimated quarterly tax payments to avoid underpayment penalties. This is particularly important if you fall into a taxable tier with no other withholding to cover the liability.

Enhanced Senior Deduction (Until 2028)

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act includes a temporarily increased standard deduction for taxpayers age 65 and older through 2028. While this does not change the combined income thresholds for Social Security taxation, it can reduce or eliminate the actual tax you owe on benefits that are technically taxable, providing meaningful relief for retirees near the thresholds.

Municipal Bonds

While municipal bond interest is exempt from federal income tax, it still counts toward combined income for Social Security taxation purposes. If you are near a threshold, tax-free interest from municipal bonds could inadvertently push you into a higher taxation tier, partially negating the tax advantage.

State Taxes on Social Security Benefits

Most states do not tax Social Security benefits. The majority either have no state income tax at all or specifically exempt Social Security from state taxation, even if they tax other forms of retirement income like pensions and IRA distributions.

As of 2026, eight states still tax Social Security benefits to some degree: Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont.. However, each state uses its own rules, exemptions, and income thresholds, so the impact varies widely.

State-Specific Approaches

Some states follow the federal calculation, taxing the same portion of benefits that is federally taxable. Others apply their own income thresholds and formulas. Several states offer full exemptions below certain adjusted gross income levels.

For example, Vermont exempts Social Security benefits for single filers with AGI below $55,000 and joint filers with AGI below $70,000. Utah provides a tax credit that can offset Social Security taxation for lower-income retirees. Colorado has gradually increased its exemption amounts, with full exemptions for many seniors depending on age and income.

Several states have recently passed legislation to phase out Social Security taxation or expand exemptions over the next few years. The trend is toward reducing or eliminating state-level taxation of benefits, particularly for middle-income retirees.

Evaluating State Tax Impact

If you are considering relocating in retirement, state tax treatment of Social Security is one factor to evaluate. However, it should not be the only consideration. Some states that tax Social Security have low property taxes, no sales tax, or other advantages that may offset the benefit taxation.

A comprehensive analysis should include:

Overall state income tax burden on all retirement income sources

Property tax rates and exemptions for seniors

Sales tax rates

Estate and inheritance taxes

Cost of living, including housing, healthcare, and everyday expenses

Bottom Line

Social Security benefit federal taxation thresholds have remained frozen since the 1980s and 1990s, while incomes, cost-of-living adjustments, and nearly every other part of the tax code have risen with inflation. This structural mismatch means more retirees face tax liability on their benefits each year, even if their real purchasing power has not increased. Consider working with a financial advisor to develop a comprehensive retirement income strategy that accounts for Social Security taxation alongside your other tax planning goals.

Retirement Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you determine whether you have enough saved for retirement and recommend strategies to grow your nest egg. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

SmartAsset’s Social Security calculator can help you estimate future monthly government benefits.

Mandatory distributions from a tax-deferred retirement account can complicate your post-retirement tax planning. Use SmartAsset’s RMD calculator to see how much your required minimum distributions will be.

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