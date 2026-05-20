Life Insurance Over 75: Why Get It and Coverage Options

While obtaining coverage past age 75 comes with challenges, including higher premiums and more limited options, several types of policies remain available that are specifically designed for older adults. Taking advantage of these options can provide much-needed protection from financial burden for your family during an already difficult time, or simply cover the cost final expenses. Understanding why seniors over 75 might need life insurance, what coverage options exist and how to navigate the application process can help you make informed decisions for your specific situation.

If you are unsure whether life insurance still makes sense at your age, a financial advisor can help you weigh the costs against your coverage needs and overall financial picture.

Why Seniors Over 75 May Still Need Life Insurance

The reasons for purchasing life insurance change as you age. While younger adults typically buy life insurance to replace income if they die prematurely, seniors over 75 usually have different financial concerns that life insurance can address.

The following are some of the reasons why seniors over 75 may want life insurance.

Covering final expenses. Funeral and burial costs represent one of the most common reasons that seniors purchase life insurance. Medical bills from final illness can also accumulate quickly. Medicare covers many expenses, but copayments, deductibles and non-covered services can leave significant bills.

Funeral and burial costs represent one of the most common reasons that seniors purchase life insurance. Medical bills from final illness can also accumulate quickly. Medicare covers many expenses, but copayments, deductibles and non-covered services can leave significant bills. Paying outstanding debts. Death does not eliminate debt. If you have co-signed loans, joint mortgages or other shared financial obligations, your death could create hardship for the surviving co-signer. Even if you have no co-signed debts, your estate must settle outstanding obligations before distributing assets to heirs, which can deplete the inheritance you hoped to leave. A life insurance policy can provide funds to settle these obligations without forcing your family to use their own resources or liquidate estate assets.

Death does not eliminate debt. If you have co-signed loans, joint mortgages or other shared financial obligations, your death could create hardship for the surviving co-signer. Even if you have no co-signed debts, your estate must settle outstanding obligations before distributing assets to heirs, which can deplete the inheritance you hoped to leave. A life insurance policy can provide funds to settle these obligations without forcing your family to use their own resources or liquidate estate assets. Leaving a financial legacy. Some seniors over 75 purchase life insurance to leave money for children, grandchildren, or charitable causes. This may be particularly important if adult children still depend on your financial support, you want to help fund grandchildren’s education, or leave a donation to a favorite charity or cause.

Some seniors over 75 purchase life insurance to leave money for children, grandchildren, or charitable causes. This may be particularly important if adult children still depend on your financial support, you want to help fund grandchildren’s education, or leave a donation to a favorite charity or cause. Transferring wealth efficiently. Life insurance offers several estate planning benefits. Death benefits are generally not taxed as income to beneficiaries, meaning your loved ones receive the full policy amount. This tax-free benefit makes life insurance an efficient way to transfer wealth.

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Types of Life Insurance Available to Seniors Over 75

Several types of life insurance remain available to seniors over 75, though options become more limited compared to those available to younger adults. Each type has distinct characteristics, costs and eligibility requirements.

Term life insurance provides coverage for a specific period, typically 10 or 20 years. If you die during the coverage period, your beneficiaries receive the death benefit. If you outlive the term, the policy expires and pays nothing.

Term policies generally have lower premiums than permanent insurance policies, making them attractive from a cost perspective. However, availability becomes very limited for applicants over 75. Many insurers cap new term policy applications at age 75 or 80, and those that do offer coverage at advanced ages charge substantially higher premiums. Additionally, purchasing a 20-year term policy at age 75 means coverage extending to age 95, which increases costs significantly.

Whole life insurance provides permanent coverage that lasts your entire life as long as premiums are paid. Unlike term insurance, whole life includes a cash value component that grows over time on a tax-deferred basis. You can borrow against that cash value if you need funds during your lifetime, though outstanding loans reduce the death benefit.

Whole life premiums are significantly higher than term insurance. However, this option guarantees that coverage will be in place regardless of how long you live.

Universal life insurance is another form of permanent coverage that offers more flexibility than whole life. You can adjust premium payments and death benefits within certain limits. The cash value grows based on interest rates set by the insurer.

Universal life policies can be complex, and the flexibility that makes them attractive can also create challenges. If you do not pay sufficient premiums or if credited interest rates decline, the policy could lapse. For seniors over 75, universal life is less commonly offered than whole life or final expense insurance.

Final expense insurance, also called burial insurance or funeral insurance, is specifically designed to cover end-of-life costs. These policies typically offer smaller death benefits, which may be sufficient to cover funeral expenses and related costs without being excessive.

Final expense policies are easier to qualify for than traditional life insurance. Most do not require a medical exam, though you may need to answer health questions. Premiums are higher per dollar of coverage than traditional policies purchased at younger ages, but the limited coverage amount keeps total premium costs manageable.

Guaranteed issue policies offer approval regardless of your health history. There is no medical exam involved and no health questions. If you meet the age requirements (typically between 50 and 85), you can obtain coverage.

The trade-off for guaranteed approval is higher premiums and smaller coverage amounts. Most guaranteed issue policies also include a graded death benefit, meaning if you die within the first two or three years from natural causes, beneficiaries receive only a return of premiums plus interest, rather than the full death benefit. Death from an accident typically pays the full benefit immediately.

What to Expect When Applying for Coverage at 75 or Older

Age is the single most important factor affecting life insurance premiums. The older you are, the higher your premiums will be because the insurance company faces a greater likelihood of paying a death benefit in the near term.

Coverage amounts also tend to be limited at advanced ages. While a 40-year-old in good health might qualify for $1 million or more in coverage, applicants over 75 often face maximum coverage limits of $50,000 to $250,000 depending on the insurer and policy type.

Many insurers also set maximum ages for issuing new policies. Common age limits include:

Term life insurance: Often capped at age 75 or 80

Whole life insurance: May be available up to age 85 or 90

Guaranteed issue: Typically available from age 50 to 85

Also, whether you need a medical exam may depend on the type of policy you apply for. If you are in good health, policies requiring medical exams may offer better rates than guaranteed issue policies. If you have serious health conditions, guaranteed issue may be your only option despite higher costs.

Pros and Cons of Life Insurance for Seniors Over 75

Life insurance for seniors over 75 offers important benefits but also comes with drawbacks.

Advantages of Life Insurance at 75 and Beyond

Financial protection for family: The death benefit ensures your loved ones are not burdened with funeral costs, medical bills or debt settlement during an already difficult time.

The death benefit ensures your loved ones are not burdened with funeral costs, medical bills or debt settlement during an already difficult time. Guaranteed payout: Permanent policies like whole life guarantee a death benefit regardless of when you die, providing certainty that your beneficiaries will receive the policy proceeds.

Permanent policies like whole life guarantee a death benefit regardless of when you die, providing certainty that your beneficiaries will receive the policy proceeds. Tax-free death benefit: Beneficiaries receive life insurance proceeds free from federal income tax, meaning they get the full policy amount.

Beneficiaries receive life insurance proceeds free from federal income tax, meaning they get the full policy amount. Estate planning tool: Life insurance can provide liquidity to pay estate taxes, equalize inheritances among heirs or fund charitable bequests.

Life insurance can provide liquidity to pay estate taxes, equalize inheritances among heirs or fund charitable bequests. Peace of mind: Knowing coverage is in place removes worry about leaving financial burdens behind.

Disadvantages and Limitations of Life Insurance Past 75

High premiums: Life insurance purchased at 75 or older is expensive. Premiums can range from $100 to $500 or more per month depending on coverage amount, policy type and health status.

Life insurance purchased at 75 or older is expensive. Premiums can range from $100 to $500 or more per month depending on coverage amount, policy type and health status. Limited coverage amounts: Insurers typically cap death benefits at $25,000 to $250,000 for applicants over 75, which may not be sufficient if you have substantial debts or estate planning needs.

Insurers typically cap death benefits at $25,000 to $250,000 for applicants over 75, which may not be sufficient if you have substantial debts or estate planning needs. Waiting periods: Guaranteed issue policies often have graded death benefit periods where full coverage does not take effect for two to three years.

Guaranteed issue policies often have graded death benefit periods where full coverage does not take effect for two to three years. Premium costs may exceed benefits: If you live for many years after purchasing a policy, the total premiums paid could exceed the death benefit, making the policy a poor financial investment from a pure return perspective.

If you live for many years after purchasing a policy, the total premiums paid could exceed the death benefit, making the policy a poor financial investment from a pure return perspective. Health restrictions: Serious health conditions can make you ineligible for everything except guaranteed issue policies, which have the highest costs and most restrictions.

How to Choose the Right Policy

Selecting a life insurance policy at 75 or older requires careful evaluation of your needs, health status and budget, as well as of the available options. Here are five general steps to help you get started.

Step 1: Evaluate Your Coverage Needs

Start by calculating what your beneficiaries would need if you died today:

Funeral and burial costs: $7,000 to $12,000 is typical, but costs can be higher for elaborate services or in expensive areas.

$7,000 to $12,000 is typical, but costs can be higher for elaborate services or in expensive areas. Outstanding debts: Add up mortgages, car loans, credit cards, and any other obligations to determine how much you owe overall.

Add up mortgages, car loans, credit cards, and any other obligations to determine how much you owe overall. Final medical expenses: For this, estimate unpaid medical bills not covered by Medicare or supplemental insurance.

For this, estimate unpaid medical bills not covered by Medicare or supplemental insurance. Legacy amount: Add any additional money you want to leave to beneficiaries.

From there, subtract any existing life insurance coverage and readily accessible savings earmarked for these purposes. The remaining amount is your coverage gap.

Step 2: Compare Policy Types Based on Your Situation

Different policy types suit different circumstances:

If you are in good health and can afford higher premiums: Consider traditional whole life insurance with medical underwriting. You will likely get the best rate per dollar of coverage.

Consider traditional whole life insurance with medical underwriting. You will likely get the best rate per dollar of coverage. If you need only enough to cover final expenses: Final expense insurance offers appropriate coverage amounts ($10,000 to $25,000) at a manageable premium.

Final expense insurance offers appropriate coverage amounts ($10,000 to $25,000) at a manageable premium. If you have health issues but want to avoid guaranteed issue: Try simplified issue policies that may approve you based on health questions without requiring a medical exam.

Try simplified issue policies that may approve you based on health questions without requiring a medical exam. If you have serious health conditions: Guaranteed issue may be your only option. Compare multiple carriers as premiums and terms vary.

Guaranteed issue may be your only option. Compare multiple carriers as premiums and terms vary. If you need coverage for only a specific period: Term insurance could work if available, though options are limited at age 75 and costs are high.

Step 3: Shop Multiple Insurers

Premium rates for identical coverage can vary by 30% to 50% or more among insurers. Each company uses its own underwriting guidelines and pricing models, meaning one insurer might offer you significantly better rates than another even with the same health profile.

Step 4: Work with an Independent Agent or Financial Advisor

Independent insurance agents represent multiple insurance companies and can compare options across carriers to find the best fit for your situation. This is particularly valuable for seniors over 75 because:

Some insurers specialize in coverage for older adults and offer better rates.

Agents know which companies are most lenient with specific health conditions.

They can navigate the complexities of guaranteed issue versus simplified issue versus fully underwritten policies.

You save time by having one professional shop multiple carriers on your behalf.

Financial advisors also can help you by determining whether life insurance makes sense as part of your overall financial plan and ensuring you are not over- or under-insuring.

Step 5: Ask Key Questions Before Purchasing

Before committing to a policy, you may want to ask these key questions:

Is there a waiting period or graded death benefit? Some policies delay full coverage for two to three years, paying only a partial benefit if you die during that window.

Some policies delay full coverage for two to three years, paying only a partial benefit if you die during that window. Are premiums guaranteed to stay the same? Guaranteed level premiums mean your rate cannot increase, while non-guaranteed premiums can rise as you age.

Guaranteed level premiums mean your rate cannot increase, while non-guaranteed premiums can rise as you age. Does the policy build cash value? Whole life policies accumulate cash value over time that you can borrow against, while term policies do not.

Whole life policies accumulate cash value over time that you can borrow against, while term policies do not. What riders are available? Common riders include accelerated death benefits, which allow early access to funds if diagnosed with a terminal illness, and waiver of premium, which covers your payments if you become disabled.

Common riders include accelerated death benefits, which allow early access to funds if diagnosed with a terminal illness, and waiver of premium, which covers your payments if you become disabled. What is the insurer’s financial strength rating? Ratings from agencies like AM Best, Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s indicate whether the company is financially stable enough to pay claims decades from now.

Ratings from agencies like AM Best, Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s indicate whether the company is financially stable enough to pay claims decades from now. Is there a free look period? Most states require insurers to offer a free look period of 10 to 30 days during which you can cancel the policy for a full refund if you change your mind.

Bottom Line

Whether life insurance makes financial sense at 75 or older depends on your individual circumstances. If you have insufficient savings to cover funeral costs and debts, or if you want to leave money to beneficiaries, a policy can provide valuable protection and peace of mind. However, if you have substantial assets and no dependents relying on you financially, the high premium costs may not justify the benefits. Affordability sits at the center of that decision.

“Seniors should only consider purchasing life insurance if they have the sustained cash flow to pay premiums after accounting for all other necessary expenses, including the cost of healthcare now and in the future. Final expense insurance may be the only affordable coverage in many cases. Though it may not offer a substantial death benefit, it can be a welcome relief to surviving loved ones in a difficult time,” said Loudenback, CFP®.

Tanza Loudenback, Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), provided the quote used in this article. Please note that Tanza is not a participant in SmartAsset AMP, is not an employee of SmartAsset and has been compensated. The opinion voiced in the quote is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations.

Financial Planning Tips for Retirees

If you are weighing life insurance options or trying to project what healthcare will actually cost in retirement, a financial advisor can run the numbers specific to your situation and help you make decisions with the full picture in front of you. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to build your savings up consistently, consider setting up automatic transfers from your checking to your savings accounts. This approach could help you make saving a routine part of your financial life.

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