4 Ways to Leave Money to Your Grandchildren

Leaving a financial legacy for your grandchildren is about more than just passing down money, it’s also about creating opportunities that can shape their future. Whether you want to help pay for education, support major life milestones or build long-term wealth, there are several ways to do so. Knowing your options can help you choose a strategy that maximizes your impact while aligning with your financial and estate planning goals.

A financial advisor can help you structure gifts, trusts and investment strategies in a way that supports your grandchildren while aligning with your broader estate and tax planning goals.

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1. Annual Gifts and Direct Transfers

One of the simplest ways to leave money to your grandchildren is through annual gifts. The IRS allows individuals to give up to $19,000 (as of 2026) per recipient without triggering gift taxes. By making consistent yearly gifts, you can gradually transfer wealth while potentially reducing the size of your taxable estate.

There are number of ways to structure annual gifts, including cash transfers, checks or even contributions to a grandchild’s savings or investment account. This flexibility allows you to tailor your giving strategy based on your financial situation and your grandchild’s needs. It also makes it easy to adjust contributions over time as circumstances change.

Direct transfers can be especially helpful for funding specific goals, such as education, first homes or other major life events. Some grandparents choose to time their gifts around tuition payments or other significant expenses to provide meaningful financial support. This approach allows you to see the impact of your giving during your lifetime.

2. 529 College Savings Plans

A 529 college savings plan is one of the most popular ways to leave money to grandchildren while supporting their education. These plans offer tax advantages, including tax-deferred growth and tax-free withdrawals when funds are used for qualified education expenses. This makes them an efficient tool for long-term saving.

Grandparents who open a 529 plan maintain control over the account, even as the funds are earmarked for a grandchild’s benefit. As a result, the grandparent can decide how the money is invested, when distributions are made and even change the beneficiary if needed. This level of control can be appealing for those who want to ensure the appropriate use of the funds.

A unique feature of 529 plans is the ability to “front-load” contributions by making up to five years’ worth of gifts at once without triggering gift taxes. This allows grandparents to move a larger amount of money into the account early, giving it more time to grow. It can be a powerful strategy for those looking to reduce their taxable estate while maximizing educational support.

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3. Custodial Accounts

Custodial accounts, such as those created under the Uniform Gifts to Minors Act (UGMA) or Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA), allow grandparents to transfer assets directly to a grandchild. An adult custodian manages the account until the child reaches the age of majority, at which point full control transfers to the beneficiary. This makes these accounts a straightforward way to pass along financial gifts.

Unlike some education-specific accounts, custodial accounts can hold a wide range of assets, including cash, stocks, bonds and mutual funds. This flexibility allows grandparents to invest based on their goals and risk tolerance while potentially growing the gift over time. Grandchildren can also use the funds for various purposes, not just education.

One key consideration with custodial accounts is that the grandchild gains full control of the assets once they reach the legal age, typically 18 or 21 depending on the state. At that point, they can use the funds for any purpose, regardless of the original intent. This lack of long-term control may be a drawback for some grandparents.

4. Trusts for Grandchildren

Trusts offer more structure for leaving money to grandchildren while maintaining control over the manner and timing of asset distribution. By placing assets in a trust, grandparents can set specific terms for use, such as funding education, buying a home or reaching certain age milestones. This approach can help ensure that wealth is preserved and used according to your intentions.

One of the key advantages of a trust is the ability to control when grandchildren receive access to the funds. Instead of receiving a lump sum at a young age, it is possible to stagger distributions over time or even tie them to specific conditions. This can help prevent mismanagement and encourage responsible financial behavior.

Further, assets held in a trust may be better protected from creditors, lawsuits or other financial risks affecting the beneficiary. This added layer of protection can help preserve wealth across generations. It can be especially valuable for families looking to safeguard larger inheritances.

Other Options to Consider

In addition to traditional gifting strategies, there are several other ways to pass money to your grandchildren depending on your financial goals and level of control. These options can offer different tax advantages, flexibility and levels of involvement, making them worth considering as part of a broader estate plan.

Family investment accounts. Setting up a joint or family-managed investment account can allow grandparents to contribute funds while maintaining oversight. This option can help teach financial literacy while building long-term wealth.

Life insurance policies. Naming grandchildren as beneficiaries of a life insurance policy can provide a tax-efficient way to pass on wealth. This approach can deliver a larger payout while avoiding probate in many cases.

Savings bonds. U.S. savings bonds can be purchased in a grandchild’s name and then grow over time with relatively low risk. They can also offer tax advantages when used for qualified education expenses.

Retirement account beneficiaries. It’s possible to name grandchildren as beneficiaries on certain retirement accounts, such as IRAs. This strategy may allow assets to continue growing tax-deferred, though distribution rules can be complex.

Direct payment of expenses. Grandparents can pay for certain expenses, like tuition or medical bills, directly to the provider without triggering gift taxes. This allows for meaningful financial support without using annual gift exclusions.

Bottom Line

There are several effective ways to leave money to your grandchildren. Each offers different benefits in terms of taxes, control and flexibility. When assessing options like annual gifts, 529 plans, custodial accounts and trusts, it is vital to consider your financial goals and family needs. Because each approach has its own rules and potential trade-offs, careful planning is key to maximizing the impact of your generosity.

Tips on Leaving Money to Your Grandchildren

Consider working with a financial advisor to determine how you might leave money to your grandchildren. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goal, get started now.

Opening a savings account for your grandchild is a perfect opportunity to begin their financial education. Their 529 plan or long-term CD is ideal for learning some financial basics. For example, how does interest build up over time? This savings calculator can help your grandchild see how their account will grow for years to come.

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