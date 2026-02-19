How to Lower Your Tax Bracket: 5 Strategies

Landing in a higher tax bracket can feel like a penalty for earning more, but it doesn’t have to be inevitable. With the right strategies, you may be able to reduce your taxable income and limit how much of your earnings are exposed to higher tax rates. Smart tax planning goes beyond filing forms once a year and can play a key role in building long-term wealth. Here are five practical ways to potentially lower your tax bracket while keeping your broader financial goals on track.

If you need help with proper tax planning, consider working with a financial advisor.

1. Contribute to Retirement Accounts

Contributing to tax-advantaged retirement accounts is one of the most effective ways to lower your taxable income and potentially move into a lower tax bracket. Traditional 401(k) and IRA contributions are made with pre-tax dollars, which means the amount you contribute is generally deducted from your annual income. By reducing your adjusted gross income, these contributions can shrink the portion of your earnings subject to higher tax rates.

Beyond the immediate tax benefit, retirement contributions also support long-term financial security. Money invested in these accounts can grow tax-deferred, allowing compounding to work more efficiently over time. For many savers, increasing retirement contributions is a rare strategy that offers both short-term tax relief and long-term payoff.

Next Steps: Planning for your taxes can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

2. Prioritize Tax Planning Throughout the Year

Effective tax planning isn’t something that should only happen at filing time. Reviewing your income, withholdings and deductions throughout the year allows you to make adjustments before it’s too late to lower your taxable income. Small changes, such as updating your W-4 or timing income and expenses, can help prevent being pushed into a higher tax bracket unexpectedly.

Ongoing planning also helps you identify opportunities for deductions and credits as they arise. Life changes like a new job, marriage or home purchase can all affect your tax situation. By staying proactive, you can align tax decisions with your broader financial goals and avoid last-minute scrambling.

3. Maximize Tax Deductions

Tax deductions reduce the amount of income that’s subject to tax, making them a powerful tool for lowering your effective tax bracket. Common deductions include mortgage interest, charitable contributions and certain medical expenses, though you must itemize to claim many of them.

That said, some deductions are available even if you don’t itemize, such as deductions for student loan interest or contributions to health savings accounts. Comparing the value of itemizing versus taking the standard deduction each year can help ensure you’re choosing the most tax-efficient option.

Keeping good records throughout the year makes it easier to capture every deduction you’re eligible for. Maximizing deductions requires attention to detail, but the payoff can be meaningful at tax time.

4. Consider Tax Loss Harvesting

Tax loss harvesting involves selling investments at a loss to offset capital gains and, in some cases, ordinary income. By strategically realizing losses, you can reduce your taxable investment income for the year. This may help keep you in a lower tax bracket. Plus, you can often carry forward any unused losses to future years, extending the benefit beyond a single tax season.

However, this strategy requires careful timing and an understanding of IRS rules, including restrictions on repurchasing similar investments too quickly. While it can be especially useful during market downturns, tax loss harvesting should align with your overall investment strategy. A financial advisor can help ensure the approach supports both your tax and long-term goals.

5. Leverage Tax Credits

Tax credits directly reduce the amount of tax you owe, making them especially valuable for managing your overall tax bill. Unlike deductions, which lower taxable income, credits offset taxes dollar for dollar. As a result, they can have a meaningful impact on whether you move into a lower effective tax bracket.

Common credits include those for education expenses, child and dependent care and energy-efficient home improvements. Some tax credits are refundable, meaning you can receive money back even if you owe little or no tax. Eligibility often depends on income thresholds, so planning ahead is key to capturing their full value. By understanding which credits apply to your situation, you can reduce taxes owed while supporting broader financial priorities.

Bottom Line

Lowering your tax bracket isn’t about avoiding taxes but about using the rules strategically to keep more of your income working for you. Contributing to retirement accounts, planning throughout the year, maximizing deductions, managing investment losses and taking advantage of tax credits can all help reduce your taxable income or tax owed. When used together, these strategies can meaningfully improve both short-term cash flow and long-term financial outcomes.

Tips for Tax Planning

A financial advisor can help you properly plan for expected tax liability and help you find ways to reduce your taxes on investments. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Consider using a federal tax calculator to estimate what you potential tax liability could be for this coming year.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/pinkomelet, ©iStock.com/TU IS