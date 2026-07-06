SpaceX IPO and Your 401(k): Risk, Allocation and Rebalancing

SpaceX went public on June 12, 2026. The IPO valued the company at roughly $1.75 trillion, making it the largest in history. Even if you didn’t buy a single share, you may now own SpaceX through your 401(k). Many total market, large-cap and Nasdaq index funds quickly added the stock, increasing its weight in millions of retirement portfolios. Here’s how to determine whether your 401(k) has SpaceX exposure and whether your allocation still matches your long-term investment plan.

If you’re concerned that your 401(k)’s exposure to SpaceX may have changed your portfolio’s risk, a financial advisor can help you decide whether rebalancing makes sense.

What SpaceX Going Public Could Mean for Your 401(k)

SpaceX doesn’t enter your 401(k) simply because it completed an IPO. Instead, it becomes part of your retirement portfolio when the index funds in your plan add the stock. Whether that happens depends on the indexes your funds track. Here are the key developments that determine whether your 401(k) now has SpaceX exposure:

A size large enough to matter: SpaceX listed roughly $1.75 trillion at IPO. This makes it big enough to move the composition of major indexes and the index funds that track them.

SpaceX listed roughly $1.75 trillion at IPO. This makes it big enough to move the composition of major indexes and the index funds that track them. Your exposure is set by your funds: Most 401(k) investors do not pick individual stocks. Exposure is determined by which index funds the employer offers and which indexes those funds track.

Most 401(k) investors do not pick individual stocks. Exposure is determined by which index funds the employer offers and which indexes those funds track. Russell inclusion already happened: FTSE Russell’s new five-day fast-track rule helped. SpaceX was added to the Russell 1000 (and Russell Top 200) after June 26 and started trading June 29. This triggered automatic buying by every fund tracking those indexes.

FTSE Russell’s new five-day fast-track rule helped. SpaceX was added to the Russell 1000 (and Russell Top 200) after June 26 and started trading June 29. This triggered automatic buying by every fund tracking those indexes. Nasdaq-100 inclusion follows: Under Nasdaq’s updated fast-entry rule, SpaceX should join the Nasdaq-100 in early July. This forces additional buying from the more than $800 billion in assets that track that index.

Under Nasdaq’s updated fast-entry rule, SpaceX should join the Nasdaq-100 in early July. This forces additional buying from the more than $800 billion in assets that track that index. Total market funds are buying, too: Broad funds such as total U.S. stock market index funds pick up SpaceX through Russell and CRSP index inclusion, so holders gain exposure automatically.

Broad funds such as total U.S. stock market index funds pick up SpaceX through Russell and CRSP index inclusion, so holders gain exposure automatically. But not the S&P 500: SpaceX is not eligible for the S&P 500. S&P Dow Jones Indices rejected its own fast-track proposal on June 4, 2026. It kepts its requirement for four consecutive quarters of GAAP profitability, which SpaceX has not met.

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How Much SpaceX Exposure Does Your 401(k) Have?

Your 401(k)’s exposure to SpaceX depends on the funds you own, not the retirement plan itself. Two people participating in the same employer’s plan can have very different levels of exposure because they’re invested in different funds. Here’s how some of the most common 401(k) fund types compare:

Total market funds: Funds tracking the Russell or CRSP total-market indexes hold SpaceX at roughly its float-adjusted market-cap weight. This makes it one of the larger individual positions in the fund.

Funds tracking the Russell or CRSP total-market indexes hold SpaceX at roughly its float-adjusted market-cap weight. This makes it one of the larger individual positions in the fund. S&P 500 funds: The most common single-index 401(k) option does not hold SpaceX. The GAAP profitability requirement that kept it out of the index.

The most common single-index 401(k) option does not hold SpaceX. The GAAP profitability requirement that kept it out of the index. Target-date funds: The most common 401(k) default holds a mix of underlying index funds. SpaceX exposure depends on which of those funds track an index that includes it.

The most common 401(k) default holds a mix of underlying index funds. SpaceX exposure depends on which of those funds track an index that includes it. Nasdaq-100 funds: Funds tracking the Nasdaq-100 would hold a larger SpaceX weight. This is due to how concentrated that index is among its largest members.

Funds tracking the Nasdaq-100 would hold a larger SpaceX weight. This is due to how concentrated that index is among its largest members. How to check: Look up the holdings of each fund in your 401(k). You can find it in the fund’s prospectus or on the fund company’s website. Make note which indexes they track.

Look up the holdings of each fund in your 401(k). You can find it in the fund’s prospectus or on the fund company’s website. Make note which indexes they track. Bought high, already volatile: SpaceX surged from its $135 IPO price to an all-time high of $225.64 on June 16. It pulled back sharply over the following weeks. Funds that bought during index inclusion may hold shares purchased at prices above where the stock later traded.

How to Check Your Actual SpaceX Exposure in Five Minutes

Finding out whether your 401(k) owns SpaceX is usually straightforward. You can verify your actual exposure in just a few minutes instead of relying on the name of the fund or the index it tracks.

To do this, log into your 401(k) account and find the funds you currently own. For each fund, note the full fund name and ticker symbol. Then visit the fund company’s website, such as Fidelity, Vanguard or Schwab, and search for the ticker. On the fund’s page, look for the “Holdings” or “Portfolio” section. Most providers publish their top 10 to 25 holdings.

When SpaceX appears, the percentage next to it shows how much of that fund is invested in the company. Multiply that percentage by the amount you have invested in the fund to estimate your dollar exposure. Many retirement plan providers, including Fidelity NetBenefits, Vanguard Retirement and Empower, also display fund holdings directly within your account.

If you can’t find the information there, the fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information, available through the SEC’s EDGAR database at sec.gov, provides a complete list of holdings. Spending a few minutes checking your funds gives you a much clearer picture of your actual SpaceX exposure and whether your portfolio still matches your target allocation.

Concentration and Volatility Risks That SpaceX Could Add

Adding a company like SpaceX to a broad index fund can change your portfolio in ways that aren’t immediately obvious. While a single holding may represent only a small percentage of your 401(k), SpaceX’s size, valuation and ownership structure introduce risks that differ from those of more established public companies. Here are the factors worth watching:

An elevated valuation: SpaceX entered public markets priced for years of future growth. This means meaningful downside risk if growth or profitability falls short. It posted a multibillion-dollar net loss in the first quarter of 2026.

SpaceX entered public markets priced for years of future growth. This means meaningful downside risk if growth or profitability falls short. It posted a multibillion-dollar net loss in the first quarter of 2026. Demonstrated volatility: The stock ran from its $135 IPO price to a $225.64 peak within days, then fell sharply. Every index-fund holder absorbed a proportionate amount of that swing.

The stock ran from its $135 IPO price to a $225.64 peak within days, then fell sharply. Every index-fund holder absorbed a proportionate amount of that swing. Key-person risk: Elon Musk controls more than 82% of SpaceX voting power through a dual-class structure. News about his other ventures or public activities has historically moved shares in companies he leads.

Elon Musk controls more than 82% of SpaceX voting power through a dual-class structure. News about his other ventures or public activities has historically moved shares in companies he leads. Lock-up overhang: SpaceX uses a staggered lock-up. Early releases begin after Q2 earnings and full release comes at the 180-day mark in December 2026. Large insider positions then become eligible to sell, creating a potential source of selling pressure.

SpaceX uses a staggered lock-up. Early releases begin after Q2 earnings and full release comes at the 180-day mark in December 2026. Large insider positions then become eligible to sell, creating a potential source of selling pressure. A large single position: As one of the larger individual holdings in a total market fund, SpaceX can rival companies that have traded publicly for decades, despite only weeks of price history.

As one of the larger individual holdings in a total market fund, SpaceX can rival companies that have traded publicly for decades, despite only weeks of price history. More to come: The same inclusion mechanism will likely add OpenAI and Anthropic when they list, potentially layering additional single-stock concentration into broad funds.

Should You Rebalance Your 401(k) Because of SpaceX?

For most investors, SpaceX’s addition to a broad market index fund isn’t a reason to change your 401(k). The better question is whether it has changed your portfolio’s overall risk or pushed your allocation away from your long-term target. Here are the situations where rebalancing may, or may not, make sense:

Usually, no immediate action: SpaceX’s weight in a total market fund is meaningful but generally not large enough on its own to change the risk profile of a well-diversified portfolio.

SpaceX’s weight in a total market fund is meaningful but generally not large enough on its own to change the risk profile of a well-diversified portfolio. Near retirement, take a look: Investors close to retirement who are already reviewing whether their equity allocation matches their risk tolerance can factor SpaceX’s volatility into that assessment.

Investors close to retirement who are already reviewing whether their equity allocation matches their risk tolerance can factor SpaceX’s volatility into that assessment. Watch for unintended overlap: Holding both a total market fund and an S&P 500 fund now creates a small concentration difference, since the total market fund holds SpaceX and the S&P 500 fund does not.

Holding both a total market fund and an S&P 500 fund now creates a small concentration difference, since the total market fund holds SpaceX and the S&P 500 fund does not. Rebalance to your target, not to a headline: Decisions to reduce equity exposure should be driven by your target allocation and time horizon, not by the performance of a single stock you did not choose to own.

Decisions to reduce equity exposure should be driven by your target allocation and time horizon, not by the performance of a single stock you did not choose to own. A legitimate trigger: If SpaceX’s addition has pushed your equity allocation above target, rebalancing back to that target is reasonable, regardless of your view on SpaceX itself.

If SpaceX’s addition has pushed your equity allocation above target, rebalancing back to that target is reasonable, regardless of your view on SpaceX itself. Do not throw out the fund: Selling a total market fund just to avoid SpaceX would also drop every other company in it, which is rarely a sensible trade-off.

Selling a total market fund just to avoid SpaceX would also drop every other company in it, which is rarely a sensible trade-off. When to get help: A financial advisor can calculate your actual SpaceX exposure across all funds and help you decide whether any adjustment fits your situation and timeline.

What This Could Mean for Your Retirement Timeline

How much SpaceX exposure matters in your 401(k) depends largely on where you are in your working years. The same level of single-stock volatility can have very different consequences depending on how many years you have until retirement and when you’ll begin drawing on your savings.

If you’re in your 30s or 40s, SpaceX becoming part of a broad market index fund is unlikely to require any immediate changes. You still have decades for your investments to recover from market swings, and SpaceX remains only one holding within a diversified portfolio. For most long-term investors, staying invested is likely to matter more than reacting to a single addition to an index fund.

If you’re within five to 10 years of retirement, it’s worth taking a closer look. You have less time to recover from a significant decline, and a fast-moving, newly public stock can introduce more volatility than many investors expect from an index fund. This is a good opportunity to review your overall asset allocation and confirm that it still reflects your risk tolerance and retirement timeline.

If you’re already retired and taking withdrawals, market swings deserve even more attention because your portfolio is now generating income instead of accumulating assets. A sharp decline can have a greater impact when you’re selling investments to cover living expenses. Reviewing your allocation before the December 2026 lock-up expiration may help you decide whether rebalancing makes sense.

What OpenAI and Anthropic Going Public Means for Your 401(k)

SpaceX may be only the beginning. As other large private companies go public, many broad market index funds are likely to add them automatically, increasing your exposure even if you never buy a single share. OpenAI and Anthropic are the two companies most likely to follow SpaceX, and each could further reshape the composition of many retirement portfolios:

OpenAI: OpenAI reportedly filed a confidential S-1 in early June 2026 and hopes for a Nasdaq listing later in the year, with a most recent private valuation of about $852 billion and bankers reported to be eyeing a listing above $1 trillion.

OpenAI reportedly filed a confidential S-1 in early June 2026 and hopes for a Nasdaq listing later in the year, with a most recent private valuation of about $852 billion and bankers reported to be eyeing a listing above $1 trillion. Anthropic: Anthropic, valued at roughly $965 billion following a June 2026 funding round, reportedly wants its own public listing later in 2026, on a timeline broadly parallel to OpenAI’s.

Anthropic, valued at roughly $965 billion following a June 2026 funding round, reportedly wants its own public listing later in 2026, on a timeline broadly parallel to OpenAI’s. The same mechanism applies: If either completes its IPO and qualifies under the same fast-track rules applied to SpaceX, broad index funds would absorb it automatically.

If either completes its IPO and qualifies under the same fast-track rules applied to SpaceX, broad index funds would absorb it automatically. A meaningful composition shift: Together with SpaceX, these listings would tilt total market index funds further toward AI and space-technology companies, concentrating exposure in a small group of newly public names.

Together with SpaceX, these listings would tilt total market index funds further toward AI and space-technology companies, concentrating exposure in a small group of newly public names. A familiar concern: This echoes the debate over the S&P 500 becoming heavily weighted toward a handful of large technology companies, just arriving faster and through newer index rules.

This echoes the debate over the S&P 500 becoming heavily weighted toward a handful of large technology companies, just arriving faster and through newer index rules. What you can do: Options depend on what your employer plan offers, but investors who want less technology and AI concentration can shift a portion toward funds that underweight those sectors. A financial advisor can model how these IPO scenarios would affect your asset allocation.

Questions to Ask Your HR Department or Plan Administrator

Your 401(k) doesn’t always limit you to the investment options listed on the main fund menu. Before making changes to your portfolio, ask your HR department or plan administrator what choices are available to you.

One place to start is whether your plan includes a self-directed brokerage window. Many employers offer this feature, allowing participants to invest in a much broader range of mutual funds and ETFs than those listed in the standard plan menu. That may give you access to funds with less exposure to large technology companies or newly public stocks like SpaceX.

It’s also worth finding out how often the investment menu is reviewed and whether participants can recommend new funds. Some employers consider adding investment options when enough employees request them, particularly equal-weight index funds, value-oriented funds or strategies with less concentration in large-cap growth stocks.

Another question to ask involves any 401(k) accounts you still have with a former employer. Rolling those assets into an IRA can provide a much wider selection of investments than a typical workplace retirement plan, giving you greater control over your overall asset allocation.

You should also ask whether your plan offers access to a financial advisor, retirement specialist or planning tools. Many recordkeepers provide these resources at no additional cost, and they can help you evaluate whether your current allocation, including any indirect exposure to SpaceX, still lines up with your long-term investment goals.

Bottom Line

SpaceX’s IPO reached many retirement accounts, not because investors bought the stock, but because index funds added it automatically. If your 401(k) includes a total market or Nasdaq-100 fund, you may have some exposure. Instead of reacting to a single holding, review your overall asset allocation and rebalance only if your portfolio no longer matches your goals, risk tolerance or time horizon. With OpenAI and Anthropic expected to follow a similar path, now is a good time to understand what your 401(k) actually owns.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor can review your specific fund holdings and help you determine whether SpaceX or upcoming IPOs have shifted your allocation beyond your target. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

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