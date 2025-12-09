Where Alcohol Is Most and Least Popular – 2025 Study

Last year, Americans spent $228 billion on alcoholic beverages for private consumption, with the average adult spending $898 each. But cultural, social, geographic, demographic, and economic differences all contribute to the divergence of popularity of alcohol in each state. This may have resounding impacts on local communities, ranging all the way from contributions to their tax base – as most alcohol is specifically taxed – to the risk of drunk drivers.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked the 50 states based on the one-year change in per capita expenditure on alcohol across adults between 2023 and 2024.
Key Findings
- Alaskans spend the most annually on alcohol. Each adult spent an average of $1,250 on alcohol last year, after a modest growth in spending at 0.56%. Wyoming had the second highest annual spend at $1,238, followed by Colorado at $1,216.
- In four states, spending on alcohol decreased year over year. While its annual spend remains relatively high at $1,216, Colorado saw the biggest drop in alcohol spending per capita at -1.2%. Indiana ($751); Massachusetts ($1,186); and Utah ($607) also saw slight declines in alcohol spending per capita.
- Montana alcohol consumption grew most in Montana. The average adult in Montana spent $1,051 on alcohol in 2024, up 4.2% from a year earlier. Maryland had the second highest growth in alcohol consumption at 3.2%, with the average adult spending $826 per year. Third highest growth was in New Hampshire at 3.0%, where adults spend $1,120 each.
- Alcohol is least popular in these states. In 2024, adults spent the least on alcohol in Utah ($607); West Virginia ($617); Mississippi ($641); Oklahoma ($691); and Tennessee ($694). In 2023, West Virginia had the lowest alcohol preference with a per capita expenditure of $605.
Average Alcohol Expenditure Per Adult by State
States are ranked based on the average dollars spent by adults 21 and over on alcohol for private consumption in 2024.
- Alaska
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,249.76
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,242.87
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.56%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $674.7
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $662.6
- Wyoming
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,237.84
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,235.81
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.16%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $543.7
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $532.7
- Colorado
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,202.45
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,216.42
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: -1.15%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $5,435.6
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $5,402.5
- Massachusetts
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,185.54
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,188.21
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: -0.22%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $6,470.3
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $6,370.6
- Rhode Island
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,155.82
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,154.16
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.14%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $988.8
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $969.9
- New Hampshire
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,119.73
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,087.65
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.95%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,236.4
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,194.4
- Oregon
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,104.87
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,096.95
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.72%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,638.1
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,575.5
- Hawaii
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,095.34
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,092.48
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.26%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,213.4
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,194.9
- Washington
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,070.99
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,050.76
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.93%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $6,455.2
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $6,196.4
- Montana
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,051.01
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,008.92
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 4.17%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $906.4
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $860.3
- Vermont
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,039.04
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,009.88
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.89%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $525.9
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $506.3
- New Jersey
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,037.31
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,031.25
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.59%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $7,396.2
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $7,178.6
- Virginia
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,019.08
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $1,004.92
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.41%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $6,702.9
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $6,525.0
- California
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $1,001.37
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $980.95
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.08%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $29,466.8
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $28,436.3
- New Mexico
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $994.06
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $981.68
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.26%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,592.3
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,551.7
- Maine
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $985.08
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $969.06
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.65%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,092.8
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,067.3
- Texas
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $972.04
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $954.97
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.79%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $21,704.4
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $20,729.5
- Florida
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $959.37
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $953.97
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.57%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $17,332.2
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $16,643.9
- Minnesota
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $954.14
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $930.63
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.53%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $4,077.7
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,926.4
- Nevada
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $949.91
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $925.97
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.59%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $2,345.3
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $2,226.6
- North Carolina
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $943.46
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $936.16
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.78%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $7,778.1
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $7,543.3
- Georgia
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $943.08
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $929.78
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.43%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $7,724.6
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $7,473.5
- Arizona
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $881.96
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $877.32
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.53%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $5,011.9
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $4,871.8
- Connecticut
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $875.41
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $867.81
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.87%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $2,449.2
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $2,381.1
- South Carolina
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $838.57
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $816.15
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.75%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,440.5
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,278.2
- Missouri
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $835.55
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $822.27
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.62%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,878.6
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,770.8
- Arkansas
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $834.54
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $815.73
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.31%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,887.6
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,829.8
- Maryland
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $825.88
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $800.42
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 3.18%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,856.7
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,677.9
- North Dakota
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $822.97
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $820.89
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.25%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $478.6
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $465.3
- Louisiana
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $805.73
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $788.82
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.14%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $2,704.1
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $2,629.4
- Michigan
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $805.06
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $803.60
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.18%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $6,151.6
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $6,058.1
- South Dakota
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $804.83
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $799.80
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.63%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $539.8
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $529.0
- New York
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $804.53
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $798.75
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.72%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $12,185.6
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $11,884.2
- Iowa
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $801.79
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $790.16
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.47%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,903.2
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,850.4
- Delaware
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $800.65
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $796.60
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.51%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $638.9
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $620.8
- Kansas
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $800.42
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $787.88
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.59%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,723.5
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,675.9
- Nebraska
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $795.17
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $790.45
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.60%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,145.4
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,124.8
- Wisconsin
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $793.37
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $790.34
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.38%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,565.3
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,503.4
- Pennsylvania
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $780.53
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $767.15
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.74%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $7,736.3
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $7,521.0
- Illinois
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $774.28
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $767.44
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.89%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $7,383.4
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $7,194.3
- Alabama
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $754.48
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $741.91
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.69%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $2,864.6
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $2,792.5
- Indiana
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $750.66
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $753.57
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: -0.39%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,798.5
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,760.6
- Kentucky
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $736.76
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $732.09
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.64%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $2,495.3
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $2,456.9
- Idaho
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $731.29
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $720.69
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.47%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,059.8
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,015.6
- Ohio
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $704.12
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $699.94
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 0.60%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $6,231.1
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $6,131.8
- Tennessee
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $693.70
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $679.67
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.06%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $3,733.5
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $3,603.6
- Oklahoma
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $690.82
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $674.21
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 2.46%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $2,041.7
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,962.8
- Mississippi
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $641.12
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $629.85
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.79%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,375.2
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,341.0
- West Virginia
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $616.81
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $604.90
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: 1.97%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $837.1
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $813.9
- Utah
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2024: $606.42
- Alcohol spending per capita, 2023: $606.52
- One year change in per-capita spending on alcohol: -0.02%
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2024 (millions): $1,456.0
- Total expenditure on alcohol in 2023 (millions): $1,409.3
Data and Methodology
Personal consumption expenditure data comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis for 2024 and 2023. States are ranked based on the level of spending on alcoholic beverages purchased for off-premises consumption spread across resident adults aged 21 and over. Demographic data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024 and 2023.
Questions about our study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com
Photo credit: ©iStock.com/bernardbodo