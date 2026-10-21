2026 Midterm Election: Which Party’s Plan Could Benefit Your Investments?

The November 3 midterm elections will decide which party holds majority control of Congress. The outcome could change how investors are taxed on capital gains, dividends, stock buybacks and inherited assets. Republicans want to extend the tax cuts they passed in 2025, while Democrats propose higher taxes on top earners, large fortunes and corporate buybacks. New legislation still needs President Donald Trump’s signature until the end of his term in January 2029, unless Congress overrides his veto. Let’s compare what each party is proposing, how those plans stack up against current rules and what would need to happen before your investments are affected.

A financial advisor can help you review how potential tax changes could affect your portfolio and estate plan.

What Republicans Are Promising

Republicans enter the midterms with much of their tax agenda already enacted through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). The law was passed in 2025, but the party has rebranded it as the “Working Families Tax Cuts.” The new name is part of a midterm messaging strategy that highlights tax provisions for workers and families.

For investors, Republicans focus on how the law treats capital gains, investments and inherited assets. The OBBBA maintained long-term capital gains rates at a maximum of 20% and raised the estate tax exemption to $15 million per person in 2026. It also expanded benefits for small business stock, Opportunity Zones and children’s savings accounts.

Looking ahead, Republicans have proposed going further. Their plans index capital gains for inflation, repeal the estate tax and give 401(k) savers access to alternative investments. The table breaks down each proposal and how it could affect your portfolio:

Proposal Who Is Behind It Status Potential Investor Effect Index capital gains for inflation Sen. Ted Cruz Bill referred to Senate Finance Committee Could reduce taxable gains by adjusting cost basis for inflation Repeal the estate tax Senate Majority Leader John Thune and 46 Republican cosponsors Bill referred to Senate Finance Committee Would eliminate federal estate tax on inherited assets while keeping the step-up in basis Allow alternative assets in 401(k) plans Trump administration Proposed Labor Department rule Could give retirement savers access to private equity and other alternative investments

Inflation indexing could benefit long-term investors because inflation can account for a larger share of an asset’s nominal gain over a longer holding period. Adjusting the purchase price upward at the time of sale would shrink the portion of your profit that gets taxed. Senator Cruz’s Capital Gains Inflation Relief Act requires that adjustment for certain assets, though the bill hasn’t moved beyond the Senate Finance Committee since its introduction in February 2025.

The estate tax repeal primarily targets estates above the $15 million per-person federal exemption, since smaller estates generally owe no federal estate tax. Heirs at every wealth level may still get the step-up in basis, which limits what they owe on gains from inherited holdings. Thune’s Death Tax Repeal Act preserves that rule while also eliminating the generation-skipping transfer tax and cutting the top gift tax rate from 40% to 35%.

The 401(k) rule aims to widen investment choices rather than reduce your bill. Private equity and similar alternatives can add diversification, but they might carry higher fees, less frequent pricing and restrictions on withdrawals. Under the Labor Department’s proposal, plan managers would weigh factors such as fees, liquidity and valuation before adding these funds, and employers wouldn’t be required to offer them.

None of the new proposals are guaranteed. Both bills must pass Congress, and the Labor Department rule takes effect only when finalized.

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What Democrats Are Promising

Democrats enter the midterms with a different message on investment taxes. Rather than defending a recent law, the party has introduced bills that raise taxes on investment income, inherited assets and large fortunes, mostly for the highest earners.

Investors could see the biggest effects from Democratic proposals in how the wealthiest households and largest corporations are taxed. The bills raise the tax on corporate stock buybacks, tax investment income for millionaires at the same rates as wages and end the step-up in basis for inherited assets. Others tax the wealth of the richest Americans every year, whether or not they sell their investments.

All five bills remain in the Senate Finance Committee. The table below shows how each could affect your portfolio if enacted:



Proposal Who Is Behind It Status Potential Investor Effect Stock Buyback Accountability Act Sens. Chuck Schumer, Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren Bill referred to Senate Finance Committee Would raise the excise tax on corporate buybacks from 1% to 4%, which could change how companies return cash to shareholders Equal Tax Act Sen. Ed Markey Bill referred to Senate Finance Committee Would tax investment income at ordinary income rates for people earning more than $1 million and end the step-up in basis Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act Sen. Elizabeth Warren Bill referred to Senate Finance Committee Would impose a 2% annual tax on net worth above $50 million and 3% above $1 billion Billionaires Income Tax Act Sen. Ron Wyden Bill referred to Senate Finance Committee Would tax billionaires each year on gains in tradable assets, even if they don’t sell Fair Trusts for Fiscal Responsibility Act Sens. Patty Murray and Ron Wyden Bill referred to Senate Finance Committee Would impose an annual tax on assets of certain trusts, starting at 1% above $50 million

Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, Ron Wyden of Oregon and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts introduced the Stock Buyback Accountability Act in June to target corporate buybacks. The bill would quadruple the excise tax that companies pay when they repurchase their own shares.

A second proposal, the Equal Tax Act, could change how millionaires are taxed on capital gains and dividends. Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts introduced the bill in March, and it applies the same rates to investment income as wages for individuals earning more than $1 million. It would also end the step-up in basis by treating capital gains as realized at the time of a gift or death, with exclusions of up to $1 million in gains.

Other Democratic bills target wealth and unrealized investment gains. Warren’s Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act taxes net worth above $50 million each year, while Wyden’s Billionaires Income Tax Act ends a strategy known as “buy, borrow, die,” which allows the ultra-wealthy to borrow against assets they never sell. For families using trusts to pass wealth across generations, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington introduced the Fair Trusts Act in May, co-led by Wyden.

Most of these proposals would affect only a small share of investors, since their thresholds start at $1 million in annual income or $50 million in assets. The buyback tax is the exception, since it applies to public companies whose shares are held in many ordinary brokerage and retirement accounts.

How Both Party Proposals Compare With Current Legislation

The outcome of the November elections will not immediately change the 2026 tax rules that apply to investors. Any new tax policy would require legislation to pass Congress and take effect under the law. The table compares current rules with the proposals each party has put forward:

Investment Tax Item 2026 Rule Democratic Proposals Republican Proposals Long-term capital gains 0%, 15% or 20% Ordinary income rates for people earning more than $1 million Index gains for inflation Qualified dividends Taxed at long-term capital gains rates Ordinary income rates for people earning more than $1 million No change in the proposals reviewed Net investment income tax 3.8% above $200,000 for single filers and $250,000 for joint filers No change in the bills reviewed No change Stock buybacks 1% excise tax on companies Raise the tax to 4% No change in the proposals reviewed Inherited assets Basis steps up to value at death End the step-up in basis Keep the step-up Estate tax $15 million exemption per person No direct change to the estate tax in the bills reviewed Repeal the estate tax

For any of these proposals to become law, the House and Senate must both pass the same version of a bill, and the president must sign it. If the president vetoes the bill, Congress can still enact it with a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

The high bar matters because President Trump remains in office until January 2029, so a Democratic majority could hold hearings and votes on its bills, but Trump would retain veto power.

If Republicans control Congress, the party also controls the White House, but it could still face the Senate filibuster. A filibuster lets the minority party block most legislation unless 60 of the 100 senators vote to end the debate. Neither party currently holds 60 Senate seats.

To get around it, Republicans could use budget reconciliation, which is a process that lets tax and spending bills pass the Senate with a simple majority. Reconciliation has limits because the Senate’s Byrd Rule allows lawmakers to strike provisions that don’t directly affect federal spending or revenue.

Election results could change who writes tax legislation, but they won’t change your capital gains rate on election night.

Bottom Line

For investors, keep an eye on which proposals advance after the election and how they could affect capital gains, inherited assets and retirement accounts. While the midterms could shape the next round of tax policy, they will not change investment taxes overnight. Republicans are largely focused on preserving existing tax breaks and adding measures such as capital gains indexing and estate tax repeal. Democrats, on the other hand, are proposing higher taxes on investment income, wealth and corporate buybacks. Any changes would have to move through Congress and become law before they affect your portfolio.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you track which tax proposals advance after the midterms and adjust your capital gains, estate and retirement strategies if the law changes. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you’re an investor looking to diversify before and after the midterms shape the next round of tax policy, here’s a roundup of 13 investments to consider.

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