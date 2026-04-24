Very-High-Net-Worth Individuals: How Much They Have and How They Invest

The wealth management industry segments affluent individuals into distinct tiers, each with different investment opportunities and service models. Very-high-net-worth individuals occupy a specific middle ground, wealthy enough to access sophisticated investment strategies but typically below the threshold where building a dedicated wealth management infrastructure makes sense.

A financial advisor who works with very-high-net-worth clients could help you determine which strategies and service models are appropriate for your level of wealth.

What Qualifies as Very-High-Net-Worth (and How It Differs from HNWI and UHNWI)

Very-high-net-worth individuals, or VHNWIs, are defined as those with $5 million to $30 million in liquid investable assets, excluding their primary residence. This classification sits within a broader wealth spectrum that the financial services industry uses to segment affluent clients.

At the entry level, high-net-worth individuals, or HNWIs, have $1 million to $5 million in liquid assets. This group represents the largest segment of wealthy individuals, and they typically work with traditional wealth management firms or private banking services. Above the VHNWI tier are ultra-high-net-worth individuals, or UHNWIs, who have $30 million or more in liquid assets. This group often employs single-family offices or comprehensive multi-family office services.

These classifications are not legal classifications, and they instead come primarily from industry research reports. The SEC uses different thresholds for regulatory purposes, defining qualified purchasers as individuals with at least $5 million in investments or accredited investors as those with $1 million in net worth excluding primary residence or $200,000 in annual income. The industry tiers, meanwhile, help wealth management firms segment their services and pricing models.

The VHNWI tier is distinct for several reasons. This group is too wealthy for standard wealth management. However, they typically below the threshold for a single-family office, which usually requires at least $100 million to justify the cost of dedicated staff and infrastructure. VHNWIs are also complex enough to need multidisciplinary planning across tax, estate and alternative investments, but not so complex as to require full institutional infrastructure.

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How VHNWIs Invest Differently from Standard Millionaires

The investment approach shifts significantly at the VHNWI level. Portfolios move away from purely public market allocations toward a blend of public and private assets that would be inaccessible or impractical at lower wealth levels.

Typical Portfolio Allocation for Wealthy Investors

While comprehensive data specific to the VHNWI tier is limited, research on high-net-worth investors provides insight into how portfolios evolve as wealth increases. According to Long Angle’s 2025 High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation Report, public equities comprise approximately 47% of the average high-net-worth portfolio. Among investors with more than $25 million in net worth, approaching the upper end of the VHNWI range, that figure drops to 38% as these investors gain access to a broader range of private and alternative investments.

Private investments, including private equity, venture capital and direct business ownership, become increasingly prominent at higher wealth levels. Capgemini’s 2025 World Wealth Report indicates that high-net-worth investors now allocate 15% of their portfolios to alternative investments including private equity and cryptocurrencies. This percentage typically increases as net worth rises, with investors gaining access to institutional-quality opportunities that have minimum investment thresholds of $250,000 to $1 million or more.

Real estate, excluding the primary residence, plays a significant role in wealthy portfolios. Long Angle data shows that two-thirds of high-net-worth investors hold investment real estate, with direct residential ownership as the dominant strategy. This asset class provides both income generation and inflation protection.

Alternative investments beyond private equity and real estate, including hedge funds, commodities, cryptocurrency and collectibles like art, also account for a meaningful portion of portfolios. Notably, crypto allocations now exceed precious metals among younger high-net-worth investors, reflecting generational differences in asset preferences. Capgemini data shows that 61% of millennial and Gen Z high-net-worth investors allocate capital to higher-growth asset classes and niche offerings.

Access to Institutional-Quality Investments

VHNWIs gain access to private equity, venture capital and hedge funds that have minimum investment thresholds of $250,000 to $1 million or more. These opportunities are effectively inaccessible to standard HNWIs who cannot meet the minimums or for whom such a large commitment would represent too much portfolio concentration. Private equity firms typically set high minimums to limit the number of investors they must service and to ensure committed capital is meaningful enough to justify the administrative overhead.

Tax-Efficient Investment Strategies

VHNWIs have greater need for tax-efficient investing. Concentrated equity positions from business ownership or stock compensation, capital gains management across multiple taxable accounts and estate planning considerations drive allocation decisions. Private investments often offer more control over the timing of taxable events compared to public securities. For example, private equity distributions can sometimes be structured to occur in years when the investor has offsetting losses or is in a lower tax bracket.

Longer Time Horizons and Illiquidity Tolerance

VHNWIs have longer time horizons and higher risk tolerance for illiquid assets. Because the liquid base is large enough to cover living expenses for years or decades without forced sales, VHNWIs can commit capital to investments with 7- to 10-year lockup periods. The potential for higher returns in private markets justifies the illiquidity for investors who don’t need immediate access to all their capital. This allows them to capture the illiquidity premium that these investments offer.

Financial Planning Challenges Unique to VHNWIs

VHNWIs face financial planning challenges that differ meaningfully from those confronting standard millionaires. The complexity increases across multiple dimensions simultaneously.

Tax Complexity and Multi-Year Planning

Tax complexity rises dramatically at the VHNWI level. Multiple income streams create layered tax exposure. Business income, capital gains from investment sales, dividends from public and private holdings and rental income from investment properties all generate tax liability under different rules. This complexity requires proactive multi-year tax projections, not just annual tax return preparation.

Strategies like Roth conversions, qualified opportunity zone investing and charitable remainder trusts become relevant and potentially valuable at this tier. A single poorly timed asset sale can push a VHNWI into the highest marginal brackets across federal and state systems, costing hundreds of thousands in avoidable taxes. Sophisticated planning can spread recognition of income across multiple years or shift it to years when the taxpayer is in a lower bracket.

Estate and Wealth Transfer Planning

Estate and wealth transfer planning becomes essential rather than optional as a VHNWI. The current federal estate tax exemption stands at $15 million per individual, or $30 million per married couple, under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. This means that VHNWIs at the upper end of the range face direct estate tax exposure. Without planning, estates exceeding these thresholds face federal estate tax rates of 40% on the excess.

Irrevocable trusts, lifetime gifting strategies and family limited liability companies become essential planning tools to minimize transfer taxes and maintain control over how wealth passes to the next generation. The Great Wealth Transfer adds urgency to estate planning. An estimated $83.5 trillion is expected to pass to younger generations by 2048, with a significant portion flowing through VHNWI and UHNWI estates. This generational shift makes succession planning a priority, not just for transferring wealth but for ensuring heirs understand how to manage it responsibly.

Finding the Right Advisory Model

Finding the right advisory model presents another challenge. Standard wealth management firms at national brokerages may lack the depth and specialization required for VHNWI complexity. These firms often excel at basic portfolio management and financial planning but struggle with sophisticated tax strategies, private investment due diligence and coordinated estate planning.

Single-family offices offer comprehensive solutions but are typically cost-prohibitive below $100 million. This is because the family must fund all salaries, technology and overhead.

Multi-family offices and outsourced family office services are the most common fit for VHNWIs. These models offer coordinated tax, estate, investment and concierge services at a shared cost across multiple families. The advisory team includes specialists in each domain rather than a generalist advisor, and the firm serves as a central point of coordination across all financial matters.

Managing Concentrated Positions

Concentrated positions create both opportunity and risk. Many VHNWIs reached this tier through a business exit, stock options from a successful company or a single well-timed investment that appreciated dramatically. While concentration built wealth, maintaining it creates risk. A portfolio with 50% or more in a single stock or asset faces the possibility of catastrophic loss if that position declines.

Diversifying away from a concentrated position without triggering massive tax consequences requires careful planning. Tools like 10b5-1 trading plans for executives with restricted stock, exchange funds that allow tax-deferred diversification and charitable strategies that eliminate capital gains tax all become relevant at the VHNWI level. Each strategy has specific requirements and limitations, making professional guidance essential for proper execution.

How VHNWIs Build and Preserve Wealth Over Generations

The mindset shifts fundamentally as individuals move into the VHNWI tier. At the standard HNWI level, the focus remains primarily on growing wealth through appreciation and accumulation. At the VHNWI level, preserving capital while generating real, inflation-adjusted returns becomes equally important as growth.

The Shift From Growth to Preservation

This shift from growth to preservation explains why VHNWIs typically allocate more toward private markets and real assets. These investments offer return potential with lower correlation to public market volatility. Private equity targets returns of 15% to 25% annually over the fund’s life. Real estate provides both income and inflation protection. These alternatives help preserve purchasing power across decades even during periods when public markets stagnate.

The focus on real returns rather than nominal returns reflects a longer-term perspective. A portfolio that grows 8% when inflation is 3% has delivered 5% of real growth—an actual increase in purchasing power. VHNWIs care more about maintaining their standard of living across decades than about achieving the highest possible returns in any single year.

Family Governance and Next-Generation Education

Family governance and next-generation education become priorities at the VHNWI level. Families increasingly adopt formal governance structures. This may include family constitutions that articulate values and wealth philosophy, family councils that provide forums for communication across generations and structured decision-making frameworks that prevent conflict when major financial choices arise. These structures help ensure that wealth survives the transition from the wealth creators to heirs who may not have the same business acumen or financial discipline.

Wealth education programs for heirs cover financial literacy, investment principles, stewardship responsibilities and family values around money. VHNWIs recognize that the greatest threat to generational wealth is often unprepared heirs who lack context for managing large sums. Formal education programs, sometimes facilitated by the family office or wealth advisor, help the next generation understand both the opportunities and responsibilities that come with significant wealth.

Strategic Philanthropy as a Planning Tool

Philanthropy evolves from ad-hoc giving to strategic planning at the VHNWI level. Donor-advised funds, private foundations and charitable lead or remainder trusts serve dual purposes. They enable meaningful social impact aligned with family values while providing significant tax benefits. A charitable remainder trust, for example, allows a VHNWI to donate appreciated assets, receive an immediate tax deduction, eliminate capital gains tax and retain an income stream for life.

At the VHNWI level, philanthropy becomes a formal component of the overall financial plan rather than year-end checkbook giving. Families often develop multi-year giving strategies that align with their values while maximizing tax efficiency. The involvement of heirs in philanthropic decision-making also serves as training for wealth stewardship more broadly.

Long-Term Performance Benchmarks and Success Metrics

Long-term performance benchmarks differ from those used by standard investors. VHNWIs typically target real returns of 4% to 6% annually on their total portfolio after inflation. Success is measured not by beating the S&P 500 in any given year but by maintaining purchasing power across decades while funding lifestyle expenses, philanthropic commitments and intergenerational wealth transfer.

A portfolio that returns 8% annually while inflation runs at 3% has achieved a 5% real return, which is considered successful at this wealth level, even if the S&P 500 returned 12% that year. This long-term orientation allows VHNWIs to ignore short-term market noise and maintain allocation discipline during periods of volatility. The combination of time horizon, diversification across asset classes and professional guidance helps preserve wealth across generations rather than consuming it within one.

Bottom Line

Very-high-net-worth individuals are generally defined as those with $5 million to $30 million in liquid investable assets. Their portfolios tend to look different from those of standard millionaires, with greater allocations to private equity, venture capital, real estate and alternative investments, and a smaller share in public equities. This group also faces distinct financial planning challenges, including complex tax situations and estate planning at or near federal exemption limits, and often relies on specialized advisory services through multi-family offices.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor with experience serving very-high-net-worth clients could help you work through the tax, estate planning and investment allocation decisions that become more complex at this level of wealth. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to diversify your portfolio, here’s a roundup of 13 investments to consider.

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