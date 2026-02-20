Average Net Worth and Assets by State – 2026 Study

A household’s net worth can reveal a lot about their overall financial well-being. Liquid assets can provide better odds for approval for home loans or other lines of credit, cushioning for unpredictable life events, and the potential to make your money work for you through investments. But households in different locations often manage different savings rates, depending on factors such as the local job market, economy, cost of living, and taxes. Thus, the median net worth in the United States ranges from $62,500 to nearly $700,000 depending on which state you live in, according to the latest Census data. And those assets are allocated differently too, which can greatly impact a household’s flexibility in using these funds.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 43 states with available data based on the median household net worth, including information about whether these assets are held in home equity, emergency funds, vehicles, retirement accounts, or other investments.
Key Findings
- The median net worth in Hawaii is nearly $700,000. Hawaiian households have the highest net worth nationwide at a median $692,700. Washington ranked second with a median household net worth of $456,500, followed by New Hampshire ($412,600); Massachusetts ($394,900); and Colorado ($370,000).
- Retirement savings are highest in Massachusetts. The median retirement savings in the Bay State is $150,000 across 401(k)s, IRAs, and other retirement-specific accounts. In total, 74.8% of households in this state maintain retirement savings. 401(k)s are prevalent in 60.9% of households, compared to 40.6% of households using IRAs or Keogh accounts.
- Most household net worth in California is tied up in home equity. High housing costs in California have wealth tied up in illiquid assets, with the median household home equity at $550,000 – outsized compared to the median household net worth of $273,800 (12th highest nationwide).
- The median net worth is below $100,000 in six states. Arkansas has the lowest household median net worth nationwide at $62,500, including just $3,000 readily available in deposit accounts. Households in New Mexico ($77,500); Oklahoma ($78,510); Kentucky ($81,900); Louisiana ($85,230); and Mississippi ($87,280) also rank poorly.
Net Worth by State
States are ranked based on the median household net worth. Details about retirement savings, home equity, and other wealth statistics are also included.
- Hawaii
- Median net worth: $692,700
- Median retirement savings: $149,000
- Median deposit account balance: $37,050
- Median home equity: $600,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $19,200
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 78.9%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 61.9%
- Washington
- Median net worth: $456,500
- Median retirement savings: $143,400
- Median deposit account balance: $16,500
- Median home equity: $392,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $16,580
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 75.4%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 47.3%
- New Hampshire
- Median net worth: $412,600
- Median retirement savings: NA
- Median deposit account balance: $22,000
- Median home equity: NA
- Median equity in vehicles: NA
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 70.5%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 36.5%
- Massachusetts
- Median net worth: $394,900
- Median retirement savings: $150,000
- Median deposit account balance: $22,700
- Median home equity: $400,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $14,980
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 68.7%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 44.7%
- Colorado
- Median net worth: $370,000
- Median retirement savings: $100,000
- Median deposit account balance: $10,000
- Median home equity: $350,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $15,970
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 67.1%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 46.0%
- Maryland
- Median net worth: $330,500
- Median retirement savings: $120,000
- Median deposit account balance: $22,000
- Median home equity: $280,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $15,170
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 68.8%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 41.7%
- Idaho
- Median net worth: $313,400
- Median retirement savings: $89,000
- Median deposit account balance: $8,826
- Median home equity: $303,100
- Median equity in vehicles: $15,950
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 63.2%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 34.1%
- New Jersey
- Median net worth: $312,400
- Median retirement savings: $134,000
- Median deposit account balance: $18,100
- Median home equity: $300,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $16,100
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 63.5%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 42.6%
- Maine
- Median net worth: $303,700
- Median retirement savings: NA
- Median deposit account balance: $12,700
- Median home equity: $200,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $10,060
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: NA
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: NA
- Nebraska
- Median net worth: $285,800
- Median retirement savings: NA
- Median deposit account balance: $17,000
- Median home equity: $187,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $18,640
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 77.7%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 32.7%
- Utah
- Median net worth: $282,800
- Median retirement savings: $62,800
- Median deposit account balance: $13,900
- Median home equity: $300,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $14,000
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 65.9%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 33.4%
- California
- Median net worth: $273,800
- Median retirement savings: $100,000
- Median deposit account balance: $13,600
- Median home equity: $550,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $15,000
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 60.6%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 40.3%
- Minnesota
- Median net worth: $271,300
- Median retirement savings: $111,000
- Median deposit account balance: $15,000
- Median home equity: $167,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $13,900
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 68.8%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 33.6%
- Montana
- Median net worth: $258,100
- Median retirement savings: $76,000
- Median deposit account balance: $10,100
- Median home equity: NA
- Median equity in vehicles: $21,300
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 58.2%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 39.3%
- Florida
- Median net worth: $255,100
- Median retirement savings: $78,000
- Median deposit account balance: $10,550
- Median home equity: $265,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $12,270
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 63.0%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 33.5%
- Connecticut
- Median net worth: $253,100
- Median retirement savings: $118,400
- Median deposit account balance: $15,000
- Median home equity: $232,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $13,090
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 61.7%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 33.0%
- Oregon
- Median net worth: $248,900
- Median retirement savings: $92,400
- Median deposit account balance: $9,700
- Median home equity: $270,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $13,400
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 62.9%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 37.1%
- Virginia
- Median net worth: $219,100
- Median retirement savings: $85,200
- Median deposit account balance: $14,100
- Median home equity: $209,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $12,260
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 65.7%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 36.5%
- Illinois
- Median net worth: $209,500
- Median retirement savings: $111,000
- Median deposit account balance: $16,000
- Median home equity: $165,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $14,270
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 64.2%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 30.1%
- Pennsylvania
- Median net worth: $207,700
- Median retirement savings: $101,800
- Median deposit account balance: $10,750
- Median home equity: $175,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $12,750
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 65.4%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 29.3%
- Arizona
- Median net worth: $204,300
- Median retirement savings: $69,500
- Median deposit account balance: $10,680
- Median home equity: $263,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $13,660
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 60.5%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 31.0%
- Wisconsin
- Median net worth: $188,000
- Median retirement savings: $58,000
- Median deposit account balance: $10,500
- Median home equity: $175,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $11,300
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 60.6%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 28.8%
- Iowa
- Median net worth: $177,100
- Median retirement savings: $70,000
- Median deposit account balance: $9,100
- Median home equity: $125,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $13,400
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 60.7%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 25.2%
- Nevada
- Median net worth: $173,700
- Median retirement savings: $70,000
- Median deposit account balance: $5,855
- Median home equity: $233,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $10,000
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 57.2%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 29.1%
- Tennessee
- Median net worth: $172,000
- Median retirement savings: $74,500
- Median deposit account balance: $6,400
- Median home equity: $179,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $12,500
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 56.3%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 24.0%
- North Carolina
- Median net worth: $170,400
- Median retirement savings: $56,000
- Median deposit account balance: $8,700
- Median home equity: $180,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $10,690
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 59.0%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 25.9%
- Michigan
- Median net worth: $167,000
- Median retirement savings: $85,000
- Median deposit account balance: $10,000
- Median home equity: $145,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $10,400
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 58.2%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 25.9%
- Georgia
- Median net worth: $167,000
- Median retirement savings: $72,000
- Median deposit account balance: $5,140
- Median home equity: $181,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $12,200
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 59.3%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 26.6%
- Ohio
- Median net worth: $154,400
- Median retirement savings: $100,000
- Median deposit account balance: $11,000
- Median home equity: $158,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $11,300
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 57.0%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 27.2%
- Texas
- Median net worth: $149,500
- Median retirement savings: $55,000
- Median deposit account balance: $7,600
- Median home equity: $162,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $12,890
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 57.7%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 24.5%
- Kansas
- Median net worth: $144,200
- Median retirement savings: $56,000
- Median deposit account balance: $5,585
- Median home equity: $130,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $8,580
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 61.6%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 30.5%
- Indiana
- Median net worth: $141,300
- Median retirement savings: $71,700
- Median deposit account balance: $8,300
- Median home equity: $150,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $10,810
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 58.3%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 25.3%
- New York
- Median net worth: $132,800
- Median retirement savings: $80,000
- Median deposit account balance: $10,000
- Median home equity: $200,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $12,000
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 53.5%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 29.7%
- South Carolina
- Median net worth: $129,900
- Median retirement savings: $50,300
- Median deposit account balance: $10,000
- Median home equity: $150,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $13,000
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 55.5%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 21.6%
- Missouri
- Median net worth: $118,700
- Median retirement savings: $57,000
- Median deposit account balance: $7,500
- Median home equity: $144,500
- Median equity in vehicles: $12,100
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 55.2%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 19.9%
- West Virginia
- Median net worth: $115,000
- Median retirement savings: $54,400
- Median deposit account balance: $5,000
- Median home equity: $150,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $14,010
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 51.5%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 20.3%
- Alabama
- Median net worth: $103,500
- Median retirement savings: $46,000
- Median deposit account balance: $3,643
- Median home equity: $137,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $13,580
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 50.9%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 17.4%
- Mississippi
- Median net worth: $87,280
- Median retirement savings: $35,000
- Median deposit account balance: $2,500
- Median home equity: $108,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $10,800
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 45.8%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 10.3%
- Louisiana
- Median net worth: $85,230
- Median retirement savings: $50,000
- Median deposit account balance: $3,320
- Median home equity: $100,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $10,530
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 45.9%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 13.3%
- Kentucky
- Median net worth: $81,900
- Median retirement savings: $50,000
- Median deposit account balance: $3,700
- Median home equity: $94,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $12,000
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 46.0%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 19.0%
- Oklahoma
- Median net worth: $78,510
- Median retirement savings: $39,450
- Median deposit account balance: $5,000
- Median home equity: $125,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $13,010
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 45.9%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 17.2%
- New Mexico
- Median net worth: $77,500
- Median retirement savings: $50,000
- Median deposit account balance: $6,870
- Median home equity: $132,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $12,000
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 49.0%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 23.8%
- Arkansas
- Median net worth: $62,500
- Median retirement savings: $54,490
- Median deposit account balance: $3,000
- Median home equity: $95,000
- Median equity in vehicles: $12,620
- Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 44.4%
- Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 15.9%
Data and Methodology
Household net worth and asset data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2023, published July 2025. Data was available for 43 states (data for Alaska, Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wyoming was unavailable).
Questions about this study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com
Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Srdjanns74