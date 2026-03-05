2026 Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit: What Will You Receive?

The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit helps offset the costs of care for children under 13 and other qualifying dependents while you work or look for work. For 2026, you can claim a percentage of up to $3,000 in care expenses for one dependent, or $6,000 for two or more dependents. Thanks to recent legislation, the credit percentage now ranges from 20% to 50% based on your adjusted gross income, meaning families could receive between $600 and $1,500 for one dependent, or up to $3,000 for multiple dependents. You’ll need to report care provider information and meet specific eligibility requirements when filing your tax return to claim the credit.

What Is the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit?

The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit reduces your federal tax bill when you pay for care services that allow you to work or actively search for employment. This credit applies to expenses for children under age 13, as well as spouses or other dependents who are physically or mentally incapable of self-care and live with you for more than half the year. Qualifying expenses include: Daycare centers

Preschools

Before- and after-school programs

Summer day camps

In-home care providers like nannies or babysitters The care must be necessary for you to maintain employment or look for work. Expenses that don’t qualify include: Overnight camps

Kindergarten tuition

Care provided by your spouse or a dependent

This is a nonrefundable tax credit, meaning it can reduce your tax liability to zero but won’t generate a refund beyond what you’ve already paid in taxes. If your credit exceeds your tax liability, you don’t receive the difference as a refund.

The credit is claimed on Form 2441, which you’ll file along with your Form 1040. You must provide the care provider’s name, address and tax identification number or Social Security number when claiming the credit.

How Much Is the Child and Dependent Care Credit in 2026?

The credit’s value depends on two factors: your adjusted gross income and how much you spend on qualifying care expenses. For 2026, you can claim eligible expenses up to $3,000 for one qualifying dependent, or $6,000 for two or more dependents. These dollar limits represent the maximum expenses you can use to calculate your credit, not the credit amount itself.

Your credit percentage ranges from 20% to 50% of eligible expenses based on your income level. Families with lower adjusted gross incomes qualify for higher credit percentages, while those with higher incomes receive lower percentages.

Credit Rate AGI Range (Single Filers) AGI Range (Married Filing Jointly) 50% Up to $15,000 Up to $30,000 35% Over $15,000 up to $75,000 Over $30,000 up to $150,000 Between 35% and 20% Over $75,000 up to $103,000 Over $150,000 up to $206,000 20% (minimum floor) Over $103,000 Over $206,000

At the maximum credit rate of 50%, a family with two or more dependents and $6,000 in qualifying expenses could receive a $3,000 credit. Meanwhile, a family with one dependent and $3,000 in expenses at the same rate would receive $1,500. At the minimum 20% rate, these amounts drop to $1,200 and $600, respectively.

Your actual credit will fall somewhere within these ranges depending on your specific income level and care expenses. Both spouses must have earned income to claim the credit, with limited exceptions for full-time students and disabled spouses.

What Changes Did OBBBA Make to the Credit?

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act significantly enhanced the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit by raising the maximum credit percentage from 35% to 50%. This change means families at lower income levels can now recover a larger portion of their childcare expenses through the tax credit. The legislation also adjusted the income thresholds where the credit percentage begins to phase down.

Before OBBBA, the credit started at 35% for families with AGI up to $15,000 and decreased to 20% for those earning above $43,000. Under the new law, the starting rate jumped to 50% while maintaining the same income phaseout structure and 20% floor. This increases the potential tax savings, particularly for low and middle-income families who face the highest childcare cost burdens relative to their earnings.

The expense limits of $3,000 for one dependent and $6,000 for two or more dependents remained unchanged under OBBBA.

Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit vs. Child Tax Credit

These two tax benefits serve different purposes and have distinct eligibility rules, though many families qualify for both. The Child Tax Credit provides $2,200 per qualifying child under age 17, regardless of whether you have childcare expenses. This credit helps offset the general cost of raising children and is partially refundable, meaning you could receive up to $1,700 as a refund even if you owe no taxes. Starting in 2026, the credit amount will be adjusted annually for inflation.

The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit specifically reimburses work-related care expenses and is nonrefundable. It applies to children under 13 and other dependents who are physically or mentally incapable of self-care and live with you for more than half the year. You must have earned income and pay for care to work or look for work to claim this credit.

You can claim both credits in the same tax year if you meet each one’s requirements. The Child Tax Credit reduces your overall tax burden for having children. Meanwhile, the dependent care credit offsets actual expenses you incur for their supervision.

Bottom Line

The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit offers tax relief for families paying for childcare and other dependent care expenses while working or looking for work. With credit rates ranging from 20% to 50% based on income, you can claim up to $3,000 in expenses for one dependent or up to $6,000 for multiple dependents. While nonrefundable, this credit can significantly reduce your tax bill.

Tax Planning Tips

If you’re planning to claim the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, track all qualifying expenses throughout the year. Keep receipts and records for daycare, summer camps, after-school programs and babysitter payments to better your chances of maximizing your credit at tax time.

