Cities With the Highest and Lowest Property Tax Burdens – 2025 Study

Even after the mortgage is paid off, homeowners face ongoing property taxes across the United States. While senior citizens, owner-occupants, and other groups may receive preferential tax treatment in some jurisdictions, homeowners still pay anywhere from 1% to 10% of their income on property taxes. These taxes pay for local infrastructure and amenities – putting a dollar value on the local lifestyle – but not every household may use these benefits equally. Thus property taxes become an important consideration for those considering first-time homeownership or relocation alike.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 343 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage of homeowner income that goes to paying property taxes each year.

Key Findings

Homeowners in this city spend 10% of their income on property taxes. Paterson, NJ has the highest rate of real estate taxes being paid relative to the median household income for homeowners at 9.8%. Homeowners pay a median $9,779 per year, with a median monthly housing cost of $2,869 and household income of $100,227.

Paterson, NJ has the highest rate of real estate taxes being paid relative to the median household income for homeowners at 9.8%. Homeowners pay a median $9,779 per year, with a median monthly housing cost of $2,869 and household income of $100,227. New Jersey and Connecticut cities dominate the top 10. Including Paterson, New Jersey has three cities with some of the most expensive property taxes in the country. Newark homeowners pay a median of 6.1% of their income, or $6,833 annually. Jersey City follows with 6.0% of homeowner income going toward a $9,197 annual payment. Connecticut cities that made the top 10 include Bridgeport (7.4% of income paid to property taxes); Waterbury (7.1%); New Haven (5.6%); and Stamford (5.5%).

Including Paterson, New Jersey has three cities with some of the most expensive property taxes in the country. Newark homeowners pay a median of 6.1% of their income, or $6,833 annually. Jersey City follows with 6.0% of homeowner income going toward a $9,197 annual payment. Connecticut cities that made the top 10 include Bridgeport (7.4% of income paid to property taxes); Waterbury (7.1%); New Haven (5.6%); and Stamford (5.5%). Floridians spent the highest portion of their income on property taxes in these cities. Davie homeowners spend a median 5.1% of their income on property taxes, most statewide. West Palm Beach residents have the second highest portion of their income going to property taxes at 4.9%, followed by Miami Gardens at 4.7%. Boca Raton has the highest annual property tax bills at a median $6,979, but this only accounts for 4.1% of the local homeowner’s income.

Davie homeowners spend a median 5.1% of their income on property taxes, most statewide. West Palm Beach residents have the second highest portion of their income going to property taxes at 4.9%, followed by Miami Gardens at 4.7%. Boca Raton has the highest annual property tax bills at a median $6,979, but this only accounts for 4.1% of the local homeowner’s income. Alabama, Arizona cities post some of the lowest property tax burdens. Montgomery, AL has the lowest property taxes both relatively and absolutely, with 1.1% of homeowner income going to cover a $917 annual median bill. Homeowners are also among the least burdened by property taxes in Huntsville (1.3%) and Mobile (1.3%) in Alabama, and in Tempe (1.3%); Glendale (1.4%); and Chandler (1.5%) in Arizona.

Top 20 Cities With the Highest Property Tax Burdens

Cities are ranked based on the percentage of local homeowner income paid toward annual property taxes.

Paterson, New Jersey Property taxes as a percentage of income: 9.76%

Median annual property taxes paid: $9,779

Median income of households with a mortgage: $100,227

Median monthly housing costs: $2,869 Bridgeport, Connecticut Property taxes as a percentage of income: 7.42%

Median annual property taxes paid: $7,187

Median income of households with a mortgage: $96,887

Median monthly housing costs: $2,273 Waterbury, Connecticut Property taxes as a percentage of income: 7.07%

Median annual property taxes paid: $5,302

Median income of households with a mortgage: $74,973

Median monthly housing costs: $1,875 Newark, New Jersey Property taxes as a percentage of income: 6.05%

Median annual property taxes paid: $6,833

Median income of households with a mortgage: $112,852

Median monthly housing costs: $2,447 Jersey City, New Jersey Property taxes as a percentage of income: 6.02%

Median annual property taxes paid: $9,197

Median income of households with a mortgage: $152,690

Median monthly housing costs: $3,376 Richmond, California Property taxes as a percentage of income: 6.00%

Median annual property taxes paid: $7,752

Median income of households with a mortgage: $129,155

Median monthly housing costs: $2,893 Aurora, Illinois Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.83%

Median annual property taxes paid: $6,399

Median income of households with a mortgage: $109,738

Median monthly housing costs: $1,996 Allentown, Pennsylvania Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.62%

Median annual property taxes paid: $3,776

Median income of households with a mortgage: $67,132

Median monthly housing costs: $1,564 New Haven, Connecticut Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.57%

Median annual property taxes paid: $6,745

Median income of households with a mortgage: $121,153

Median monthly housing costs: $2,141 Stamford, Connecticut Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.51%

Median annual property taxes paid: $9,951

Median income of households with a mortgage: $180,500

Median monthly housing costs: $3,488 Hartford, Connecticut Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.50%

Median annual property taxes paid: $4,451

Median income of households with a mortgage: $80,959

Median monthly housing costs: $1,984 Elgin, Illinois Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.46%

Median annual property taxes paid: $6,595

Median income of households with a mortgage: $120,773

Median monthly housing costs: $2,020 Oakland, California Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.36%

Median annual property taxes paid: $9,632

Median income of households with a mortgage: $179,650

Median monthly housing costs: $3,714 Edinburg, Texas Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.32%

Median annual property taxes paid: $4,366

Median income of households with a mortgage: $82,044

Median monthly housing costs: $1,718 Georgetown, Texas Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.21%

Median annual property taxes paid: $6,493

Median income of households with a mortgage: $124,602

Median monthly housing costs: $2,438 Conroe, Texas Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.14%

Median annual property taxes paid: $5,866

Median income of households with a mortgage: $114,220

Median monthly housing costs: $2,453 Davie town, Florida Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.11%

Median annual property taxes paid: $6,482

Median income of households with a mortgage: $126,812

Median monthly housing costs: $2,966 Grand Prairie, Texas Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.08%

Median annual property taxes paid: $5,894

Median income of households with a mortgage: $116,083

Median monthly housing costs: $2,277 Ann Arbor, Michigan Property taxes as a percentage of income: 5.05%

Median annual property taxes paid: $8,719

Median income of households with a mortgage: $172,680

Median monthly housing costs: $2,586 Hollywood, Florida Property taxes as a percentage of income: 4.98%

Median annual property taxes paid: $5,410

Median income of households with a mortgage: $108,570

Median monthly housing costs: $2,652

Top 20 Cities With the Lowest Property Tax Burdens

Cities are ranked based on the percentage of local homeowner income paid toward annual property taxes.

Montgomery, Alabama Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.06%

Median annual property taxes paid: $917

Median income of households with a mortgage: $86,442

Median monthly housing costs: $1,406 Huntsville, Alabama Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.26%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,631

Median income of households with a mortgage: $129,243

Median monthly housing costs: $1,748 Mobile, Alabama Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.33%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,086

Median income of households with a mortgage: $81,435

Median monthly housing costs: $1,464 Tempe, Arizona Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.34%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,893

Median income of households with a mortgage: $141,615

Median monthly housing costs: $1,947 Sunrise Manor, Nevada Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.39%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,233

Median income of households with a mortgage: $88,497

Median monthly housing costs: $1,608 Glendale, Arizona Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.40%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,543

Median income of households with a mortgage: $110,487

Median monthly housing costs: $1,801 Charleston, South Carolina Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.42%

Median annual property taxes paid: $2,241

Median income of households with a mortgage: $158,042

Median monthly housing costs: $2,322 Mesa, Arizona Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.42%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,723

Median income of households with a mortgage: $120,989

Median monthly housing costs: $1,980 Lafayette, Louisiana Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.43%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,528

Median income of households with a mortgage: $107,136

Median monthly housing costs: $1,740 Chandler, Arizona Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.46%

Median annual property taxes paid: $2,153

Median income of households with a mortgage: $147,446

Median monthly housing costs: $2,095 San Tan Valley, Arizona Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.46%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,506

Median income of households with a mortgage: $102,935

Median monthly housing costs: $1,936 Columbia, South Carolina Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.47%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,625

Median income of households with a mortgage: $110,450

Median monthly housing costs: $1,636 Colorado Springs, Colorado Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.51%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,966

Median income of households with a mortgage: $130,102

Median monthly housing costs: $2,227 Evansville, Indiana Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.55%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,244

Median income of households with a mortgage: $80,033

Median monthly housing costs: $1,215 Fayetteville, Arkansas Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.56%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,943

Median income of households with a mortgage: $124,225

Median monthly housing costs: $1,739 Gilbert town, Arizona Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.57%

Median annual property taxes paid: $2,378

Median income of households with a mortgage: $151,695

Median monthly housing costs: $2,348 Phoenix, Arizona Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.58%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,919

Median income of households with a mortgage: $121,674

Median monthly housing costs: $1,934 Las Cruces, New Mexico Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.61%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,619

Median income of households with a mortgage: $100,412

Median monthly housing costs: $1,430 Peoria, Arizona Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.64%

Median annual property taxes paid: $2,090

Median income of households with a mortgage: $127,773

Median monthly housing costs: $1,985 Surprise, Arizona Property taxes as a percentage of income: 1.66%

Median annual property taxes paid: $1,870

Median income of households with a mortgage: $112,665

Median monthly housing costs: $2,004

Data and Methodology

The median annual real estate taxes paid is compared to the median household income for homeowners according to the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024. Data was available for 343 cities with populations over 100,000.

