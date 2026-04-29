Capital Gains on Primary Residence: Rules and Examples

Selling your home is one of the biggest financial transactions you’ll ever make. While many homeowners worry about a large tax bill, the reality is that rules like the Internal Revenue Code Section 121 can allow you to keep much, or even all, of your profit. Here’s how capital gains on a primary residence are calculated, and which exclusions apply. All of it can make a significant difference in how much you walk away with.

A financial advisor can help you evaluate how a home sale fits into your broader tax and investment strategy.

How Capital Gains Tax Works When You Sell a Home

When you sell a home for more than you originally paid, the profit is considered a capital gain and may be subject to taxes. You generally calculate this gain by subtracting your adjusted basis, or what you paid for the home plus certain improvements, from the final sale price.

While this might sound straightforward, various rules and exclusions can significantly reduce or even eliminate the tax owed. One of the most important tax benefits available to homeowners is the ability to exclude a portion of capital gains on the sale of a primary residence. Eligible individuals can exclude up to $250,000 in gains, while married couples filing jointly can exclude up to $500,000.

The IRS applies two main criteria, ownership and use, to determine eligibility for this exclusion. You must have owned the home for at least two years and lived in it as your main residence for at least two years within the five-year period leading up to the sale. These two requirements don’t have to overlap perfectly, but it’s necessary to meet them both to claim the full exclusion.

If your capital gain exceeds the exclusion limits, or you don’t meet the eligibility requirements, a portion of your profit may be taxable. The tax rate depends on how long you owned the home and your overall income. Long-term capital gains are generally taxed at lower rates than ordinary income. Certain situations, like selling a second home or investment property, do not qualify for the same exclusion.

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Understanding the Section 121 Exclusion

The Section 121 exclusion, named after the Internal Revenue Code Section 121, allows homeowners to exclude a significant portion of capital gains when selling a primary residence. Eligible single filers can exclude up to $250,000 in profit, while married couples filing jointly can exclude up to $500,000. This provision is one of the most valuable tax breaks available to homeowners. Often, it eliminates the need to pay capital gains tax altogether.

To qualify for the exclusion, you must meet both the ownership and use tests. Specifically, you need to have owned the home and used it as your primary residence for at least two of the five years leading up to the sale. These two years do not have to be consecutive. It is, however, necessary to satisfy both criteria to claim the full exclusion.

Further, you cannot use the Section 121 exclusion repeatedly without limits. Generally, you can only claim it once every two years. This rule prevents homeowners from frequently buying and selling properties solely to avoid taxes while still allowing flexibility for life changes, such as job relocations or family needs.

Other Partial Exclusions, Exceptions and Special Circumstances

Even if you don’t meet the full two-year ownership and use requirements under Internal Revenue Code Section 121, you may still qualify for a partial exclusion. The IRS allows a prorated benefit if the sale is due to specific circumstances. This may include circumstances like a job relocation, health-related move or certain unforeseen events. The reduced exclusion is typically based on the amount of time you lived in the home compared to the standard two-year requirement.

If you sell your home because of a work-related move, generally defined as a new job at least 50 miles farther from your home, you may be eligible for a partial exclusion. Similarly, moving to obtain, provide or facilitate medical care for yourself or a family member can qualify. In both cases, documentation is important to support your claim.

The IRS also recognizes a range of unexpected situations that may justify a partial exclusion. These can include events like divorce, multiple births from a single pregnancy, natural disasters or significant property damage. The key factor is that the situation was not reasonably anticipated when you purchased and moved into the home.

Some homeowners may qualify for additional flexibility under special rules. For example, members of the military, Foreign Service or certain federal employees can suspend the five-year test period for up to 10 years while on qualified extended duty. This can make it easier to meet eligibility requirements even if you’ve been away from the home for an extended period.

How to Calculate Your Adjusted Basis and Taxable Gain

Your adjusted basis is essentially what you’ve invested in your home over time. It starts with the original purchase price. From there, it includes certain closing costs, plus the cost of major improvements like renovations, additions or system upgrades. Keeping accurate records of these expenses is important, as a higher adjusted basis can reduce your taxable gain when you sell.

Not all expenses increase your basis. Capital improvements typically qualify because they add value to or extend the life of the home. This may include remodeling a kitchen, adding a new roof or finishing a basement. Meanwhile, routine repairs and maintenance, like painting or fixing a leak, generally do not count towards your basis.

Once you determine your adjusted basis, calculating your capital gain is straightforward. Subtract your adjusted basis from your home’s sale price (minus certain selling costs like agent commissions). The result is your total gain before applying any exclusions, such as those under Internal Revenue Code Section 121.

After calculating your total gain, you can apply the Section 121 exclusion if you qualify. For example, if a single filer has a $300,000 gain and qualifies for the $250,000 exclusion, only $50,000 would be subject to capital gains tax. This step is where many homeowners significantly reduce or eliminate their tax liability.

Bottom Line

Selling your primary residence doesn’t automatically mean you’ll owe taxes, thanks to generous rules like the Internal Revenue Code Section 121. By understanding how capital gains are calculated, meeting eligibility requirements and accounting for your adjusted basis, many homeowners can significantly reduce or even eliminate their tax liability.

Tips for Managing Capital Gains

To make sure you aren’t missing out on any money-saving tax moves, consider talking to a financial advisor. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Short-terms gains are taxed at your ordinary income rate. The federal income tax bracket system is progressive, so the rate of taxation increases as income increases.

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