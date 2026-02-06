Where Most People Are About to Retire – 2026 Study

Many individuals aged 55 to 64 are at the peak of their earning, contributing to local taxes and sometimes with plenty of discretionary income to spare on local businesses. On average, 11.0% of the population in large cities, and an estimated 17.1% of households in this age bracket make $200,000 or more, earning the “high income” label according to IRS standards.
But many people change their budget, lifestyle, and even location when they enter retirement – generally around age 65 – which may impact the local business demand mix and tax revenues alike. In fact, the median household income in large cities drops from an estimated $96,745 in the years before retirement to $59,990 once the householder is aged 65 or older.
With this in mind, SmartAsset evaluated data for 317 of the largest U.S. cities to determine where the population skews toward the 55 to 64 age bracket, including income statistics about these local cohorts.
Key Findings
- Pre-retirees account for over 16% of the population in two cities. Hialeah, FL has the highest frequency of people aged 55 to 64 at 16.64%. The estimated median household income for this group is $71,622, and roughly 4.7% of these households are high income. On the opposite coast, Huntington Beach, CA ranks second for most pre-retirees at 16.57%. Higher incomes are more common here, with a median household income of $139,134 for this age bracket, with 33.5% earning at least $200,000.
- The average pre-retiree in these two cities earns more than $200,000. Bellevue, WA has the highest estimated median household income for the pre-retiree group at $214,900, while the median in Fremont, CA is estimated to be $202,314. Bellevue’s frequency of this cohort is slightly below average at 10.62% of the total population, while Fremont’s is slightly above average at 11.75%.
- The 55 to 64 cohort is small in number but high in income in these cities. The three cities with the lowest rates of pre-retirees are Provo, UT (5.36%); Cambridge, MA (5.56%); and College Station, TX (6.16%). In Provo, the median household income for pre-retirees is $106,419, with 26.4% designated as high income. In Cambridge, those figures are a $182,926 median income and 46.2% prevalence of high income. And in College Station, the median pre-retiree household earns $116,364, with 28.3% over $200,000.
- More than 30% of the population is retired in Sandy Springs, GA. This is the highest nationwide, compared to a national average of 8.2% of the population being aged 65 or older in large U.S. cities. Meanwhile, the pre-retiree cohort in Sandy Springs accounts for another 13.18% of the population. Other cities with particularly high frequencies of retirees include Boca Raton, FL (27.1%); Arlington, VA (27.1%); Cambridge, MA (26.6%); and Berkeley, CA (25.7%).
Top 25 Cities With the Highest Rate of Pre-Retirees
Cities are ranked based on the percentage of the population that falls between the ages of 55 and 64.
- Hialeah, Florida
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 16.64%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 39,163
- Median pre-retiree household income: $71,622
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 4.7%
- Huntington Beach, California
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 16.57%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 32,018
- Median pre-retiree household income: $139,134
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 33.5%
- Inglewood, California
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 15.67%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 16,107
- Median pre-retiree household income: $79,414
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 12.1%
- Cape Coral, Florida
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 15.25%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 35,536
- Median pre-retiree household income: $104,988
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 13.1%
- Clearwater, Florida
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 15.11%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 17,651
- Median pre-retiree household income: $72,376
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 10.9%
- Boca Raton, Florida
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.95%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 15,288
- Median pre-retiree household income: $140,404
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 36.7%
- Garden Grove, California
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.81%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 25,519
- Median pre-retiree household income: $103,323
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 20.2%
- Spring Valley, Nevada
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.32%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 31,701
- Median pre-retiree household income: $91,888
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 10.8%
- Carrollton, Texas
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.29%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 19,333
- Median pre-retiree household income: $121,115
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 22.9%
- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.13%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 37,726
- Median pre-retiree household income: $96,841
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 18.7%
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.03%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 34,541
- Median pre-retiree household income: $146,385
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 37.3%
- Peoria, Arizona
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.97%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 27,929
- Median pre-retiree household income: $127,553
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 26.9%
- El Monte, California
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.92%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 14,568
- Median pre-retiree household income: $83,731
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 13.4%
- Pembroke Pines, Florida
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.78%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 24,712
- Median pre-retiree household income: $108,582
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 24.9%
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.68%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 26,088
- Median pre-retiree household income: $101,573
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 23.0%
- Concord, California
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.67%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 16,954
- Median pre-retiree household income: $127,308
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 29.0%
- Torrance, California
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.59%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 18,967
- Median pre-retiree household income: $131,738
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 30.6%
- Cary, North Carolina
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.58%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 24,696
- Median pre-retiree household income: $158,568
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 39.4%
- High Point, North Carolina
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.55%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 15,865
- Median pre-retiree household income: $76,281
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 9.3%
- Brockton, Massachusetts
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.51%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 14,287
- Median pre-retiree household income: $79,833
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 11.6%
- Everett, Washington
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.50%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 15,260
- Median pre-retiree household income: $95,227
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 14.6%
- Richmond, California
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.47%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 15,542
- Median pre-retiree household income: $124,718
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 15.8%
- Paradise, Nevada
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.42%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 24,688
- Median pre-retiree household income: $66,947
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 9.6%
- Yonkers, New York
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.42%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 28,320
- Median pre-retiree household income: $101,440
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 20.0%
- Santa Clarita, California
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.41%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 30,736
- Median pre-retiree household income: $151,250
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 31.3%
Top 25 Cities Where Pre-Retirees Earn the Most
Cities are ranked based on the estimated median household income for people aged 55 to 64.
- Bellevue, Washington
- Median pre-retiree household income: $214,900
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 10.62%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 16,399
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 53.6%
- Fremont, California
- Median pre-retiree household income: $202,314
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 11.75%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 26,811
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 51.9%
- San Mateo, California
- Median pre-retiree household income: $183,921
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 9.22%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 9,501
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 46.6%
- Naperville, Illinois
- Median pre-retiree household income: $183,142
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.83%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 19,678
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 44.3%
- Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Median pre-retiree household income: $182,926
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 5.56%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 6,735
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 46.2%
- Arlington, Virginia
- Median pre-retiree household income: $174,834
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 9.96%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 23,883
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 43.5%
- San Jose, California
- Median pre-retiree household income: $173,467
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.09%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 120,627
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 43.1%
- Berkeley, California
- Median pre-retiree household income: $170,681
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 8.45%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 10,284
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 43.7%
- Sunnyvale, California
- Median pre-retiree household income: $168,088
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 9.87%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 15,467
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 40.9%
- Irvine, California
- Median pre-retiree household income: $162,542
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 9.37%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 29,856
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 41.7%
- Sandy Springs, Georgia
- Median pre-retiree household income: $162,327
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.18%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 13,910
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 42.9%
- Arvada, Colorado
- Median pre-retiree household income: $160,672
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.38%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 15,169
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 35.1%
- Cary, North Carolina
- Median pre-retiree household income: $158,568
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.58%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 24,696
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 39.4%
- San Francisco, California
- Median pre-retiree household income: $154,484
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 11.97%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 99,032
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 40.6%
- Santa Clarita, California
- Median pre-retiree household income: $151,250
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 13.41%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 30,736
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 31.3%
- Boulder, Colorado
- Median pre-retiree household income: $151,001
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 8.02%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 8,570
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 37.3%
- McKinney, Texas
- Median pre-retiree household income: $150,342
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.00%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 27,296
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 36.0%
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Median pre-retiree household income: $149,366
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 11.10%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 17,662
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 31.7%
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Median pre-retiree household income: $146,385
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 14.03%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 34,541
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 37.3%
- Gilbert town, Arizona
- Median pre-retiree household income: $144,293
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 9.88%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 28,536
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 28.1%
- Roseville, California
- Median pre-retiree household income: $143,563
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 11.95%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 19,515
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 27.9%
- Chandler, Arizona
- Median pre-retiree household income: $143,207
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.23%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 34,399
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 27.8%
- Plano, Texas
- Median pre-retiree household income: $141,625
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.50%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 36,569
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 32.5%
- Elk Grove, California
- Median pre-retiree household income: $140,811
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 12.62%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 23,058
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 27.5%
- Seattle, Washington
- Median pre-retiree household income: $140,442
- Pre-retirees as a percentage of total population: 9.77%
- Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64): 76,338
- Percent of pre-retirees earning $200k+: 38.8%
Data and Methodology
The population of people aged 55 through 64 is compared to the total population in order to determine the rate of presumed pre-retirees. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024 for 317 cities for which full data was available. Median income and the portion of households earning over $200,000 is considered for the age bracket that includes households aged 45 to 64. The same data for those aged 65 and older is assumed to represent the cohort of retirees.
Photo credit: ©iStock.com/MDV Edwards