Holiday Spending Growth by State – 2025 Study

It’s that time of year when many households assess their budgets ahead of holiday parties, gifting and sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Local businesses, ecommerce businesses, and even governments collecting associated sales tax benefit from these end-of-year purchases. To accommodate the seasonal surge in spending, businesses must often plan ahead to account for increased traffic to stores and attractions during this time of year, making it important to understand the trajectory of holiday spending trends. Across the US, retail spending increased 7.75% between the holiday season in 2023 and 2024, but the this figure varies greatly from state to state.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked U.S. states based on the year-over-year growth in retail spending across November and December 2024 and prior years, as well as each state’s preference for online versus in-store shopping.

Key Findings

Holiday spending in Nebraska grew 32% year over year. Nebraska moved to the top spot for holiday spending growth between 2023 and 2024, after rebounding from last-place at -14.6% the year prior. South Carolina had the second-highest growth in holiday spending at 23.4%, while Nevada ranked third at 17.8%. Holiday spending in both South Carolina and Nevada has been on the upswing for four years running.

Holiday Shopping Trends by State

States are ranked based on the one-year change in retail spending over the holiday season in 2024 versus 2023.

Nebraska Annual change in holiday shopping, 2024: 31.70%

Annual change in holiday shopping, 2023: -14.55%

Annual change in holiday shopping, 2022: 7.50%

Annual change in holiday shopping, 2021: 21.65%

Shopping preferences: 15.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store South Carolina 2024: 23.35%

2023: 3.00%

2022: 2.45%

2021: 12.50%

Shopping preferences: 22.7% less likely to shop online vs in-store Nevada 2024: 17.80%

2023: 10.50%

2022: 1.40%

2021: 15.20%

Shopping preferences: 17.9% less likely to shop online vs in-store Maryland 2024: 15.90%

2023: 3.05%

2022: -2.65%

2021: 2.70%

Shopping preferences: 6.61% more likely to shop online vs in-store Virginia 2024: 15.75%

2023: 1.05%

2022: -2.50%

2021: 7.35%

Shopping preferences: 12.8% more likely to shop online vs in-store Mississippi 2024: 15.10%

2023: 3.45%

2022: -10.90%

2021: 19.55%

Shopping preferences: 35.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store North Dakota 2024: 13.55%

2023: 10.50%

2022: -9.70%

2021: 16.85%

Shopping preferences: 23.3% less likely to shop online vs in-store Delaware 2024: 12.85%

2023: -0.35%

2022: -7.90%

2021: 17.15%

Shopping preferences: 8.88% more likely to shop online vs in-store Missouri 2024: 12.75%

2023: 2.75%

2022: 4.15%

2021: 13.05%

Shopping preferences: 16.5% less likely to shop online vs in-store Hawaii 2024: 12.65%

2023: 6.40%

2022: -1.25%

2021: 6.45%

Shopping preferences: 9.16% less likely to shop online vs in-store Minnesota 2024: 12.30%

2023: 4.75%

2022: -6.75%

2021: 15.15%

Shopping preferences: 1.98% less likely to shop online vs in-store Alaska 2024: 12.00%

2023: 7.75%

2022: -6.90%

2021: 13.45%

Shopping preferences: 26.1% less likely to shop online vs in-store Colorado 2024: 11.00%

2023: 12.35%

2022: -4.95%

2021: 14.05%

Shopping preferences: 1.21% more likely to shop online vs in-store Utah 2024: 10.30%

2023: 5.65%

2022: -1.15%

2021: 14.85%

Shopping preferences: 8.06% less likely to shop online vs in-store North Carolina 2024: 10.05%

2023: 8.95%

2022: -1.70%

2021: 16.85%

Shopping preferences: 13.4% less likely to shop online vs in-store Montana 2024: 9.90%

2023: 4.55%

2022: -3.20%

2021: 17.65%

Shopping preferences: 29.9% less likely to shop online vs in-store Michigan 2024: 9.75%

2023: 7.85%

2022: 0.50%

2021: 13.55%

Shopping preferences: 11.7% less likely to shop online vs in-store Texas 2024: 9.65%

2023: 7.45%

2022: 1.75%

2021: 12.90%

Shopping preferences: 11.3% less likely to shop online vs in-store Idaho 2024: 9.50%

2023: 8.05%

2022: -6.05%

2021: 23.65%

Shopping preferences: 19.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store Kansas 2024: 9.45%

2023: 7.55%

2022: -4.20%

2021: 7.30%

Shopping preferences: 19.5% less likely to shop online vs in-store Connecticut 2024: 9.15%

2023: 2.20%

2022: -2.70%

2021: 7.00%

Shopping preferences: 8.77% more likely to shop online vs in-store Washington 2024: 9.10%

2023: 7.70%

2022: -1.80%

2021: 14.05%

Shopping preferences: 23.7% more likely to shop online vs in-store South Dakota 2024: 7.75%

2023: 2.90%

2022: -17.60%

2021: 25.40%

Shopping preferences: 33.1% less likely to shop online vs in-store Tennessee 2024: 6.65%

2023: -6.25%

2022: 0.50%

2021: 24.05%

Shopping preferences: 29.6% less likely to shop online vs in-store Georgia 2024: 6.45%

2023: 4.40%

2022: 1.65%

2021: 13.70%

Shopping preferences: 5.45% less likely to shop online vs in-store Oregon 2024: 6.25%

2023: 10.65%

2022: -1.80%

2021: 12.45%

Shopping preferences: 2.76% less likely to shop online vs in-store Arizona 2024: 5.85%

2023: 3.85%

2022: 3.00%

2021: 9.10%

Shopping preferences: 6.58% less likely to shop online vs in-store Pennsylvania 2024: 5.70%

2023: 3.10%

2022: 2.25%

2021: 10.65%

Shopping preferences: 2.84% more likely to shop online vs in-store Louisiana 2024: 5.60%

2023: -3.30%

2022: 0.65%

2021: 12.70%

Shopping preferences: 33.9% less likely to shop online vs in-store Oklahoma 2024: 5.40%

2023: -2.95%

2022: -0.65%

2021: 6.55%

Shopping preferences: 32.5% less likely to shop online vs in-store Wisconsin 2024: 5.40%

2023: 11.55%

2022: 0.05%

2021: 12.30%

Shopping preferences: 4.31% less likely to shop online vs in-store Maine 2024: 5.40%

2023: 4.10%

2022: -1.05%

2021: 12.85%

Shopping preferences: 4.69% less likely to shop online vs in-store Massachusetts 2024: 5.25%

2023: 3.00%

2022: 10.00%

2021: 8.45%

Shopping preferences: 20.8% more likely to shop online vs in-store Iowa 2024: 5.20%

2023: 6.50%

2022: -1.70%

2021: 17.10%

Shopping preferences: 14.5% less likely to shop online vs in-store California 2024: 4.85%

2023: 8.35%

2022: 2.25%

2021: 8.55%

Shopping preferences: 29.9% more likely to shop online vs in-store Indiana 2024: 4.75%

2023: 7.85%

2022: 0.80%

2021: 18.15%

Shopping preferences: 13.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store Kentucky 2024: 4.55%

2023: 1.25%

2022: 1.45%

2021: 13.65%

Shopping preferences: 14.1% less likely to shop online vs in-store Illinois 2024: 4.20%

2023: 7.85%

2022: 9.10%

2021: 16.65%

Shopping preferences: 2.84% more likely to shop online vs in-store Ohio 2024: 3.95%

2023: 4.05%

2022: 0.00%

2021: 11.00%

Shopping preferences: 12.4% less likely to shop online vs in-store New Mexico 2024: 3.60%

2023: 10.70%

2022: 3.80%

2021: 5.80%

Shopping preferences: 32.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store New York 2024: 3.40%

2023: 10.95%

2022: 1.25%

2021: 5.05%

Shopping preferences: 6.61% more likely to shop online vs in-store New Hampshire 2024: 3.25%

2023: -5.65%

2022: 4.55%

2021: 11.25%

Shopping preferences: 9.21% more likely to shop online vs in-store Rhode Island 2024: 3.05%

2023: -0.45%

2022: -7.15%

2021: 8.60%

Shopping preferences: 10.5% more likely to shop online vs in-store Arkansas 2024: 2.50%

2023: 6.30%

2022: 3.50%

2021: 18.30%

Shopping preferences: 33.3% less likely to shop online vs in-store Alabama 2024: 1.60%

2023: 4.30%

2022: 1.75%

2021: 15.85%

Shopping preferences: 26.1% less likely to shop online vs in-store New Jersey 2024: -1.90%

2023: 7.55%

2022: 7.80%

2021: 9.50%

Shopping preferences: 11.4% more likely to shop online vs in-store Wyoming 2024: -3.00%

2023: 8.40%

2022: -6.10%

2021: 14.90%

Shopping preferences: 38.7% less likely to shop online vs in-store Vermont 2024: -8.20%

2023: -3.05%

2022: -9.65%

2021: -4.35%

Shopping preferences: 7.32% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Data and Methodology

Data comes from the Monthly State Retail Sales (MSRS) from the U.S. Census Bureau. The weighted year-over-year change in retail spending in November and December of 2024 is compared to that of 2023. Relative changes in retail spending for holiday seasons in prior years is also considered. Data for every state except Florida and West Virginia was available.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/HABesen