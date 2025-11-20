Email FacebookTwitterMenu burgerClose thin

Holiday Spending Growth by State – 2025 Study

It’s that time of year when many households assess their budgets ahead of holiday parties, gifting and sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Local businesses, ecommerce businesses, and even governments collecting associated sales tax benefit from these end-of-year purchases. To accommodate the seasonal surge in spending, businesses must often plan ahead to account for increased traffic to stores and attractions during this time of year, making it important to understand the trajectory of holiday spending trends. Across the US, retail spending increased 7.75% between the holiday season in 2023 and 2024, but the this figure varies greatly from state to state.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked U.S. states based on the year-over-year growth in retail spending across November and December 2024 and prior years, as well as each state’s preference for online versus in-store shopping.

Key Findings

  • Holiday spending in Nebraska grew 32% year over year. Nebraska moved to the top spot for holiday spending growth between 2023 and 2024, after rebounding from last-place at -14.6% the year prior. South Carolina had the second-highest growth in holiday spending at 23.4%, while Nevada ranked third at 17.8%. Holiday spending in both South Carolina and Nevada has been on the upswing for four years running.
  • In three states, holiday spending declined in 2024. Vermont saw the biggest drop in holiday spending last year at -8.2%, following three subsequent years of single-digit decline in holiday spending. Wyoming (-3.0%) and New Jersey (-1.9%) also saw a decline in holiday spending last year, though it followed growth in both states the year prior.
  • Californians are most likely to shop online. Compared to the rest of the U.S., somebody in California is 29.9% more likely to shop online versus in-store. Washington has the second-highest preference for online shopping at 23.7% more likely, with Massachusetts ranking third in this metric at 20.8% more likely. Meanwhile, Wyoming has the highest preference for online shopping, with residents 38.7% less likely to shop online versus in-store.

Holiday Shopping Trends by State

States are ranked based on the one-year change in retail spending over the holiday season in 2024 versus 2023.

  1. Nebraska
    • Annual change in holiday shopping, 2024: 31.70%
    • Annual change in holiday shopping, 2023: -14.55%
    • Annual change in holiday shopping, 2022: 7.50%
    • Annual change in holiday shopping, 2021: 21.65%
    • Shopping preferences: 15.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  2. South Carolina
    • 2024: 23.35%
    • 2023: 3.00%
    • 2022: 2.45%
    • 2021: 12.50%
    • Shopping preferences: 22.7% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  3. Nevada
    • 2024: 17.80%
    • 2023: 10.50%
    • 2022: 1.40%
    • 2021: 15.20%
    • Shopping preferences: 17.9% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  4. Maryland
    • 2024: 15.90%
    • 2023: 3.05%
    • 2022: -2.65%
    • 2021: 2.70%
    • Shopping preferences: 6.61% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  5. Virginia
    • 2024: 15.75%
    • 2023: 1.05%
    • 2022: -2.50%
    • 2021: 7.35%
    • Shopping preferences: 12.8% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  6. Mississippi
    • 2024: 15.10%
    • 2023: 3.45%
    • 2022: -10.90%
    • 2021: 19.55%
    • Shopping preferences: 35.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  7. North Dakota
    • 2024: 13.55%
    • 2023: 10.50%
    • 2022: -9.70%
    • 2021: 16.85%
    • Shopping preferences: 23.3% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  8. Delaware
    • 2024: 12.85%
    • 2023: -0.35%
    • 2022: -7.90%
    • 2021: 17.15%
    • Shopping preferences: 8.88% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  9. Missouri
    • 2024: 12.75%
    • 2023: 2.75%
    • 2022: 4.15%
    • 2021: 13.05%
    • Shopping preferences: 16.5% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  10. Hawaii
    • 2024: 12.65%
    • 2023: 6.40%
    • 2022: -1.25%
    • 2021: 6.45%
    • Shopping preferences: 9.16% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  11. Minnesota
    • 2024: 12.30%
    • 2023: 4.75%
    • 2022: -6.75%
    • 2021: 15.15%
    • Shopping preferences: 1.98% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  12. Alaska
    • 2024: 12.00%
    • 2023: 7.75%
    • 2022: -6.90%
    • 2021: 13.45%
    • Shopping preferences: 26.1% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  13. Colorado
    • 2024: 11.00%
    • 2023: 12.35%
    • 2022: -4.95%
    • 2021: 14.05%
    • Shopping preferences: 1.21% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  14. Utah
    • 2024: 10.30%
    • 2023: 5.65%
    • 2022: -1.15%
    • 2021: 14.85%
    • Shopping preferences: 8.06% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  15. North Carolina
    • 2024: 10.05%
    • 2023: 8.95%
    • 2022: -1.70%
    • 2021: 16.85%
    • Shopping preferences: 13.4% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  16. Montana
    • 2024: 9.90%
    • 2023: 4.55%
    • 2022: -3.20%
    • 2021: 17.65%
    • Shopping preferences: 29.9% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  17. Michigan
    • 2024: 9.75%
    • 2023: 7.85%
    • 2022: 0.50%
    • 2021: 13.55%
    • Shopping preferences: 11.7% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  18. Texas
    • 2024: 9.65%
    • 2023: 7.45%
    • 2022: 1.75%
    • 2021: 12.90%
    • Shopping preferences: 11.3% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  19. Idaho
    • 2024: 9.50%
    • 2023: 8.05%
    • 2022: -6.05%
    • 2021: 23.65%
    • Shopping preferences: 19.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  20. Kansas
    • 2024: 9.45%
    • 2023: 7.55%
    • 2022: -4.20%
    • 2021: 7.30%
    • Shopping preferences: 19.5% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  21. Connecticut
    • 2024: 9.15%
    • 2023: 2.20%
    • 2022: -2.70%
    • 2021: 7.00%
    • Shopping preferences: 8.77% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  22. Washington
    • 2024: 9.10%
    • 2023: 7.70%
    • 2022: -1.80%
    • 2021: 14.05%
    • Shopping preferences: 23.7% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  23. South Dakota
    • 2024: 7.75%
    • 2023: 2.90%
    • 2022: -17.60%
    • 2021: 25.40%
    • Shopping preferences: 33.1% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  24. Tennessee
    • 2024: 6.65%
    • 2023: -6.25%
    • 2022: 0.50%
    • 2021: 24.05%
    • Shopping preferences: 29.6% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  25. Georgia
    • 2024: 6.45%
    • 2023: 4.40%
    • 2022: 1.65%
    • 2021: 13.70%
    • Shopping preferences: 5.45% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  26. Oregon
    • 2024: 6.25%
    • 2023: 10.65%
    • 2022: -1.80%
    • 2021: 12.45%
    • Shopping preferences: 2.76% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  27. Arizona
    • 2024: 5.85%
    • 2023: 3.85%
    • 2022: 3.00%
    • 2021: 9.10%
    • Shopping preferences: 6.58% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  28. Pennsylvania
    • 2024: 5.70%
    • 2023: 3.10%
    • 2022: 2.25%
    • 2021: 10.65%
    • Shopping preferences: 2.84% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  29. Louisiana
    • 2024: 5.60%
    • 2023: -3.30%
    • 2022: 0.65%
    • 2021: 12.70%
    • Shopping preferences: 33.9% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  30. Oklahoma
    • 2024: 5.40%
    • 2023: -2.95%
    • 2022: -0.65%
    • 2021: 6.55%
    • Shopping preferences: 32.5% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  31. Wisconsin
    • 2024: 5.40%
    • 2023: 11.55%
    • 2022: 0.05%
    • 2021: 12.30%
    • Shopping preferences: 4.31% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  32. Maine
    • 2024: 5.40%
    • 2023: 4.10%
    • 2022: -1.05%
    • 2021: 12.85%
    • Shopping preferences: 4.69% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  33. Massachusetts
    • 2024: 5.25%
    • 2023: 3.00%
    • 2022: 10.00%
    • 2021: 8.45%
    • Shopping preferences: 20.8% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  34. Iowa
    • 2024: 5.20%
    • 2023: 6.50%
    • 2022: -1.70%
    • 2021: 17.10%
    • Shopping preferences: 14.5% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  35. California
    • 2024: 4.85%
    • 2023: 8.35%
    • 2022: 2.25%
    • 2021: 8.55%
    • Shopping preferences: 29.9% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  36. Indiana
    • 2024: 4.75%
    • 2023: 7.85%
    • 2022: 0.80%
    • 2021: 18.15%
    • Shopping preferences: 13.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  37. Kentucky
    • 2024: 4.55%
    • 2023: 1.25%
    • 2022: 1.45%
    • 2021: 13.65%
    • Shopping preferences: 14.1% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  38. Illinois
    • 2024: 4.20%
    • 2023: 7.85%
    • 2022: 9.10%
    • 2021: 16.65%
    • Shopping preferences: 2.84% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  39. Ohio
    • 2024: 3.95%
    • 2023: 4.05%
    • 2022: 0.00%
    • 2021: 11.00%
    • Shopping preferences: 12.4% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  40. New Mexico
    • 2024: 3.60%
    • 2023: 10.70%
    • 2022: 3.80%
    • 2021: 5.80%
    • Shopping preferences: 32.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  41. New York
    • 2024: 3.40%
    • 2023: 10.95%
    • 2022: 1.25%
    • 2021: 5.05%
    • Shopping preferences: 6.61% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  42. New Hampshire
    • 2024: 3.25%
    • 2023: -5.65%
    • 2022: 4.55%
    • 2021: 11.25%
    • Shopping preferences: 9.21% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  43. Rhode Island
    • 2024: 3.05%
    • 2023: -0.45%
    • 2022: -7.15%
    • 2021: 8.60%
    • Shopping preferences: 10.5% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  44. Arkansas
    • 2024: 2.50%
    • 2023: 6.30%
    • 2022: 3.50%
    • 2021: 18.30%
    • Shopping preferences: 33.3% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  45. Alabama
    • 2024: 1.60%
    • 2023: 4.30%
    • 2022: 1.75%
    • 2021: 15.85%
    • Shopping preferences: 26.1% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  46. New Jersey
    • 2024: -1.90%
    • 2023: 7.55%
    • 2022: 7.80%
    • 2021: 9.50%
    • Shopping preferences: 11.4% more likely to shop online vs in-store
  47. Wyoming
    • 2024: -3.00%
    • 2023: 8.40%
    • 2022: -6.10%
    • 2021: 14.90%
    • Shopping preferences: 38.7% less likely to shop online vs in-store
  48. Vermont
    • 2024: -8.20%
    • 2023: -3.05%
    • 2022: -9.65%
    • 2021: -4.35%
    • Shopping preferences: 7.32% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Data and Methodology

Data comes from the Monthly State Retail Sales (MSRS) from the U.S. Census Bureau. The weighted year-over-year change in retail spending in November and December of 2024 is compared to that of 2023. Relative changes in retail spending for holiday seasons in prior years is also considered. Data for every state except Florida and West Virginia was available.

