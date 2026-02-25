What It Takes to Be Middle Class in America – 2026 Study

Often, the expectations that come with the term “middle class” include reaching home ownership, raising kids, the comfort of modest emergency funds and retirement savings, and the occasional splurge or vacation. In practice, a Pew Research definition sets the bounds of the middle class at two-thirds to two-times the median income. And as the median household income varies widely across the U.S. depending on the local job market, housing market, infrastructure and other factors, so does swing the bounds on what constitutes a middle class income in America.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked U.S. states and 100 of the largest cities based on the upper bound of middle class income, including the full range of what’s considered middle class in each location.

Key Findings

You can earn over $200k and still be middle class in five states. Massachusetts has the highest threshold to break out of the middle class, with the upper bounds at $209,656 per year. New Jersey is close behind with an upper bounds of $208,588 on the middle class, followed by Maryland ($205,810), Hawaii ($201,490), and California ($200,298).

Massachusetts has the highest threshold to break out of the middle class, with the upper bounds at $209,656 per year. New Jersey is close behind with an upper bounds of $208,588 on the middle class, followed by Maryland ($205,810), Hawaii ($201,490), and California ($200,298). Mississippi has the lowest statewide middle class income range at $39k to $118k. While the Magnolia State has the income bounds to be considered middle class nationwide, West Virginia ($40,532 to $121,596); Louisiana ($40,532 to $121,972); Arkansas ($41,404 to $124,212); and Kentucky ($43,017 to $129,052) also have particularly low entry points.

While the Magnolia State has the income bounds to be considered middle class nationwide, West Virginia ($40,532 to $121,596); Louisiana ($40,532 to $121,972); Arkansas ($41,404 to $124,212); and Kentucky ($43,017 to $129,052) also have particularly low entry points. These Californian cities have the most competitive middle class incomes. Three of the top five cities with the highest bounds on a middle class income are in California, including San Jose in the number one spot with a middle class income range of $98,817 to $296,452. Irvine ranks second with a range of $97,154, while San Francisco ranks fourth at $93,201 to $279,602.

Three of the top five cities with the highest bounds on a middle class income are in California, including San Jose in the number one spot with a middle class income range of $98,817 to $296,452. Irvine ranks second with a range of $97,154, while San Francisco ranks fourth at $93,201 to $279,602. A middle class household may earn less than $35,000 in these cities. Two Ohio cities have the lowest income range to be considered middle class, with a lower qualifying bound of $28,922 in Cleveland and $33,708 annually in Toledo. Buffalo, NY households also need to earn just shy of $35,000 to meet the minimum middle class threshold.

Top 10 States With the Highest Bound on Middle Class Income

Massachusetts Upper bound for middle class income: $209,656

Lower bound for middle class income: $69,885

Median household income: $104,828 New Jersey Upper bound for middle class income: $208,588

Lower bound for middle class income: $69,529

Median household income: $104,294 Maryland Upper bound for middle class income: $205,810

Lower bound for middle class income: $68,603

Median household income: $102,905 Hawaii Upper bound for middle class income: $201,490

Lower bound for middle class income: $67,163

Median household income: $100,745 California Upper bound for middle class income: $200,298

Lower bound for middle class income: $66,766

Median household income: $100,149 New Hampshire Upper bound for middle class income: $199,564

Lower bound for middle class income: $66,521

Median household income: $99,782 Washington Upper bound for middle class income: $198,778

Lower bound for middle class income: $66,259

Median household income: $99,389 Colorado Upper bound for middle class income: $194,226

Lower bound for middle class income: $64,742

Median household income: $97,113 Utah Upper bound for middle class income: $193,316

Lower bound for middle class income: $64,439

Median household income: $96,658 Connecticut

Upper bound for middle class income: $192,098

Lower bound for middle class income: $64,033

Median household income: $96,049

Top 10 States With the Lowest Bound on MIddle Class Income

Mississippi Upper bound for middle class income: $118,254

Lower bound for middle class income: $39,418

Median household income: $59,127 West Virginia Upper bound for middle class income: $121,596

Lower bound for middle class income: $40,532

Median household income: $60,798 Louisiana Upper bound for middle class income: $121,972

Lower bound for middle class income: $40,657

Median household income: $60,986 Arkansas Upper bound for middle class income: $124,212

Lower bound for middle class income: $41,404

Median household income: $62,106 Kentucky Upper bound for middle class income: $129,052

Lower bound for middle class income: $43,017

Median household income: $64,526 Oklahoma Upper bound for middle class income: $132,296

Lower bound for middle class income: $44,099

Median household income: $66,148 Alabama Upper bound for middle class income: $133,318

Lower bound for middle class income: $44,439

Median household income: $66,659 New Mexico Upper bound for middle class income: $135,632

Lower bound for middle class income: $45,211

Median household income: $67,816 Missouri Upper bound for middle class income: $143,178

Lower bound for middle class income: $47,726

Median household income: $71,589 Indiana

Upper bound for middle class income: $143,918

Lower bound for middle class income: $47,973

Median household income: $71,959

Top 10 Cities With the Highest Bound on Middle Class Income

San Jose, California Upper bound for middle class income: $296,452

Lower bound for middle class income: $98,817

Median household income: $148,226 Irvine, California Upper bound for middle class income: $291,462

Lower bound for middle class income: $97,154

Median household income: $145,731 Frisco, Texas Upper bound for middle class income: $290,888

Lower bound for middle class income: $96,963

Median household income: $145,444 San Francisco, California Upper bound for middle class income: $279,602

Lower bound for middle class income: $93,201

Median household income: $139,801 Arlington, Virginia Upper bound for middle class income: $267,164

Lower bound for middle class income: $89,055

Median household income: $133,582 Gilbert, Arizona Upper bound for middle class income: $249,936

Lower bound for middle class income: $83,312

Median household income: $124,968 Seattle, Washington Upper bound for middle class income: $237,490

Lower bound for middle class income: $79,163

Median household income: $118,745 Plano, Texas Upper bound for middle class income: $231,802

Lower bound for middle class income: $77,267

Median household income: $115,901 Enterprise, Nevada Upper bound for middle class income: $222,256

Lower bound for middle class income: $74,085

Median household income: $111,128 San Diego, California

Upper bound for middle class income: $222,064

Lower bound for middle class income: $74,021

Median household income: $111,032

Top 10 Cities With the Lowest Bound on Middle Class Income

Cleveland, Ohio Upper bound for middle class income: $86,766

Lower bound for middle class income: $28,922

Median household income: $43,383 Toledo, Ohio Upper bound for middle class income: $101,124

Lower bound for middle class income: $33,708

Median household income: $50,562 Buffalo, New York Upper bound for middle class income: $104,422

Lower bound for middle class income: $34,807

Median household income: $52,211 Memphis, Tennessee Upper bound for middle class income: $105,358

Lower bound for middle class income: $35,119

Median household income: $52,679 St. Louis, Missouri Upper bound for middle class income: $106,748

Lower bound for middle class income: $35,583

Median household income: $53,374 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Upper bound for middle class income: $113,584

Lower bound for middle class income: $37,861

Median household income: $56,792 Cincinnati, Ohio Upper bound for middle class income: $113,820

Lower bound for middle class income: $37,940

Median household income: $56,910 Hialeah, Florida Upper bound for middle class income: $114,302

Lower bound for middle class income: $38,101

Median household income: $57,151 Winston-Salem, North Carolina Upper bound for middle class income: $115,516

Lower bound for middle class income: $38,505

Median household income: $57,758 Newark, New Jersey

Upper bound for middle class income: $116,980

Lower bound for middle class income: $38,993

Median household income: $58,490

Data and Methodology

To determine the income limits to be in the middle class, SmartAsset analyzed U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 1-year American Community Survey data for the median household income in 100 of the largest U.S. cities, as well as all 50 states. We applied a variation of the Pew Research definition of middle-income households, which defines a middle class salary range by two-thirds to double the median U.S. salary, to determine the middle-class income range.

