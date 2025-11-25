Gas Prices Decline in Most States, Rise in Others Ahead of Holiday Travel – 2025 Study

During the biggest travel week of the year, the chance of flight delays paired with declining gas prices in many states may prompt many families to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations. However, gas prices in some places did increase substantially, even outpacing general inflation. So for those crossing state lines, paying attention to gas prices can help travelers save money – particularly when prices swing from $2.50 to $4.59 per gallon depending on where you are.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 50 states based on the one-year change in gas prices as of November 25th 2025, as well as the current average statewide price for a regular gallon.

Key Findings

Gas is up 7.6% year over year in Oregon. Oregon’s gas prices increased most over the past year, with a regular gallon going from $3.55 last Thanksgiving to $3.82 this week. Alaska had a similarly high annual increase in gas prices, jumping 7.1% from $3.48 to $3.72. Idaho ranked third with a 5.7% increase to $3.27 per gallon.

In Colorado, gas prices dropped 8.7%. Gas prices declined most in Colorado. Last year, a regular gallon averaged $2.90, compared to $2.65 today. Wyoming had the second largest decline at 5.0%, followed by Wisconsin at 4.4%. In total, gas prices dropped in 28 states this year.

Gas is only $2.50 per gallon in Oklahoma. Oklahoma boasts the lowest average gas prices this Thanksgiving. Mississippi has the second lowest average gas price currently at $2.60. Louisiana ($2.62), Arkansas ($2.64) and Colorado ($2.65) also claim some of the lowest gas prices this week.

Californians are paying most for gas. The price of a regular gallon now averages $4.59 in California. This is after a 3.3% increase from a year ago, putting California in sixth largest price increase. Hawaii has the second-most expensive gas at $4.44 per regular gallon, followed by Washington at $4.19.

Gas Price Changes by State

States are ranked based on the one-year change in gas prices between Thanksgiving week 2024 and 2025. Current state average prices for a regular gallon are also included.

Oregon

One-year change in gas prices: 7.64%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.82

Average gas price one year ago: $3.55

Alaska

One-year change in gas prices: 7.05%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.72

Average gas price one year ago: $3.48

Idaho

One-year change in gas prices: 5.65%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.27

Average gas price one year ago: $3.10

Washington

One-year change in gas prices: 4.94%

Current average regular gallon price: $4.19

Average gas price one year ago: $3.99

Arizona

One-year change in gas prices: 4.17%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.35

Average gas price one year ago: $3.22

California

One-year change in gas prices: 3.31%

Current average regular gallon price: $4.59

Average gas price one year ago: $4.45

Utah

One-year change in gas prices: 3.01%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.15

Average gas price one year ago: $3.06

Rhode Island

One-year change in gas prices: 2.55%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.02

Average gas price one year ago: $2.94

Michigan

One-year change in gas prices: 2.37%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.07

Average gas price one year ago: $2.99

Nevada

One-year change in gas prices: 1.89%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.78

Average gas price one year ago: $3.71

Minnesota

One-year change in gas prices: 1.86%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.91

Average gas price one year ago: $2.85

Illinois

One-year change in gas prices: 1.70%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.23

Average gas price one year ago: $3.18

New Jersey

One-year change in gas prices: 1.61%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.03

Average gas price one year ago: $2.99

Nebraska

One-year change in gas prices: 1.21%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.76

Average gas price one year ago: $2.73

Connecticut

One-year change in gas prices: 0.98%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.09

Average gas price one year ago: $3.06

Vermont

One-year change in gas prices: 0.87%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.13

Average gas price one year ago: $3.11

Montana

One-year change in gas prices: 0.74%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.00

Average gas price one year ago: $2.97

West Virginia

One-year change in gas prices: 0.72%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.96

Average gas price one year ago: $2.94

Pennsylvania

One-year change in gas prices: 0.62%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.26

Average gas price one year ago: $3.24

Massachusetts

One-year change in gas prices: 0.53%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.05

Average gas price one year ago: $3.03

Texas

One-year change in gas prices: 0.38%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.65

Average gas price one year ago: $2.64

Iowa

One-year change in gas prices: 0.00%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.75

Average gas price one year ago: $2.75

Missouri

One-year change in gas prices: -0.15%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.71

Average gas price one year ago: $2.72

New York

One-year change in gas prices: -0.16%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.15

Average gas price one year ago: $3.15

Kansas

One-year change in gas prices: -0.41%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.70

Average gas price one year ago: $2.71

Ohio

One-year change in gas prices: -0.49%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.82

Average gas price one year ago: $2.83

New Hampshire

One-year change in gas prices: -0.51%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.96

Average gas price one year ago: $2.97

Oklahoma

One-year change in gas prices: -0.64%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.50

Average gas price one year ago: $2.51

Arkansas

One-year change in gas prices: -0.64%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.64

Average gas price one year ago: $2.65

Maine

One-year change in gas prices: -1.17%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.04

Average gas price one year ago: $3.07

Indiana

One-year change in gas prices: -1.21%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.87

Average gas price one year ago: $2.90

Mississippi

One-year change in gas prices: -1.22%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.60

Average gas price one year ago: $2.63

Florida

One-year change in gas prices: -1.60%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.08

Average gas price one year ago: $3.13

South Carolina

One-year change in gas prices: -1.66%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.73

Average gas price one year ago: $2.77

New Mexico

One-year change in gas prices: -1.71%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.82

Average gas price one year ago: $2.86

Delaware

One-year change in gas prices: -1.74%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.99

Average gas price one year ago: $3.04

Virginia

One-year change in gas prices: -1.83%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.90

Average gas price one year ago: $2.95

Alabama

One-year change in gas prices: -2.14%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.70

Average gas price one year ago: $2.76

Tennessee

One-year change in gas prices: -2.18%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.65

Average gas price one year ago: $2.71

North Carolina

One-year change in gas prices: -2.24%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.79

Average gas price one year ago: $2.85

Georgia

One-year change in gas prices: -2.39%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.86

Average gas price one year ago: $2.93

Kentucky

One-year change in gas prices: -2.54%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.68

Average gas price one year ago: $2.75

South Dakota

One-year change in gas prices: -2.73%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.78

Average gas price one year ago: $2.85

Hawaii

One-year change in gas prices: -2.86%

Current average regular gallon price: $4.44

Average gas price one year ago: $4.57

Maryland

One-year change in gas prices: -3.08%

Current average regular gallon price: $3.02

Average gas price one year ago: $3.12

North Dakota

One-year change in gas prices: -3.13%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.79

Average gas price one year ago: $2.88

Louisiana

One-year change in gas prices: -3.32%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.62

Average gas price one year ago: $2.71

Wisconsin

One-year change in gas prices: -4.38%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.73

Average gas price one year ago: $2.86

Wyoming

One-year change in gas prices: -5.00%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.85

Average gas price one year ago: $3.00

Colorado

One-year change in gas prices: -8.65%

Current average regular gallon price: $2.65

Average gas price one year ago: $2.90

Data and Methodology

Data comes from AAA for November 25, 2025. Prices reflect the average across each state for regular gasoline per gallon. States were ranked by the percent change in price over one year.

