OpenAI Employee Stock Compensation: Vesting, Taxes and Selling

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company will not go public in 2026, citing concerns about timing and AI safety. The startup is reportedly seeking a $1.4 trillion valuation through a new funding round that could provide financing without an initial public offering (IPO). If you are an OpenAI employee with company stock, this could give you more time to decide when to exercise your options, prepare for taxes and plan what to sell before and after the future IPO.

A financial advisor may be able to model different exercise and sale dates for your employee stock options before a liquidity event requires you to make time-sensitive decisions.

How OpenAI Structures Employee Stock Compensation

OpenAI’s hiring materials reference equity grants, vesting, RSU releases and option exercises, but they don’t establish one standard award structure for every employee. Your grant agreement remains the best source for determining exactly what you own. Employee equity can include several instruments:

Equity Type What You Receive Key Federal Tax Issue RSUs Shares after applicable vesting and settlement conditions Compensation income generally arises when the restricted stock units (RSUs) are settled and shares are delivered, although special tax-deferral rules may apply in limited circumstances ISOs Right to buy shares at a strike price Exercise can trigger alternative minimum tax (AMT); qualifying sales can receive capital gains treatment NSOs Right to buy shares at a strike price Spread at exercise is generally compensation income

With an option, the strike price determines how much you pay to buy a share. If your strike price is $10 and the stock’s fair market value is $50 when you exercise, you have a $40 spread. That spread matters because it can affect how much tax you owe when you exercise and how much cash you need to cover the purchase and tax bill.

A Section 409A valuation is commonly used to establish the fair market value of a private company’s common stock. This value can help determine the tax consequences of exercising your options. With non-qualified stock options (NSOs), the difference between the strike price and value at exercise can be treated as compensation income. Incentive stock options (ISOs) work differently because the spread can factor into the alternative minimum tax (AMT) calculation. As the stock becomes more valuable, waiting to exercise could therefore increase the tax cost.

Private stock also comes with a major limitation: You may own valuable equity without having a public market where you can sell it. Liquidity may depend on an authorized tender offer, secondary transaction or eventual public offering.

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How OpenAI’s Four-Year Vesting Schedule Works

A vesting schedule tells you when you gain ownership rights to the stock or options in your compensation package. Until then, you generally cannot keep the unearned portion if you leave the company.

Many technology companies spread vesting over four years and require employees to reach a one-year cliff before earning the first portion. Under this structure, you generally receive part of your equity after completing your first year, then earn the rest gradually over the next three years.

The one-year cliff matters if you are thinking about leaving the company. Depart before that date, and you could give up the entire award. Leave after the cliff, and you generally keep what has already vested while forfeiting the remainder. OpenAI employees should check their own award documents because vesting terms can differ.

For example, a 20,000-share award on a four-year schedule with a one-year cliff could vest like this:

Employment Period Example Portion Vested Example Shares Vested 11 months 0% 0 12 months 25% 5,000 24 months 50% 10,000 48 months 100% 20,000

The cliff is what makes year one important. Leave at 11 months, and you could receive nothing. Reach 12 months, and 25% could vest at once, with the rest generally vesting periodically afterward.

That timing can matter if you are considering a job change, especially when a major vesting date is close. But your employment timeline is not the only thing that could affect when shares vest.

Your award may also include acceleration provisions tied to certain company events. An acquisition, IPO or another event does not automatically make all unvested equity yours. Vesting accelerates only when the terms of your plan or award provide for it.

How Exercising ISOs and NSOs Affects Your Taxes

Options can create a tax bill before they produce spendable cash. What you owe depends partly on whether you hold NSOs or ISOs. With an NSO, the difference between the strike price and fair market value is typically treated as compensation income when you exercise.

As an example, let’s assume that you have 10,000 options with a $10 strike price and the shares are worth $50:

Item Calculation Amount Purchase cost 10,000 × $10 $100,000 Spread per share $50 − $10 $40 Taxable spread 10,000 × $40 $400,000

Buying the shares requires $100,000, while the $40 spread on each option results in $400,000 of compensation income. You could therefore owe tax on a substantial amount of income even though you have not sold any stock or received cash from the shares.

With an ISO, exercising typically does not create regular federal income tax right away, but the spread can count toward the AMT calculation. To receive qualifying ISO tax treatment when you sell, you generally must hold the shares for at least one year after exercise and two years after the grant date.

Meeting both requirements generally allows the gain to receive capital gains treatment. Selling earlier can cause part of the profit to be treated as compensation income.

Exercising while the spread is smaller may reduce the amount included in the AMT calculation and start the holding period sooner. But it also puts cash into private shares that could lose value or be difficult to sell.

If the option is underwater, the strike price is higher than the current value of the shares. For example, exercising a $50 option when the stock is worth $40 means paying $10 more per share than its current value. Waiting keeps your cash available while giving the stock time to rise above the strike price.

What Happens to Your Stock Options After an IPO

OpenAI announced on June 8, 2026 that it had confidentially submitted a draft S-1, but the company said the timing of an IPO remained undecided. If OpenAI eventually goes public, employees should not assume they will be able to sell their shares as soon as trading begins. An IPO can create a public market for the stock while still limiting when employees are allowed to sell.

One reason is an IPO lockup, which can temporarily prevent employees and other insiders from selling shares after the offering. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says traditional IPO lockups commonly last about 180 days. OpenAI’s actual restrictions could be different, so employees would need to check the final prospectus and their equity agreements to determine when they can sell.

Once you are allowed to sell, the date you acquired the shares can affect how the profit is taxed. Investments held for one year or less are generally subject to short-term capital gains rates, which are the same as ordinary income tax rates. Shares held longer than one year generally qualify for long-term capital gains rates. For 2026, most net capital gains are taxed depending on taxable income and filing status:

Filing Status 0% Rate 15% Rate 20% Rate Single $49,450 or less $49,451 to $545,500 Over $545,500 Married filing jointly $98,900 or less $98,901 to $613,700 Over $613,700 Married filing separately $49,450 or less $49,451 to $306,850 Over $306,850 Head of household $66,200 or less $66,201 to $579,600 Over $579,600 Estates and trusts $3,300 or less $3,301 to $16,250 Over $16,250

The 20% rate applies to the portion of taxable income above the applicable 15% threshold. Certain types of gains can be subject to different rates.

The holding period does not necessarily begin when you were hired or received the original equity award. Stock purchased through an option generally starts its holding period after you exercise and receive the shares. RSUs give you company shares after certain vesting requirements are met, and their holding period generally begins once those shares are delivered. This distinction matters because employees who sell OpenAI stock on the same day could receive different tax treatment based on when they acquired their shares.

Financial Planning for Employees Holding Concentrated Equity

If your paycheck, future equity and a large share of your wealth all depend on OpenAI, a drop in the stock could affect both what you already own and compensation you expect to receive later. Selling some shares can reduce that concentration, but when and how much you sell can also affect your taxes.

Selling a large amount at once may create a sizable capital gain in one year, while spreading sales across several years could reduce your OpenAI exposure gradually and spread out those gains. Waiting to sell also carries risk because the shares could lose value while you continue holding them.

Since OpenAI is still private, you may not be able to sell whenever you want. Its equity-administration materials reference liquidity events such as tender offers, although eligibility, pricing and the amount employees can sell may vary. These events could provide a chance to sell shares before an IPO.

Tax-loss harvesting elsewhere in a taxable portfolio may offset some capital gains from selling shares, but it generally does not offset compensation income from exercising an NSO. This distinction matters when estimating how much tax a sale or exercise could generate.

Before a liquidity event, you can compare exercising now with waiting, selling at the first opportunity with holding longer, or reducing your position all at once with selling in stages. Those choices can affect how much cash you need, when taxes are due and how much of your wealth remains tied to OpenAI.

A financial advisor who works with concentrated equity can help you decide when to exercise or sell your OpenAI stock, manage the taxes and diversify your portfolio to limit risk.

Planning for Withholding and Estimated Taxes

Exercising NSOs or receiving RSU income can add a large amount of taxable compensation to your income in a single year. Your employer may withhold taxes, but the amount taken out may not be enough to cover your final bill.

For 2026, employers using the optional flat method generally withhold 22% on supplemental wages. Amounts above $1 million are subject to 37% federal withholding on the excess. The problem is that your actual tax rate may be higher than 22% once your salary and equity income are combined.

For example, suppose an NSO exercise creates $400,000 of compensation income and your employer withholds 22% ($88,000). If some of that income falls into higher tax brackets, you may still owe additional federal tax. State and payroll taxes can also increase the amount you need to set aside.

Selling shares at a profit can add another tax. The 3.8% net investment income tax (NIIT) may apply when income exceeds certain thresholds, including $200,000 for single and head-of-household filers and $250,000 for married couples filing jointly. Compensation itself generally is not net investment income, but it can raise your income enough to make this tax more likely to apply to investment gains.

If payroll withholding is not enough, you may need to make estimated tax payments during the year. For 2026, you can generally avoid a federal underpayment penalty by paying at least 90% of your current-year tax or 100% of the previous year’s tax, whichever is smaller. That prior-year requirement generally increases to 110% for higher-income taxpayers.

Before exercising options or selling a large amount of stock, estimate how much cash you will need for both the transaction and the taxes. Setting that money aside can help prevent an unexpected tax bill later.

Bottom Line

OpenAI employee stock compensation can have very different outcomes depending on whether you own RSUs, ISOs, or NSOs and when your equity vests, is exercised and eventually sold. Start with your actual grant documents, then estimate the taxes and cash required under several exercise and sale dates. The goal isn’t simply to minimize taxes. It’s to understand what your equity is worth after taxes, exercise costs, and concentration risk so you can make a deliberate decision when OpenAI shares eventually become liquid.

Investment Planning Tips

If you want to time an OpenAI share sale around your tax bill and cash needs, a financial advisor can help you map out when to sell and how much to keep in one company. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to diversify your portfolio, here’s a roundup of 13 investments to consider.

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