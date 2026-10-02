OpenAI IPO Date: Investor Timeline, Valuation and Expectations

OpenAI has formally started the IPO process, but investors still don’t have an official OpenAI IPO date. The ChatGPT developer confidentially submitted an S-1 in June 2026 after reaching an $852 billion private valuation. With no set date for the listing potentially, the bigger questions are what OpenAI will be worth and whether its rapid growth can justify that price.

A financial advisor can help you determine how an eventual OpenAI position would change your overall technology concentration if you already own Microsoft, Nvidia, or AI-heavy funds.

What We Know About OpenAI’s Current Status and IPO Plans

OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit in 2015. It added a for-profit subsidiary in 2019 to raise the enormous amounts of capital required to develop increasingly capable AI systems.

That structure changed again in October 2025. The commercial business became OpenAI Group PBC, a public benefit corporation, while the OpenAI Foundation retained control. Microsoft held roughly 27% of the company immediately following that recapitalization.

The company has now taken its first formal step toward public markets.

On June 8, 2026, OpenAI announced that it had confidentially submitted a draft S-1 to the SEC. But OpenAI specifically said it had not decided on timing and could remain private longer because some strategic moves may be easier outside public markets.

OpenAI’s business has also expanded well beyond ChatGPT subscriptions. Revenue comes from consumer products, enterprise deployments, API usage and developer tools including Codex. Its March funding announcement described consumer adoption, enterprise use and developer activity as core parts of its growth strategy.

The challenge is cost.

Recent reporting says OpenAI expects about $36 billion of 2026 revenue while projecting nearly $280 billion of negative free cash flow between 2026 and 2030 as it spends heavily on computing infrastructure. That tension between rapid growth and extraordinary spending may ultimately matter more to investors than the exact IPO date.

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Expected Valuation and What Investors Would Be Paying

OpenAI’s valuation has risen far beyond the $80 billion level cited in earlier funding rounds.

In March 2026, OpenAI raised $122 billion at an $852 billion post-money valuation. More recently, the company has reportedly discussed another private financing that could value it above $1.2 trillion.

OpenAI’s annualized revenue has also reportedly climbed above $40 billion. Using that figure, here’s what several hypothetical revenue multiples would imply:

Revenue Multiple Implied Valuation 15x $600 billion 20x $800 billion 25x $1.0 trillion 30x $1.2 trillion

These aren’t IPO price targets. They show how much growth investors would already be paying for at different valuations.

OpenAI could command a premium because of ChatGPT’s reach, brand recognition and enterprise adoption. But public-market investors will also see expenses that aren’t always as visible in private funding rounds.

Revenue alone won’t answer whether OpenAI deserves a trillion-dollar valuation. Margins, compute costs, free cash flow, and the amount of additional capital needed to sustain growth will matter too.

When Could the OpenAI IPO Actually Happen?

OpenAI has already crossed the first major milestone by confidentially submitting its S-1.

The remaining process could include SEC comments and revisions, publication of a registration statement, an investor roadshow, pricing, and finally the first day of trading.

But a 2026 offering now appears less certain.

Recent Financial Times reporting says OpenAI is considering another private funding round and that CEO Sam Altman has suggested an IPO likely won’t happen before 2027. More private capital could allow OpenAI to wait for stronger market conditions or better financial results before asking public investors to establish a price.

Its capital requirements push in the opposite direction. OpenAI continues making major commitments for data centers, chips and computing capacity. If spending keeps rising faster than cash generation, access to public equity and debt markets could become increasingly valuable.

Market conditions could also change the schedule. Falling technology valuations, weaker investor appetite for AI or greater regulatory uncertainty could delay an offering. Faster revenue growth or improving cash flow could make an earlier listing more attractive.

So 2027 is a useful reference point, not a confirmed OpenAI IPO date.

OpenAI, Anthropic and the AI IPO Market

OpenAI won’t be valued in a vacuum.

Anthropic is now one of the clearest comparisons. It has also confidentially filed for an IPO and reached a $965 billion private valuation in May 2026.

OpenAI also competes with Alphabet’s Gemini, Meta’s models and a growing number of AI developers. That competition could pressure prices even as demand for AI grows.

Microsoft adds another layer. The company held a portion of OpenAI following the 2025 recapitalization, and remains an important technology and commercial partner.

That relationship can provide infrastructure, distribution, and enterprise access. But future investors will also want to understand OpenAI’s obligations to Microsoft, its reliance on outside computing providers, and how much flexibility it has to form competing partnerships.

OpenAI’s eventual public S-1 should make those relationships much easier to evaluate.

What Investors Should Watch Before OpenAI Goes Public

For individual investors, the most useful milestone may not be opening day. It may be the release of OpenAI’s public S-1.

That document should provide a much clearer view of the economics behind the valuation.

Focus on a handful of numbers:

Revenue growth

Operating losses

Free cash flow

Compute and infrastructure spending

Customer concentration

Long-term capital commitments

Economics of major partnerships

Then compare those numbers with the IPO valuation.

An $800 billion company and a $1.2 trillion company can be the same business at two very different investment prices.

Your existing investment portfolio matters too. If you already own Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon or technology-heavy index funds, you may already have substantial exposure to the same AI spending cycle.

It’s important to evaluate OpenAI’s IPO as a price-to-business decision, not an opportunity to buy ChatGPT. The company’s growth could remain exceptional while its stock still disappoints if investors pay a valuation that assumes too much future success.

A financial advisor can help you compare a potential OpenAI allocation with your existing AI and technology holdings and model how much of your portfolio would ultimately depend on the same market sector.

Bottom Line

OpenAI confidentially submitted its S-1 on June 8, 2026, but it has not announced an official IPO date. Current reporting suggests a listing may not occur before 2027, particularly as the company considers raising additional private capital. For investors, the public S-1 could be more important than the eventual listing date. OpenAI’s revenue growth, losses, cash requirements and IPO valuation will show how much future AI dominance is already built into the price.

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