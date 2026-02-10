Where Millennials Are Moving – 2026 Study

Millennials now make up an estimated 36% of the workforce, making this cohort highly valuable to any local economy. With more flexibility than ever due to remote work and rapidly developing technologies, many Millennial households opt to move locations in pursuit of job opportunities, higher pay, preferable lifestyles, and family considerations, among other reasons. Locations that can attract Millennials may benefit from stronger and more diverse workforces, disposable income flowing to local businesses, and additional tax revenue. On the other hand, it can also lead to more competitive housing markets and a change in the business mix for preexisting locals.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 254 of the largest U.S. cities based on the relative popularity among Millennials (those aged 25 to 44) who moved to that city in 2024.

Key Findings

Cambridge, MA is the most popular destination for Millennial transplants. A whopping 11.86% of Cambridge’s population in 2024 was a Millennial who arrived that year. Last year, Cambridge ranked as the second most popular with 12.15% of the population being new Millennial transplants. In all, Cambridge’s population jumped to 41.4% being between the ages of 25 and 44 in 2024, when it was just 34.75% a year earlier.

A whopping 11.86% of Cambridge’s population in 2024 was a Millennial who arrived that year. Last year, Cambridge ranked as the second most popular with 12.15% of the population being new Millennial transplants. In all, Cambridge’s population jumped to 41.4% being between the ages of 25 and 44 in 2024, when it was just 34.75% a year earlier. Seattle, WA has the largest Millennial population. An estimated 43.4% of Seattle’s population are Millennials, or just over 335,000 individuals. Seattle ranked second this year for the biggest injection of Millennial transplants, with 11.49% of the population in 2024 represented by these fresh movers.

An estimated 43.4% of Seattle’s population are Millennials, or just over 335,000 individuals. Seattle ranked second this year for the biggest injection of Millennial transplants, with 11.49% of the population in 2024 represented by these fresh movers. Hollywood, FL was most popular for Millennials migrating to the U.S. According to the latest data, 2.27% of Hollywood’s population moved in from abroad over just one year, the highest nationwide. The city was less attractive for domestic Millennials, ranking 114th overall in popularity. Cambridge, MA (1.60%) and Plano, TX (1.55%) had the next highest migration from international Millennials in 2024.

According to the latest data, 2.27% of Hollywood’s population moved in from abroad over just one year, the highest nationwide. The city was less attractive for domestic Millennials, ranking 114th overall in popularity. Cambridge, MA (1.60%) and Plano, TX (1.55%) had the next highest migration from international Millennials in 2024. These cities are least popular among Millennials. Oxnard, CA has the lowest frequency of Millennials moving in at just 2.50% of the total population. Elk Grove, CA (2.72%); Spring Hill, FL (2.77%); Lowell, MA (2.78%); and Brownsville, TX (2.79%) also saw among the lowest inflows of this cohort. In total, the cities with the relatively fewest Millennials are Cape Coral, FL (21.4%); Provo, UT (21.7%); and The Woodlands, TX (22.9%).

Top 50 Cities Where Millennials Are Moving

Cities are ranked based on the percentage of the population represented by new transplants in the age range of 25 to 44 during the year 2024.

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 11.86%

Millennials moved in over one year: 14,379

All local Millennials: 49,811

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 41.4%

Moved in from same county: 5,205

Moved in from different county in same state: 2,232

Moved in from a different state: 4,998

Moved in from abroad: 1,945

Seattle, Washington

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 11.49%

Millennials moved in over one year: 89,755

All local Millennials: 335,224

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 43.4%

Moved in from same county: 54,910

Moved in from different county in same state: 7,450

Moved in from a different state: 23,137

Moved in from abroad: 4,257

Sunnyvale, California

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 11.30%

Millennials moved in over one year: 17,719

All local Millennials: 63,557

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 41.1%

Moved in from same county: 12,574

Moved in from different county in same state: 2,789

Moved in from a different state: 1,263

Moved in from abroad: 1,093

Orlando, Florida

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 11.10%

Millennials moved in over one year: 37,158

All local Millennials: 121,547

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 36.9%

Moved in from same county: 26,184

Moved in from different county in same state: 4,814

Moved in from a different state: 3,086

Moved in from abroad: 3,073

Arlington, Virginia

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 10.72%

Millennials moved in over one year: 25,711

All local Millennials: 94,300

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 39.7%

Moved in from same county: 8,996

Moved in from different county in same state: 4,572

Moved in from a different state: 10,098

Moved in from abroad: 2,046

Austin, Texas

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 10.57%

Millennials moved in over one year: 105,089

All local Millennials: 393,638

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 39.9%

Moved in from same county: 59,619

Moved in from different county in same state: 21,169

Moved in from a different state: 16,429

Moved in from abroad: 7,873

Bellevue, Washington

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 10.56%

Millennials moved in over one year: 16,304

All local Millennials: 56,922

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 37.1%

Moved in from same county: 9,531

Moved in from different county in same state: 1,050

Moved in from a different state: 3,519

Moved in from abroad: 2,204

Sandy Springs, Georgia

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 10.17%

Millennials moved in over one year: 10,726

All local Millennials: 35,342

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 33.9%

Moved in from same county: 3,783

Moved in from different county in same state: 2,467

Moved in from a different state: 3,365

Moved in from abroad: 1,111

Denver, Colorado

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 10.02%

Millennials moved in over one year: 73,033

All local Millennials: 297,980

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 41.4%

Moved in from same county: 38,420

Moved in from different county in same state: 17,798

Moved in from a different state: 14,553

Moved in from abroad: 2,263

Santa Clara, California

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 9.97%

Millennials moved in over one year: 13,274

All local Millennials: 51,109

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 38.6%

Moved in from same county: 6,636

Moved in from different county in same state: 3,169

Moved in from a different state: 1,826

Moved in from abroad: 1,642

Atlanta, Georgia

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 9.84%

Millennials moved in over one year: 51,194

All local Millennials: 187,801

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 36.4%

Moved in from same county: 20,665

Moved in from different county in same state: 14,740

Moved in from a different state: 11,988

Moved in from abroad: 3,800

Alexandria, Virginia

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 9.79%

Millennials moved in over one year: 15,571

All local Millennials: 62,931

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 40.5%

Moved in from same county: 4,461

Moved in from different county in same state: 4,036

Moved in from a different state: 5,293

Moved in from abroad: 1,781

Washington, District of Columbia

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 9.33%

Millennials moved in over one year: 65,486

All local Millennials: 271,810

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 39.1%

Moved in from same county: 39,101

Moved in from different county in same state: 0

Moved in from a different state: 21,913

Moved in from abroad: 4,472

Nashville, Tennessee

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 9.21%

Millennials moved in over one year: 64,925

All local Millennials: 250,572

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 36.0%

Moved in from same county: 34,338

Moved in from different county in same state: 10,373

Moved in from a different state: 15,545

Moved in from abroad: 4,669

Conroe, Texas

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 9.14%

Millennials moved in over one year: 10,470

All local Millennials: 39,287

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 34.7%

Moved in from same county: 5,383

Moved in from different county in same state: 3,802

Moved in from a different state: 863

Moved in from abroad: 423

Tempe, Arizona

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 9.01%

Millennials moved in over one year: 17,134

All local Millennials: 63,395

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 33.7%

Moved in from same county: 11,393

Moved in from different county in same state: 1,165

Moved in from a different state: 2,193

Moved in from abroad: 2,382

Round Rock, Texas

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 8.88%

Millennials moved in over one year: 12,048

All local Millennials: 44,037

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 32.6%

Moved in from same county: 3,633

Moved in from different county in same state: 5,668

Moved in from a different state: 1,390

Moved in from abroad: 1,358

Portland, Oregon

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 8.76%

Millennials moved in over one year: 55,773

All local Millennials: 233,660

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 36.9%

Moved in from same county: 34,081

Moved in from different county in same state: 6,790

Moved in from a different state: 12,923

Moved in from abroad: 1,979

Salt Lake City, Utah

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 8.58%

Millennials moved in over one year: 18,686

All local Millennials: 78,281

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 36.4%

Moved in from same county: 9,422

Moved in from different county in same state: 2,556

Moved in from a different state: 5,885

Moved in from abroad: 823

San Francisco, California

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 8.57%

Millennials moved in over one year: 70,908

All local Millennials: 301,787

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 36.8%

Moved in from same county: 41,401

Moved in from different county in same state: 14,402

Moved in from a different state: 9,936

Moved in from abroad: 5,169

Irving, Texas

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 8.53%

Millennials moved in over one year: 22,003

All local Millennials: 89,766

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 35.3%

Moved in from same county: 12,025

Moved in from different county in same state: 4,149

Moved in from a different state: 2,847

Moved in from abroad: 2,982

Gainesville, Florida

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 8.48%

Millennials moved in over one year: 12,610

All local Millennials: 37,766

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 25.6%

Moved in from same county: 5,836

Moved in from different county in same state: 1,459

Moved in from a different state: 3,861

Moved in from abroad: 1,453

Richmond, Virginia

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 8.36%

Millennials moved in over one year: 19,531

All local Millennials: 84,217

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 36.4%

Moved in from same county: 10,703

Moved in from different county in same state: 5,851

Moved in from a different state: 2,542

Moved in from abroad: 434

St. Petersburg, Florida

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 8.26%

Millennials moved in over one year: 22,063

All local Millennials: 79,291

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 29.9%

Moved in from same county: 11,298

Moved in from different county in same state: 5,635

Moved in from a different state: 4,496

Moved in from abroad: 634

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 8.18%

Millennials moved in over one year: 17,135

All local Millennials: 63,544

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 30.8%

Moved in from same county: 8,672

Moved in from different county in same state: 2,934

Moved in from a different state: 4,496

Moved in from abroad: 1,033

St. George, Utah

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 8.12%

Millennials moved in over one year: 8,625

All local Millennials: 26,029

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 24.7%

Moved in from same county: 3,622

Moved in from different county in same state: 2,874

Moved in from a different state: 2,092

Moved in from abroad: 38

Boston, Massachusetts

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 8.11%

Millennials moved in over one year: 54,617

All local Millennials: 245,387

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 36.8%

Moved in from same county: 22,918

Moved in from different county in same state: 11,955

Moved in from a different state: 14,100

Moved in from abroad: 5,644

Everett, Washington

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 8.02%

Millennials moved in over one year: 9,059

All local Millennials: 38,116

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 33.9%

Moved in from same county: 4,801

Moved in from different county in same state: 561

Moved in from a different state: 3,125

Moved in from abroad: 571

Jersey City, New Jersey

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.97%

Millennials moved in over one year: 24,135

All local Millennials: 127,775

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 42.7%

Moved in from same county: 11,139

Moved in from different county in same state: 2,633

Moved in from a different state: 6,571

Moved in from abroad: 3,792

Hillsboro, Oregon

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.86%

Millennials moved in over one year: 8,675

All local Millennials: 39,959

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 36.6%

Moved in from same county: 4,044

Moved in from different county in same state: 1,512

Moved in from a different state: 2,337

Moved in from abroad: 783

Reno, Nevada

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.79%

Millennials moved in over one year: 21,939

All local Millennials: 93,414

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 33.5%

Moved in from same county: 13,251

Moved in from different county in same state: 2,487

Moved in from a different state: 5,653

Moved in from abroad: 548

Madison, Wisconsin

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.69%

Millennials moved in over one year: 21,941

All local Millennials: 91,899

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 32.4%

Moved in from same county: 13,445

Moved in from different county in same state: 2,321

Moved in from a different state: 5,271

Moved in from abroad: 904

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.65%

Millennials moved in over one year: 37,770

All local Millennials: 158,666

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 32.6%

Moved in from same county: 20,190

Moved in from different county in same state: 5,737

Moved in from a different state: 10,127

Moved in from abroad: 1,716

Durham, North Carolina

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.65%

Millennials moved in over one year: 23,081

All local Millennials: 102,836

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 34.7%

Moved in from same county: 7,275

Moved in from different county in same state: 6,205

Moved in from a different state: 7,881

Moved in from abroad: 1,720

Wilmington, North Carolina

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.64%

Millennials moved in over one year: 9,570

All local Millennials: 34,549

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 27.8%

Moved in from same county: 4,314

Moved in from different county in same state: 2,623

Moved in from a different state: 2,058

Moved in from abroad: 575

Miami, Florida

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.59%

Millennials moved in over one year: 36,963

All local Millennials: 165,464

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 34.4%

Moved in from same county: 19,832

Moved in from different county in same state: 4,395

Moved in from a different state: 5,388

Moved in from abroad: 7,349

Tallahassee, Florida

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.59%

Millennials moved in over one year: 15,564

All local Millennials: 53,771

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 26.5%

Moved in from same county: 9,793

Moved in from different county in same state: 1,541

Moved in from a different state: 2,589

Moved in from abroad: 1,642

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.58%

Millennials moved in over one year: 32,485

All local Millennials: 154,292

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 36.3%

Moved in from same county: 20,451

Moved in from different county in same state: 6,382

Moved in from a different state: 4,629

Moved in from abroad: 1,024

Denton, Texas

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.57%

Millennials moved in over one year: 12,568

All local Millennials: 51,077

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 31.1%

Moved in from same county: 6,113

Moved in from different county in same state: 5,115

Moved in from a different state: 606

Moved in from abroad: 734

Dallas, Texas

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.53%

Millennials moved in over one year: 99,895

All local Millennials: 440,810

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 33.6%

Moved in from same county: 50,102

Moved in from different county in same state: 23,034

Moved in from a different state: 16,477

Moved in from abroad: 10,283

Boulder, Colorado

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.52%

Millennials moved in over one year: 8,035

All local Millennials: 27,081

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 25.5%

Moved in from same county: 4,283

Moved in from different county in same state: 1,225

Moved in from a different state: 1,958

Moved in from abroad: 569

Killeen, Texas

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.49%

Millennials moved in over one year: 12,037

All local Millennials: 52,354

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 33.3%

Moved in from same county: 5,118

Moved in from different county in same state: 2,097

Moved in from a different state: 4,418

Moved in from abroad: 403

Houston, Texas

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.48%

Millennials moved in over one year: 178,682

All local Millennials: 779,627

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 33.1%

Moved in from same county: 116,665

Moved in from different county in same state: 17,649

Moved in from a different state: 21,192

Moved in from abroad: 23,176

San Antonio, Texas

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.45%

Millennials moved in over one year: 113,779

All local Millennials: 463,903

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 30.7%

Moved in from same county: 74,273

Moved in from different county in same state: 16,260

Moved in from a different state: 14,406

Moved in from abroad: 8,839

El Cajon, California

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.45%

Millennials moved in over one year: 7,693

All local Millennials: 30,746

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 30.1%

Moved in from same county: 5,250

Moved in from different county in same state: 547

Moved in from a different state: 504

Moved in from abroad: 1,391

Miramar, Florida

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.41%

Millennials moved in over one year: 10,611

All local Millennials: 39,341

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 27.8%

Moved in from same county: 2,312

Moved in from different county in same state: 5,631

Moved in from a different state: 667

Moved in from abroad: 2,001

Vancouver, Washington

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.39%

Millennials moved in over one year: 14,710

All local Millennials: 62,857

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 31.9%

Moved in from same county: 8,444

Moved in from different county in same state: 1,653

Moved in from a different state: 4,427

Moved in from abroad: 186

Plano, Texas

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.39%

Millennials moved in over one year: 21,624

All local Millennials: 85,337

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 29.5%

Moved in from same county: 6,076

Moved in from different county in same state: 5,093

Moved in from a different state: 5,901

Moved in from abroad: 4,555

Columbus, Ohio

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.38%

Millennials moved in over one year: 68,727

All local Millennials: 323,902

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 35.2%

Moved in from same county: 44,509

Moved in from different county in same state: 9,262

Moved in from a different state: 10,745

Moved in from abroad: 4,211

Davenport, Iowa

Millennials moved in relative to total population: 7.37%

Millennials moved in over one year: 7,444

All local Millennials: 29,313

All Millennials as a percentage of total population: 29.3%

Moved in from same county: 4,630

Moved in from different county in same state: 835

Moved in from a different state: 1,826

Moved in from abroad: 153

Data and Methodology

Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024. The study included 254 of the largest U.S. cities with available data. Millennials were defined as those aged 25 to 44. Cities were ranked by the percentage of the total population represented by millennials who moved into the city in 2024.

Questions about this study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Zekai Wu