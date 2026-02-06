Where Most People Are About to Retire – 2026 Study

Many individuals aged 55 to 64 are at the peak of their earning, contributing to local taxes and sometimes with plenty of discretionary income to spare on local businesses. On average, 11.0% of the population in large cities, and an estimated 17.1% of households in this age bracket make $200,000 or more, earning the “high income” label according to IRS standards.

But many people change their budget, lifestyle, and even location when they enter retirement – generally around age 65 – which may impact the local business demand mix and tax revenues alike. In fact, the median household income in large cities drops from an estimated $96,745 in the years before retirement to $59,990 once the householder is aged 65 or older.

With this in mind, SmartAsset evaluated data for 317 of the largest U.S. cities to determine where the population skews toward the 55 to 64 age bracket, including income statistics about these local cohorts.

Key Findings

Pre-retirees account for over 16% of the population in two cities. Hialeah, FL has the highest frequency of people aged 55 to 64 at 16.64%. The estimated median household income for this group is $71,622, and roughly 4.7% of these households are high income. On the opposite coast, Huntington Beach, CA ranks second for most pre-retirees at 16.57%. Higher incomes are more common here, with a median household income of $139,134 for this age bracket, with 33.5% earning at least $200,000.

Top 25 Cities With the Highest Rate of Pre-Retirees

Cities are ranked based on the percentage of the population that falls between the ages of 55 and 64.

Hialeah, Florida

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 16.64%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 39,163

Median pre-retiree household income: $71,622

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 4.7%

Huntington Beach, California

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 16.57%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 32,018

Median pre-retiree household income: $139,134

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 33.5%

Inglewood, California

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 15.67%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 16,107

Median pre-retiree household income: $79,414

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 12.1%

Cape Coral, Florida

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 15.25%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 35,536

Median pre-retiree household income: $104,988

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 13.1%

Clearwater, Florida

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 15.11%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 17,651

Median pre-retiree household income: $72,376

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 10.9%

Boca Raton, Florida

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.95%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 15,288

Median pre-retiree household income: $140,404

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 36.7%

Garden Grove, California

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.81%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 25,519

Median pre-retiree household income: $103,323

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 20.2%

Spring Valley, Nevada

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.32%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 31,701

Median pre-retiree household income: $91,888

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 10.8%

Carrollton, Texas

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.29%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 19,333

Median pre-retiree household income: $121,115

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 22.9%

St. Petersburg, Florida

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.13%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 37,726

Median pre-retiree household income: $96,841

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 18.7%

Scottsdale, Arizona

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.03%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 34,541

Median pre-retiree household income: $146,385

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 37.3%

Peoria, Arizona

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.97%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 27,929

Median pre-retiree household income: $127,553

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 26.9%

El Monte, California

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.92%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 14,568

Median pre-retiree household income: $83,731

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 13.4%

Pembroke Pines, Florida

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.78%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 24,712

Median pre-retiree household income: $108,582

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 24.9%

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.68%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 26,088

Median pre-retiree household income: $101,573

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 23.0%

Concord, California

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.67%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 16,954

Median pre-retiree household income: $127,308

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 29.0%

Torrance, California

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.59%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 18,967

Median pre-retiree household income: $131,738

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 30.6%

Cary, North Carolina

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.58%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 24,696

Median pre-retiree household income: $158,568

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 39.4%

High Point, North Carolina

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.55%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 15,865

Median pre-retiree household income: $76,281

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 9.3%

Brockton, Massachusetts

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.51%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 14,287

Median pre-retiree household income: $79,833

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 11.6%

Everett, Washington

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.50%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 15,260

Median pre-retiree household income: $95,227

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 14.6%

Richmond, California

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.47%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 15,542

Median pre-retiree household income: $124,718

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 15.8%

Paradise, Nevada

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.42%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 24,688

Median pre-retiree household income: $66,947

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 9.6%

Yonkers, New York

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.42%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 28,320

Median pre-retiree household income: $101,440

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 20.0%

Santa Clarita, California

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.41%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 30,736

Median pre-retiree household income: $151,250

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 31.3%

Top 25 Cities Where Pre-Retirees Earn the Most

Cities are ranked based on the estimated median household income for people aged 55 to 64.

Bellevue, Washington

Median pre-retiree household income: $214,900

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 10.62%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 16,399

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 53.6%

Fremont, California

Median pre-retiree household income: $202,314

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 11.75%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 26,811

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 51.9%

San Mateo, California

Median pre-retiree household income: $183,921

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 9.22%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 9,501

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 46.6%

Naperville, Illinois

Median pre-retiree household income: $183,142

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.83%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 19,678

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 44.3%

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Median pre-retiree household income: $182,926

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 5.56%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 6,735

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 46.2%

Arlington, Virginia

Median pre-retiree household income: $174,834

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 9.96%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 23,883

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 43.5%

San Jose, California

Median pre-retiree household income: $173,467

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.09%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 120,627

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 43.1%

Berkeley, California

Median pre-retiree household income: $170,681

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 8.45%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 10,284

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 43.7%

Sunnyvale, California

Median pre-retiree household income: $168,088

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 9.87%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 15,467

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 40.9%

Irvine, California

Median pre-retiree household income: $162,542

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 9.37%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 29,856

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 41.7%

Sandy Springs, Georgia

Median pre-retiree household income: $162,327

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.18%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 13,910

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 42.9%

Arvada, Colorado

Median pre-retiree household income: $160,672

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.38%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 15,169

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 35.1%

Cary, North Carolina

Median pre-retiree household income: $158,568

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.58%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 24,696

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 39.4%

San Francisco, California

Median pre-retiree household income: $154,484

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 11.97%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 99,032

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 40.6%

Santa Clarita, California

Median pre-retiree household income: $151,250

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.41%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 30,736

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 31.3%

Boulder, Colorado

Median pre-retiree household income: $151,001

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 8.02%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 8,570

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 37.3%

McKinney, Texas

Median pre-retiree household income: $150,342

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.00%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 27,296

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 36.0%

Alexandria, Virginia

Median pre-retiree household income: $149,366

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 11.10%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 17,662

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 31.7%

Scottsdale, Arizona

Median pre-retiree household income: $146,385

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.03%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 34,541

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 37.3%

Gilbert town, Arizona

Median pre-retiree household income: $144,293

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 9.88%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 28,536

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 28.1%

Roseville, California

Median pre-retiree household income: $143,563

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 11.95%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 19,515

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 27.9%

Chandler, Arizona

Median pre-retiree household income: $143,207

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.23%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 34,399

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 27.8%

Plano, Texas

Median pre-retiree household income: $141,625

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.50%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 36,569

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 32.5%

Elk Grove, California

Median pre-retiree household income: $140,811

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.62%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 23,058

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 27.5%

Seattle, Washington

Median pre-retiree household income: $140,442

Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 9.77%

Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 76,338

Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 38.8%

Data and Methodology

The population of people aged 55 through 64 is compared to the total population in order to determine the rate of presumed pre-retirees. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024 for 317 cities for which full data was available. Median income and the portion of households earning over $200,000 is considered for the age bracket that includes households aged 45 to 64. The same data for those aged 65 and older is assumed to represent the cohort of retirees.

Questions about this study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/MDV Edwards