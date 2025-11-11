Cost of Raising a Child in Each U.S. State – 2025 Study

In 2025, the average annual cost of raising a child under five in the United States reached $27,743. These costs – which cover additional housing, food, transportation, healthcare, miscellaneous items and childcare for a working couple – rose 4.5% between 2024 and 2025, slightly outpacing the 2.82% inflation rate during the same timeframe. But costs vary by up to tens of thousands of dollars in either direction depending on the state a family calls home, and some states saw large swings in the cost of raising a child over just one year.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 50 states based on the estimated additional annual income needed by two working adults to support a child under five years old.

Key Findings

The cost of raising a child in Massachusetts now tops $44,000 per year. Two working parents in the Bay State should aim to earn at least $124,842 between them to support themselves and a preschooler, versus $80,621 for just themselves. In just one year, the cost of raising a child increased 5.72% from $41,828 to $44,221.

Vermont and New Jersey join the top 10 most expensive states to raise a child. Vermont ranked third most expensive for raising a child this year, up from 11th just a year prior. The estimated annual cost jumped from $30,542 to $38,272, the highest increase nationwide. Meanwhile, New Jersey jumped from 13th last year to fifth this year, with an increase from $30,184 to $35,069.

The cost to raise a child remains below $20,000 per year in one state. Mississippi remains the most affordable state to raise a child, despite a 10% increase in costs year over year. The estimate now sits at $19,178 per year. Alabama ($20,550); Kentucky ($20,758); South Dakota ($21,174); and Georgia ($21,299) are also among the least expensive states for raising a child.

This year, it became more affordable to raise a child in 10 states. Despite double-digit percentage increases in other states, parents saw lower costs in 20% of the U.S. Costs in Hawaii declined the most, dropping $8,116 year over year. Costs also dropped in Delaware (-$4,792); Iowa ($-3,667); Michigan (-$2,772); Nevada ($-2,480); New York (-$1,551); Georgia (-$1,407); North Carolina (-$570); Alabama (-$51); and Arizona (-$35).

Cost of Raising a Child by State

States are ranked based on the estimated cost of raising a young child for two working parents in 2025.

Massachusetts

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $44,221

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $41,828

One-year change: 5.72%

Connecticut

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $41,808

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $38,995

One-year change: 7.21%

Vermont

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $38,272

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $30,542

One-year change: 25.31%

California

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $35,651

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $33,441

One-year change: 6.61%

New Jersey

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $35,069

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $30,184

One-year change: 16.18%

Washington

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $35,027

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $30,671

One-year change: 14.20%

Colorado

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $34,986

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $34,616

One-year change: 1.07%

Hawaii

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $33,363

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $41,479

One-year change: -19.57%

New York

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $33,280

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $34,831

One-year change: -4.45%

Minnesota

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $33,197

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $31,789

One-year change: 4.43%

Oregon

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $33,114

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $30,954

One-year change: 6.98%

Alaska

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $32,947

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $29,538

One-year change: 11.54%

New Hampshire

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $32,739

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $30,721

One-year change: 6.57%

Rhode Island

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $32,614

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $31,187

One-year change: 4.58%

Pennsylvania

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $31,741

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $27,859

One-year change: 13.93%

Maryland

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $31,283

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $27,802

One-year change: 12.52%

Montana

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $28,954

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $23,514

One-year change: 23.13%

Maine

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $28,912

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $28,207

One-year change: 2.50%

Virginia

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $28,330

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $27,293

One-year change: 3.80%

Wisconsin

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $27,955

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $27,426

One-year change: 1.93%

Indiana

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $27,914

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $23,837

One-year change: 17.10%

Ohio

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $27,706

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $25,454

One-year change: 8.85%

Illinois

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $27,206

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $26,962

One-year change: 0.91%

Nevada

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $27,123

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $29,603

One-year change: -8.38%

Utah

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $26,957

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $23,667

One-year change: 13.90%

Arizona

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $26,624

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $26,659

One-year change: -0.13%

Missouri

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $26,042

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,409

One-year change: 16.21%

Nebraska

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $25,709

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $25,369

One-year change: 1.34%

New Mexico

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $25,210

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,452

One-year change: 12.28%

Oklahoma

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $25,210

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $21,567

One-year change: 16.89%

North Dakota

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $24,752

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $23,297

One-year change: 6.25%

Delaware

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $24,544

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $29,336

One-year change: -16.33%

Idaho

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $24,378

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $23,609

One-year change: 3.26%

Florida

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $24,045

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,986

One-year change: 4.61%

North Carolina

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $23,587

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $24,157

One-year change: -2.36%

Michigan

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $23,587

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $26,359

One-year change: -10.52%

South Carolina

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $23,296

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,129

One-year change: 5.27%

Wyoming

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $22,755

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,022

One-year change: 3.33%

Texas

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $22,672

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,194

One-year change: 2.15%

West Virginia

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $22,422

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $21,807

One-year change: 2.82%

Iowa

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $22,173

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $25,840

One-year change: -14.19%

Arkansas

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $21,840

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $19,212

One-year change: 13.68%

Louisiana

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $21,798

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $19,483

One-year change: 11.88%

Kansas

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $21,757

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $21,480

One-year change: 1.29%

Tennessee

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $21,424

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $20,755

One-year change: 3.22%

Georgia

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $21,299

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $22,706

One-year change: -6.20%

South Dakota

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $21,174

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $20,143

One-year change: 5.12%

Kentucky

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $20,758

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $20,423

One-year change: 1.64%

Alabama

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $20,550

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $20,601

One-year change: -0.25%

Mississippi

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2025: $19,178

Annual cost of raising one young child, 2024: $17,444

One-year change: 9.94%

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to compare the living costs of a household with two working adults and one child to that of a childless household with two working adults in 50 U.S. states. The data is as of February 2025 and compares to data from February 2024. Costs include additions for food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation and other necessities.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/monkeybusinessimages