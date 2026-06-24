Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) Matching: Rules, Tiers and Examples

The Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) is the federal government’s defined contribution retirement plan. It is available to federal civilian employees under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS). It also includes the Blended Retirement System (BRS), which covers members of the uniformed services. For its participants, the government’s matching contributions represent a significant addition to retirement savings. They are often described as free money that compounds over an entire career. Failing to contribute enough to capture the full match is one of the most common and costly mistakes federal workers make. Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) employees, by contrast, do not receive matching contributions. Most employees covered solely by the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) do not receive TSP matching contributions.

A financial advisor can help federal employees and service members maximize TSP benefits as part of a broader retirement strategy.

How TSP Matching Works: The Two-Tier Structure

Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) matching follows a two-part structure combining an automatic agency contribution with matching contributions tied to employee deferrals. Together, these contributions can equal up to 5% of basic pay from the government. This is in addition to the employee’s own contributions.

Automatic Contribution

The first component is the automatic 1% contribution.

Agencies automatically contribute 1% of an employee’s basic pay to the TSP, even if the employee does not contribute. This applies to employees covered by FERS and service members covered by the BRS, subject to applicable eligibility and vesting rules.

Matching Contribution

The second component is the matching contribution.

Agencies match employee contributions based on the following:

Dollar for dollar on the first 3% of basic pay contributed

50 cents on the dollar for the next 2%

Therefore, employees who contribute at least 5% of basic pay receive the full available government contribution: 1% automatic, plus up to 4% in matching contributions.

Total Contribution Percentages

Employee Contribution Automatic 1% Agency Matching Contribution Total Contributions 0% 1% 0% 1% 1% 1% 1% 3% 2% 1% 2% 5% 3% 1% 3% 7% 4% 1% 3.5% 8.5% 5% 1% 4% 10% 5%+ 1% 4% Your % + 5%

Next Steps: Planning for retirement can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This free tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

TSP Matching Rules for FERS Employees

Most newly hired FERS employees are automatically enrolled in the TSP at a 5% contribution rate, although employees may change or stop contributions at any time. This allows them to capture the full match from the start.

The 1% automatic agency contribution begins immediately. This is regardless of whether the employee continues at the default rate or adjusts their contribution.

Vesting rules differ for the two types of agency contributions.

The 1% automatic contribution is subject to a vesting period of three years for most FERS employees, or two years for certain congressional employees and members of the Senior Executive Service.

Matching contributions, by contrast, are immediately vested. This means an employee who leaves federal service before completing the vesting period for the automatic contribution would forfeit that portion. They will keep all matching contributions earned to date.

If a FERS employee opts out of contributing entirely, the agency still deposits the 1% automatic contribution. However, the employee forfeits all matching contributions. This is a permanent loss for each pay period in which the employee contributes nothing.

Changes to contribution amounts are generally made through an agency’s payroll system, such as MyPay for Department of Defense employees and certain other federal workers. Changes typically take effect the following pay period, although some agencies impose a slightly longer delay.

Employee Contribution Limits

The annual contribution limits for 2026 are as follows:

Employees under 50: $24,500

$24,500 Employees age 50 and older: $32,500, including the $8,000 catch-up contribution

$32,500, including the $8,000 catch-up contribution Employees ages 60 through 63: $35,750, including a $11,250 super catch-up contribution

These limits apply only to the employee’s own contributions; agency matching is in addition to the employee limit.

TSP Matching Rules for Blended Retirement System (BRS) Service Members

The Blended Retirement System applies to uniformed service members who entered service on or after January 1, 2018. It also covers those who opted into BRS during the opt-in window that closed in late 2018.

Members who entered service before 2018 and did not opt in remain under the legacy High-3 retirement system. This does not include TSP matching.

Service members receive the automatic 1% contribution after 60 days of service, while matching contributions generally begin after completing two years of service.

The matching structure mirrors FERS:

A 1% automatic contribution

Dollar-for-dollar matching on the first 3% of basic pay

50 cents on the dollar for the next 2%

A service member contributing at least 5% of basic pay receives the full 5% in government contributions.

Vesting

Vesting for BRS members is somewhat different.

The 1% automatic contribution vests after two years of service, and matching contributions vest immediately. Military service members who separate before reaching the two-year mark forfeit only the automatic 1% portion.

The BRS represents a tradeoff. Service members under BRS receive TSP matching, which legacy retirees do not. However, their defined benefit pension is smaller.

A 20-year retirement under BRS yields a pension equal to 40% of the High-3 average pay, compared with 50% under the legacy system. TSP matching is intended to make up some of the difference, particularly for service members who do not serve a full 20 years. They would receive no pension under the legacy system, but they would still keep their TSP balance.

BRS members may also receive Continuation Pay, a mid-career bonus to encourage retention. Continuation Pay is separate from TSP matching but can be contributed to the TSP if the service member chooses to do so.

TSP Matching Examples at Different Salary Levels

The following examples can make the matching structure easier to visualize.

Example 1: $60,000 Salary With 5% Contribution

Employee Contribution Agency Contribution Total Contribution $3,000 1% automatic contribution: $600 Dollar-for-dollar match on the first 3% of pay contributed: $1,800 50-cent-on-the-dollar match on the next 2%: $600 Total agency contribution: $3,000 $6,000

Example 2: $60,000 Salary With 2% Contribution

Because the employee contributes less than 5% of pay, they do not receive the full available match. An employee contributing 2% receives a dollar-for-dollar match only on the 2% contributed. The 50-cent match on the next 2% does not apply because the employee did not contribute that additional amount.

Employee Contribution Agency Contribution Total Contribution $1,200 1% automatic contribution: $600 Dollar-for-dollar match on the 2% of pay contributed: $1,200 Total agency contribution: $1,800 $3,000

Example 3: $60,000 Salary With 10% Contribution

The total annual TSP contribution is $9,000, but contributions above 5% do not generate additional matching funds.

Employee Contribution Agency Contribution Total Contribution $6,000 1% automatic contribution: $600 Dollar-for-dollar match on the first 3% of pay contributed: $1,800 50-cent-on-the-dollar match on the next 2%: $600 Total agency contribution: $3,000 $9,000

Example 4: $50,000 BRS Service Member and 5% Contribution

This assumes two years of service.

Employee Contribution Agency Contribution Total Contribution $2,500 1% automatic contribution: $500 Dollar-for-dollar match on the first 3% of pay contributed: $1,500 50-cent-on-the-dollar match on the next 2%: $500 Total agency contribution: $2,500 $5,000

Common TSP Matching Mistakes and How to Maximize the Benefit

The most common TSP matching mistake is also the most expensive: contributing less than 5% of basic pay.

Every pay period below that threshold leaves matching dollars unclaimed. These forfeited amounts compound over a federal career into a meaningful gap at retirement.

There are other common mistakes, too.

Hitting the annual IRS limit before the end of the year: When employee contributions stop, agency matching stops, too. An employee who front-loads contributions and reaches the $24,500 limit in October will receive no match for the remaining pay periods of the year. To avoid this gap, spread contributions evenly across all 26 pay periods, typically via a flat percentage rather than a high dollar amount early in the year.

When employee contributions stop, agency matching stops, too. An employee who front-loads contributions and reaches the $24,500 limit in October will receive no match for the remaining pay periods of the year. To avoid this gap, spread contributions evenly across all 26 pay periods, typically via a flat percentage rather than a high dollar amount early in the year. Misunderstanding the vesting schedule : Leaving federal service before completing the two- or three-year vesting period for the automatic 1% contribution means forfeiting those automatic contributions. However, your matching contributions remain.

Leaving federal service before completing the two- or three-year vesting period for the automatic 1% contribution means forfeiting those automatic contributions. However, your matching contributions remain. Ignoring the TSP after automatic enrollment : The default 5% contribution captures the full match, but the default investment fund may not align with the employee’s age, timeline or risk tolerance. A young employee who defaults into a target-date fund according to their expected retirement year may be appropriately positioned. However, anyone who has not reviewed their allocation in years should confirm it still matches their goals.

The default 5% contribution captures the full match, but the default investment fund may not align with the employee’s age, timeline or risk tolerance. A young employee who defaults into a target-date fund according to their expected retirement year may be appropriately positioned. However, anyone who has not reviewed their allocation in years should confirm it still matches their goals. Setting flat-dollar contributions rather than using a percentage of pay: After a pay increase, a fixed-dollar contribution becomes a smaller percentage of salary. This can quietly drop the effective contribution rate below 5% and reduce your match. Contributing by percentage automatically scales with salary changes.

For federal employees and service members trying to maximize the long-term value of TSP matching, working with a financial advisor familiar with federal benefits can help. They can model the long-term impact of the full match, coordinate TSP withdrawals with FERS pension income and Social Security and help integrate your TSP into a broader retirement plan.

Bottom Line

TSP matching is one of the most valuable benefits available to federal civilian employees and BRS service members. The two-tier structure can provide government contributions equal to 5% of basic pay, but only if the employee contributes at least 5% of pay. Capturing the full match consistently across a federal career, while avoiding common pitfalls like front-loading contributions or leaving before vesting, can add tens of thousands of dollars—and potentially much more when decades of investment growth are included—to retirement savings over the course of a career.

Retirement Planning Tips

A financial advisor who specializes in federal benefits can help you manage your TSP contributions with your FERS pension and Social Security to build a complete retirement income plan. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Mandatory distributions from a tax-deferred retirement account can complicate your post-retirement tax planning. Use SmartAsset’s RMD calculator to see how much your required minimum distributions will be.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Jinda Noipho, ©iStock.com/Jirapong Manustrong, ©iStock.com/pcess609