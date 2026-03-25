What Is the IRS Penalty for Failing to File a Tax Return?

Missing a tax filing deadline can feel like a minor slip, but the financial consequences can snowball quickly. The IRS imposes strict penalties on taxpayers who fail to file on time, and those penalties grow with every month that passes without action. Knowing how these penalties work, whether you owe any and what options you have to dispute or reduce them can make a meaningful difference in how much you ultimately pay.

A financial advisor can help you evaluate your options for reducing penalties and develop a strategy to get back on track with the IRS.

What Is the Penalty for Not Filing Your Tax Return?

If you miss the tax filing deadline without requesting an extension, the IRS imposes a failure-to-file penalty. This penalty is equal to 5% of your unpaid taxes for each month, or partial month, that your return is late. The penalty kicks in immediately after the deadline passes, and it can add up fast.

The failure-to-file penalty maxes out at 25% of your unpaid tax balance, which you’d hit after five months of non-filing. That means if you owe $5,000 and wait five months to file, you could face an additional $1,250 in penalties — and that is before interest.

Even if you can’t pay what you owe, filing your return, even if it’s late, dramatically reduces your penalty exposure. The failure-to-pay penalty runs just 0.5% per month, which is far less punishing than the failure-to-file penalty. In other words, submitting your return stops the steeper clock from running.

If you face both a failure-to-file and a failure-to-pay penalty in the same month, the IRS offsets them by reducing the failure-to-file penalty by the failure-to-pay amount. In practice, this means your combined penalty in any given month won’t exceed 5%. Still, both penalties will continue to accumulate until you have settled your balance.

On top of penalties, the IRS charges interest on any unpaid balance, calculated from the return’s original due date. That interest compounds daily, so the longer you wait, the more expensive your tax debt becomes, making early action essential.

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How to Know You Owe a Penalty

If you owe a penalty for failing to file, the IRS will typically send you a formal notice by mail. This will outline the amount owed and the reason for the penalty. These notices include a deadline for response, so it’s important to read them carefully and act promptly.

One of the most straightforward ways to check your penalty status is by logging into your IRS.gov account. There, you can view your tax balance, payment history and any penalties you may owe. Setting up an account is free and gives you real-time visibility into what the IRS has on file for you.

If you know you have one or more years where you never submitted a return, you can reasonably expect that penalties are accruing, even if you haven’t received a notice yet. The IRS has up to three years to assess taxes on a filed return. However, there is no statute of limitations on unfiled returns, meaning the agency can pursue collection indefinitely.

Can Penalties Can Be Discharged?

In some cases, it’s possible to reduce or eliminate IRS penalties entirely through a process known as penalty abatement. The IRS offers several avenues for relief, though each comes with its own eligibility requirements. None are granted automatically.

The IRS First-Time Penalty Abatement program is available to taxpayers who have a clean compliance history, meaning no penalties in the three prior tax years. If you qualify, this program can remove failure-to-file penalties without requiring you to prove a specific reason for missing the deadline.

If you don’t qualify for first-time abatement, you may still be able to have penalties waived by demonstrating reasonable cause. This may include serious illness, natural disaster or other circumstances genuinely beyond your control. The IRS evaluates these requests case by case, so documentation and a clear explanation of your situation are essential to making a strong case.

In certain bankruptcy proceedings, particularly Chapter 7 filings, some tax penalties may be dischargeable if the underlying tax debt meets specific age and filing requirements. This is a complex area of tax law, and the rules around what qualifies are strict. As such, it’s advisable to consult a tax attorney before pursuing this path.

How to Dispute a Penalty

Before disputing a penalty, take time to thoroughly review the IRS notice you received. This will specify the type of penalty assessed, the tax year in question and the amount owed. Understanding exactly what you’re being charged with is the necessary first step before building any kind of response.

If you believe a penalty was assessed in error, you can write a formal response to the IRS explaining why you think the penalty should be removed. Your letter should include your taxpayer identification number, a reference to the notice you received and any documentation that backs up your position.

To formally request abatement, you can submit IRS Form 843, Claim for Refund and Request for Abatement. This form allows you to petition the agency to reduce or eliminate a penalty. Be specific about the grounds for your request, whether that’s first-time abatement eligibility, reasonable cause or an IRS error, and attach any relevant evidence to strengthen your case.

Bottom Line

The IRS charges a failure-to-file penalty of 5% of your unpaid taxes for each month your return is late, up to a maximum of 25%, with interest compounding on top of that balance. You can check whether you owe a penalty by logging into your IRS account online or reviewing any notices the agency has mailed to you. The IRS does offer programs that can reduce or eliminate penalties, including reasonable cause abatement and first-time penalty abatement for taxpayers with a clean filing history. In limited cases, certain tax penalties may be dischargeable through bankruptcy proceedings, though this is not available in every situation. Relief is never automatic, and in most cases you will need to make a formal request and provide documentation to support your case.

Tax Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you determine which penalty relief options apply to your situation and work with you to create a plan that addresses what you owe while protecting your finances going forward. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to know how much your next tax refund or balance could be, SmartAsset’s tax return calculator can help you get an estimate.

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