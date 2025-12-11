States That Will Benefit Most From Trump Accounts – 2025 Study

American babies are now eligible to receive a $1,000 initial investment in a “Trump account” per new tax legislation. The money – which will be tied to the stock market, can be added to and cannot be used until the child turns 18 – gives each child some capability to fund certain activities as they enter adulthood, such as paying for college or purchasing a home. The policy is meant to incentivize families across the U.S., lowering the financial burden of long-term savings for parents and widening the options available for American children.

With this in mind, SmartAsset examined the current fertility and replacement rates across the U.S. states to determine which states are set to have the most children over the coming years.

Key Findings

Utah and Colorado are set to have the highest replacement rates. Utah has the highest prevalence of young women, with 11.73% of the population being women aged 20 to 34. The fertility rate for this cohort in Utah is 97 births per 1,000, making for 34,119 annual births. Meanwhile, 11.1% of the population are women aged 20 to 34 in Colorado, with 79 births per 1,000 and an annual projection of 54,758 births.

Population Replacement Rates and Fertility by State

States are ranked according to the frequency of women aged 20 to 34 in the state, which coincides with the ranking for projected population replacement rates for 2025.

Utah

Projected babies born in one year: 34,119

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00973

Young women as a percentage of total population: 11.73%

Births per 1,000 young women: 97

Number of young women: 411,070

Colorado

Projected babies born in one year: 54,758

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00919

Young women as a percentage of total population: 11.07%

Births per 1,000 young women: 79

Number of young women: 659,739

North Dakota

Projected babies born in one year: 7,131

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00895

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.79%

Births per 1,000 young women: 110

Number of young women: 85,918

Texas

Projected babies born in one year: 278,232

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00889

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.71%

Births per 1,000 young women: 84

Number of young women: 3,352,189

Massachusetts

Projected babies born in one year: 63,418

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00888

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.71%

Births per 1,000 young women: 59

Number of young women: 764,069

Washington

Projected babies born in one year: 70,008

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00879

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.60%

Births per 1,000 young women: 74

Number of young women: 843,468

California

Projected babies born in one year: 344,395

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00873

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.52%

Births per 1,000 young women: 65

Number of young women: 4,149,333

New York

Projected babies born in one year: 172,797

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00869

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.48%

Births per 1,000 young women: 63

Number of young women: 2,081,895

Georgia

Projected babies born in one year: 97,122

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00868

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.47%

Births per 1,000 young women: 86

Number of young women: 1,170,142

Alaska

Projected babies born in one year: 6,426

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00868

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.46%

Births per 1,000 young women: 122

Number of young women: 77,426

Tennessee

Projected babies born in one year: 62,290

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00861

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.38%

Births per 1,000 young women: 84

Number of young women: 750,488

Arizona

Projected babies born in one year: 65,206

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00859

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.36%

Births per 1,000 young women: 74

Number of young women: 785,619

Rhode Island

Projected babies born in one year: 9,551

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00858

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.35%

Births per 1,000 young women: 47

Number of young women: 115,078

North Carolina

Projected babies born in one year: 94,761

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00857

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.34%

Births per 1,000 young women: 85

Number of young women: 1,141,699

Illinois

Projected babies born in one year: 108,268

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00851

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.26%

Births per 1,000 young women: 72

Number of young women: 1,304,429

Indiana

Projected babies born in one year: 58,520

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00845

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.18%

Births per 1,000 young women: 87

Number of young women: 705,055

Oklahoma

Projected babies born in one year: 34,549

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00843

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.16%

Births per 1,000 young women: 98

Number of young women: 416,251

Michigan

Projected babies born in one year: 84,608

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00834

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.05%

Births per 1,000 young women: 84

Number of young women: 1,019,373

Kansas

Projected babies born in one year: 24,778

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00834

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.05%

Births per 1,000 young women: 102

Number of young women: 298,534

Missouri

Projected babies born in one year: 52,014

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00832

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.03%

Births per 1,000 young women: 86

Number of young women: 626,671

Nevada

Projected babies born in one year: 27,188

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00832

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.03%

Births per 1,000 young women: 74

Number of young women: 327,564

Nebraska

Projected babies born in one year: 16,680

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00831

Young women as a percentage of total population: 10.02%

Births per 1,000 young women: 110

Number of young women: 200,961

Virginia

Projected babies born in one year: 73,022

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00828

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.98%

Births per 1,000 young women: 76

Number of young women: 879,788

Idaho

Projected babies born in one year: 16,537

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00826

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.95%

Births per 1,000 young women: 99

Number of young women: 199,235

Oregon

Projected babies born in one year: 35,188

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00823

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.92%

Births per 1,000 young women: 74

Number of young women: 423,949

Alabama

Projected babies born in one year: 42,365

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00821

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.90%

Births per 1,000 young women: 93

Number of young women: 510,417

Kentucky

Projected babies born in one year: 37,683

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00821

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.89%

Births per 1,000 young women: 100

Number of young women: 454,008

Louisiana

Projected babies born in one year: 37,731

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00820

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.89%

Births per 1,000 young women: 103

Number of young women: 454,588

Ohio

Projected babies born in one year: 97,391

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00819

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.87%

Births per 1,000 young women: 91

Number of young women: 1,173,384

New Mexico

Projected babies born in one year: 17,435

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00818

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.86%

Births per 1,000 young women: 82

Number of young women: 210,062

Arkansas

Projected babies born in one year: 25,154

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00814

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.81%

Births per 1,000 young women: 108

Number of young women: 303,058

Iowa

Projected babies born in one year: 26,390

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00814

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.81%

Births per 1,000 young women: 96

Number of young women: 317,952

Connecticut

Projected babies born in one year: 29,915

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00814

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.81%

Births per 1,000 young women: 72

Number of young women: 360,427

Mississippi

Projected babies born in one year: 23,909

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00812

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.79%

Births per 1,000 young women: 116

Number of young women: 288,062

Maryland

Projected babies born in one year: 50,618

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00808

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.74%

Births per 1,000 young women: 74

Number of young women: 609,850

Wisconsin

Projected babies born in one year: 48,031

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00805

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.71%

Births per 1,000 young women: 85

Number of young women: 578,686

South Carolina

Projected babies born in one year: 44,076

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00804

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.69%

Births per 1,000 young women: 90

Number of young women: 531,034

New Jersey

Projected babies born in one year: 76,381

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00803

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.69%

Births per 1,000 young women: 74

Number of young women: 920,253

Minnesota

Projected babies born in one year: 46,316

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00799

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.63%

Births per 1,000 young women: 89

Number of young women: 558,024

Pennsylvania

Projected babies born in one year: 104,399

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00798

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.62%

Births per 1,000 young women: 76

Number of young women: 1,257,821

Delaware

Projected babies born in one year: 8,212

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00780

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.41%

Births per 1,000 young women: 82

Number of young women: 98,941

Montana

Projected babies born in one year: 8,862

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00779

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.39%

Births per 1,000 young women: 83

Number of young women: 106,774

Hawaii

Projected babies born in one year: 11,216

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00775

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.34%

Births per 1,000 young women: 94

Number of young women: 135,131

Florida

Projected babies born in one year: 180,880

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00773

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.32%

Births per 1,000 young women: 71

Number of young women: 2,179,281

New Hampshire

Projected babies born in one year: 10,856

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00770

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.28%

Births per 1,000 young women: 77

Number of young women: 130,791

South Dakota

Projected babies born in one year: 7,080

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00765

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.22%

Births per 1,000 young women: 92

Number of young women: 85,297

Wyoming

Projected babies born in one year: 4,491

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00764

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.21%

Births per 1,000 young women: 118

Number of young women: 54,110

West Virginia

Projected babies born in one year: 13,400

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00757

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.12%

Births per 1,000 young women: 78

Number of young women: 161,451

Vermont

Projected babies born in one year: 4,884

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00753

Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.07%

Births per 1,000 young women: 64

Number of young women: 58,848

Maine

Projected babies born in one year: 10,436

Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00742

Young women as a percentage of total population: 8.95%

Births per 1,000 young women: 58

Number of young women: 125,734

Data and Methodology

States are ranked based on the percentage of the population made up of women aged 20 to 34. The number of women aged 20 to 34 is compared to the statewide fertility rate in that age range to project the number of babies born per year. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/nd3000