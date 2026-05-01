Financial Planning for New Parents: Steps to Protect Your Growing Family

Having a baby changes everything about your financial life. New expenses you may have never considered hit your budget. Your insurance needs shift dramatically because someone now depends entirely on you. Taxes become more complex but potentially more favorable. And the question of what happens to your child if something happens to you becomes impossible to ignore. The key is prioritizing the most critical protections first, then systematically addressing other pieces over time.

A financial advisor can help you prioritize these decisions, determine coverage amounts and savings targets, and manage different pieces into a bigger financial plan for your growing family.

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Rebuild Your Budget Around the Real Cost of a Child

According to a 2025 SmartAsset study, the average annual cost of raising a child under five in the United States reached $27,743, a figure that rose 4.5% between 2024 and 2025, slightly outpacing the overall inflation rate during the same period.

That number varies significantly by state, ranging from around $19,178 per year in Mississippi to more than $44,000 in Massachusetts, not including college. Where you live, your household income and your choices about childcare, education and lifestyle all affect what the total actually looks like for your family.

The biggest immediate expense for new parents is typically childcare. In 2024, 57% of U.S. parents with children in paid care reported spending at least $9,600 annually. In major metropolitan areas costs can easily exceed $20,000 to $30,000 per year.

Map Out New Recurring Expenses

Before the baby arrives, create specific budget line items. Use child-related categories rather than lumping everything into a vague “baby” category. This helps you track the real financial impact and adjust more precisely:

Diapers and wipes : $70 to $80 per month on average

: $70 to $80 per month on average Formula : $150 to $250 per month if not breastfeeding, or breastfeeding supplies and equipment

: $150 to $250 per month if not breastfeeding, or breastfeeding supplies and equipment Pediatric care : Co-pays for well-baby visits and sick visits

: Co-pays for well-baby visits and sick visits Childcare : Daycare, nanny or in-home care costs

: Daycare, nanny or in-home care costs Clothing and gear: Ongoing purchases as the baby grows

Add a 5% to 10% buffer to your budget for unexpected child-related costs in the first year. Things break, needs change and surprises happen more frequently than most new parents anticipate.

Calculate the Parental Leave Income Gap

If one or both parents are taking leave, calculate the actual income gap you will face. Many employers offer partial paid leave or no paid leave beyond a few weeks. Even if your employer provides some paid time off, it may be substantially less than your regular salary.

Identify Expenses to Reduce or Eliminate

Look for discretionary spending that mattered before but matters less now that priorities have shifted. Idle subscription services, frequent dining out or entertainment expenses, and hobby-related costs may be easy cuts. These free up money for the costs of having a baby without feeling like major sacrifices.

Get the Right Insurance in Place Before You Need It

Insurance becomes exponentially more important the moment someone depends on you financially. The goal is not to buy the highest coverage possible, but provide consistency. You want to ensure your family can maintain their standard of living and meet long-term goals if you’re gone.

Life Insurance: The Single Most Important Step

If either parent’s income supports the family, that income needs to be replaced if something happens to them. Term life insurance is typically the most cost-effective option for new parents. It provides substantial coverage for a specific period at a relatively low premium.

A common guideline is to purchase coverage equal to 10 to 12 times your annual income with a term length of 20 to 30 years. This ensures your family can replace your income, pay off major debts like a mortgage, cover future education costs and maintain financial stability.

Both parents should be covered, including a stay-at-home parent. Replacing childcare, household management, cooking, transportation and all the other contributions a stay-at-home parent provides has a real dollar cost. A policy of $250,000 to $500,000 on a non-working parent is often appropriate.

Your employer may provide group coverage, which can be nice to have but is often insufficient. It is also not portable if you change jobs or leave the company.

Disability Insurance: The Overlooked Protection

You are statistically more likely to become disabled during your working years than to die. Losing your income to illness or injury can be financially devastating. Especially when you have a child who depends on that income for decades.

Check whether your employer offers group disability insurance and review the coverage details. Many employer policies cover only 50% to 60% of your salary. They may have limitations on benefit duration or definition of disability. If your employer coverage is insufficient, consider purchasing supplemental individual disability insurance.

Health Insurance: Add Your Baby Promptly

The birth or adoption of a child triggers a Special Enrollment Period. This gives you 30 to 60 days to add your baby to your health insurance plan or switch plans entirely. Compare plans carefully if you have options through work or the Health Insurance Marketplace. A plan with a lower monthly premium but a higher deductible and out-of-pocket maximum may actually cost more in a year filled with pediatric well-baby visits, vaccinations and potential sick visits.

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Create or Update Your Estate Plan

If you do not have a will, creating one becomes urgent the moment you have a child. Without a will, state law determines who raises your child and how your assets are distributed. This may not align with your wishes, and it can create legal complications and family conflict at an already difficult time.

Name a Guardian for Your Child

The most critical decision in your will is naming a guardian who would raise your child if both parents die or become incapacitated. Choose someone who shares your values, is willing and able to take on the responsibility, and whom you trust completely. Name a backup guardian in case your first choice is unable to serve.

This decision is deeply personal and often difficult. Consider factors like the potential guardian’s age, location, parenting philosophy, financial stability and their own family situation. Have an honest conversation with your chosen guardian before naming them to ensure they are willing and prepared.

Consider a Revocable Living Trust

A revocable living trust can help you avoid probate, control how and when assets are distributed to your child, and include specific instructions for their care. For example, you might specify that funds are distributed in stages as your child reaches certain ages, or that money can only be used for education, healthcare or other specific purposes.

Trusts are particularly valuable if you have substantial assets, own property in multiple states, have a blended family or want more control over asset distribution than a will alone provides.

Establish Powers of Attorney

Create a durable financial power of attorney so someone you trust can manage your finances if you become incapacitated. Create a healthcare proxy (also called healthcare power of attorney) and living will to ensure your medical wishes are followed if you cannot communicate them yourself.

Update All Beneficiary Designations

Beneficiary designations on retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs, life insurance policies, and bank accounts override your will. This means if your beneficiary designations are outdated or incorrect, those assets will not pass according to your will no matter what it says.

Review and update beneficiaries on every account to reflect your current wishes. If you want assets to go to your child, you may need to name a custodian or establish a trust to receive those assets on their behalf, since minor children cannot directly inherit certain assets.

Start Saving for Your Child’s Future Early

Starting to save for your child’s education and future as early as possible allows compound growth to work in your favor. Even modest monthly contributions can grow substantially over 18 years, and there are tax-advantaged accounts designed specifically to help families save efficiently.

Open a 529 Education Savings Plan

A 529 plan allows contributions to grow tax-free, and withdrawals are tax-free when used for qualified education expenses including tuition, fees, books, room and board, and even up to $10,000 per year for K-12 tuition.

You can open a 529 as soon as your child has a Social Security number. Even small monthly contributions add up significantly over time. For example, contributing $100 per month for 18 years at a 6% average annual return would grow to approximately $38,000.

Under the SECURE Act 2.0, up to $35,000 of unused 529 funds can now be rolled over into a Roth IRA for the beneficiary, subject to certain conditions. This reduces the risk of “wasting” education savings if your child receives scholarships, does not attend college or pursues a less expensive education path.

Consider Custodial Accounts for Non-Education Savings

A custodial account under the Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA) or Uniform Gifts to Minors Act (UGMA) lets you save and invest on your child’s behalf outside of an education-specific account. The child gains control of the account at age 18 or 21 depending on state law.

Because control transfers to the child at a relatively young age, custodial accounts work best for smaller amounts or when you want to teach investing. They are less suitable for large sums you want to control into the child’s mid-twenties.

Do Not Sacrifice Retirement Savings

This is perhaps the most important principle in education savings: do not sacrifice your own retirement security to fund your child’s education. Your child can borrow for college through student loans, work during school or attend a more affordable institution. You cannot borrow for retirement.

If money is tight, prioritize getting the full employer match on your 401(k) before contributing to a 529. The match is free money, and your retirement security ultimately benefits your child by ensuring you will not become financially dependent on them in old age.

Don’t Forget to Claim the Child Tax Credit

For the 2026 tax year, families can claim up to $2,200 per qualifying child under age 17 (increased from $2,000 in 2025). Up to $1,700 of this credit is refundable in both 2025 and 2026.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act made several key modifications to the Child Tax Credit:

Permanence : Extends the TCJA’s CTC increases indefinitely, locking in the $2,200 maximum credit per child starting in 2026.

: Extends the TCJA’s CTC increases indefinitely, locking in the $2,200 maximum credit per child starting in 2026. Inflation adjustments : Ties future CTC amounts to inflation, ensuring the credit maintains its value over time.

: Ties future CTC amounts to inflation, ensuring the credit maintains its value over time. Refundable portion: Permanently sets the refundable amount at $1,700 and indexes it for inflation beginning in 2026.

How a Financial Advisor Can Help New Parents

A financial advisor can help you prioritize when everything feels urgent at once. The value is not just in knowing what to do, but in knowing what to do first and how much is enough.

Here are some of the specific services an advisor can provide for new parents:

Cash flow analysis : Helping you understand how new expenses fit into your budget and where to find room for savings and insurance premiums

: Helping you understand how new expenses fit into your budget and where to find room for savings and insurance premiums Insurance needs analysis : Calculating how much life and disability insurance you actually need based on your income, debts, expenses and goals, rather than rules of thumb

: Calculating how much life and disability insurance you actually need based on your income, debts, expenses and goals, rather than rules of thumb Education savings projections : Modeling how much you need to save monthly to reach a target education fund, accounting for investment growth and inflation in college costs

: Modeling how much you need to save monthly to reach a target education fund, accounting for investment growth and inflation in college costs Tax planning : Maximizing credits and deductions like the Child Tax Credit, Dependent Care FSA and 529 plan contributions with state tax benefits

: Maximizing credits and deductions like the Child Tax Credit, Dependent Care FSA and 529 plan contributions with state tax benefits Estate planning coordination: Working with an attorney to ensure your will, trust, powers of attorney, and beneficiary designations all align

Bottom Line

Financial planning for new parents is not about doing everything perfectly from day one. The most important step is addressing the urgent items first, starting with life insurance and a will, then building out the rest of your financial foundation over time. The size of the task can feel overwhelming, but that is not a reason to delay starting.

A financial advisor can help you work through these decisions in the right order and avoid costly mistakes along the way.

“Planning for a baby financially is not dissimilar to other major life milestones, like getting married and merging finances or buying a house. All of these require shifting budgets and a reassessment of insurance needs. In each situation, it pays to be proactive, so start your checklist now and work through it methodically over the next several months to avoid overwhelm,” said Loudenback, CFP®.

Tanza Loudenback, Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), provided the quote used in this article. Please note that Tanza is not a participant in SmartAsset AMP, is not an employee of SmartAsset and has been compensated. The opinion voiced in the quote is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations.

Financial Planning Tips

If you want to build a financial plan around your growing family, a financial advisor can help you work through the milestone decisions. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to build your savings up consistently, consider setting up automatic transfers from your checking to your savings accounts. This approach could help you make saving a routine part of your financial life.

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