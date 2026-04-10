Retirement Planning for Federal Employees: Services and Examples

Federal employees receive a retirement benefit package that includes a pension, a tax-advantaged savings plan and Social Security. But many do not fully understand how these benefits work, and that can mean leaving money behind. The FERS pension, the Thrift Savings Plan and Social Security each come with their own rules, deadlines and trade-offs. Whether you are 10 years from retirement or approaching your final years of service, the decisions you make now will shape your financial security for decades.

A financial advisor who specializes in federal benefits can help you build a retirement plan around your FERS pension, TSP and Social Security based on your timeline and income goals.

How Federal Retirement Works

Most federal employees are covered under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS). Its a three-part framework that combines a pension, Social Security benefits, and a tax-advantaged savings account. Together, these components are designed to replace a meaningful portion of pre-retirement income. However, the final amount depends heavily on years of service and how actively an employee contributes to each layer.

The foundation of FERS is a defined benefit pension, sometimes called the Basic Benefit Plan. It pays a monthly annuity in retirement based on a formula tied to salary history and length of service. Employees contribute a small percentage of their pay toward this benefit throughout their careers. The federal government contributes as well. The longer you serve, the larger the annuity you can expect.

Unlike some government pension systems, FERS employees pay into Social Security and also earn benefits just like private-sector workers. This means federal employees can collect Social Security retirement benefits in addition to their pension, provided they meet the standard age and work credit requirements. The combination of these two income streams forms the core of most federal retirees’ monthly cash flow.

The third leg of the FERS framework is the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP). It is a defined contribution account similar to a 401(k). Federal employees can contribute a portion of their paycheck to the TSP on a pre-tax or Roth basis. FERS employees receive automatic and matching contributions from their agency. Maximizing TSP contributions is one of the most impactful steps a federal employee can take to build long-term retirement wealth.

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How to Calculate Your FERS Pension

Your FERS annuity is calculated by multiplying your years of creditable service by a percentage factor, then applying that figure to your highest average salary. For most employees, the formula is: 1% x years of service x high-3 average salary. If you retire at age 62 or older with at least 20 years of service, that multiplier increases to 1.1%, eventually boosting your monthly benefit.

Your high-3 average salary is the mean of your highest three consecutive years of basic pay. Typically, these are your final three years of employment. This figure does not include bonuses, overtime, or other supplemental compensation, only your base salary. Employees who receive promotions or step increases late in their career can raise their high-3 and, by extension, their pension payout.

Consider a federal employee who retires at 63 with 28 years of service and a high-3 average salary of $95,000. Using the 1.1% multiplier, the calculation looks like this: 1.1% x 28 x $95,000, which produces an annual annuity of roughly $29,260, or about $2,438 per month before taxes. That figure represents a meaningful income floor. However, it likely needs to be paired with TSP distributions and Social Security to cover full living expenses.

What to Consider When Planning for Your Federal Retirement

Federal retirement planning involves more moving parts than a typical private-sector retirement. Here are six factors to help you evaluate as you build your plan:

Tax Planning: Your FERS pension, TSP withdrawals, and Social Security benefits are all potentially taxable. Drawing from multiple sources without a tax strategy can push you into a higher bracket. Working with a financial advisor or tax professional to sequence your income sources can help reduce your overall tax burden in retirement.

Your Retirement Eligibility Date: Know your minimum retirement age and how your years of creditable service affect your annuity. Retiring even a year or two early can reduce your pension and disqualify you from certain benefits.

Your High-3 Average Salary: Your pension is calculated using your highest three consecutive years of base pay. Understanding how promotions or grade increases in your final years could affect this figure. Strategic career decisions late in your tenure can meaningfully raise your annuity.

TSP Balance and Allocation: Your TSP savings will likely need to supplement your pension and Social Security. This makes your current balance and investment mix worth a closer look. Employees nearing retirement should assess whether their fund allocation still matches their risk tolerance and withdrawal timeline.

Social Security Claiming Age: Federal employees covered under FERS are eligible for Social Security. The age at which you claim can significantly affect your lifetime benefit. Delaying past your full retirement age increases your monthly payment by up to 8% per year, up to age 70.

Health Insurance in Retirement: Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) coverage can continue into retirement. However, you must have been enrolled for at least five consecutive years before retiring. This is one of the most valuable benefits available to federal retirees and worth protecting.

TSP Strategies for Federal Employees Approaching Retirement

The Thrift Savings Plan is one of the most powerful retirement savings tools available to federal employees, and the decisions you make in the years leading up to retirement can have a lasting impact on your financial security. A thoughtful strategy goes beyond simply contributing regularly, it requires attention to allocation, withdrawal planning, and how the TSP fits alongside your other federal benefits.

The IRS sets annual contribution limits for the TSP, and employees within 10 years of retirement should make every effort to hit that ceiling each year. In 2026, the standard contribution limit is $24,500, with an additional $8,000 catch-up contribution allowed for those 50 and older. Consistently maxing out contributions during peak earning years compresses a significant amount of tax-advantaged growth into a critical window.

Federal employees can contribute to either a traditional (pre-tax) TSP, a Roth (after-tax) TSP, or split contributions between both. Employees who expect to be in a higher tax bracket in retirement may benefit from Roth contributions, since qualified withdrawals are tax-free. Those who anticipate lower income in retirement often favor the traditional option to reduce their taxable income now.

Once you retire, the TSP offers several distribution options, including monthly payments, a single lump sum, a life annuity, or a combination of these. Many retirees benefit from a phased withdrawal strategy that preserves tax-deferred growth while managing their annual taxable income. You should coordinate how you draw down the TSP with your FERS pension and Social Security claiming strategy to avoid unnecessary tax drag.

6 Retirement Planning Services That an Advisor Can Offer You

Financial advisors who work with federal employees could offer you expertise in FERS benefits, tax rules and withdrawal strategies. They can look at your full financial picture and help you make decisions that fit your timeline, income needs and goals. Here are six services they typically offer.

1. FERS Pension Analysis

An advisor can review your service history, high-three salary average and retirement date options to estimate your pension under different scenarios. This could help you decide between retiring earlier with a smaller annuity or working longer to increase your benefit.

Example: A federal employee with 25 years of service and a high-three average salary of $95,000 would receive a different pension amount depending on whether they retire at their minimum retirement age or wait until 62. An advisor can run both calculations and show how the difference plays out over 20 or 30 years of retirement.

2. TSP Withdrawal Strategy

An advisor can help you decide how and when to take money from your Thrift Savings Plan so you do not pay more in taxes than necessary. This includes choosing between lump-sum withdrawals, installment payments and annuity options based on your income needs.

Example: If you retire at 58 with no other income until Social Security begins, an advisor might recommend drawing from your TSP in smaller amounts each year to stay in a lower tax bracket. This approach spreads out the tax hit rather than taking a large withdrawal in a single year.

3. Social Security Timing

An advisor can model your monthly Social Security benefit at different claiming ages and show how it fits with your pension and TSP income. The right time to claim depends on your health, your other income sources and whether you need the money right away.

Example: A retiree with a FERS pension and a healthy TSP balance may not need Social Security at 62. An advisor might show that waiting until 70 increases the monthly benefit by roughly 76% compared to claiming at 62 and that drawing from the TSP in the meantime covers the gap.

4. Survivor Benefit Decisions

When you retire under FERS, you choose how much of your pension your spouse will continue to receive after you die. Electing a survivor benefit reduces your monthly pension while you are alive, so the decision involves weighing the cost against the protection it provides.

Example: An advisor might compare the full survivor benefit, which reduces your pension by 10%, against the partial option or no survivor benefit at all. If your spouse has a strong pension or savings of their own, the full reduction may not be necessary. An advisor can help you evaluate based on your spouse’s financial situation.

5. Tax Planning Across Income Streams

An advisor can project your tax liability year by year based on your pension, TSP withdrawals, Social Security and any other income. This helps you spot opportunities to reduce taxes before required minimum distributions begin at age 73.

Example: An advisor might recommend converting a portion of your traditional TSP balance to a Roth IRA each year during the gap between retirement and age 73. These conversions are taxable in the year they happen, but they reduce future RMDs and the taxes that come with them.

6. FEHB and Medicare Decisions

An advisor can help you figure out whether to keep your Federal Employees Health Benefits plan after you retire and how it works with Medicare once you turn 65. Many federal retirees are eligible to carry FEHB into retirement, but the cost and coverage change when Medicare enters the picture.

Example: An advisor might show that enrolling in Medicare Part B at 65 and keeping FEHB as secondary coverage reduces your out-of-pocket costs compared to relying on FEHB alone. But if the added Part B premium does not make sense for your situation, an advisor can help you weigh the numbers before you decide.

Bottom Line

Federal employees have access to a retirement benefit structure that includes a pension, a tax-advantaged savings plan and Social Security. But getting the full value from each one requires planning well before your last day on the job. Understanding how your FERS pension is calculated, how to make the right moves with your TSP and how each piece fits with Social Security and taxes can make a real difference in the retirement income you walk away with.

Retirement Planning Tips

A financial advisor who works with federal employees can analyze your FERS pension estimate, review your TSP allocation and withdrawal options, and help you decide when to claim Social Security to get the most from all three. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Once you retire, required minimum distributions (RMDs) from your TSP or IRA can push you into a higher tax bracket if you are not prepared. Use SmartAsset’s RMD calculator to estimate your distributions and plan your withdrawals accordingly.

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