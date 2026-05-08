FHA Loan for Investment Property: Rules and Strategies

The dream of building wealth through real estate often collides with the harsh reality of a down payment. Investment property loans typically require 20-25% down payments, excellent credit and substantial cash reserves that put them out of reach for many aspiring investors. An FHA loan, with its appealing 3.5% down payment, may be one way to break into real estate investing.

Ask a financial advisor about the best way to expand your real estate holdings for your portfolio.

Can You Use an FHA Loan for an Investment Property?

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) created FHA loans to help Americans achieve homeownership. They offer lower down payments and more lenient credit requirements than conventional mortgages.

These government-backed loans are explicitly for primary residences, not investment properties. To qualify for an FHA loan, you must certify that you intend to occupy the property as your primary residence. You typically must move in within 60 days of closing and live there for at least one year.

FHA loan requirements are clear, and occupancy is strictly enforced. Borrowers must sign an occupancy certification at closing, legally declaring their intent to use the property as their principal residence. The FHA and lenders take this requirement seriously, and falsifying your occupancy intentions constitutes mortgage fraud. This can result in criminal charges, substantial fines and loan acceleration, where the entire balance becomes immediately due.

These restrictions exist because FHA loans offer significant advantages to support homeownership, not real estate investing. Accepting down payments as low as 3.5% and credit scores around 580, FHA loans provide access to financing that would otherwise be unavailable to many moderate-income and first-time buyers.

FHA Loan Exceptions That Benefit Investors

The most significant exception for aspiring real estate investors is the FHA’s allowance for multi-unit properties. This specifically includes duplexes, triplexes and four-plexes.

You can purchase a property with up to four units using an FHA loan; however, you must live in one unit as your primary residence while renting out the others. This strategy, often called house hacking, allows you to generate rental income to help cover your mortgage while building equity and meeting FHA occupancy requirements.

When purchasing a multi-unit property with an FHA loan, lenders will actually consider a portion of the anticipated rental income when calculating your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Typically, lenders will allow you to count 75% of the projected rental income from the non-owner-occupied units toward your qualifying income. This makes it easier to afford a larger property than you could with your salary alone.

After satisfying the one-year owner-occupancy requirement, you can move out and rent your entire FHA-financed property. You can then purchase another primary residence, potentially with a new FHA loan, if you meet certain conditions.

This creates a pathway for building a rental property portfolio over time. Just keep in mind that you must document legitimate reasons for moving, such as job relocation, changes in family size or an increased commute distance.

FHA Loan Requirements for Multifamily Properties

To qualify for FHA financing, your multifamily property must meet specific criteria beyond the four-unit maximum.

Appraisal

The property must pass an FHA appraisal conducted by an approved appraiser. This professional will evaluate not just the value but also the condition, safety and habitability of all units.

Each unit must have its own kitchen and bathroom facilities, separate sleeping areas and independent access. This ensures the property functions as true multifamily housing rather than shared living space or a boarding house.

Down Payment

FHA loans for multifamily properties require only a 3.5% down payment if your credit score is 580 or higher. Borrowers with scores between 500 and 579 must put down 10%.

However, FHA loan limits vary by location and increase with the number of units. For example, a four-plex in a high-cost area might have a loan limit of $1,500,000 or more. Meanwhile, the same property in a rural area could have a limit of $600,000.

Primary Residence

You must occupy one of the units as your primary residence, but the FHA doesn’t dictate a specific unit.

Many investors strategically select the smallest or least desirable unit for themselves while renting the larger, more profitable units to maximize rental income. The occupancy requirement begins within 60 days of closing and must continue for at least one year, during which you cannot claim a different property as your primary residence or attempt to rent out your occupied unit.

Alternatives to FHA Loans for Investment Properties

If you’re looking to buy an investment property without the owner-occupancy requirement, several financing options exist beyond FHA loans. Each has its own distinct advantages and qualifications.

Partnership and syndication . Pooling money with other investors allows you to purchase larger properties or participate in deals without having to qualify for loans yourself.

. Pooling money with other investors allows you to purchase larger properties or participate in deals without having to qualify for loans yourself. Portfolio loans . These are available from smaller banks and credit unions that keep loans on their own books rather than selling them to investors. This allows for more flexible underwriting standards.

. These are available from smaller banks and credit unions that keep loans on their own books rather than selling them to investors. This allows for more flexible underwriting standards. Hard money loans . Short-term loans from private lenders are based primarily on the property’s value rather than your creditworthiness. This makes them ideal for fix-and-flip investors or those who need fast closings.

. Short-term loans from private lenders are based primarily on the property’s value rather than your creditworthiness. This makes them ideal for fix-and-flip investors or those who need fast closings. Commercial real estate loans . Ideal for properties with five or more units, commercial loans are underwritten based on the property’s income potential rather than your personal finances. They typically require 20-30% down with shorter amortization periods of 15-25 years. They may include balloon payments, but you can finance larger apartment buildings that exceed residential loan limits.

. Ideal for properties with five or more units, commercial loans are underwritten based on the property’s income potential rather than your personal finances. They typically require 20-30% down with shorter amortization periods of 15-25 years. They may include balloon payments, but you can finance larger apartment buildings that exceed residential loan limits. Home equity loans and HELOCs . If you already own a primary residence with significant equity, you can borrow against it to fund investment property purchases with potentially lower rates than investment mortgages.

. If you already own a primary residence with significant equity, you can borrow against it to fund investment property purchases with potentially lower rates than investment mortgages. Cash-out refinance. Refinancing your current primary residence to extract equity provides capital for investment property down payments while potentially securing a lower rate on your existing mortgage.

Bottom Line

FHA loans cannot be used to purchase pure investment properties due to strict owner-occupancy requirements. However, they offer a powerful pathway into real estate investing through the multi-unit property exception that allows you to buy duplexes, triplexes or four-plexes with as little as 3.5% down. By living in one unit while renting out the others, you can generate immediate rental income, build equity with favorable FHA terms and gain valuable landlord experience, all while satisfying the primary residence requirement.

Tips for Buying a Home

If you’re having a hard time deciding on the right loan for your next home purchase, consider consulting an expert. A financial advisor can help you figure out which choice is right for your personal financial situation. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

When considering a home purchase you’ll want to weigh your options carefully. You can use SmartAsset’s free mortgage calculator to see what your potential payment might look like.

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