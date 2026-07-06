How to Invest in OpenAI: Steps for Direct and Indirect Options

Since OpenAI filed a confidential S-1 with the SEC in early June 2026, banks have been targeting a Nasdaq listing as early as the fourth quarter of 2026, though the company has cautioned that timing is not guaranteed. Until any listing is complete, buying OpenAI stock directly is not available to most investors. That does not mean there are no options. Accredited investors can access pre-IPO shares through private secondary markets. Retail investors already have indirect exposure through publicly traded companies that have invested billions in OpenAI. This guide walks through every available path, what each requires and what to consider before choosing one.

A financial advisor can help you decide whether getting OpenAI exposure fits your portfolio before you commit to any of these options.

Can You Buy OpenAI Stock Right Now?

For most investors, the answer is still no. OpenAI is not publicly traded, and its shares are not available through a standard brokerage account. While the company has begun the IPO process, investors will have to wait until that process is complete before they can buy shares on a public exchange.

OpenAI submitted a confidential draft S-1 to the SEC in early June 2026, the first formal step toward an IPO. Because the filing remains confidential at this stage, investors cannot yet review the company’s financial statements, risk factors or proposed share structure. Those details become available only when OpenAI files a public version of the registration statement.

The company’s most recent private funding round provides some context for what investors would be buying into. On March 31, 2026, OpenAI closed a $122 billion financing at an $852 billion post-money valuation, one of the largest private capital raises ever completed. That figure sets a high baseline for what a public listing would need to justify.

Once OpenAI publicly files its registration statement and prices the offering, investors with accounts at participating brokerages may be able to request IPO allocations. Retail access to IPO shares is typically limited, allocations are not guaranteed and the final terms, including price and which brokerages will distribute shares, will not be known until just before trading begins.

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How the OpenAI IPO Process Works and What to Watch For

Most investors are familiar with the day a company begins trading, but the IPO process starts months earlier. Understanding how OpenAI is expected to move from a confidential filing to a public offering can help you set realistic expectations about when shares may become available and how the IPO price is determined.

The first step is a confidential S-1 filing, which OpenAI submitted to the SEC in early June 2026. Unlike a public filing, a confidential S-1 isn’t immediately available to investors. The SEC reviews the registration statement and provides comments, which the company addresses before filing a public version. Once the public S-1 is released, investors can review the company’s audited financial statements, risk factors, corporate governance and proposed share structure.

After the public filing, OpenAI’s underwriters will conduct a roadshow, which is a series of presentations to institutional investors that is designed to gauge demand and build an order book. That process helps determine the final IPO price and is typically announced the evening before the first day of trading.

Retail investors don’t automatically receive access to IPO shares. You generally need an account with a brokerage participating in the offering and retail allocations are often limited. It’s also important to distinguish between the IPO price and the opening market price. Once trading begins, supply and demand determine where the stock opens, which is why high-profile IPOs often begin trading above their offering price. SpaceX, for example, priced its IPO at $135 per share and opened near $150.

Before deciding whether to participate, pay attention to four key developments: the public S-1, which provides the company’s financial information; the announced IPO price range; the list of brokerages offering retail allocations; and any anti-flipping policies that could restrict how quickly IPO shares can be sold.

How Accredited Investors Can Buy OpenAI Stock Before the IPO

Accredited investors may be able to buy pre-IPO shares through private secondary markets, but those transactions come with important restrictions and risks.

Buying pre-IPO shares requires meeting the SEC’s income or net worth thresholds to qualify as an accredited investor. Platforms that list OpenAI shares include Forge Global, EquityZen, Hiive, Nasdaq Private Market and Augment Market.

The process involves verifying accredited status, reviewing available listings and negotiating a price with a seller. Any completed transfer typically requires OpenAI’s approval. The company has historically restricted secondary transactions, meaning a deal can fall through even after both parties agree on price and terms.

Pricing reflects private supply and demand rather than a regulated exchange, creating wide bid-ask spreads and limited transparency. Minimum investment sizes are typically $50,000 or more per transaction, and some access is structured through funds or single-name SPVs rather than direct share purchases.

Liquidity is the most significant limitation. Pre-IPO shares cannot be sold on a public exchange. Resale depends on finding another qualified buyer willing to go through the same approval process, or waiting for a public listing to provide an exit.

How to Get Indirect Exposure to OpenAI Through Public Markets

For retail investors, the most accessible path to OpenAI exposure today runs through public companies already tied to its growth. None offers pure-play exposure, but each provides a different level of connection to OpenAI’s business.

The closest connection is Microsoft, which holds an approximately 27% stake in OpenAI Group PBC, an investment valued at roughly $135 billion, and integrates OpenAI’s technology across Azure and Microsoft Copilot. As a result, many investors view Microsoft as the closest publicly traded proxy for OpenAI’s performance until OpenAI completes its IPO. It is the closest public-market proxy for OpenAI’s performance available to retail investors today.

Other large technology companies offer more indirect exposure. Amazon has made multibillion-dollar commitments tied to OpenAI and AI computing, providing exposure through its cloud infrastructure and investment relationship. Nvidia does not own OpenAI equity, but it supplies the GPUs that OpenAI and most major AI developers rely on for training and inference, making its business a major beneficiary of continued AI investment.

You can also gain broader exposure through diversified funds. AI-focused ETFs that hold Microsoft, Nvidia and other AI infrastructure companies provide indirect exposure without requiring you to select individual stocks. Companies that have announced ChatGPT or OpenAI integrations represent another layer of exposure, although the strength of that connection varies depending on how important OpenAI is to each company’s business.

Keep in mind that none of these investments is a direct substitute for owning OpenAI shares. Each company’s stock price is influenced by many factors beyond OpenAI, so the relationship between its performance and OpenAI’s valuation can vary significantly over time.

What to Expect When OpenAI Goes Public

An IPO would bring public disclosure that private investors cannot access today. The public S-1 will be the first time anyone outside the company can review audited financials, risk factors, governance structure and proposed share terms.

The financial statements will also reveal the scale of OpenAI’s growth and spending. OpenAI’s annualized revenue run rate reached roughly $25 billion by early 2026, around $2 billion per month, up from about $20 billion at the end of 2025. Despite that growth, the company remains unprofitable, with cash burn projected near $27 billion in 2026 and reporting suggesting it does not turn cash-flow positive until around 2030.

Investors will also have to decide whether OpenAI’s valuation justifies its future growth expectations. The $852 billion private valuation already prices OpenAI at well over 30 times its annualized revenue run rate. A $1 trillion-plus IPO target would push that multiple higher, pricing in substantial future growth and leaving limited room for a miss on revenue or profitability timeline.

Retail investors should also keep expectations in check. Not all brokerages receive IPO allocations, and retail allocations are typically a small fraction of what institutional investors receive. The final allocation is not confirmed until just before trading begins, so investors should not assume they will receive shares simply by requesting them.

The first day of trading won’t mark the end of the process. A lock-up period will restrict insider selling after the IPO. Once those restrictions lift, a large volume of shares could enter the market and pressure the stock price. Index inclusion may also lag, since the S&P 500 requires four consecutive quarters of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profitability, a threshold OpenAI is unlikely to meet at the time of listing, delaying the passive buying that often follows a major new offering.

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How OpenAI Compares to SpaceX’s IPO for Retail Investors

SpaceX’s IPO gave individual investors far more access than most public offerings do. The company distributed a significant portion of shares through Fidelity, Schwab, Robinhood, SoFi and E*Trade, while most IPOs direct the large majority of shares to institutional buyers, leaving retail investors with a small allocation or none at all.

Whether OpenAI will follow the same approach is not yet known. The company has not identified a retail distribution strategy, and it may ultimately direct most of the offering to institutional buyers. Investors who want to participate should watch for announcements about which brokerages will offer IPO access once the public S-1 is filed.

Anti-flipping policies are also worth reviewing before requesting an allocation. During the SpaceX offering, each participating brokerage set its own rules around how quickly investors could sell allocated shares. Selling too soon could result in losing access to future IPO allocations on that platform. OpenAI’s underwriters and participating brokerages will set their own terms, which may differ from what applied to SpaceX.

First-day trading is unlikely to follow the same pattern. SpaceX priced at $135 and surged to an all-time high of $225.64 within days before pulling back sharply. OpenAI is expected to list at a substantially higher valuation, which already reflects significant expectations for future growth. That leaves less room for a first-day price increase and more exposure if results disappoint after listing. Long-term returns will depend far more on OpenAI’s ability to scale revenue and reach profitability than on what the stock does in its first week of trading.

How to Evaluate Whether OpenAI Is Right for Your Portfolio

Investing in OpenAI requires weighing both its opportunities and its risks. The company is growing rapidly, but it is also unprofitable, priced for substantial future growth and operating in a competitive and heavily scrutinized industry. Before you buy shares, the table below will help you evaluate six factors and how each could affect your portfolio:

Factor What to Consider Priced for significant growth OpenAI’s projected growth assumes continued dominance despite competition from Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude and Meta’s open-source models Revenue concentration risk A limited set of large enterprise customers drives a meaningful share of revenue, which can amplify the impact if any single relationship changes Not yet profitable OpenAI is not profitable on a GAAP basis; the path to profitability and its timeline deserve scrutiny before investing Regulatory and litigation risk AI companies face ongoing government scrutiny, evolving data-privacy rules and litigation that could affect operations or valuation Position sizing Even investors with conviction in the long-term thesis should consider how much of their investment portfolio to concentrate in a single unprofitable company Professional input A financial advisor with IPO and technology-sector experience can help assess fit and appropriate position size given your risk tolerance and goals

What Happens to Your 401(k) If OpenAI Goes Public

SpaceX showed how quickly a major IPO can become part of millions of retirement portfolios. OpenAI is expected to follow a similar path. If the company goes public at a valuation approaching $1 trillion, it could become one of the largest holdings in many broad market index funds, even for investors who never buy the stock themselves.

That outcome would be driven by index rules, not investor demand. The same fast-track policies that moved SpaceX into the Russell 1000 and Nasdaq-100 shortly after its IPO could also apply to OpenAI if it meets the eligibility requirements. As index funds rebalance, total market and Nasdaq-100 funds would automatically purchase shares, adding OpenAI to millions of 401(k) accounts.

The S&P 500 is likely to remain an exception. Like SpaceX, OpenAI is not profitable on a GAAP basis and would not qualify for inclusion because the index generally requires four consecutive quarters of positive GAAP earnings. If your 401(k) invests only in an S&P 500 index fund, you would not automatically gain exposure at the IPO.

OpenAI would also arrive as part of a broader trend. If SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic all become publicly traded, broad market index funds could become more heavily weighted toward a small group of AI and space technology companies. That doesn’t necessarily mean you should change your portfolio, but it is a good reason to review your holdings periodically and confirm that your overall allocation still reflects your investment goals and risk tolerance.

Bottom Line

Until OpenAI completes its IPO, most investors cannot buy its stock directly. Accredited investors may be able to purchase pre-IPO shares through private secondary markets, but those investments typically require substantial minimums and come with limited liquidity. Retail investors can gain indirect exposure through public companies such as Microsoft and Nvidia or through AI-focused ETFs, though none provides direct ownership of OpenAI. With the company priced for significant future growth and not yet profitable, it’s important to consider both how much you’re investing and whether the potential risks fit your overall portfolio.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you decide whether investing in OpenAI and other major upcoming IPOs. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to put your OpenAI proceeds to work after a future sale, here are 13 investments to compare.

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