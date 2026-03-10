Retirement Savings by State – 2026 Study

Tax-advantaged retirement accounts can give savers a leg up in building their nest egg. While many American workers qualify for Social Security benefits in retirement, these benefits are rarely enough to cover expenses – especially since retirement often brings added costs for health care and aging. On average, Americans have roughly one year’s worth of their current annual income saved in tax-advantaged accounts. For most households, that figure hovers around $80,000. However, the face value may not reflect true purchasing power, because different accounts and investments are taxed differently at the time of distribution.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked the 40 U.S. states with available data by average household retirement savings, including comparisons to household income and a breakdown of retirement-account preferences.

Key Findings

Massachusetts residents have the most retirement savings. Households have an average of $150,000 in retirement savings in The Bay State. Massachusetts also holds the record for retirement account prevalence, with 74.8% of households taking advantage of tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

Retirement Savings by State

States are ranked based on the median household savings in tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

Massachusetts

Median retirement savings: $150,000

Median household income: $104,828

Retirement account prevalence: 74.8%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 40.6%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 60.9%

Hawaii

Median retirement savings: $149,000

Median household income: $100,745

Retirement account prevalence: 65.0%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 43.6%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 56.2%

Washington

Median retirement savings: $143,400

Median household income: $99,389

Retirement account prevalence: 70.3%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 43.6%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 60.2%

New Jersey

Median retirement savings: $134,000

Median household income: $104,294

Retirement account prevalence: 66.7%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 33.5%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 56.1%

Maryland

Median retirement savings: $120,000

Median household income: $102,905

Retirement account prevalence: 73.5%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 39.3%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 65.0%

Connecticut

Median retirement savings: $118,400

Median household income: $96,049

Retirement account prevalence: 69.9%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 38.1%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 58.8%

Minnesota

Median retirement savings: $111,000

Median household income: $87,117

Retirement account prevalence: 71.4%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 45.2%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 59.0%

Illinois

Median retirement savings: $111,000

Median household income: $83,211

Retirement account prevalence: 66.7%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 36.9%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 55.7%

Pennsylvania

Median retirement savings: $101,800

Median household income: $77,545

Retirement account prevalence: 62.6%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 33.2%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 51.3%

Colorado

Median retirement savings: $100,000

Median household income: $97,113

Retirement account prevalence: 68.5%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 38.3%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 55.4%

California

Median retirement savings: $100,000

Median household income: $100,149

Retirement account prevalence: 61.8%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 34.2%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 51.7%

Ohio

Median retirement savings: $100,000

Median household income: $72,212

Retirement account prevalence: 61.1%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 35.2%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 46.3%

Oregon

Median retirement savings: $92,400

Median household income: $85,220

Retirement account prevalence: 70.3%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 45.1%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 56.7%

Idaho

Median retirement savings: $89,000

Median household income: $81,166

Retirement account prevalence: 70.0%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 37.0%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 58.6%

Virginia

Median retirement savings: $85,200

Median household income: $92,090

Retirement account prevalence: 70.6%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 42.0%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 57.9%

Michigan

Median retirement savings: $85,000

Median household income: $72,389

Retirement account prevalence: 63.2%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 33.3%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 53.3%

New York

Median retirement savings: $80,000

Median household income: $85,820

Retirement account prevalence: 60.6%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 32.2%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 49.1%

Florida

Median retirement savings: $78,000

Median household income: $77,735

Retirement account prevalence: 55.4%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 30.0%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 43.4%

Montana

Median retirement savings: $76,000

Median household income: $75,340

Retirement account prevalence: 68.4%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 46.4%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 49.7%

Tennessee

Median retirement savings: $74,500

Median household income: $71,997

Retirement account prevalence: 60.0%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 29.0%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 49.1%

Georgia

Median retirement savings: $72,000

Median household income: $79,991

Retirement account prevalence: 50.4%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 22.9%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 43.5%

Indiana

Median retirement savings: $71,700

Median household income: $71,959

Retirement account prevalence: 63.8%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 29.6%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 56.4%

Iowa

Median retirement savings: $70,000

Median household income: $75,501

Retirement account prevalence: 72.4%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 42.8%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 55.0%

Nevada

Median retirement savings: $70,000

Median household income: $81,134

Retirement account prevalence: 55.1%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 27.5%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 43.1%

Arizona

Median retirement savings: $69,500

Median household income: $81,486

Retirement account prevalence: 64.9%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 33.2%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 53.0%

Utah

Median retirement savings: $62,800

Median household income: $96,658

Retirement account prevalence: 73.7%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 32.7%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 60.3%

Wisconsin

Median retirement savings: $58,000

Median household income: $77,488

Retirement account prevalence: 72.9%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 40.2%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 55.6%

Missouri

Median retirement savings: $57,000

Median household income: $71,589

Retirement account prevalence: 57.0%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 31.6%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 46.0%

North Carolina

Median retirement savings: $56,000

Median household income: $73,958

Retirement account prevalence: 63.5%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 32.4%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 54.5%

Kansas

Median retirement savings: $56,000

Median household income: $75,514

Retirement account prevalence: 71.6%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 37.3%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 53.3%

Texas

Median retirement savings: $55,000

Median household income: $79,721

Retirement account prevalence: 55.2%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 27.6%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 47.3%

Arkansas

Median retirement savings: $54,490

Median household income: $62,106

Retirement account prevalence: 42.9%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 16.9%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 36.4%

West Virginia

Median retirement savings: $54,400

Median household income: $60,798

Retirement account prevalence: 47.4%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 14.7%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 41.2%

South Carolina

Median retirement savings: $50,300

Median household income: $72,350

Retirement account prevalence: 56.6%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 23.7%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 48.8%

New Mexico

Median retirement savings: $50,000

Median household income: $67,816

Retirement account prevalence: 53.6%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 18.8%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 47.0%

Kentucky

Median retirement savings: $50,000

Median household income: $64,526

Retirement account prevalence: 51.7%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 22.7%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 41.7%

Louisiana

Median retirement savings: $50,000

Median household income: $60,986

Retirement account prevalence: 44.1%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 13.3%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 38.3%

Alabama

Median retirement savings: $46,000

Median household income: $66,659

Retirement account prevalence: 43.1%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 21.9%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 33.7%

Oklahoma

Median retirement savings: $39,450

Median household income: $66,148

Retirement account prevalence: 47.9%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 19.7%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 39.9%

Mississippi

Median retirement savings: $35,000

Median household income: $59,127

Retirement account prevalence: 41.8%

IRA or Keogh Account prevalence: 10.4%

401(k) & Thrift Savings Plan prevalence: 35.8%

Data and Methodology

Household retirement data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2023, published July 2025. Median household income data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024. Full data was available for 40 states (data for Alaska, Delaware, Maine, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wyoming was unavailable).

