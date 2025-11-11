Cost of Raising a Child in Each U.S. State – 2025 Study

In 2025, the average annual cost of raising a child under five in the United States reached $27,743. These costs – which cover additional housing, food, transportation, healthcare, miscellaneous items and childcare for a working couple – rose 4.5% between 2024 and 2025, slightly outpacing the 2.82% inflation rate during the same timeframe. But costs vary by up to tens of thousands of dollars in either direction depending on the state a family calls home, and some states saw large swings in the cost of raising a child over just one year.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 50 states based on the estimated additional annual income needed by two working adults to support a child under five years old.
Key Findings
- The cost of raising a child in Massachusetts now tops $44,000 per year. Two working parents in the Bay State should aim to earn at least $124,842 between them to support themselves and a preschooler, versus $80,621 for just themselves. In just one year, the cost of raising a child increased 5.72% from $41,828 to $44,221.
- Vermont and New Jersey join the top 10 most expensive states to raise a child. Vermont ranked third most expensive for raising a child this year, up from 11th just a year prior. The estimated annual cost jumped from $30,542 to $38,272, the highest increase nationwide. Meanwhile, New Jersey jumped from 13th last year to fifth this year, with an increase from $30,184 to $35,069.
- The cost to raise a child remains below $20,000 per year in one state. Mississippi remains the most affordable state to raise a child, despite a 10% increase in costs year over year. The estimate now sits at $19,178 per year. Alabama ($20,550); Kentucky ($20,758); South Dakota ($21,174); and Georgia ($21,299) are also among the least expensive states for raising a child.
- This year, it became more affordable to raise a child in 10 states. Despite double-digit percentage increases in other states, parents saw lower costs in 20% of the U.S. Costs in Hawaii declined the most, dropping $8,116 year over year. Costs also dropped in Delaware (-$4,792); Iowa ($-3,667); Michigan (-$2,772); Nevada ($-2,480); New York (-$1,551); Georgia (-$1,407); North Carolina (-$570); Alabama (-$51); and Arizona (-$35).
Cost of Raising a Child by State
States are ranked based on the estimated cost of raising a young child for two working parents in 2025.
- Massachusetts
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $44,221
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $41,828
- One-year change: 5.72%
- Connecticut
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $41,808
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $38,995
- One-year change: 7.21%
- Vermont
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $38,272
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $30,542
- One-year change: 25.31%
- California
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $35,651
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $33,441
- One-year change: 6.61%
- New Jersey
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $35,069
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $30,184
- One-year change: 16.18%
- Washington
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $35,027
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $30,671
- One-year change: 14.20%
- Colorado
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $34,986
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $34,616
- One-year change: 1.07%
- Hawaii
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $33,363
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $41,479
- One-year change: -19.57%
- New York
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $33,280
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $34,831
- One-year change: -4.45%
- Minnesota
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $33,197
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $31,789
- One-year change: 4.43%
- Oregon
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $33,114
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $30,954
- One-year change: 6.98%
- Alaska
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $32,947
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $29,538
- One-year change: 11.54%
- New Hampshire
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $32,739
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $30,721
- One-year change: 6.57%
- Rhode Island
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $32,614
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $31,187
- One-year change: 4.58%
- Pennsylvania
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $31,741
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $27,859
- One-year change: 13.93%
- Maryland
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $31,283
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $27,802
- One-year change: 12.52%
- Montana
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $28,954
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $23,514
- One-year change: 23.13%
- Maine
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $28,912
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $28,207
- One-year change: 2.50%
- Virginia
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $28,330
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $27,293
- One-year change: 3.80%
- Wisconsin
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $27,955
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $27,426
- One-year change: 1.93%
- Indiana
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $27,914
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $23,837
- One-year change: 17.10%
- Ohio
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $27,706
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $25,454
- One-year change: 8.85%
- Illinois
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $27,206
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $26,962
- One-year change: 0.91%
- Nevada
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $27,123
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $29,603
- One-year change: -8.38%
- Utah
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $26,957
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $23,667
- One-year change: 13.90%
- Arizona
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $26,624
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $26,659
- One-year change: -0.13%
- Missouri
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $26,042
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,409
- One-year change: 16.21%
- Nebraska
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $25,709
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $25,369
- One-year change: 1.34%
- New Mexico
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $25,210
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,452
- One-year change: 12.28%
- Oklahoma
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $25,210
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $21,567
- One-year change: 16.89%
- North Dakota
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $24,752
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $23,297
- One-year change: 6.25%
- Delaware
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $24,544
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $29,336
- One-year change: -16.33%
- Idaho
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $24,378
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $23,609
- One-year change: 3.26%
- Florida
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $24,045
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,986
- One-year change: 4.61%
- North Carolina
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $23,587
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $24,157
- One-year change: -2.36%
- Michigan
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $23,587
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $26,359
- One-year change: -10.52%
- South Carolina
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $23,296
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,129
- One-year change: 5.27%
- Wyoming
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $22,755
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,022
- One-year change: 3.33%
- Texas
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $22,672
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,194
- One-year change: 2.15%
- West Virginia
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $22,422
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $21,807
- One-year change: 2.82%
- Iowa
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $22,173
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $25,840
- One-year change: -14.19%
- Arkansas
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $21,840
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $19,212
- One-year change: 13.68%
- Louisiana
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $21,798
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $19,483
- One-year change: 11.88%
- Kansas
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $21,757
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $21,480
- One-year change: 1.29%
- Tennessee
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $21,424
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $20,755
- One-year change: 3.22%
- Georgia
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $21,299
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,706
- One-year change: -6.20%
- South Dakota
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $21,174
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $20,143
- One-year change: 5.12%
- Kentucky
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $20,758
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $20,423
- One-year change: 1.64%
- Alabama
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $20,550
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $20,601
- One-year change: -0.25%
- Mississippi
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $19,178
- Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $17,444
- One-year change: 9.94%
Data and Methodology
SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to compare the living costs of a household with two working adults and one child to that of a childless household with two working adults in 50 U.S. states. The data is as of February 2025 and compares to data from February 2024. Costs include additions for food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation and other necessities.
