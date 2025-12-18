ACA Health Insurance: Prevalence, Premiums and Subsidies by State – 2025 Study

The Affordable Care Act, ACA – commonly known as Obamacare – offers federally backed health insurance for millions of Americans. Certain tax credits act as monthly premium subsidies for the insured, generally bringing the costs down by thousands of dollars per year. However, the funding for these subsidies are set to expire at the end of 2025, and Congress must now decide whether or not to extend the program. If the program does not get funded, up to 20% of Americans in each state could owe thousands more per year in health insurance premiums.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 50 states based on the prevalence of ACA plans among residents, the average monthly premiums they currently pay, and the subsidies that are at stake.

Key Findings

20% of Floridians rely on ACA healthcare plans. Florida is most reliant on government-supported health insurance with 20.3% of the population enrolled in a plan in 2025, or over 4.735 million people. The average premium before tax credits is $641, but individuals generally only pay $67 per month out of pocket after subsidies. Georgia has the second-highest reliance on ACA plans, with 13.5% of the population participating, receiving an average $546 monthly credit for an average individual premium payment of $74.

States by ACA Coverage, Premiums, and Subsidies

Florida

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 20.26%

Number of ACA enrollees: 4735415

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $67

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $574

Average monthly cost of plan: $641

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 12.38%

Georgia

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 13.51%

Number of ACA enrollees: 1510852

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $74

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $546

Average monthly cost of plan: $620

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 5.49%

Texas

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 12.68%

Number of ACA enrollees: 3966226

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $57

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $516

Average monthly cost of plan: $573

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 7.06%

Utah

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 12.04%

Number of ACA enrollees: 421890

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $70

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $444

Average monthly cost of plan: $514

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 12.57%

South Carolina

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 11.53%

Number of ACA enrollees: 631948

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $73

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $499

Average monthly cost of plan: $572

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 5.30%

Mississippi

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 11.49%

Number of ACA enrollees: 338159

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $41

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $564

Average monthly cost of plan: $605

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.64%

Alabama

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 9.26%

Number of ACA enrollees: 477838

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $65

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $584

Average monthly cost of plan: $649

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.52%

Tennessee

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 8.89%

Number of ACA enrollees: 642867

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $72

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $562

Average monthly cost of plan: $634

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.94%

North Carolina

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 8.83%

Number of ACA enrollees: 975110

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $97

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $540

Average monthly cost of plan: $637

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 3.74%

Wyoming

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 7.94%

Number of ACA enrollees: 46643

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $134

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $872

Average monthly cost of plan: $1,006

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 5.93%

Oklahoma

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 7.52%

Number of ACA enrollees: 307989

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $78

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $538

Average monthly cost of plan: $616

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 3.61%

Nebraska

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 6.82%

Number of ACA enrollees: 136684

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $114

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $573

Average monthly cost of plan: $687

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 5.12%

Montana

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 6.79%

Number of ACA enrollees: 77221

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $151

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $483

Average monthly cost of plan: $634

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 4.51%

Kansas

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 6.73%

Number of ACA enrollees: 200046

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $106

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $543

Average monthly cost of plan: $649

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.77%

Missouri

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 6.68%

Number of ACA enrollees: 417000

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $91

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $530

Average monthly cost of plan: $621

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.63%

Louisiana

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 6.37%

Number of ACA enrollees: 292994

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $72

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $570

Average monthly cost of plan: $642

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.00%

South Dakota

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 5.92%

Number of ACA enrollees: 54721

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $125

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $566

Average monthly cost of plan: $691

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 5.23%

Idaho

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 5.86%

Number of ACA enrollees: 117373

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $129

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $353

Average monthly cost of plan: $482

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 5.99%

Arizona

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 5.58%

Number of ACA enrollees: 423025

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $113

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $411

Average monthly cost of plan: $524

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 3.29%

Massachusetts

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 5.45%

Number of ACA enrollees: 389191

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $198

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $337

Average monthly cost of plan: $535

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.43%

New Jersey

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 5.40%

Number of ACA enrollees: 513217

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $179

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $494

Average monthly cost of plan: $673

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.10%

Arkansas

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 5.40%

Number of ACA enrollees: 166639

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $124

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $467

Average monthly cost of plan: $591

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.97%

North Dakota

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 5.39%

Number of ACA enrollees: 42901

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $145

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $440

Average monthly cost of plan: $585

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 5.60%

Wisconsin

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 5.26%

Number of ACA enrollees: 313579

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $167

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $520

Average monthly cost of plan: $687

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.70%

Michigan

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 5.24%

Number of ACA enrollees: 531083

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $131

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $409

Average monthly cost of plan: $540

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.80%

Indiana

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 5.19%

Number of ACA enrollees: 359240

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $120

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $383

Average monthly cost of plan: $503

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.15%

Vermont

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 5.07%

Number of ACA enrollees: 32862

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $220

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $847

Average monthly cost of plan: $1,067

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.81%

Delaware

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 5.03%

Number of ACA enrollees: 52931

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $217

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $532

Average monthly cost of plan: $749

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 3.13%

California

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 5.02%

Number of ACA enrollees: 1979504

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $187

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $499

Average monthly cost of plan: $686

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.85%

New Hampshire

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 4.99%

Number of ACA enrollees: 70337

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $230

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $239

Average monthly cost of plan: $469

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.47%

Ohio

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 4.91%

Number of ACA enrollees: 583443

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $126

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $454

Average monthly cost of plan: $580

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.11%

Colorado

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 4.74%

Number of ACA enrollees: 282481

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $205

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $365

Average monthly cost of plan: $570

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.90%

Maine

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 4.60%

Number of ACA enrollees: 64678

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $245

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $513

Average monthly cost of plan: $758

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.81%

Virginia

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 4.41%

Number of ACA enrollees: 388856

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $135

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $354

Average monthly cost of plan: $489

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.83%

Iowa

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 4.22%

Number of ACA enrollees: 136833

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $141

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $414

Average monthly cost of plan: $555

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.51%

Connecticut

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 4.11%

Number of ACA enrollees: 151151

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $223

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $695

Average monthly cost of plan: $918

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.37%

Maryland

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 3.95%

Number of ACA enrollees: 247243

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $184

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $308

Average monthly cost of plan: $492

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.11%

Alaska

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 3.88%

Number of ACA enrollees: 28736_toggle

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $223

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $882

Average monthly cost of plan: $1,105

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.74%

Washington

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 3.87%

Number of ACA enrollees: 308227

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $288

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $341

Average monthly cost of plan: $629

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.17%

Pennsylvania

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 3.80%

Number of ACA enrollees: 496661

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $187

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $468

Average monthly cost of plan: $655

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.37%

West Virginia

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 3.79%

Number of ACA enrollees: 67113

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $101

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $1,069

Average monthly cost of plan: $1,170

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 0.99%

Rhode Island

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 3.79%

Number of ACA enrollees: 42117

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $155

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $413

Average monthly cost of plan: $568

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 0.89%

Illinois

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 3.67%

Number of ACA enrollees: 465985

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $190

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $484

Average monthly cost of plan: $674

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.40%

Nevada

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 3.39%

Number of ACA enrollees: 110687

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $152

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $403

Average monthly cost of plan: $555

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 2.51%

New Mexico

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 3.30%

Number of ACA enrollees: 70373

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $152

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $505

Average monthly cost of plan: $657

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.30%

Oregon

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 3.27%

Number of ACA enrollees: 139688

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $272

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $424

Average monthly cost of plan: $696

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.49%

Minnesota

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 2.62%

Number of ACA enrollees: 151512

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $307

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $222

Average monthly cost of plan: $529

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 1.40%

Kentucky

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 2.12%

Number of ACA enrollees: 97374

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $180

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $421

Average monthly cost of plan: $601

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 0.67%

Hawaii

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 1.70%

Number of ACA enrollees: 24606

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $252

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $477

Average monthly cost of plan: $729

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 0.59%

New York

Percent of population enrolled in ACA plans: 1.12%

Number of ACA enrollees: 221534

Average monthly premium paid by individual: $532

Average monthly premium credit at stake: $259

Average monthly cost of plan: $791

Percent of children enrolled in ACA plans: 0.24%

Data and Methodology

Data comes from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 2025 Marketplace Open Enrollment Period Public Use Files. Per capita figures are derived using data from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024. States are ranked based on the number of enrollees in ACA healthcare plans relative to the total population.

