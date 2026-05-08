Down Payment for Investment Property: How Much and Requirements

Buying an investment property can be a powerful way to build wealth, but the upfront costs can catch first-time investors off guard. Down payment requirements are typically higher than for a primary home, and they’re just one piece of a larger financial puzzle, including loan qualifications and ongoing expenses. In order to make smarter real estate investment decisions, it can help to consider how much you’ll need, why lenders set these standards and how to meet them.

Ask a financial advisor about whether an investment property is right for your portfolio.

Investment Property Minimum Down Payment Requirements

Buying an investment property typically requires a larger down payment than purchasing a primary residence.

Lenders view investment properties as riskier because borrowers are more likely to default on a non-owner-occupied home. As a result, minimum down payment requirements are higher, often starting at around 15% to 25% of the purchase price.

Most investment property buyers use conventional loans, which are not backed by the government. For single-unit properties, lenders may allow a down payment as low as 15%, but this usually comes with stricter qualification standards and higher interest rates. Putting down 20% or more is common and can help borrowers secure better loan terms while avoiding private mortgage insurance (PMI).

If you’re purchasing a multi-unit investment property, such as a duplex or triplex, the minimum down payment is often higher. Lenders may require at least 20% to 25%, depending on the number of units and your financial profile. These properties carry additional risk, so stronger cash reserves and creditworthiness are typically expected.

Your credit score, debt-to-income ratio and overall financial health can influence the required down payment. Borrowers with stronger credit profiles may qualify for lower minimums, while those with weaker finances could be asked to put more money down. Lenders also look for sufficient cash reserves to cover mortgage payments in case of vacancies or unexpected expenses.

In addition to the down payment, lenders often require proof of cash reserves when financing an investment property. This may include several months’ worth of mortgage payments held in savings or other liquid assets.

Providing thorough documentation, such as bank statements, income records and rental projections, can strengthen your application and improve your chances of approval.

Borrower Qualification Requirements for Investment Property Loans

Qualifying for an investment property loan involves more than just saving for a down payment. Lenders evaluate your overall financial profile carefully to ensure you can handle the added risk and responsibility of owning a rental or income-producing property.

There are several parts to your financial profile:

Strong credit score . Most lenders look for a credit score of at least 620, though higher scores often lead to better interest rates and loan terms.

. Most lenders look for a credit score of at least 620, though higher scores often lead to better interest rates and loan terms. Low debt-to-income (DTI) ratio . Your DTI ratio typically needs to be below 43%, though some lenders prefer it closer to 36%.

. Your DTI ratio typically needs to be below 43%, though some lenders prefer it closer to 36%. Stable income and employment . Lenders want to see consistent income, usually verified through pay stubs, tax returns or employer records.

. Lenders want to see consistent income, usually verified through pay stubs, tax returns or employer records. Cash reserves . You’ll often need enough savings to cover several months of mortgage payments, including principal, interest, taxes and insurance.

. You’ll often need enough savings to cover several months of mortgage payments, including principal, interest, taxes and insurance. Down payment funds . Proof of sufficient funds for the required down payment is essential.

. Proof of sufficient funds for the required down payment is essential. Experience as a landlord. While not always required, prior experience managing rental properties can strengthen your application.

How a Larger Down Payment Affects Your Loan

A larger down payment reduces the amount you need to borrow, which can significantly lower your total interest costs over the life of the loan.

With a smaller principal balance, more of each payment goes toward paying off the loan rather than interest. Over time, this can translate into substantial savings.

Lenders often reward borrowers who make larger down payments with more favorable interest rates. Putting more money down reduces the lender’s risk, making you a more attractive candidate for better terms. Even a slightly lower rate can make a noticeable difference in your monthly payment and overall loan cost.

In many cases, putting at least 20% down allows you to avoid private mortgage insurance. PMI is typically required when borrowers put down less than 20%, adding to your monthly costs. Eliminating this expense can make your investment property more profitable from the start.

With a lower loan balance and potentially better loan terms, your monthly mortgage payment will likely be reduced. This can improve your cash flow if you’re renting out the property, making it easier to cover expenses and generate income. Stronger cash flow can also provide a cushion for vacancies or maintenance costs.

Strategies to Reduce or Cover the Down Payment

Savings Plan

Building a down payment often starts with a disciplined savings plan.

You can accelerate progress a few ways:

Setting aside a portion of your income each month

Automating transfers to a dedicated account

Cutting discretionary expenses

Starting early gives your money more time to grow and reduces the pressure of having to come up with a large sum all at once.

Existing Equity

If you already own real estate, you may be able to tap into existing equity to fund a down payment. Options like a cash-out refinance or a home equity line of credit (HELOC) allow you to convert built-up equity into usable cash.

While this can be an effective strategy, it also increases your overall debt, so be sure to evaluate the risks carefully.

Partnership

Partnering with another investor can make it easier to meet down payment requirements. By pooling resources, you can reduce the upfront financial burden while sharing both the risks and potential returns.

Clear agreements around ownership, responsibilities and profit distribution are essential to avoid conflicts later.

Seller Financing

In some cases, sellers may be willing to help cover part of the upfront costs. Seller financing arrangements or concessions can reduce the amount of cash you need at closing.

These options are less common in competitive markets but can be valuable when available.

Other Costs to Consider

Beyond the down payment, purchasing an investment property comes with several additional expenses that can impact your overall budget and returns:

Utilities and HOA fees . Depending on the property, you may be responsible for utilities or homeowners association (HOA) fees. You should include these recurring costs in your financial calculations.

. Depending on the property, you may be responsible for utilities or homeowners association (HOA) fees. You should include these recurring costs in your financial calculations. Closing costs . These typically range from 2% to 6% of the purchase price and are paid at closing. These can add up quickly, including several fees and costs. Appraisal fees Title insurance Loan origination

. These typically range from 2% to 6% of the purchase price and are paid at closing. These can add up quickly, including several fees and costs. Property taxes . Ongoing property taxes vary by location and property value, and they can increase over time. Be sure to factor them into your monthly expenses.

. Ongoing property taxes vary by location and property value, and they can increase over time. Be sure to factor them into your monthly expenses. Insurance . Rental property and landlord insurance are usually more expensive than standard homeowners insurance. It provides coverage for property damage, liability and potential rental income loss.

. Rental property and landlord insurance are usually more expensive than standard homeowners insurance. It provides coverage for property damage, liability and potential rental income loss. Maintenance and repairs . Regular upkeep and unexpected repairs are part of owning an investment property. Setting aside funds for these costs can help protect your cash flow.

. Regular upkeep and unexpected repairs are part of owning an investment property. Setting aside funds for these costs can help protect your cash flow. Property management fees . If you hire a property manager, expect to pay a percentage of the rental income. This can save time but will reduce your overall profit.

. If you hire a property manager, expect to pay a percentage of the rental income. This can save time but will reduce your overall profit. Vacancy costs. Periods without tenants can lead to lost income while expenses continue. Having a financial cushion can help you manage these gaps.

Planning for these costs upfront can help you avoid surprises and better assess the true affordability of your investment.

Bottom Line

Buying an investment property requires more than just meeting the minimum down payment. It involves careful planning around loan requirements, borrower qualifications and ongoing costs. While a larger down payment can improve your loan terms and cash flow, there are also creative strategies to help you reach your funding goal.

Investment Property Tips

Before considering how to buy an investment property, make sure your finances are lined up. You might need to enlist the help of a financial advisor to make sure you’re on the right track. Finding the right financial advisor that fits your needs doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you’re figuring out how to buy an investment property to rent out, you’re also taking on a new gig as a landlord. You might feel good about collecting rent checks every month, but be prepared to handle the unexpected. If you’re not managing the property yourself, you’ll have to hire a property manager to do it for you. If you are managing it yourself, you might need to devote more time and resources than you originally planned. With renovations, building codes, inspections and ongoing maintenance, being a landlord could be your new full-time job. Before you buy your new property, make sure you’re ready for it.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/ArLawKa AungTun, ©iStock.com/Perawit Boonchu, ©iStock.com/phakphum patjangkata