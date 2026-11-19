AMD and Nvidia are two of the largest chipmakers powering artificial intelligence, and both give investors a way to profit from rising data-center spending. In 2026, however, the two companies are heading in very different directions. AMD is winning big AI customers and growing its data-center sales quickly, while Nvidia is still the market leader but faces new competition, export limits and a sudden change in leadership.

A financial advisor can help you see how much AMD and Nvidia you may already own through index funds and ETFs before you buy more of either stock.

What Recent Headlines Mean for AMD and Nvidia Investors

AMD reported record third-quarter revenue of $13.38 billion, which is up 45% from 2025. Data Center revenue reached $8.55 billion (increasing 97%) as EPYC processors and Instinct GPUs gained adoption.

Its biggest customer deals also come with a potential cost. AMD issued OpenAI and Meta warrants allowing each to buy up to 160 million shares for $0.01 if purchasing, stock price and other conditions are met. AMD recorded a $1.2 billion non-cash charge in the third quarter as the warrant liability increased. No warrant shares had vested or become exercisable as of September 26.

Nvidia reported $115.8 billion in third-quarter revenue on November 17, which is up 103% from a year earlier. Of that total, $107.6 billion came from its Data Center business. The share of revenue left after production costs, commonly referred to as gross margin, was 74.8%. Nvidia expects about $130 billion in revenue next quarter, which includes an extra week of sales. Its forecast also assumes no data center compute sales to China.

Competition from major customers is also increasing. OpenAI now uses AMD graphics processors and has built a custom chip with Broadcom to run AI models. If other large AI companies follow, the chip leader could lose pricing power and some future sales.

Both chipmakers are also investing in companies that buy their chips. According to Anthropic’s IPO filing, Nvidia agreed to buy about $10 billion of Anthropic stock in a private sale alongside the offering, while AMD committed about $2.5 billion. These relationships may strengthen demand, but they can also make it harder to separate underlying chip demand from financing and strategic partnerships.

Nvidia’s future became less certain on November 11, when Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO and left the company’s board. CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a successor, and the November 17 earnings report was the company’s first since his departure.

Next Steps: Managing your investments can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

AMD Price History and Valuation

AMD’s stock price has risen and fallen sharply over the past five years as investors changed their expectations for the company’s growth. The table shows its year-end closing price, annual change and the main reason for each move since 2021:

Year Closing Price Annual Change Key Driver or Context 2021 $143.90 +56.9% Semiconductor demand and market-share gains 2022 $64.77 -55.0% Technology selloff and PC slowdown 2023 $147.41 +127.6% AI optimism and MI300 expectations 2024 $120.79 -18.1% Questions about AI competition 2025 $214.16 +77.3% Rising Instinct and data-center demand 2026 YTD $534.06 +149.4% Large AI deals and data-center growth

The prices for 2021 through 2025 are year-end closing prices adjusted for stock splits, and the 2026 figure runs through November 13. Each annual change compares that year’s closing price with the one before it.

On November 13, AMD’s total stock market value, called its market capitalization, was about $876 billion. You can find it by multiplying the share price by the number of shares:

$534.06 per share × about 1.64 billion shares = about $876 billion

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio shows how much investors pay for each $1 a company earns per share. You can find it by dividing the share price by earnings per share:

Past year: $534.06 ÷ $4.60 = about 116

Next year: $534.06 ÷ $15.26 = about 35

So investors were paying about $116 for every $1 AMD earned last year, but only about $35 for every $1 it’s expected to earn next year. That gap shows analysts expect AMD’s profits to more than triple ($15.26 ÷ $4.60 ≈ 3.3).

That makes AMD far smaller than Nvidia by market value, but more expensive in relation to its profits. Investors are paying a premium on the bet that the company will keep winning AI chip customers and grow its earnings quickly.

Nvidia Price History and Valuation

Nvidia’s stock rose even faster than AMD’s during the AI boom, but 2026 has been more difficult. The table shows its year-end closing price, annual change and the main reason for each move since 2021:

Year Closing Price Annual Change Key Driver or Context 2021 $29.41 +125.3% Data-center and gaming growth 2022 $14.61 -50.3% Technology selloff 2023 $49.52 +238.9% Generative AI demand accelerates 2024 $134.29 +171.2% Blackwell expectations and AI spending 2025 $186.50 +38.9% Continued hyperscaler demand 2026 YTD $162.85 -12.7% Competition, export risk and leadership uncertainty

The prices for 2021 through 2025 are year-end closing prices adjusted for stock splits and rounded to the nearest cent, and the 2026 figure runs through November 13. Each annual change compares that year’s closing price with the one before it and doesn’t include dividends. Nvidia split its stock 4-for-1 in 2021 and 10-for-1 in 2024, so older prices are adjusted to compare them fairly with today’s.

On November 13, Nvidia’s total stock market value was about $3.93 trillion:

$162.85 per share × about 24.13 billion shares = about $3.93 trillion

Its price-to-earnings ratios were much lower than AMD’s:

Past year: $162.85 ÷ $7.91 = about 20.6

Next year: $162.85 ÷ $12.06 = about 13.5

So investors were paying about $20.60 for every $1 Nvidia earned last year and about $13.50 for every $1 it’s expected to earn next year. Those numbers are lower than AMD’s because Nvidia’s earnings have grown much faster than its stock price. The risk is that keeping those earnings high depends on major AI customers continuing to spend heavily on its chips.

AMD vs. Nvidia: Comparing Risks and Benefits for AI Investors

Estimates from outside researchers still show a wide gap between the two companies. Epoch AI estimates that Nvidia supplied about 63% of the AI computing power shipped in the second quarter of 2026, compared with roughly 4% for AMD. That figure measures computing capacity rather than the number of chips sold or revenue, so it’s best treated as one estimate rather than an exact market share. The table compares the two companies on the factors that matter most to investors:

Factor AMD Nvidia What It Means for Investors Position in AI chips Smaller challenger Market leader AMD has more room to grow, while Nvidia has more to defend Latest revenue growth 45% 103% Both companies are growing quickly Gross margin 54% 74.8% Nvidia keeps more profit from each dollar of sales Reliance on big customers Depends heavily on a few large buyers One customer made up 16% of revenue in its fiscal second quarter Losing a major customer could hurt either company’s results Software Its ROCm software is still growing Its CUDA software is widely used by AI developers Software that developers already know can make it harder to switch chip suppliers Market value About $876 billion About $3.93 trillion AMD is the much smaller company Forward P/E About 35 About 13.5 AMD’s stock costs more relative to its expected profits China sales Export rules limit some of its AI chips Largely shut out of China’s data-center market Trade restrictions can cut off sales for both companies

Nvidia’s size, widely used software and high profit margins give it an edge if AI spending keeps growing. AMD has more room to win market share, and its deals with OpenAI, Meta and Anthropic show that large customers want alternatives to Nvidia.

AMD and Nvidia each face risks that could hurt their stock prices, even if demand for AI chips keeps growing. For AMD, the warrants it gave OpenAI and Meta could dilute existing shareholders if they are exercised. For Nvidia, results depend heavily on spending by its large customers and the companies it invests in. The company also says U.S. and Chinese restrictions have largely shut it out of China’s data-center market.

How to Invest in AMD and Nvidia

You can buy shares of one company, own both or invest through a fund that holds them along with other stocks. Splitting your money between the two can help soften the impact if one stock does much better than the other.

For example, say you invest $10,000 and split it evenly between the two stocks. If AMD rises 20% and Nvidia falls 20%, your investment would look like this:

AMD: $5,000 × 1.20 = $6,000

Nvidia: $5,000 × 0.80 = $4,000

Total: $6,000 + $4,000 = $10,000

Putting all $10,000 in AMD would have grown to $12,000 ($10,000 × 1.20), while putting it all in Nvidia would have left $8,000 ($10,000 × 0.80). Splitting the money avoids the worst outcome, though it also gives up the best one. Keep in mind that the two stocks often fall together when chip or AI stocks decline, so owning both doesn’t fully protect you.

You may also already own both companies without realizing it, since they’re held in many S&P 500 index funds and technology ETFs. The table shows the main ways to invest:

Investment Method How It Works Costs to Consider Main Risk Individual shares Buy AMD or Nvidia stock directly through a brokerage account Trading fees, if your broker charges them Your money depends on one company Fractional shares Invest a set dollar amount instead of buying whole shares Rules and fees vary by broker Same risk as owning the full stock Semiconductor or technology ETF Buy a fund that holds both companies and other chip or tech stocks The fund’s annual expense ratio Heavy exposure to one industry IRA Hold the stocks or funds in a tax-advantaged retirement account Account fees and contribution limits The investments can still lose value 401(k) brokerage window Buy individual stocks through your workplace plan, if it offers this option Extra fees set by the plan Not available in every plan and can be harder to manage

Holding a large amount of one or two chip stocks in a retirement account can increase concentration risk, especially if those investments make up a significant share of your retirement savings.

What to Watch in 2027 and Alternatives for AI Investors

The biggest question for both companies is whether large cloud providers, such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google, keep spending heavily to build AI data centers. Some of those same customers, along with OpenAI, are also designing their own AI chips, which could reduce how many chips they buy from AMD and Nvidia. The table shows what to watch in 2027, along with other ways to invest in AI:

Factor or Alternative How It Could Affect AI Investors Main Risk AI spending by cloud companies Keeps demand for AMD and Nvidia chips strong Spending could slow if AI profits disappoint Custom chips built by big customers Adds competition for both chipmakers These chips may take years to replace existing ones Export rules Can open or close large markets like China Rules can change quickly Chip manufacturing and memory supply Affects how quickly chips can be made and shipped Shortages can limit sales Upcoming AI company IPOs Let investors buy shares of AI companies directly New stocks can swing sharply in price Chip-equipment makers Benefit when chipmakers expand production Sales rise and fall with industry cycles Cloud computing companies Earn money by renting out AI computing power Building data centers is very expensive Data-center REITs and utilities Benefit from demand for data-center space and electricity Interest rates, construction costs and regulation

Investing in AMD or Nvidia isn’t just a bet that AI will keep growing. AMD’s stock depends more on winning customers from Nvidia and turning its new deals into profits, while Nvidia’s depends more on keeping its lead, its high profit margins and its biggest customers’ spending.

Bottom Line

AMD and Nvidia both give investors a way to benefit from AI growth, but they come with different risks. AMD is the smaller company and is growing its data-center business quickly, while Nvidia is much larger and more profitable but faces new competition, export limits and a change in leadership. A financial advisor can help you see how much of either company you already own through your funds, compare buying one or both stocks with a diversified fund and decide how much of your portfolio to put in chip stocks.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you decide how much of your portfolio to invest in AI chip stocks like AMD and Nvidia, based on how much you already own through index funds and how much risk you can handle if AI spending slows. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to balance your AI chip holdings with other types of assets, here’s a roundup of 13 investments to consider.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/PhonlamaiPhoto, ©iStock.com/WANAN YOSSINGKUM