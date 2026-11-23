Warren Buffett spent years avoiding technology stocks he felt he could not understand. Berkshire Hathaway’s large Alphabet investment shows that his view can change when a business’s prospects become clearer to him. Greg Abel succeeded Buffett as CEO in 2026. Buffett is now chairman emeritus and remains a director, while Howard G. Buffett is chairman. Let’s take a look at what Buffett has said about AI, Berkshire’s AI-related holdings and infrastructure exposure, and how you can apply similar principles.

A financial advisor can help you decide whether adding Berkshire Hathaway or its AI holdings fits your portfolio.

Buffett’s Perspective on AI Investments

In a July 2026 CNBC interview, Buffett said he had made a mistake by overlooking Google when it was asset-light. Despite Alphabet’s much larger capital spending for AI, he said it was “more likely to be a winner” than 90% to 95% of what Wall Street sells. He also said Berkshire initiated the investment with Abel’s approval.

Buffett pointed to the “huge amounts of money” AI companies are spending on infrastructure, comparing the scale with what Berkshire might invest in its railroad. The comparison matters because Buffett has long preferred businesses that earn strong profits without having to spend heavily on equipment, while railroads need constant, costly upkeep just to continue running. If AI spending stays at that scale, companies’ profits will depend on whether all those data centers and chips eventually earn back what they cost.

Buffett’s concerns about AI aren’t limited to spending, as he made clear at Berkshire’s 2024 annual meeting when he compared AI to nuclear weapons and described it as a powerful technology whose effects are difficult to predict. He also cautioned that increasingly realistic AI-generated images and voices could turn fraud into a growth industry. For investors, that risk includes scammers impersonating trusted figures to promote fake investment opportunities.

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Key AI-Related Holdings in Berkshire Hathaway’s Portfolio

Berkshire first disclosed Alphabet shares in its third-quarter 2025 filing, a position then valued at roughly $4.3 billion. In 2026, it also agreed to buy $10 billion more in a private placement connected to the company’s AI infrastructure and computing plans. The SEC filing measures the publicly reported shares as of September 30, not their value today. Berkshire held the same number of Apple and Alphabet shares on that date as it did at the end of June.

Apple remained Berkshire’s largest reported stock position in that filing. The iPhone maker uses AI through features such as Siri and other tools integrated into its devices and software. The percentages in the table are shares of the 13F’s reported value, not of Berkshire’s entire business or assets:

Holding AI Connection Share of Berkshire’s 13F Portfolio* How You Can Invest Main Risk Alphabet Search, cloud computing, AI models and infrastructure 12.0% Buy Alphabet directly, hold Berkshire shares or use an index fund Heavy AI spending may not earn adequate returns; competition and regulation Apple AI features across its devices, operating systems and services 25.0% Buy Apple directly, hold Berkshire shares or use an index fund AI features may not drive enough upgrades or revenue; dependence on hardware sales

*Percentages are based on the SEC filing’s September 30, 2026, values and its $304.2 billion reported total. Direct Berkshire shares provide exposure to a broader business, not a pure AI investment.

Indirect AI Exposure: Energy and Infrastructure

AI data centers consume substantial electricity, and building and connecting them also requires grid equipment, construction materials and other freight. The Department of Energy cites an estimate that these facilities could use 11.8% of U.S. power by 2030. The agency’s projections range from 9.5% to 15.3%, depending on how quickly AI adoption grows. That demand could benefit some utilities and infrastructure businesses, but its size and timing remain uncertain.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy owns regulated utilities, including PacifiCorp, NV Energy and MidAmerican Energy. Berkshire also owns BNSF Railway. These businesses are part of the company and can’t be purchased separately as standalone public stocks. Their potential connection to AI demand comes through electricity supply, grid investment and transportation needs. The table compares each type of business, its potential benefits and the ways investors can gain similar exposure:

Type of Exposure Connection to AI Demand How You Can Invest Key Risks Regulated utilities Electricity supply, distribution and grid upgrades for data centers Public utility stocks or utility ETFs Regulation, construction costs, wildfire liability and slower data center growth Energy producers May supply electricity or fuel as power needs expand Public energy companies, including companies Berkshire holds Commodity prices, transition risks and indirect exposure to data centers Rail and infrastructure May transport equipment and materials for construction and power projects Berkshire shares or publicly traded transportation and infrastructure companies Freight cycles, competition and uncertain AI-related demand

Berkshire’s Overall Approach to AI Investing

Berkshire gains AI exposure by owning established companies with existing customers, revenue and cash flow, instead of betting on early-stage startups. Buffett has favored businesses that generate high returns on capital over time and can reinvest their cash.

The company keeps a large cash reserve, reporting $359.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and Treasury bills held by its insurance and other businesses as of June 30, 2026. That money lets it make new investments without having to borrow or sell existing holdings. The table compares this approach with a typical strategy focused on AI growth:

Investing Factor Berkshire’s Approach Typical AI Growth Strategy Companies owned Established businesses with ongoing operations AI startups or fast-growing technology companies How growth is funded Cash flow and existing capital, with limited debt New stock sales, borrowing or outside funding Holding period Long term Shorter, depending on growth or market sentiment Valuation focus Profits, returns on capital and business stability Future market size and expected revenue growth Risk level Exposed to business and valuation risk Higher when profits are limited or valuations depend on forecasts

How to Apply Buffett’s Approach to Your Investments

Before investing in an AI-related company, review how it finances its spending. A business that funds growth through operating cash flow generally carries less risk than one that depends on debt or new share issuance. It is also worth evaluating whether the company has a competitive advantage, a clear path to profitability on its investments and a balance sheet strong enough to absorb a delayed return.

Decide how much of your investment portfolio you are comfortable allocating to a single company or theme. Broad index funds already hold major technology firms, so purchasing those stocks individually can increase your concentration in the same names.

To show how this works, let’s compare two $100,000 portfolios. The table breaks down a portfolio concentrated in AI growth stocks and another one following a Buffett-style approach:

Investment AI-Focused Portfolio Buffett-Style Portfolio AI growth stocks $80,000 $0 Broad index funds $0 $40,000 Established, profitable companies $0 $25,000 Utilities and energy $0 $20,000 Cash, short-term bonds or short-term Treasuries $20,000 $15,000 Total $100,000 $100,000

The AI-focused portfolio may deliver larger gains if a few holdings perform well. It also faces bigger losses when valuations decline, competition intensifies or growth falls short of expectations.

The Buffett-style portfolio spreads money across different types of assets and keeps a cash reserve. It might trail the AI-focused portfolio during a rally in AI stocks, and its utility and energy holdings carry their own industry risks. These figures are hypothetical and do not represent a forecast or a recommendation of specific securities.

Bottom Line

Buffett’s AI exposure comes mostly through large companies that already make money, such as Alphabet and Apple. He has also warned that AI companies are spending enormous sums and that the technology can be used for scams, so it isn’t a sure bet. You can take a similar approach by checking whether a company can pay for its AI plans with the money it already earns. It also helps to spread your savings across different types of investments and to limit how much you put into AI based on your goals and how much risk you can handle.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you decide how much AI exposure belongs in your broader plan. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to follow Buffett’s lead and build a more diversified portfolio, here’s a roundup of 13 investments to consider.

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