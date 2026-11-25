Discord remains private, with no public S-1 or announced IPO date as of Nov. 9, 2026. Bloomberg reported on Jan. 6 that the San Francisco-based chat platform had confidentially filed for an IPO, but that step does not guarantee a listing. Discord was last formally valued at about $15 billion in 2021, while secondary-market estimates have since been substantially lower.

If you’re considering pre-IPO Discord exposure, a financial advisor can help compare private-market fees and holding restrictions with waiting for public shares.

When Discord Could Go Public

Bloomberg reported that Discord confidentially submitted IPO paperwork on Jan. 6 and was working with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. Early reporting pointed to a possible March 2026 debut, but March passed without a public registration statement, roadshow, price range or ticker.

That delay does not necessarily mean the plan is dead. A confidential filing allows SEC review to begin before the registration statement becomes public, and a company can revise, delay or withdraw the offering.

IPO Step What It Means Discord Status Confidential filing SEC reviews a draft privately Reported by Bloomberg Public S-1 Audited financials, risks and ownership details become public No public S-1 found Roadshow Management and underwriters market the offering Not announced Pricing Share count, price range and implied valuation are set Not announced

Discord also changed leadership before the reported filing. Humam Sakhnini became CEO on April 28, 2025, while co-founder Jason Citron remained on the board and became an advisor to the CEO. Discord described the transition as part of its next growth phase and eventual path toward becoming a public company.

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Discord Valuation History

Discord’s last formal private-company valuation dates to September 2021, when it raised $500 million at approximately $15 billion.

Date Funding Round Amount Raised Reported Valuation December 2018 Series F $150 million $2.05 billion June 2020 Series G $100 million $3.5 billion December 2020 Series H $100 million $7 billion September 2021 Later-stage round $500 million About $15 billion

The earlier rounds show how quickly Discord’s valuation climbed as its user base expanded. The company raised $150 million at a $2.05 billion valuation in 2018, followed by two $100 million rounds in 2020 that valued it at $3.5 billion and then $7 billion.

Private secondary estimates have since been lower. The Information reported that Caplight estimates placed Discord between $7 billion and $8 billion in early 2026. That is not a new funding-round valuation or an official price from Discord.

Secondary prices can diverge from funding valuations because private shares trade infrequently, different share classes may carry different rights, and transfers can require company approval. The broader reset in technology valuations since 2021 has also affected many late-stage private companies.

A public-market valuation would depend on Discord’s current revenue, margins, cash flow and growth. Those figures will remain difficult to assess until the company releases audited financial statements.

How Discord Compares With Other Social and Communication Platforms

Discord says it serves more than 200 million monthly users. Historically, its main paid product has been Nitro, but the company is expanding into advertising, digital goods, and services for game developers. In September 2026, it launched Ads Manager and Video Quests, broadening access to its advertising platform.

Company Status Valuation or Market Value* Latest Audience Metric Main Revenue Source Investor Access Discord Private $15 billion last funding valuation; lower secondary estimates 200+ million monthly users Nitro subscriptions, with growing advertising and digital goods Private-market routes Reddit Public About $20.9 billion 130.3 million daily and 515.2 million weekly active uniques Primarily advertising NYSE: RDDT Snap Public About $9.2 billion 977 million monthly users Primarily advertising, plus subscriptions NYSE: SNAP Pinterest Public About $11.1 billion More than 630 million monthly users Primarily advertising NYSE: PINS

*Public-company market values are as of Nov. 9, 2026. Audience figures come from each company’s latest disclosures.

These metrics are not directly interchangeable. Reddit reports daily and weekly users, while Discord, Snap and Pinterest report monthly users. The comparison instead shows why audience size alone does not determine value. Investors also examine revenue per user, growth, profitability and the cost of keeping users engaged.

How to Invest in Discord Before an IPO

Discord shares are not available through an ordinary brokerage account. Pre-IPO access may come through private marketplaces, special purpose vehicles or funds with small private-company positions.

Access Route Eligibility Typical Minimum Fees Liquidity Forge direct secondary market Generally accredited investors $100,000 standard minimum Typically 2%–4% Limited; depends on sellers and transfer approval EquityZen single-company SPV Accredited investors Usually $10,000; some deals $5,000 2.5% up to $1 million, then 2% above Usually held until an exit; resale not guaranteed Public social-media stocks Ordinary brokerage investors One share or broker minimum Brokerage costs vary Daily exchange trading Destiny Tech100 Ordinary brokerage investors One share 2.5% annual management fee on gross assets Daily trading, but shares may trade above or below NAV

Forge and EquityZen may offer access only when sellers and suitable deal structures are available. Forge’s standard minimum for a direct transaction is $100,000, with fees generally ranging from 2% to 4% . EquityZen’s standard minimum is $10,000, although some deals begin at $5,000.

With an EquityZen SPV, the investor generally owns an interest in a vehicle that holds the shares rather than owning Discord stock directly. Company approval and rights of first refusal can also delay or prevent a transaction.

Buying Reddit, Snap or Pinterest provides liquid exposure to social-media businesses, but none will track Discord’s results or a future Discord IPO price.

Destiny Tech100 held Discord common and preferred shares equal to approximately 0.05% of net assets as of June 30, 2026. Its management fee is 2.5% of average gross assets.

The fund therefore provides minimal Discord exposure, and its stock may trade above or below the value of its underlying portfolio.

Risks of Investing in Discord

Discord has disclosed more than 200 million monthly users and said in April 2025 that it had recorded positive adjusted EBITDA for five consecutive quarters. But investors still lack the audited revenue, cash-flow, liability and profitability details that a public S-1 would contain.

Risk What Could Happen Question to Ask Valuation Public investors could price Discord below its 2021 funding round What financial results would justify the proposed price? Monetization User growth may not translate into enough subscription or advertising revenue How much revenue and profit does Discord generate per user? Private-market liquidity Shares or SPV interests may be difficult to resell How long can the money remain locked up? Transfer restrictions Discord may delay or block a private transaction What approval and first-refusal rights apply? IPO timing The offering could be delayed again or abandoned Does the investment still work without an IPO? Competition Users and advertisers may shift attention to rival platforms What makes Discord’s communities durable?

Discord must also balance monetization with user experience. Nitro gives it a subscription model that advertising-heavy rivals generally do not have, but its broader advertising business is still developing. The confidential filing might be evidence of IPO preparation, but it’s not proof of a listing date or a $15 billion public valuation.

Bottom Line

Discord has reportedly filed confidentially, but it has not released a public S-1 or set an IPO date. Investors can wait for public shares, pursue restricted private-market access or use indirect investments that provide little direct Discord exposure. A financial advisor may help compare those routes, assess how long you can accept limited liquidity and determine how much private-company or social-platform exposure fits your broader portfolio.

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