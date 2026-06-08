High Net Worth Investment Management: Services and Examples

Managing significant wealth involves more than picking the right investments. High-net-worth investors often deal with tax strategies across multiple accounts, estate planning, concentrated stock positions and access to private markets, all at the same time. High-net-worth investment management brings these pieces together through customized portfolios, comprehensive planning and a team-based approach built around each client’s financial situation.

A financial advisor who works with clients holding $1 million or more can help you build a portfolio around your tax situation, estate plan and long-term goals.

What Is High-Net-Worth Investment Management?

High-net-worth investment management is a specialized service for individuals with substantial assets, typically $1 million or more in liquid investments.It goes beyond standard portfolio management to include strategies for growing, protecting and transferring wealth. It can cover tax planning, estate strategy, access to private investments and more. For investors at this level, the goal is a financial plan that accounts for the full picture, not just what is in the portfolio.

The financial industry generally defines a high-net-worth individual (HNWI) as someone with at least $1 million in liquid investable assets. Those with $5 million or more are often classified as very-high-net-worth, while ultra-high-net-worth individuals typically hold $30 million or more. These thresholds can vary by firm, but they help determine the level of service and types of strategies available to a given investor.

While traditional investment advice tends to focus on building a diversified portfolio, high-net-worth investment management takes a more holistic approach. Advisors work across multiple disciplines, including tax planning, estate strategy, philanthropic giving and business succession. The goal is to make sure every part of a client’s financial life works together, so decisions in one area support overall wealth objectives.

It is also worth distinguishing high-net-worth investment management from wealth management more broadly. Wealth management covers a client’s full financial life, including planning, insurance, estate strategy and philanthropy. Investment management focuses specifically on the portfolio: what you own, where it is held, how it is allocated and when it is rebalanced.

For high-net-worth clients, the portfolio side is more involved. It has to account for concentrated stock positions, multiple account types, tax exposure across brackets and how investment decisions affect estate and business plans. Standard advisors often rely on model portfolios with limited customization. High-net-worth investment managers build strategies around each client’s situation.

Off-the-shelf portfolios rarely work at this level. Advisors design strategies around specific goals, risk tolerances and time horizons, which might include access to private investments, alternative asset classes or customized tax-loss harvesting strategies. That level of personalization is one of the defining features of high-net-worth investment management.

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Core Services a High-Net-Worth Investment Manager Provides

High-net-worth investment managers offer services that go well beyond traditional portfolio management, from tax strategy and estate planning to alternative investments and consolidated reporting. Here are 13 core services you can typically expect:

Customized portfolio management: Advisors build portfolios tailored to a client’s goals, risk tolerance and time horizon. This includes access to asset classes like private equity, hedge funds, private credit, direct real estate and structured products. When appropriate, advisors select individual securities rather than relying on model portfolios.

Advisors build portfolios tailored to a client’s goals, risk tolerance and time horizon. This includes access to asset classes like private equity, hedge funds, private credit, direct real estate and structured products. When appropriate, advisors select individual securities rather than relying on model portfolios. Tax planning and optimization: Minimizing tax liability is a central focus for high-net-worth clients. Key strategies include asset location, which places tax-inefficient investments in tax-deferred accounts and tax-efficient ones in taxable accounts, along with ongoing tax-loss harvesting and managing capital gains timing around income events, Roth conversions and estate planning decisions.

Minimizing tax liability is a central focus for high-net-worth clients. Key strategies include asset location, which places tax-inefficient investments in tax-deferred accounts and tax-efficient ones in taxable accounts, along with ongoing tax-loss harvesting and managing capital gains timing around income events, Roth conversions and estate planning decisions. Concentrated stock strategies: Many high-net-worth clients hold a large position in a single stock, often from employment or business ownership. Advisors use tools like exchange funds, 10b5-1 trading plans, charitable remainder trusts, structured sales and options-based hedging to diversify over time without triggering excessive taxes in a single year.

Many high-net-worth clients hold a large position in a single stock, often from employment or business ownership. Advisors use tools like exchange funds, 10b5-1 trading plans, charitable remainder trusts, structured sales and options-based hedging to diversify over time without triggering excessive taxes in a single year. Estate and legacy planning: Working with estate attorneys, advisors help structure wills, trusts and beneficiary designations to transfer wealth efficiently.

Working with estate attorneys, advisors help structure wills, trusts and beneficiary designations to transfer wealth efficiently. Retirement income planning: Even for clients with substantial assets, generating sustainable retirement income requires careful planning.

Even for clients with substantial assets, generating sustainable retirement income requires careful planning. Risk management and insurance: This can include hedging, alternative allocations, cash reserve planning and stress testing the portfolio against different market scenarios.

This can include hedging, alternative allocations, cash reserve planning and stress testing the portfolio against different market scenarios. Philanthropic and charitable planning: Many high-net-worth clients have charitable goals that benefit from structured giving strategies.

Many high-net-worth clients have charitable goals that benefit from structured giving strategies. Business succession planning: For clients who own businesses, succession planning helps ensure a smooth transition of ownership and management.

For clients who own businesses, succession planning helps ensure a smooth transition of ownership and management. Alternative investment access: High-net-worth managers often provide access to investments like private equity, venture capital and hedge funds that are not available to the general public.

High-net-worth managers often provide access to investments like private equity, venture capital and hedge funds that are not available to the general public. Cash flow and liquidity management: Keeping enough cash available while keeping the rest of the portfolio productive is a key part of high-net-worth planning.

Keeping enough cash available while keeping the rest of the portfolio productive is a key part of high-net-worth planning. Coordination with outside professionals: High-net-worth managers often serve as the central point of contact across a client’s financial team, working alongside attorneys, accountants and other specialists.

High-net-worth managers often serve as the central point of contact across a client’s financial team, working alongside attorneys, accountants and other specialists. Multigenerational wealth planning: Beyond transferring assets, managers help educate the next generation and set up governance structures for family wealth.

Beyond transferring assets, managers help educate the next generation and set up governance structures for family wealth. Consolidated reporting: Investment managers provide unified reporting across all accounts, entities and custodians, tracking after-tax and after-fee returns across the full portfolio.

How High-Net-Worth Portfolios Are Typically Allocated

High-net-worth portfolios tend to look different from those of average investors, with broader diversification and access to asset classes that aren’t widely available. The exact allocation depends on factors like risk tolerance, goals and liquidity needs, but certain patterns emerge across affluent investors. Here’s a look at how these portfolios are typically structured.

High-net-worth investors typically spread their wealth across a wider range of asset classes than the average investor. Beyond stocks and bonds, portfolios often include real estate, private equity, hedge funds, commodities and even collectibles like art or fine wine. This broader diversification helps reduce overall portfolio volatility and creates multiple sources of return.

Alternative investments often play a larger role in high-net-worth portfolios, sometimes representing 20% to 40% of total assets. Private equity, venture capital, hedge funds and real estate offer return potential and diversification benefits traditional markets may not provide. These investments often come with longer lock-up periods and higher minimums, making them more accessible to affluent investors.

For example, a high-net-worth investor approaching retirement might hold a mix of public equities for long-term growth, municipal bonds for tax-efficient income, a private equity allocation for higher return potential over a longer time horizon and a cash reserve to cover near-term spending. Comparatively, a younger investor with a business exit on the horizon might lean more heavily into alternatives and growth-oriented holdings while keeping enough liquidity to fund the transition. The allocation in each case reflects where the client is in life, what they need the money to do and how much risk they are willing to take on.

Ultimately, there’s no one-size-fits-all allocation for high-net-worth investors. The right mix depends on individual circumstances. Factors like business ownership, philanthropic goals, family dynamics, and taxes all shape the final portfolio. Working with an experienced advisor helps ensure that the allocation reflects both the investor’s goals and the complexities of their financial life.

How to Evaluate a Potential High-Net-Worth Investment Manager

Choosing the right investment manager is one of the most important decisions a high-net-worth investor can make. Here are six things to look for before committing:

Fiduciary status. A fiduciary is legally required to act in your best interest. Ask whether the advisor operates as a fiduciary at all times, including when recommending specific products. Some advisors switch between fiduciary and suitability standards depending on the service, so it is important to clarify this upfront.

A fiduciary is legally required to act in your best interest. Ask whether the advisor operates as a fiduciary at all times, including when recommending specific products. Some advisors switch between fiduciary and suitability standards depending on the service, so it is important to clarify this upfront. Fee structure. High-net-worth investment management can be priced as a percentage of assets under management, a flat fee, an hourly rate or a commission. Each model has different implications for cost and potential conflicts. Transparent fee disclosure is a sign of a trustworthy advisor. Ask whether the fee covers investment management only or also includes planning, tax work and reporting.

High-net-worth investment management can be priced as a percentage of assets under management, a flat fee, an hourly rate or a commission. Each model has different implications for cost and potential conflicts. Transparent fee disclosure is a sign of a trustworthy advisor. Ask whether the fee covers investment management only or also includes planning, tax work and reporting. Services offered. Make sure the manager provides what you need, whether that is tax planning, estate strategy, business succession or philanthropic guidance. Some firms focus on investment management alone, while others offer comprehensive wealth services. Match the firm’s capabilities to your goals.

Make sure the manager provides what you need, whether that is tax planning, estate strategy, business succession or philanthropic guidance. Some firms focus on investment management alone, while others offer comprehensive wealth services. Match the firm’s capabilities to your goals. Team credentials. Look for designations like chartered financial analyst (CFA) (investment analysis), Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) (financial planning) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) (private wealth advisory). Ask who your day-to-day contact will be and whether that person is the one making investment decisions for your portfolio.

Look for designations like chartered financial analyst (CFA) (investment analysis), Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) (financial planning) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) (private wealth advisory). Ask who your day-to-day contact will be and whether that person is the one making investment decisions for your portfolio. Performance reporting. Ask whether returns are shown gross or net of fees, before and after taxes, and against which benchmarks. Request a sample client report to see the level of detail before signing on.

Ask whether returns are shown gross or net of fees, before and after taxes, and against which benchmarks. Request a sample client report to see the level of detail before signing on. Background verification. Check the SEC’s IAPD database at adviserinfo.sec.gov for registration, fee disclosures and disciplinary history. If the advisor also holds a securities license, check FINRA BrokerCheck at brokercheck.finra.org.

Bottom Line

High-net-worth investment management offers a comprehensive, customized approach to growing, protecting and transferring substantial wealth. In addition to portfolio management, these services typically include tax planning, estate strategy, alternative investments, risk management and multigenerational wealth planning, all brought together through a team of specialists. But the value of those services depends on what you are paying for them.

“There are several benefits to working with an investment manager when you have $1 million or more. But before signing on with a professional, be sure you understand their fee structure. It’s common for HNW investment managers to charge an asset-under-management, or AUM, fee between 0.75% and 1% of your invested assets. The depth and breadth of services the manager provides will help you decide whether the fee is justified,” said Loudenback, CFP®.

Tanza Loudenback, Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), provided the quote used in this article. Please note that Tanza is not a participant in SmartAsset AMP, is not an employee of SmartAsset and has been compensated. The opinion voiced in the quote is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations.



Investment Planning Tips

If you have $1 million or more in investable assets, a high-net-worth financial advisor can help you build an investment plan that fits your tax situation, estate goals and long-term needs. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

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