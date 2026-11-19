AMD has grown from a chipmaker facing financial pressure into a major supplier of processors and AI chips. Along the way, its stock has delivered large gains and steep declines, often driven by product launches, earnings and big customer deals. Those swings make it important to decide how much AMD your portfolio can handle if the stock drops sharply. Here’s what moved the stock and how its valuation compares with other chipmakers.

A financial advisor can help you compare AMD with similar semiconductor stocks before deciding where to invest.

AMD Stock Price History

AMD was founded in 1969 and went public in 1972, and its early chipmaking business eventually expanded into PC and server processors. The company went through repeated booms and downturns along the way, and it was under financial pressure when Lisa Su became CEO in October 2014. Even after that change in leadership, AMD’s shares traded below $2 at times in 2015.

AMD launched its Ryzen desktop processors and EPYC server processors in 2017, strengthening its challenge to Intel. The stock climbed over the following years, fell during the broad 2022 technology sell-off and rallied again as AI demand expanded through 2026. AMD closed at $534.06 on November 13, 2026. The table shows how the stock has moved during each period:

Period Approximate Price Range Percentage Change Key Event 2014–2015 $1.61–$4.80 −25.8% Leadership transition and financial pressure 2016 $1.75–$12.42 +295.1% Turnaround expectations strengthened 2017–2021 $9.04–$164.46 +1,169.0% Ryzen and EPYC expansion 2022 $54.57–$152.42 −55.0% Tech sell-off and weaker PC demand 2023–2025 $60.05–$267.08 +230.7% AI growth and OpenAI agreement 2026 through November 13 $188.22–$658.52 +149.4% AI deployments and Meta agreement

Each price range shows the lowest and highest intraday prices during that period, adjusted for stock splits. Each percentage change compares the period’s final closing price with the one just before the period began, so it may differ from the gap between the range’s low and high. Changes that span several years show the total gain or loss for the period rather than a yearly average.

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What Drove AMD’s Biggest Price Moves

AMD’s product launches matter because they can change who wins the next generation of chip orders. Ryzen and EPYC strengthened its challenge to Intel, while its Instinct accelerators compete with Nvidia in AI. The 2022 Xilinx acquisition added programmable chips for data centers and embedded applications.

Quarterly earnings provide another check on that growth story. AMD reported $13.4 billion in third-quarter 2026 revenue, up 45% from a year earlier. The table shows how the stock reacted to major events:

Event Date Stock Reaction Why It Mattered to Investors Xilinx acquisition completed Feb. 14, 2022 Rose more than 4% during trading Broader products and customer base MI300 AI chip launch Dec. 6, 2023 +9.9% next day Another competitor in AI chips OpenAI supply agreement Oct. 6, 2025 +23.7% that day Six-gigawatt deployment agreement Meta supply agreement Feb. 24, 2026 +8.8% that day Up to six gigawatts of deployments Third-quarter earnings Nov. 3, 2026 About +8% after hours Stronger growth expectations

The OpenAI and Meta deals also gave each customer warrants to buy up to 160 million AMD shares for one cent each, subject to purchase, stock-price and other conditions. AMD reported a $1.2 billion noncash charge associated with the warrants in third-quarter 2026. If exercised, they could increase AMD’s share count and reduce an existing shareholder’s percentage ownership.

How to Evaluate AMD’s Valuation

Market capitalization measures the total value of a company’s shares, which is the share price multiplied by the number of shares outstanding. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio divides the share price by the company’s earnings per share over the past 12 months.

A forward P/E uses analysts’ estimates of future earnings instead, so it can change when those estimates are revised. The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio divides a company’s market value by its annual sales, though it doesn’t show how much of those sales turns into profit.

A P/E ratio shows how much investors pay for each $1 a company earns. For example, if a stock trades at $200 and the company earned $4 per share over the past year, the calculation would look like this:

P/E ratio: $200 ÷ $4 = 50

$200 ÷ $4 = 50 Price paid for each $1 of earnings: $50

A higher P/E ratio may reflect stronger growth expectations, while a lower one may reflect slower expected growth or greater risk. The table compares AMD’s valuation with the semiconductor industry:

Measure AMD’s Nov. 16, 2026 Figure Semiconductor Industry Benchmark What It Tells Investors Market capitalization $875.90 billion $183.76 billion Company size, rather than cheapness Trailing P/E 115.76 21.38 Price relative to past earnings Forward P/E 35.48 14.31 Price relative to estimated earnings P/S 19.28 10.46 Price relative to sales

AMD’s valuation is well above these industry benchmarks, reflecting investors’ expectations for future growth. When comparing the figures, check which time period each forecast covers and how each data provider defines earnings. Acquisition-related accounting costs and charges tied to AMD’s customer warrants can also lower reported earnings, which raises the P/E ratio. AMD’s forward P/E is lower than its trailing P/E, but it relies on analysts’ estimates, which can change.

Ways to Invest in AMD Stock

You can buy AMD shares directly through a brokerage account, and many brokers also let you buy fractional shares, which let you invest a set dollar amount instead of paying for a whole share. If you’d rather spread your money across more companies, technology and semiconductor ETFs that hold AMD can give you indirect exposure. Keep in mind that AMD doesn’t currently pay a dividend, so any return would come from changes in the stock price. The table compares five ways to invest:

Investment Method How It Works Costs Main Drawback Individual shares You buy AMD stock directly Broker fees and the trading spread Your money depends on one company Fractional shares You buy part of a share for a set dollar amount Fees and spreads that vary by broker Some brokers limit transfers and trading Technology or semiconductor ETF You own a fund that holds AMD along with other companies The fund’s expense ratio and trading costs You get less direct exposure to AMD, and industry risk remains Roth IRA You hold AMD shares or ETFs in a retirement account Account and investment fees Income limits apply, though qualified withdrawals are tax-free Traditional IRA You hold AMD shares or ETFs in a retirement account Account and investment fees Withdrawals are generally taxed as income, though taxes are deferred until then

IRAs are types of accounts rather than investments, so contribution and withdrawal rules apply no matter what you hold in them. Before adding an ETF, check how much of the fund is invested in AMD and whether it overlaps with funds you already own, since ETF holdings can change over time.

You could also use dollar-cost averaging, which means investing a fixed amount on a regular schedule. For example, if you invest $500 a month for three months at hypothetical prices of $200, $250 and $160, the results would look like this:

Shares bought: ($500 ÷ $200) + ($500 ÷ $250) + ($500 ÷ $160) = 2.5 + 2 + 3.125 = 7.625 shares

($500 ÷ $200) + ($500 ÷ $250) + ($500 ÷ $160) = 2.5 + 2 + 3.125 = 7.625 shares Average price per share: $1,500 ÷ 7.625 = about $196.72, before fees

$1,500 ÷ 7.625 = about $196.72, before fees Value at the final price: 7.625 × $160 = $1,220

In this example, investing regularly lowered your average price below the first purchase price, but your $1,500 would still be worth $280 less ($1,500 − $1,220). Dollar-cost averaging can reduce the risk of investing all your money at a high point, but it can’t prevent losses if the stock keeps falling.

Risks of Investing in AMD

AMD’s most recent annual report lists competition, reliance on large customers, export restrictions, industry cycles and stock price swings among its main risks. Its latest quarterly filing also describes the warrants it gave OpenAI and Meta, which could add to the number of shares outstanding. The table shows how each risk could affect the stock and how investors can manage it:

Risk How It Could Affect the Stock How Investors Can Manage It Price swings Sharp declines could disrupt spending or retirement plans Limit how much of your portfolio is in one stock and keep cash for near-term needs Competition from Nvidia, Intel and custom AI chips Rival products could pressure sales and profit margins Diversify beyond chipmakers and follow how well AMD’s products sell Warrant dilution More shares could reduce each shareholder’s percentage of ownership Factor potential new shares into earnings-per-share estimates Reliance on large customers Delayed or canceled orders could weaken revenue Review how much revenue comes from top customers and spread your holdings across companies U.S. export controls on China sales Restrictions could limit revenue or leave unsold inventory Follow company filings and avoid concentrating too much in chip stocks Semiconductor cycles Slower demand could reduce profits Consider how a downturn would affect you based on your time horizon

These steps can help you manage the risk of owning AMD, but they can’t eliminate the chance of losses. Here’s how a sharp decline could affect a hypothetical $10,000 investment in the stock:

Value after a 30% drop: $10,000 × 0.70 = $7,000

$10,000 × 0.70 = $7,000 Gain needed to get back to $10,000: ($10,000 ÷ $7,000 − 1) × 100 = about 42.9%

($10,000 ÷ $7,000 − 1) × 100 = about 42.9% Value after a 30% rebound: $7,000 × 1.30 = $9,100

Because a rebound of the same percentage doesn’t fully recover a loss, it’s worth deciding how large a decline you could handle before investing.

Diversification also matters for retirement savers, who may already own AMD without realizing it. S&P 500 index funds hold AMD, while some target-date funds and 401(k) investment options may also provide indirect exposure through broader stock funds. Buying shares directly can add to that existing exposure. The closer you are to retirement, the less time you have to recover from a large drop, especially if you’ll need to sell investments to cover living expenses.

The size of your position makes a big difference. Here’s how a 30% decline in AMD would affect a $500,000 retirement portfolio, assuming all other holdings stay the same:

If AMD makes up 5% of the portfolio: $500,000 × 5% = $25,000 in AMD, which would lose $7,500 ($25,000 × 30%), or 1.5% of the portfolio

If AMD makes up 25% of the portfolio: $500,000 × 25% = $125,000 in AMD, which would lose $37,500 ($125,000 × 30%), or 7.5% of the portfolio

Keeping a single stock from becoming too large a share of your retirement savings can reduce how much one company’s setbacks affect your long-term plans.

Bottom Line

AMD has grown from a chipmaker under financial pressure into a major supplier of processors and AI chips, and its stock has seen large gains and steep declines along the way. Its valuation is well above semiconductor industry benchmarks, reflecting investors’ expectations for future growth. AI demand, competition and the terms of its customer deals will continue to shape the stock’s outlook. Whether you buy shares directly or own AMD through funds, keeping any single stock to a manageable share of your portfolio can help limit the impact of a sharp decline.

Investment Planning Tips

If you want to invest in semiconductor stocks while keeping your portfolio diversified, a financial advisor can help you spread risk across sectors and asset classes. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you’re looking for more ways to diversify your portfolio beyond semiconductor stocks, here are 13 investments to consider.

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