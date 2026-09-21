Joint Tenants in Common vs. Rights of Survivorship: Differences and Examples

How you title a property affects who controls it, who inherits it, and whether it has to pass through probate. You can typically choose either tenancy in common or joint tenancy with rights of survivorship. These may sound similar, but the distinctions can have major consequences for co-owners, heirs, and their long-term estate plans. You should understand the differences between tenancy in common vs. joint tenancy with rights of survivorship before planning your estate.

A financial advisor can help you understand which estate planning options best protect your assets.

What Is Tenancy in Common?

Tenancy in common allows two or more people to own the same property while holding separate ownership interests. Unlike some other forms of co-ownership, those interests do not have to be equal. This means one person could own 60% of a property while another owns 40%.

Each tenant in common generally has the right to use and possess the entire property, even when ownership percentages differ. The ownership shares determine each person’s financial interest in the property rather than dividing the property into specific physical sections.

One of the main features of tenancy in common is the flexibility each owner has over their individual share. An owner can generally sell, transfer or give away their interest without transferring the other owners’ shares. However, this remains subject to any agreements or restrictions that may apply.

Tenancy in common also differs from joint tenancy because it does not include an automatic right of survivorship. If one owner dies, that person’s share generally becomes part of their estate. It can pass according to a will, trust, or state inheritance laws rather than automatically transferring to the remaining co-owners.

Example: Unequal Ownership Under Tenancy in Common

Suppose two people purchase a $300,000 property together as tenants in common. Owner A contributes $210,000 toward the purchase and receives a 70% ownership interest. Owner B contributes $90,000 and receives the remaining 30%.

Owner Ownership Share Contribution to Purchase Right to Transfer Share Owner A 70% $210,000 Can sell or bequeath 70% share Owner B 30% $90,000 Can sell or bequeath 30% share

Even though their ownership percentages are different, both owners generally have the right to use and possess the entire property. Their percentages instead determine their respective financial interests. This ensures any proceeds and expenses are allocated according to their ownership agreement.

If Owner A later dies, the 70% interest does not automatically transfer to Owner B. Instead, Owner A can generally leave that share to a chosen beneficiary through an estate plan, meaning Owner B could eventually find themselves co-owning the property with Owner A’s heir.

This flexibility can be useful for co-owners who contribute different amounts or have different inheritance goals. However, owners may want a written agreement covering expenses, maintenance, sale decisions and other responsibilities to reduce the potential for disputes later.

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What Is Joint Tenancy With Rights of Survivorship?

Joint tenancy with rights of survivorship is a form of co-ownership in which two or more people hold equal interests in the same property. Each owner generally has an equal right to use and possess the property, regardless of how much each person may have contributed toward its purchase.

The defining feature is the right of survivorship. When one joint tenant dies, that person’s ownership interest generally passes automatically to the surviving joint tenant or tenants. This avoids using a will or probate to guide any distributions. If two people each own 50% of a home as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, for example, the surviving owner typically becomes the sole owner after the other person dies.

Joint tenancy has traditionally been associated with four legal “unities”: time, title, interest and possession. In general, this means the owners acquire their interests at the same time, through the same legal document, hold equal ownership shares and have equal rights to possess the property.

This structure can simplify the transfer of property at death. This is one reason spouses, partners, and close family members may use it. However, the rules for creating, severing and transferring a joint tenancy vary by state. Depending on your jurisdiction, one owner could potentially end the survivorship arrangement with little or no notice. Property owners should therefore make sure the title aligns with their broader estate planning goals.

Example: Property Transfer Under Rights of Survivorship

Consider two people who own a $400,000 property as joint tenants with rights of survivorship. Each owner holds an equal 50% interest, meaning each share is worth approximately $200,000 based on the property’s current value.

Scenario Owners Ownership Share Each What Happens at Death $400,000 jointly owned property Owner A and Owner B 50% Deceased owner’s share passes to survivor, who owns 100%

If Owner A dies, their 50% interest generally does not pass to beneficiaries under a will. Instead, the survivorship provision typically causes that share to transfer directly to Owner B, who becomes the sole owner of the property.

This can simplify the transfer process because the deceased owner’s interest generally avoids probate. However, the surviving owner may still need to provide a death certificate or other documentation to update the property records and establish sole ownership.

Rights of survivorship can make inheritance more straightforward, but they can also override instructions in a will. For example, if Owner A intended to leave their half of the property to a child, that provision generally would not control if the property was still held in joint tenancy with rights of survivorship at death.

Choosing Between the Two Structures

Tenancy in common may be a better fit when co-owners want flexibility over their individual ownership shares. Each owner can generally sell, transfer or leave their interest to someone of their choosing, which can be useful for business partners, siblings or family members who want their share to pass to separate heirs.

Joint tenancy with rights of survivorship serves the purpose of transferring property automatically to the surviving owner. Because the deceased owner’s interest generally transfers directly to the surviving joint tenant, this structure can help keep that ownership interest out of probate.

The relationship between the owners can also influence the decision. Unrelated investors or family members from different generations may value the independence of tenancy in common, while spouses, partners or close relatives may prefer the simplicity of survivorship rights.

Owners should also consider how their plans could change over time. A co-owner may eventually want to sell, transfer property into a trust, or leave it to children, and the chosen ownership structure can affect how easily those goals can be carried out.

Bottom Line

Tenancy in common and joint tenancy with rights of survivorship can both allow multiple people to own the same property. However, each arrangement handles ownership shares and inheritance differently. Tenancy in common offers more flexibility to divide and transfer individual interests. Joint tenancy can simplify inheritance by passing a deceased owner’s share directly to the survivors. Choosing between them depends on your relationship with the co-owner, estate planning goals and desired level of control.

Tips for Estate Planning

A financial advisor has the expertise to properly prepare your assets for the long haul, as well as answer your estate planning questions. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you’re looking to put debt on a property in order to maximize the use of your assets, consider using a mortgage calculator so you can estimate whether or not it’s affordable.

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