Federal Tax vs. State Tax: Definitions and Examples

Most people see taxes come out of their paycheck without thinking much about where the money goes. Federal taxes follow one set of rules no matter where you live, but state taxes vary widely depending on your location. Some states have no income tax at all while others take a significant cut. These differences affect your take-home pay, your tax return and even big decisions like where to live or retire.

A financial advisor can compare your federal and state tax obligations side by side and identify potential deductions or credits you may qualify for.

Understanding Federal Taxation

The U.S. government imposes federal taxes to fund nationwide programs and services, including defense, infrastructure, Social Security and Medicare. The most familiar type is federal income tax, which applies to individuals and businesses and is based on annual earnings. This income tax uses a progressive system, meaning tax rates increase as income rises.

For individuals, federal income tax is typically withheld from paychecks or paid through estimated quarterly payments for self-employed workers. Taxpayers file a federal return to reconcile what they’ve paid with what they actually owe.

Other common federal taxes include payroll taxes, capital gains taxes and estate taxes, each with its own rules and thresholds.

Next Steps: Planning for your taxes can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

Understanding State and Local Taxes

Individual states, counties and cities impose state and local taxes to fund regional services such as schools, public safety, transportation and local infrastructure. Unlike federal taxes, these taxes vary widely depending on where you live. The mix can include income taxes, sales taxes and property taxes.

State income taxes may be progressive or flat, and a handful of states don’t tax income at all. Local governments often add their own sales or property taxes on top of state taxes, which can further affect the cost of living. And many assess their own add-on income taxes too.

Because these taxes depend on geography, moving or owning property in multiple states can complicate tax planning. Some states rely heavily on income tax revenue, while others generate more funding through sales or property taxes. This variation can make a significant difference in the overall tax burden from one location to another.

Example of Federal vs. State Tax

Consider a taxpayer who earns a salary of $80,000 per year. At the federal level, their income is subject to progressive federal income tax rates, meaning different portions of their income are taxed at different rates. Federal taxes may also include payroll taxes for Social Security and Medicare, which are withheld separately from income tax. Together, these federal taxes reduce the individual’s take-home pay regardless of where they live.

At the state level, the tax impact depends heavily on location. If the taxpayer lives in a state with a flat income tax, a single rate applies to most or all of their earnings. A progressive-tax state, in contrast, may apply multiple brackets. Meanwhile, in a state without an income tax, that portion of the tax bill disappears, though higher sales or property taxes may offset the savings.

This example highlights how federal taxes are consistent nationwide, while state taxes can vary significantly based on geography.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do Federal Income Taxes Differ By State?

Federal income taxes do not differ by state because the same tax code governs them nationwide. Tax brackets, standard deductions and federal tax credits apply uniformly regardless of where you live. While your overall tax burden may differ depending on state and local taxes, the federal portion of your income tax is calculated in the same way in every state. Differences in take-home pay are driven by state and local tax policies, not by variations in federal income tax rules.

Which States Have No Income Tax?

Several states do not levy income tax, which can make them appealing from a tax-planning perspective. These states are Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming, though some may tax specific types of income, such as interest or dividends. While residents in these states avoid state income tax, the trade-off often comes in the form of higher sales taxes, property taxes or other fees.

What Is the Difference Between Federal and State Tax?

The difference between federal and state tax lies mainly in who imposes the tax and how the revenue is used. Federal taxes are collected by the U.S. government and fund nationwide programs like defense, Social Security and Medicare. Meanwhile, state taxes are collected by individual states to support local services such as schools, roads and public safety. Federal income tax rules are uniform across the country, but state taxes vary widely by location in both structure and rates.

Bottom Line

Federal and state taxes both come out of your income but they work differently. Federal tax rules are the same no matter where you live. State taxes vary widely and some states charge no income tax at all. Together they determine how much you actually keep from every dollar you earn. Knowing how both work helps you plan better and avoid paying more than you need to.

Tax Planning Tips

A financial advisor who specializes in tax planning can help calculate your combined federal and state taxes, and recommend strategies like retirement contributions, asset location or relocation planning to minimize your liability. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to know how much your next tax refund or balance could be, SmartAsset’s tax return calculator can help you get an estimate.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/JJ Gouin, ©iStock.com/designer491, ©iStock.com/pcess609