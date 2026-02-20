Average Net Worth and Assets by State – 2026 Study

A household’s net worth can reveal a lot about their overall financial well-being. Liquid assets can provide better odds for approval for home loans or other lines of credit, cushioning for unpredictable life events, and the potential to make your money work for you through investments. But households in different locations often manage different savings rates, depending on factors such as the local job market, economy, cost of living, and taxes. Thus, the median net worth in the United States ranges from $62,500 to nearly $700,000 depending on which state you live in, according to the latest Census data. And those assets are allocated differently too, which can greatly impact a household’s flexibility in using these funds.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 43 states with available data based on the median household net worth, including information about whether these assets are held in home equity, emergency funds, vehicles, retirement accounts, or other investments.

Key Findings

The median net worth in Hawaii is nearly $700,000. Hawaiian households have the highest net worth nationwide at a median $692,700. Washington ranked second with a median household net worth of $456,500, followed by New Hampshire ($412,600); Massachusetts ($394,900); and Colorado ($370,000).

Net Worth by State

States are ranked based on the median household net worth. Details about retirement savings, home equity, and other wealth statistics are also included.

Hawaii

Median net worth: $692,700

Median retirement savings: $149,000

Median deposit account balance: $37,050

Median home equity: $600,000

Median equity in vehicles: $19,200

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 78.9%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 61.9%

Washington

Median net worth: $456,500

Median retirement savings: $143,400

Median deposit account balance: $16,500

Median home equity: $392,000

Median equity in vehicles: $16,580

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 75.4%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 47.3%

New Hampshire

Median net worth: $412,600

Median retirement savings: NA

Median deposit account balance: $22,000

Median home equity: NA

Median equity in vehicles: NA

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 70.5%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 36.5%

Massachusetts

Median net worth: $394,900

Median retirement savings: $150,000

Median deposit account balance: $22,700

Median home equity: $400,000

Median equity in vehicles: $14,980

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 68.7%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 44.7%

Colorado

Median net worth: $370,000

Median retirement savings: $100,000

Median deposit account balance: $10,000

Median home equity: $350,000

Median equity in vehicles: $15,970

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 67.1%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 46.0%

Maryland

Median net worth: $330,500

Median retirement savings: $120,000

Median deposit account balance: $22,000

Median home equity: $280,000

Median equity in vehicles: $15,170

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 68.8%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 41.7%

Idaho

Median net worth: $313,400

Median retirement savings: $89,000

Median deposit account balance: $8,826

Median home equity: $303,100

Median equity in vehicles: $15,950

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 63.2%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 34.1%

New Jersey

Median net worth: $312,400

Median retirement savings: $134,000

Median deposit account balance: $18,100

Median home equity: $300,000

Median equity in vehicles: $16,100

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 63.5%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 42.6%

Maine

Median net worth: $303,700

Median retirement savings: NA

Median deposit account balance: $12,700

Median home equity: $200,000

Median equity in vehicles: $10,060

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: NA

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: NA

Nebraska

Median net worth: $285,800

Median retirement savings: NA

Median deposit account balance: $17,000

Median home equity: $187,000

Median equity in vehicles: $18,640

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 77.7%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 32.7%

Utah

Median net worth: $282,800

Median retirement savings: $62,800

Median deposit account balance: $13,900

Median home equity: $300,000

Median equity in vehicles: $14,000

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 65.9%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 33.4%

California

Median net worth: $273,800

Median retirement savings: $100,000

Median deposit account balance: $13,600

Median home equity: $550,000

Median equity in vehicles: $15,000

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 60.6%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 40.3%

Minnesota

Median net worth: $271,300

Median retirement savings: $111,000

Median deposit account balance: $15,000

Median home equity: $167,000

Median equity in vehicles: $13,900

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 68.8%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 33.6%

Montana

Median net worth: $258,100

Median retirement savings: $76,000

Median deposit account balance: $10,100

Median home equity: NA

Median equity in vehicles: $21,300

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 58.2%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 39.3%

Florida

Median net worth: $255,100

Median retirement savings: $78,000

Median deposit account balance: $10,550

Median home equity: $265,000

Median equity in vehicles: $12,270

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 63.0%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 33.5%

Connecticut

Median net worth: $253,100

Median retirement savings: $118,400

Median deposit account balance: $15,000

Median home equity: $232,000

Median equity in vehicles: $13,090

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 61.7%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 33.0%

Oregon

Median net worth: $248,900

Median retirement savings: $92,400

Median deposit account balance: $9,700

Median home equity: $270,000

Median equity in vehicles: $13,400

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 62.9%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 37.1%

Virginia

Median net worth: $219,100

Median retirement savings: $85,200

Median deposit account balance: $14,100

Median home equity: $209,000

Median equity in vehicles: $12,260

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 65.7%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 36.5%

Illinois

Median net worth: $209,500

Median retirement savings: $111,000

Median deposit account balance: $16,000

Median home equity: $165,000

Median equity in vehicles: $14,270

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 64.2%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 30.1%

Pennsylvania

Median net worth: $207,700

Median retirement savings: $101,800

Median deposit account balance: $10,750

Median home equity: $175,000

Median equity in vehicles: $12,750

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 65.4%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 29.3%

Arizona

Median net worth: $204,300

Median retirement savings: $69,500

Median deposit account balance: $10,680

Median home equity: $263,000

Median equity in vehicles: $13,660

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 60.5%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 31.0%

Wisconsin

Median net worth: $188,000

Median retirement savings: $58,000

Median deposit account balance: $10,500

Median home equity: $175,000

Median equity in vehicles: $11,300

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 60.6%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 28.8%

Iowa

Median net worth: $177,100

Median retirement savings: $70,000

Median deposit account balance: $9,100

Median home equity: $125,000

Median equity in vehicles: $13,400

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 60.7%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 25.2%

Nevada

Median net worth: $173,700

Median retirement savings: $70,000

Median deposit account balance: $5,855

Median home equity: $233,000

Median equity in vehicles: $10,000

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 57.2%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 29.1%

Tennessee

Median net worth: $172,000

Median retirement savings: $74,500

Median deposit account balance: $6,400

Median home equity: $179,000

Median equity in vehicles: $12,500

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 56.3%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 24.0%

North Carolina

Median net worth: $170,400

Median retirement savings: $56,000

Median deposit account balance: $8,700

Median home equity: $180,000

Median equity in vehicles: $10,690

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 59.0%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 25.9%

Michigan

Median net worth: $167,000

Median retirement savings: $85,000

Median deposit account balance: $10,000

Median home equity: $145,000

Median equity in vehicles: $10,400

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 58.2%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 25.9%

Georgia

Median net worth: $167,000

Median retirement savings: $72,000

Median deposit account balance: $5,140

Median home equity: $181,000

Median equity in vehicles: $12,200

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 59.3%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 26.6%

Ohio

Median net worth: $154,400

Median retirement savings: $100,000

Median deposit account balance: $11,000

Median home equity: $158,000

Median equity in vehicles: $11,300

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 57.0%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 27.2%

Texas

Median net worth: $149,500

Median retirement savings: $55,000

Median deposit account balance: $7,600

Median home equity: $162,000

Median equity in vehicles: $12,890

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 57.7%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 24.5%

Kansas

Median net worth: $144,200

Median retirement savings: $56,000

Median deposit account balance: $5,585

Median home equity: $130,000

Median equity in vehicles: $8,580

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 61.6%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 30.5%

Indiana

Median net worth: $141,300

Median retirement savings: $71,700

Median deposit account balance: $8,300

Median home equity: $150,000

Median equity in vehicles: $10,810

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 58.3%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 25.3%

New York

Median net worth: $132,800

Median retirement savings: $80,000

Median deposit account balance: $10,000

Median home equity: $200,000

Median equity in vehicles: $12,000

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 53.5%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 29.7%

South Carolina

Median net worth: $129,900

Median retirement savings: $50,300

Median deposit account balance: $10,000

Median home equity: $150,000

Median equity in vehicles: $13,000

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 55.5%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 21.6%

Missouri

Median net worth: $118,700

Median retirement savings: $57,000

Median deposit account balance: $7,500

Median home equity: $144,500

Median equity in vehicles: $12,100

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 55.2%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 19.9%

West Virginia

Median net worth: $115,000

Median retirement savings: $54,400

Median deposit account balance: $5,000

Median home equity: $150,000

Median equity in vehicles: $14,010

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 51.5%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 20.3%

Alabama

Median net worth: $103,500

Median retirement savings: $46,000

Median deposit account balance: $3,643

Median home equity: $137,000

Median equity in vehicles: $13,580

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 50.9%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 17.4%

Mississippi

Median net worth: $87,280

Median retirement savings: $35,000

Median deposit account balance: $2,500

Median home equity: $108,000

Median equity in vehicles: $10,800

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 45.8%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 10.3%

Louisiana

Median net worth: $85,230

Median retirement savings: $50,000

Median deposit account balance: $3,320

Median home equity: $100,000

Median equity in vehicles: $10,530

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 45.9%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 13.3%

Kentucky

Median net worth: $81,900

Median retirement savings: $50,000

Median deposit account balance: $3,700

Median home equity: $94,000

Median equity in vehicles: $12,000

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 46.0%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 19.0%

Oklahoma

Median net worth: $78,510

Median retirement savings: $39,450

Median deposit account balance: $5,000

Median home equity: $125,000

Median equity in vehicles: $13,010

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 45.9%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 17.2%

New Mexico

Median net worth: $77,500

Median retirement savings: $50,000

Median deposit account balance: $6,870

Median home equity: $132,000

Median equity in vehicles: $12,000

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 49.0%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 23.8%

Arkansas

Median net worth: $62,500

Median retirement savings: $54,490

Median deposit account balance: $3,000

Median home equity: $95,000

Median equity in vehicles: $12,620

Households with a net worth of $100k or more: 44.4%

Households with a net worth of $500k or more: 15.9%

Data and Methodology

Household net worth and asset data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2023, published July 2025. Data was available for 43 states (data for Alaska, Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wyoming was unavailable).

