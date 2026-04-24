How to Use IRS Form 843: Refund Claims and Tax Abatements

Dealing with IRS penalties and incorrect tax assessments can be frustrating. This is especially true when you believe the charges are unfair or that they resulted from circumstances beyond your control. In these scenarios, Form 843 is the IRS mechanism for requesting relief from penalties, interest and certain tax overcharges.

A financial advisor can help you navigate tax planning strategies and understand your options when facing IRS penalties or incorrect assessments.

What IRS Form 843 Is and When You Need It

Form 843 is the IRS form used to request a refund or reduction of certain taxes, penalties, interest, and fees. It serves two main purposes: claiming a refund for taxes that were overpaid or assessed in error, and requesting abatement, which is the removal or reduction of penalties, interest, or additions to tax. It is not used for income tax refund purposes.

Examples of When to Use Form 843

Form 843 is most commonly used to request penalty abatement for failure-to-file or failure-to-pay penalties. To qualify, you generally need to demonstrate reasonable cause or meet the criteria for first-time abatement eligibility.

Another common use is claiming a refund of excess Social Security or Medicare taxes withheld by an employer who refuses to correct the overpayment. It also applies when interest accrued due to IRS errors or delays in processing, as well as abatement of penalties based on incorrect written advice from the IRS.

The form also covers refund requests for branded prescription drug fees paid by manufacturers and importers. Employers seeking refunds for FICA, RRTA, or income tax withholding should use the appropriate employment tax correction form instead.

The form cannot be used to amend a previously filed return, and it does not apply to agreement fees, offer-in-compromise fees, or lien fees. Filing the wrong form can delay processing and cause you to miss important deadlines, so if you are unsure which form applies, the notice you received from the IRS typically points you in the right direction.

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3 Grounds for Penalty Abatement

The IRS recognizes three main grounds for removing or reducing penalties through Form 843. Each has specific eligibility requirements and documentation standards.

All three grounds outlined below have filing deadlines. Generally, you must file Form 843 within three years from the date the original return was filed or two years from the date the tax was paid, whichever is later. Missing this window forfeits your right to a refund or credit.

First-Time Abatement

First-time abatement is available to taxpayers who have maintained clean compliance for the three tax years prior to the penalty year. To qualify, you must have filed all currently required returns or filed valid extensions, and you must have paid or arranged to pay any tax due.

First-time abatement applies to failure-to-file, failure-to-pay and failure-to-deposit penalties. However, it only covers one tax period. If you’re requesting relief for multiple years, first-time abatement can only apply to the earliest year. The IRS sometimes grants first-time abatement over the phone for penalties that have been assessed but not yet paid, but Form 843 is the standard method when penalties have already been assessed and paid.

The key advantage of first-time abatement is that you don’t need to provide a reason or supporting documentation beyond demonstrating your clean compliance history. The IRS views this as administrative relief for taxpayers who have generally followed the rules. Once you’ve used first-time abatement, however, you cannot use it again until you’ve established another clean three-year period.

Reasonable Cause

Reasonable cause applies when you exercised ordinary business care and prudence but still could not comply due to circumstances beyond your control. The IRS recognizes several situations as reasonable cause, including serious illness, death of a family member, natural disaster, fire, proven destruction of records, unavoidable absence, and system issues preventing timely electronic filing. The circumstances must have directly prevented you from meeting your tax obligations despite your best efforts.

Importantly, the IRS generally does not view lack of funds alone as reasonable cause for failure to pay. The IRS expects taxpayers to prioritize tax obligations and will only accept financial hardship as reasonable cause in limited circumstances, typically when combined with other factors beyond the taxpayer’s control. Reasonable cause claims require supporting documentation. This may include medical records, death certificates, disaster declarations or other evidence that substantiates your explanation.

Erroneous Written Advice From the IRS

Erroneous written advice from the IRS provides grounds for abatement when relying on that guidance directly caused the penalty. This could include written responses to specific questions you posed or publications that contained errors.

To claim relief on this basis, you must attach both the original written advice from the IRS and your original request for that advice. The IRS must be able to verify that you received incorrect guidance and that following that guidance directly led to the penalty.

How to Fill Out Form 843 Line by Line

Form 843 requires specific information in a particular format:

Check the appropriate box at the top of the form. Check the box that describes your reason for filing. This may be penalty abatement, excess tax refund or interest abatement. Options include several other categories as well. Checking the correct box routes your claim to the appropriate IRS department for processing.

Check the box that describes your reason for filing. This may be penalty abatement, excess tax refund or interest abatement. Options include several other categories as well. Checking the correct box routes your claim to the appropriate IRS department for processing. Fill in your name, address and identification number . Enter your name, address and taxpayer identification number exactly as they appear on your tax return. Use your Social Security number for individual returns or your Employer Identification Number for business returns. Consistency matters because the IRS matches this information to your tax account.

. Enter your name, address and taxpayer identification number exactly as they appear on your tax return. Use your Social Security number for individual returns or your Employer Identification Number for business returns. Consistency matters because the IRS matches this information to your tax account. Line 1: Tax period. Enter the beginning and ending dates of the tax period for which you are claiming the refund or abatement. You must file a separate Form 843 for each tax period and cannot combine multiple years or quarters on a single form.

Enter the beginning and ending dates of the tax period for which you are claiming the refund or abatement. You must file a separate Form 843 for each tax period and cannot combine multiple years or quarters on a single form. Line 2: Amount to be refunded or abated . Enter the dollar amount of the penalty, interest or tax you want removed or refunded. If you’re requesting abatement of multiple penalties for the same period, you can include the total amount, but your explanation in Line 7 should break down each component.

. Enter the dollar amount of the penalty, interest or tax you want removed or refunded. If you’re requesting abatement of multiple penalties for the same period, you can include the total amount, but your explanation in Line 7 should break down each component. Line 3: Date(s) of payment . If you’ve already paid the penalty or tax you’re contesting, list when those payments were made. This information helps the IRS locate the payments in their system. If the penalty was assessed but not yet paid, write “Not Yet Paid.”

. If you’ve already paid the penalty or tax you’re contesting, list when those payments were made. This information helps the IRS locate the payments in their system. If the penalty was assessed but not yet paid, write “Not Yet Paid.” Line 4: Type of tax or fee . Check the applicable box from the list provided, which includes employment tax, estate tax, gift tax, excise tax, income tax and penalty. Some claims may involve checking multiple boxes.

. Check the applicable box from the list provided, which includes employment tax, estate tax, gift tax, excise tax, income tax and penalty. Some claims may involve checking multiple boxes. Line 5: Type of return filed . Check the box for the return to which the penalty or tax relates, such as Form 1040 for individual income tax, Form 941 for quarterly employment tax or Form 706 for estate tax. This tells the IRS which account to adjust.

. Check the box for the return to which the penalty or tax relates, such as Form 1040 for individual income tax, Form 941 for quarterly employment tax or Form 706 for estate tax. This tells the IRS which account to adjust. Line 6: Internal Revenue Code section . Enter the IRC section on which the penalty is based. This information appears on your IRS notice. Common examples include IRC §6651(a)(1) for failure to file and IRC §6651(a)(2) for failure to pay. If you’re unsure, the notice assessing the penalty will reference the specific code section.

. Enter the IRC section on which the penalty is based. This information appears on your IRS notice. Common examples include IRC §6651(a)(1) for failure to file and IRC §6651(a)(2) for failure to pay. If you’re unsure, the notice assessing the penalty will reference the specific code section. Line 7: Explanation . This is where you explain in detail why the claim should be allowed and how you computed the amount on Line 2. The quality and clarity of this explanation largely determines whether your request succeeds or fails. This is the most important part of the form.

. This is where you explain in detail why the claim should be allowed and how you computed the amount on Line 2. The quality and clarity of this explanation largely determines whether your request succeeds or fails. This is the most important part of the form. Signature. Both spouses must sign if the claim relates to a joint return. A corporate officer must sign for corporations, and fiduciary must sign for estates or trusts. If you’re using an authorized representative to file on your behalf, attach Form 2848, Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representative.

What to Write in the Explanation Section (With Examples)

The explanation section on Line 7 determines whether your request succeeds or fails. The IRS evaluates Form 843 claims based on the evidence you provide and the clarity of your explanation. A vague or incomplete explanation will likely result in a denial, even if you have a valid basis for relief.

Structure your explanation to include several key elements:

State the specific penalty or charge you are contesting, with the exact dollar amount. Explain exactly what happened, when it happened and how the circumstances directly caused the compliance failure. Describe the steps you took to comply despite the circumstances, showing that you exercised reasonable care. Reference the applicable relief provision, whether that’s first-time abatement, reasonable cause or IRS error. List all supporting documentation you’re attaching.

Several tips can help improve your chances of approval:

Keep the tone factual and professional, avoiding emotional language or pleading. The IRS responds to facts and documentation, not sentiment.

The IRS responds to facts and documentation, not sentiment. Include a clear timeline of events with specific dates. This helps the IRS examiner follow your explanation and verify it against their records.

This helps the IRS examiner follow your explanation and verify it against their records. Attach all supporting documents you reference in the explanation. If you mention hospital records, a death certificate or disaster declaration, include copies.

If you mention hospital records, a death certificate or disaster declaration, include copies. Focus strictly on the penalty being contested. Do not include information that could trigger an unrelated audit, such as mentioning unreported income or questionable deductions.

Examples

First-Time Abatement Explanation for a Failure-to-File Penalty

“I am requesting abatement of the $1,200 failure-to-file penalty assessed for tax year 2024 under IRC §6651(a)(1). My 2024 return was filed on June 1, 2025, 45 days after the April 15 deadline. I am requesting relief under first-time penalty abatement criteria per IRM 20.1.1.3.6.1. I have filed all required returns for tax years 2021, 2022 and 2023 on time with no penalties assessed. All taxes owed have been paid in full. I meet all eligibility requirements for first-time abatement and respectfully request removal of this penalty.”

Reasonable Cause Claim Involving a Failure-to-Pay Penalty

“I am requesting abatement of the $800 failure-to-pay penalty assessed for tax year 2024 under IRC §6651(a)(2). I was hospitalized from March 15, 2025, through April 30, 2025, following emergency surgery. During this time, I was physically unable to access my financial records or make electronic payments. I paid the full tax liability on May 15, 2025, within 30 days of my discharge from the hospital. Attached are hospital admission and discharge records documenting my hospitalization during the filing season. Under reasonable cause provisions, the penalty should be abated because the circumstances were beyond my control despite exercising ordinary business care and prudence.”

Interest Abatement Explanation Due to IRS Delay

“I am requesting abatement of $450 in interest that accrued between January 15, 2024, and July 15, 2025. I filed an amended return on January 15, 2024, showing an overpayment of $3,000. The IRS did not process the amended return until July 15, 2025, 18 months after submission. Interest continued to accrue on the original balance during this period due to IRS processing delays. Under IRC §6404(e)(1), interest attributable to unreasonable errors or delays in performing ministerial or managerial acts should be abated. Attached are copies of my amended return, certified mail receipt showing January 15, 2024, filing date and IRS correspondence acknowledging receipt in July 2025. The delay was entirely due to IRS processing backlog, not any action or inaction on my part.”

Where to File and Deadlines

The general filing deadline is within three years from the date the original return was filed or two years from the date the tax was paid, whichever is later. This statute of limitations is strict. Missing the deadline forfeits your right to a refund or credit, with very limited exceptions. If you’re close to the deadline, send Form 843 by certified mail with return receipt requested to establish proof of timely filing.

As for where you mail Form 843, this depends on the type of claim you’re making. For penalty abatement requests, send the form to the IRS service center where you normally file your return. If you’re responding to a specific IRS notice, use the address printed on that notice. Claims for other specialized taxes may have different addresses, which are listed in the Form 843 instructions.

An important practical note: Form 843 is not available in most consumer tax software, like TurboTax or H&R Block. You must download the form from IRS.gov, complete it manually or using a PDF editor and then mail it to the appropriate address. Electronic filing is not currently available for Form 843.

What Happens After You Submit

After you submit Form 843, IRS processing times vary based on complexity and current workload. Typical processing takes several months, and sometimes longer if the IRS is experiencing backlogs. The IRS may contact you to request additional documentation or clarification. Make sure to respond promptly to any such requests to avoid delays or denial.

Also keep in mind that filing Form 843 does not automatically stop collection actions. If the IRS has levied your bank account, garnished your wages or filed a lien, those actions continue while the IRS is processing your Form 843. In a situation where collection is imminent and you need immediate relief, you may also need to request a Collection Due Process hearing or apply for currently-not-collectible status through separate procedures.

Should the IRS deny your claim, you have appeal rights. You can request a review by the IRS Office of Appeals, which provides an independent review of your case. In some situations, you may be able to file in U.S. Tax Court or U.S. District Court, depending on the type of claim and whether you’ve paid the disputed amount. The denial letter will explain your specific appeal options and deadlines.

Bottom Line

Form 843 is used to request refunds or abatement of penalties, interest, and certain tax overcharges. It covers penalty abatement based on first-time eligibility, reasonable cause, or IRS error, as well as refunds of overpaid employment taxes and interest caused by IRS delays. Getting it right requires knowing which relief provision applies, providing a clear explanation with supporting documentation, and filing before the applicable deadline.

Tax Planning Tips

A tax professional could help you identify which relief provision applies, gather the right documentation, and file your claim before the deadline. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to know how much your next tax refund or balance could be, SmartAsset’s tax return calculator can help you get an estimate.

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