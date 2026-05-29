7 Tax-Efficient Retirement Withdrawal Strategies

The order in which you withdraw money from your retirement accounts could cost, or save, you tens of thousands of dollars over the course of your retirement. While most retirees follow the conventional wisdom of tapping taxable accounts first and saving Roth accounts for last, this seemingly logical approach can actually trigger a cascade of unintended tax consequences, from inflated Medicare premiums to the dreaded “tax torpedo” that makes more of your Social Security benefits taxable.

A financial advisor can review your accounts, model different withdrawal sequences and help you build a strategy to help minimize taxes throughout your retirement.

The Conventional Withdrawal Order and Why It May Not Be Optimal

For decades, financial professionals have recommended a standard sequence for tapping retirement accounts.

The logic behind this approach seems straightforward. Your tax-advantaged accounts continue growing as long as possible. Meanwhile, you use up the assets that don’t benefit from continued tax-deferred growth.

The traditional withdrawal sequence is based on the principle of letting tax-advantaged compounding work as long as possible. Taxable accounts already face annual taxes on dividends, interest and capital gains. Therefore, spending them first removes those ongoing tax drags.

Meanwhile, leaving traditional IRAs and 401(k)s untouched allows them to grow tax-deferred. Preserving Roth accounts means tax-free growth continues indefinitely, potentially benefiting heirs as well.

While the conventional approach sounds logical, it can create significant tax problems later in retirement. By the time you’ve depleted your taxable accounts and start drawing from tax-deferred accounts, your traditional IRA and 401(k) balances may have grown substantially.

This means larger required minimum distributions (RMDs) starting at age 73. This can push you into higher tax brackets, triggering additional Medicare premium surcharges through the income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA).

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The Low-Tax Window Before RMDs and Social Security

The years between retirement and the start of RMDs and Social Security represent one of the most valuable tax planning windows of your lifetime.

This often spans from your early 60s to age 73. During this period, many retirees find themselves with significantly lower taxable income than they did in their working years.

Without earned income, RMDs or Social Security payments pushing up your tax bracket, you have a unique opportunity to execute strategic tax moves. This can save you substantial money over your remaining retirement years.

This low-income period creates space within the lower tax brackets that you can intentionally fill with strategic withdrawals or conversions. If your living expenses are covered by savings or part-time work, this leaves substantial room to take additional taxable income at historically low rates. This way, you can avoid potentially higher rates later when RMDs and Social Security increase your taxable income.

The low-tax window also creates opportunities for tax gain harvesting in your taxable investment accounts.

This strategy enables you to:

Reset your cost basis on holdings. Reduce future tax liabilities while diversifying concentrated positions. Rebalance your portfolio without tax consequences.

Proportional and Dynamic Withdrawal Strategies

Rather than completely depleting one account type before moving to the next, proportional and dynamic withdrawal strategies draw from multiple accounts simultaneously based on careful tax analysis. These approaches recognize that the optimal withdrawal sequence depends on your specific tax situation, account balances and changing circumstances throughout retirement.

Proportional Withdrawal Strategy

A proportional withdrawal strategy draws from each account type in the same ratio as your overall portfolio. If 60% of your retirement assets sit in tax-deferred accounts, 30% in taxable accounts and 10% in a Roth, you pull each year’s income in those same proportions.

This keeps your asset allocation consistent across account types and produces a steady, predictable tax bill throughout retirement rather than large swings from year to year.

Dynamic Withdrawal Strategy

Dynamic withdrawal strategies take a more responsive approach. They adjust both withdrawal amounts and account sources in response to annual factors such as market performance, tax law changes and evolving income needs.

Rather than following a rigid formula, these strategies use guardrails or rules-based frameworks to determine each year’s optimal withdrawal mix. The result is a flexible approach that adapts to real-world conditions while maintaining tax efficiency throughout retirement.

7 Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategies for Retirement

Putting the principles behind tax-efficient withdrawals into practice requires specific, actionable strategies that can be applied to your own situation. Here are seven approaches that address common opportunities and pitfalls in retirement withdrawal planning.

Fill Your Tax Bracket Each Year

One of the most practical strategies is to identify how much room remains in your current tax bracket before crossing into the next one and deliberately draw taxable income up to that threshold. In years when your income is lower than usual, particularly during the low-tax window before RMDs and Social Security begin, this means taking additional withdrawals from traditional IRA or 401(k) accounts even if you do not need the money for living expenses. The goal is to pay tax on those funds at today’s lower rate rather than at a potentially higher rate when RMDs force larger withdrawals later. The calculation requires knowing your projected income from all sources for the year and comparing it against current bracket thresholds.

Execute Roth Conversions During Low-Income Years

The period between retirement and age 73 is often the most favorable window for Roth conversions. By transferring a portion of traditional IRA or 401(k) funds into a Roth account each year, you pay tax on the converted amount at your current rate and permanently remove that balance from future RMD calculations. The annual conversion amount should be calibrated to fill the lower brackets without pushing income into a higher one or triggering IRMAA surcharges. Spreading conversions across several years rather than converting a large balance all at once distributes the tax cost more efficiently and gives you flexibility to adjust based on market performance and income changes each year.

Harvest Capital Gains at Zero Percent

For married couples filing jointly with taxable income at $96,900 or lower in 2026, long-term capital gains are taxed at 0% at the federal level. This creates an opportunity to sell appreciated securities in taxable accounts, realize the gain at no federal tax cost and reset the cost basis to the current market value. This strategy, known as tax-gain harvesting, is most valuable for retirees who hold positions with significant embedded gains that would eventually be sold anyway. Executing those sales in a low-income year eliminates the future capital gains tax on that appreciation entirely.

Time Social Security With Your Withdrawal Strategy

Delaying Social Security beyond full retirement age increases the monthly benefit by approximately 8% per year up to age 70. For retirees who can cover living expenses from other sources during the delay period, this strategy also reduces taxable income in the years before benefits begin, creating more room for Roth conversions and bracket-filling withdrawals. Once Social Security starts, the combined income from benefits, RMDs and other sources needs to be managed carefully to avoid pushing a significant portion of benefits into taxable territory. Modeling the interaction between Social Security timing and withdrawal sequencing before claiming is worth doing.

Use Qualified Charitable Distributions to Satisfy RMDs

For retirees aged 70 ½ or older who are charitably inclined, a qualified charitable distribution allows up to $111,000 per year in 2026 to be transferred directly from an IRA to a qualified charity. The transferred amount satisfies the RMD obligation without being counted as taxable income, which reduces adjusted gross income, lowers the taxable portion of Social Security benefits and may keep income below IRMAA thresholds. This strategy is only available from IRAs, not from 401(k) accounts, and the transfer must go directly to the charity rather than passing through the account holder’s hands first.

Build a Cash Buffer to Avoid Forced Selling

Maintaining one to two years of living expenses in cash or short-term fixed income provides a buffer that allows you to avoid selling equities during a market downturn to fund withdrawals. Without this buffer, a prolonged decline in the early years of retirement can permanently impair portfolio longevity by forcing asset sales at depressed prices. The buffer is replenished during favorable market periods and allows the equity portion of the portfolio to recover before it needs to be tapped. This approach reduces sequence of returns risk without requiring a permanently conservative asset allocation.

Manage IRMAA Thresholds Proactively

Medicare Part B and Part D premiums increase in steps based on modified adjusted gross income from two years prior. A single dollar of income above an IRMAA threshold can trigger hundreds of dollars in additional annual premiums. An advisor can project income two years forward and identify whether a Roth conversion, a large capital gain or an unusually large RMD is likely to push income across a threshold. In some cases, slightly reducing a planned Roth conversion or spreading a transaction across two tax years can avoid a surcharge that would otherwise apply for the entire following year.

How RMDs, Social Security and Medicare Affect Withdrawal Sequencing

Retirement income sources don’t exist in isolation. They interact in complex ways that significantly impact your overall tax burden. Required minimum distributions (RMDs), Social Security benefits and Medicare premiums connect through tax rules that can create unexpected costs if not carefully coordinated.

Required Minimum Distributions

Starting at age 73, the IRS requires you to withdraw a minimum amount from traditional IRAs and 401(k)s each year. The amount is calculated using your account balance and life expectancy, and it grows larger as your balance grows and your life expectancy shortens.

These withdrawals become the foundation of your taxable income in later retirement and there is no way around them. Missing an RMD triggers a 25% penalty on the amount you should have taken out.

Social Security

Up to 85% of your Social Security benefits can be subject to federal income tax based on your combined income, which includes adjusted gross income, tax-exempt interest and half of your Social Security benefits. For married couples filing jointly, up to 50% of benefits become taxable when combined income exceeds $32,000, and up to 85% becomes taxable above $44,000.

When traditional IRA withdrawals or RMDs push your combined income above these thresholds, you can experience a tax torpedo. Each additional dollar of withdrawal gets taxed at your marginal rate and pulls more of your Social Security benefits into taxable income at the same time, pushing your effective tax rate far higher than it should be.

Bottom Line

Tax-efficient retirement withdrawal strategies can impact how long your savings last and how much wealth you keep versus pay in taxes. While the conventional approach of spending taxable accounts first, then tax-deferred and finally tax-free accounts has been the standard recommendation for decades, this sequence often creates problems like the RMD tax bomb and missed opportunities during low-tax years.

Tax Planning Tips

A financial advisor can review your accounts and build a withdrawal strategy that aims to minimize taxes throughout retirement. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to know how much your next tax refund or balance could be, SmartAsset’s tax return calculator can help you get an estimate.

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