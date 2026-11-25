Discord remains private, with no public S-1 or announced IPO date as of Nov. 9, 2026. Bloomberg reported on Jan. 6 that the San Francisco-based chat platform had confidentially filed for an IPO, but that step does not guarantee a listing.1 Discord was last formally valued at about $15 billion in 2021, while secondary-market estimates have since been substantially lower.
If you’re considering pre-IPO Discord exposure, a financial advisor can help compare private-market fees and holding restrictions with waiting for public shares.
When Discord Could Go Public
Bloomberg reported that Discord confidentially submitted IPO paperwork on Jan. 6 and was working with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. 2 Early reporting pointed to a possible March 2026 debut, but March passed without a public registration statement, roadshow, price range or ticker.
That delay does not necessarily mean the plan is dead. A confidential filing allows SEC review to begin before the registration statement becomes public, and a company can revise, delay or withdraw the offering.
|IPO Step
|What It Means
|Discord Status
|Confidential filing
|SEC reviews a draft privately
|Reported by Bloomberg
|Public S-1
|Audited financials, risks and ownership details become public
|No public S-1 found
|Roadshow
|Management and underwriters market the offering
|Not announced
|Pricing
|Share count, price range and implied valuation are set
|Not announced
Discord also changed leadership before the reported filing. Humam Sakhnini became CEO on April 28, 2025, while co-founder Jason Citron remained on the board and became an advisor to the CEO. 3 Discord described the transition as part of its next growth phase and eventual path toward becoming a public company.
Discord Valuation History
Discord’s last formal private-company valuation dates to September 2021, when it raised $500 million at approximately $15 billion. 4
|Date
|Funding Round
|Amount Raised
|Reported Valuation
|December 2018
|Series F
|$150 million
|$2.05 billion
|June 2020
|Series G
|$100 million
|$3.5 billion
|December 2020
|Series H
|$100 million
|$7 billion
|September 2021
|Later-stage round
|$500 million
|About $15 billion
The earlier rounds show how quickly Discord’s valuation climbed as its user base expanded. The company raised $150 million at a $2.05 billion valuation in 2018, followed by two $100 million rounds in 2020 that valued it at $3.5 billion and then $7 billion. 5
Private secondary estimates have since been lower. The Information reported that Caplight estimates placed Discord between $7 billion and $8 billion in early 2026. 6 That is not a new funding-round valuation or an official price from Discord.
Secondary prices can diverge from funding valuations because private shares trade infrequently, different share classes may carry different rights, and transfers can require company approval. The broader reset in technology valuations since 2021 has also affected many late-stage private companies.
A public-market valuation would depend on Discord’s current revenue, margins, cash flow and growth. Those figures will remain difficult to assess until the company releases audited financial statements.
How Discord Compares With Other Social and Communication Platforms
Discord says it serves more than 200 million monthly users. Historically, its main paid product has been Nitro, but the company is expanding into advertising, digital goods, and services for game developers. In September 2026, it launched Ads Manager and Video Quests, broadening access to its advertising platform.
|Company
|Status
|Valuation or Market Value*
|Latest Audience Metric
|Main Revenue Source
|Investor Access
|Discord
|Private
|$15 billion last funding valuation; lower secondary estimates
|200+ million monthly users
|Nitro subscriptions, with growing advertising and digital goods
|Private-market routes
|Public
|About $20.9 billion 7
|130.3 million daily and 515.2 million weekly active uniques 8
|Primarily advertising
|NYSE: RDDT
|Snap
|Public
|About $9.2 billion 9
|977 million monthly users 10
|Primarily advertising, plus subscriptions
|NYSE: SNAP
|Public
|About $11.1 billion 11
|More than 630 million monthly users 12
|Primarily advertising
|NYSE: PINS
*Public-company market values are as of Nov. 9, 2026. Audience figures come from each company’s latest disclosures.
These metrics are not directly interchangeable. Reddit reports daily and weekly users, while Discord, Snap and Pinterest report monthly users. The comparison instead shows why audience size alone does not determine value. Investors also examine revenue per user, growth, profitability and the cost of keeping users engaged.
How to Invest in Discord Before an IPO
Discord shares are not available through an ordinary brokerage account. Pre-IPO access may come through private marketplaces, special purpose vehicles or funds with small private-company positions.
|Access Route
|Eligibility
|Typical Minimum
|Fees
|Liquidity
|Forge direct secondary market
|Generally accredited investors
|$100,000 standard minimum
|Typically 2%–4%
|Limited; depends on sellers and transfer approval
|EquityZen single-company SPV
|Accredited investors
|Usually $10,000; some deals $5,000
|2.5% up to $1 million, then 2% above
|Usually held until an exit; resale not guaranteed
|Public social-media stocks
|Ordinary brokerage investors
|One share or broker minimum
|Brokerage costs vary
|Daily exchange trading
|Destiny Tech100
|Ordinary brokerage investors
|One share
|2.5% annual management fee on gross assets
|Daily trading, but shares may trade above or below NAV
Forge and EquityZen may offer access only when sellers and suitable deal structures are available. Forge’s standard minimum for a direct transaction is $100,000, with fees generally ranging from 2% to 4% 13 . EquityZen’s standard minimum is $10,000, although some deals begin at $5,000. 14
With an EquityZen SPV, the investor generally owns an interest in a vehicle that holds the shares rather than owning Discord stock directly. Company approval and rights of first refusal can also delay or prevent a transaction.
Buying Reddit, Snap or Pinterest provides liquid exposure to social-media businesses, but none will track Discord’s results or a future Discord IPO price.
Destiny Tech100 held Discord common and preferred shares equal to approximately 0.05% of net assets as of June 30, 2026. Its management fee is 2.5% of average gross assets. 15
The fund therefore provides minimal Discord exposure, and its stock may trade above or below the value of its underlying portfolio.
Risks of Investing in Discord
Discord has disclosed more than 200 million monthly users and said in April 2025 that it had recorded positive adjusted EBITDA for five consecutive quarters. But investors still lack the audited revenue, cash-flow, liability and profitability details that a public S-1 would contain.
|Risk
|What Could Happen
|Question to Ask
|Valuation
|Public investors could price Discord below its 2021 funding round
|What financial results would justify the proposed price?
|Monetization
|User growth may not translate into enough subscription or advertising revenue
|How much revenue and profit does Discord generate per user?
|Private-market liquidity
|Shares or SPV interests may be difficult to resell
|How long can the money remain locked up?
|Transfer restrictions
|Discord may delay or block a private transaction
|What approval and first-refusal rights apply?
|IPO timing
|The offering could be delayed again or abandoned
|Does the investment still work without an IPO?
|Competition
|Users and advertisers may shift attention to rival platforms
|What makes Discord’s communities durable?
Discord must also balance monetization with user experience. Nitro gives it a subscription model that advertising-heavy rivals generally do not have, but its broader advertising business is still developing. The confidential filing might be evidence of IPO preparation, but it’s not proof of a listing date or a $15 billion public valuation.
Bottom Line
Discord has reportedly filed confidentially, but it has not released a public S-1 or set an IPO date. Investors can wait for public shares, pursue restricted private-market access or use indirect investments that provide little direct Discord exposure. A financial advisor may help compare those routes, assess how long you can accept limited liquidity and determine how much private-company or social-platform exposure fits your broader portfolio.
Tips for Investing
- A financial advisor can help you with the right investment choices and portfolio mix to help you reach your long-term financial goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
- Try using an investment calculator to help you see how your portfolio could grow over time, depending on the investments you’re considering.
Article Sources
All articles are reviewed and updated by SmartAsset’s fact-checkers for accuracy. Visit our Editorial Policy for more details on our overall journalistic standards.
- “Chat Platform Discord Files Confidentially for IPO.” Bloomberg, https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-01-06/chat-platform-discord-is-said-to-file-confidentially-for-ipo.
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- “Discord Appoints Humam Sakhnini as Chief Executive Officer.” https://discord.com/press-releases/discord-appoints-new-ceo-humam-sakhnini. Accessed Sept. 11, 2026.
- “Chat App Discord Raises $500 Million in New Funding.” Investing.Com, https://www.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/chat-app-discord-raises-500-million-in-new-funding-2617713.
- Matney, Lucas. “Gaming Chat Startup Discord Raises $150M, Surpassing $2B Valuation | TechCrunch.” TechCrunch, Dec. 21, 2018, https://techcrunch.com/2018/12/21/gaming-chat-startup-discord-raises-150m-surpassing-2b-valuation/.
- “Nine Tech IPO Contenders to Watch This Year.” The Information, https://www.theinformation.com/articles/9-tech-ipo-contenders-watch-year/.
- “Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) Valuation Measures & Financial Statistics.” Yahoo Finance, 12 Nov. 2026, https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/RDDT/key-statistics/.
- “QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.” Reddit, Inc., d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net/CIK-0001713445/6e6205d6-78d5-4f9f-8cfe-3ca1bca3a874.pdf. Accessed 12 Nov. 2026.
- “Snap Inc. (SNAP) Stock Price, News, Quote & History – Yahoo Finance.” Yahoo Finance, 11 Nov. 2026, https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNAP/.
- “Filing Detail.” EDGAR Filing Documents for 0001564408-26-000067, www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1564408/000156440826000067/0001564408-26-000067-index.htm. Accessed 12 Nov. 2026.
- “Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Stock Price, News, Quote & History – Yahoo Finance.” Yahoo Finance, 11 Nov. 2026, https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/PINS/.
- “QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.” Pinterest, Inc., www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1506293/000150629326000068/pins-20260331.htm. Accessed 12 Nov. 2026.
- “FAQs for Investors, Companies and Shareholders.” Forge, forgeglobal.com/faqs/. Accessed 12 Nov. 2026.
- “How Do I Invest on EquityZen? | EquityZen Help Center.” EquityZen Help Center, 19 Feb. 2026, https://help.equityzen.com/en/articles/2663417-how-do-i-invest-on-equityzen.
- “Destiny Tech100 Inc., Form N-CSR.” SEC.Gov, https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1843974/000121390026095201/ea0302101-01_ncsrs.htm.