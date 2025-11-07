Email FacebookTwitterMenu burgerClose thin

Flight Delays by Airport: Will You Get There on Time? 2025 Study

Written by Jaclyn DeJohn, CFP®
Updated on
| fact checked badgeFact Checked
Share

Flight delays can be due to myriad reasons, including individual airline efficiency, geography, weather, staffing, security incidents and more. Most recently, the ongoing U.S. government shutdown has led to the Federal Aviation Administration to announce that starting November 7th, air traffic at 40 major airports will be reduced by up to 10%. Many airlines are now working to reconfigure their schedules, and passengers should pay close attention to the status of existing flights. Ultimately, these funding and staffing issues will exacerbate travel delays heading into one of the busiest times for air traffic of the year.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 75 of the largest U.S. airports based on their typical departure and arrival delay rates to understand which airports might have the most at-risk flights for delays.

Key Findings

  • 87% of flights to and from Honolulu are on time. The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) has the best record of major airports, with 86.4% of arrivals landing on time and 88.4% of departures taking off as planned. In all, roughly 12,309 flights touch base through HNL in a month. Kahului Airport (OGG) in Maui also ranked among the top five airports for on-time flights, with 81.6% of flights taking off and landing on time.
  • Three Florida airports are among the top 10 most on-time. Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in West Palm Beach ranked second nationwide with 86.1% of flights on time.  Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers ranked seventh at 81.0%, while Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) in Jacksonville ranked ninth at 80.4%.
  • Only 60% of flights are on time at this airport. Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip NY had the worst flight delay record studywide with only 60.3% of all flights taking off or landing on time. Of about 2,500 departures, 56.6% were on time, compared to 64.0% of the roughly 2,500 arrivals.
  • Both of Chicago’s major airports have major issues with delays. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) has the fifth worst record for flight delays with just 63.9% of flights taking off or landing on time. However, Midway International Airport doesn’t fare much better, ranking 11th from the bottom with only 65.5% of flights operating as scheduled.

Flight Delays by Airport

  1. Honolulu International Airport (HNL)
    • City: Honolulu, HI
    • Total on-time rate: 87.40%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 86.4%
    • Percent of departures on time: 88.4%
    • Number of arriving flights: 6151
    • Number of departing flights: 6158
    • All flights: 12309
  2. Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)
    • City: West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, FL
    • Total on-time rate: 86.10%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 84.2%
    • Percent of departures on time: 88.0%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2056
    • Number of departing flights: 2056
    • All flights: 4112
  3. John Wayne Airport (SNA)
    • City: Santa Ana, CA
    • Total on-time rate: 85.10%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 83.1%
    • Percent of departures on time: 87.1%
    • Number of arriving flights: 4001
    • Number of departing flights: 4002
    • All flights: 8003
  4. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
    • City: Salt Lake City, UT
    • Total on-time rate: 82.75%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 81.9%
    • Percent of departures on time: 83.6%
    • Number of arriving flights: 10315
    • Number of departing flights: 10346
    • All flights: 20661
  5. Kahului Airport (OGG)
    • City: Kahului, HI
    • Total on-time rate: 81.60%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 81.3%
    • Percent of departures on time: 81.9%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2254
    • Number of departing flights: 2253
    • All flights: 4507
  6. Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)
    • City: Albuquerque, NM
    • Total on-time rate: 81.30%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 80.2%
    • Percent of departures on time: 82.4%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2394
    • Number of departing flights: 2394
    • All flights: 4788
  7. Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)
    • City: Fort Myers, FL
    • Total on-time rate: 81.05%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 79.6%
    • Percent of departures on time: 82.5%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2315
    • Number of departing flights: 2315
    • All flights: 4630
  8. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)
    • City: Anchorage, AK
    • Total on-time rate: 80.50%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 78.1%
    • Percent of departures on time: 82.9%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2285
    • Number of departing flights: 2284
    • All flights: 4569
  9. Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)
    • City: Jacksonville, FL
    • Total on-time rate: 80.45%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 77.6%
    • Percent of departures on time: 83.3%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2498
    • Number of departing flights: 2497
    • All flights: 4995
  10. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
    • City: Atlanta, GA
    • Total on-time rate: 79.15%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 75.6%
    • Percent of departures on time: 82.7%
    • Number of arriving flights: 28548
    • Number of departing flights: 28551
    • All flights: 57099
  11. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
    • City: Austin, TX
    • Total on-time rate: 79.00%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 77.3%
    • Percent of departures on time: 80.7%
    • Number of arriving flights: 7897
    • Number of departing flights: 7896
    • All flights: 15793
  12. Norfolk International Airport (ORF)
    • City: Norfolk, VA
    • Total on-time rate: 78.70%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 76.0%
    • Percent of departures on time: 81.4%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2554
    • Number of departing flights: 2554
    • All flights: 5108
  13. San Diego International Airport (SAN)
    • City: San Diego, CA
    • Total on-time rate: 78.55%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 76.8%
    • Percent of departures on time: 80.3%
    • Number of arriving flights: 8296
    • Number of departing flights: 8296
    • All flights: 16592
  14. Richmond International Airport (RIC)
    • City: Richmond, VA
    • Total on-time rate: 77.65%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 75.4%
    • Percent of departures on time: 79.9%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2657
    • Number of departing flights: 2655
    • All flights: 5312
  15. Oakland International Airport (OAK)
    • City: Oakland, CA
    • Total on-time rate: 77.29%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 74.2%
    • Percent of departures on time: 80.4%
    • Number of arriving flights: 3047
    • Number of departing flights: 3026
    • All flights: 6073
  16. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
    • City: Charlotte, NC
    • Total on-time rate: 76.50%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 72.6%
    • Percent of departures on time: 80.4%
    • Number of arriving flights: 16447
    • Number of departing flights: 16447
    • All flights: 32894
  17. John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)
    • City: Columbus, OH
    • Total on-time rate: 76.45%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 75.1%
    • Percent of departures on time: 77.8%
    • Number of arriving flights: 3453
    • Number of departing flights: 3455
    • All flights: 6908
  18. San Jose International Airport (SJC)
    • City: San Jose, CA
    • Total on-time rate: 76.25%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 75.6%
    • Percent of departures on time: 76.9%
    • Number of arriving flights: 3757
    • Number of departing flights: 3770
    • All flights: 7527
  19. Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)
    • City: Burbank, CA
    • Total on-time rate: 75.65%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 75.0%
    • Percent of departures on time: 76.3%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2681
    • Number of departing flights: 2682
    • All flights: 5363
  20. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
    • City: Minneapolis, MN
    • Total on-time rate: 75.40%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 76.2%
    • Percent of departures on time: 74.6%
    • Number of arriving flights: 10564
    • Number of departing flights: 10565
    • All flights: 21129
  21. Nashville International Airport (BNA)
    • City: Nashville, TN
    • Total on-time rate: 75.30%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 73.4%
    • Percent of departures on time: 77.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 9458
    • Number of departing flights: 9459
    • All flights: 18917
  22. Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC)
    • City: Rochester, NY
    • Total on-time rate: 75.25%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 72.3%
    • Percent of departures on time: 78.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2369
    • Number of departing flights: 2369
    • All flights: 4738
  23. St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)
    • City: St. Louis, MO
    • Total on-time rate: 75.10%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 72.0%
    • Percent of departures on time: 78.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 5856
    • Number of departing flights: 5855
    • All flights: 11711
  24. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
    • City: Seattle, WA
    • Total on-time rate: 74.85%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 73.1%
    • Percent of departures on time: 76.6%
    • Number of arriving flights: 16576
    • Number of departing flights: 16565
    • All flights: 33141
  25. Eppley Airfield (OMA)
    • City: Omaha, NE
    • Total on-time rate: 74.75%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 73.1%
    • Percent of departures on time: 76.4%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2394
    • Number of departing flights: 2394
    • All flights: 4788
  26. Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)
    • City: Las Vegas, NV
    • Total on-time rate: 74.45%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 73.7%
    • Percent of departures on time: 75.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 15753
    • Number of departing flights: 15738
    • All flights: 31491
  27. William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)
    • City: Houston, TX
    • Total on-time rate: 74.15%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 71.8%
    • Percent of departures on time: 76.5%
    • Number of arriving flights: 5093
    • Number of departing flights: 5093
    • All flights: 10186
  28. Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
    • City: Kansas City, MO
    • Total on-time rate: 74.00%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 73.1%
    • Percent of departures on time: 74.9%
    • Number of arriving flights: 4441
    • Number of departing flights: 4442
    • All flights: 8883
  29. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)
    • City: Louisville, KY
    • Total on-time rate: 74.00%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 72.8%
    • Percent of departures on time: 75.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2176
    • Number of departing flights: 2176
    • All flights: 4352
  30. Des Moines International Airport (DSM)
    • City: Des Moines, IA
    • Total on-time rate: 73.95%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 71.5%
    • Percent of departures on time: 76.4%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2245
    • Number of departing flights: 2247
    • All flights: 4492
  31. Indianapolis International Airport (IND)
    • City: Indianapolis, IN
    • Total on-time rate: 73.95%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 73.6%
    • Percent of departures on time: 74.3%
    • Number of arriving flights: 3998
    • Number of departing flights: 3998
    • All flights: 7996
  32. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
    • City: Phoenix, AZ
    • Total on-time rate: 73.90%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 74.8%
    • Percent of departures on time: 73.0%
    • Number of arriving flights: 15728
    • Number of departing flights: 15729
    • All flights: 31457
  33. Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)
    • City: Sanford, FL
    • Total on-time rate: 73.75%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 71.8%
    • Percent of departures on time: 75.7%
    • Number of arriving flights: 10703
    • Number of departing flights: 10704
    • All flights: 21407
  34. Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)
    • City: Milwaukee, WI
    • Total on-time rate: 73.65%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 70.7%
    • Percent of departures on time: 76.6%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2452
    • Number of departing flights: 2452
    • All flights: 4904
  35. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
    • City: Baltimore, MD
    • Total on-time rate: 73.60%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 68.2%
    • Percent of departures on time: 79.0%
    • Number of arriving flights: 8925
    • Number of departing flights: 8920
    • All flights: 17845
  36. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
    • City: Cincinnati, OH
    • Total on-time rate: 73.59%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 69.7%
    • Percent of departures on time: 77.5%
    • Number of arriving flights: 3078
    • Number of departing flights: 3069
    • All flights: 6147
  37. George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
    • City: Houston, TX
    • Total on-time rate: 73.10%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 70.9%
    • Percent of departures on time: 75.3%
    • Number of arriving flights: 13012
    • Number of departing flights: 13023
    • All flights: 26035
  38. Tampa International Airport (TPA)
    • City: Tampa, FL
    • Total on-time rate: 73.10%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 71.2%
    • Percent of departures on time: 75.0%
    • Number of arriving flights: 6772
    • Number of departing flights: 6772
    • All flights: 13544
  39. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
    • City: Los Angeles, CA
    • Total on-time rate: 72.95%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 70.6%
    • Percent of departures on time: 75.3%
    • Number of arriving flights: 14036
    • Number of departing flights: 14080
    • All flights: 28116
  40. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)
    • City: Detroit, MI
    • Total on-time rate: 72.55%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 72.7%
    • Percent of departures on time: 72.4%
    • Number of arriving flights: 11248
    • Number of departing flights: 11248
    • All flights: 22496
  41. Charleston International Airport (CHS)
    • City: Charleston, SC
    • Total on-time rate: 72.25%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 70.5%
    • Percent of departures on time: 74.0%
    • Number of arriving flights: 1844
    • Number of departing flights: 1841
    • All flights: 3685
  42. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
    • City: New Orleans, LA
    • Total on-time rate: 71.75%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 69.4%
    • Percent of departures on time: 74.1%
    • Number of arriving flights: 3902
    • Number of departing flights: 3902
    • All flights: 7804
  43. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)
    • City: Cleveland, OH
    • Total on-time rate: 71.48%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 68.0%
    • Percent of departures on time: 75.0%
    • Number of arriving flights: 3599
    • Number of departing flights: 3561
    • All flights: 7160
  44. Portland International Airport (PDX)
    • City: Portland, OR
    • Total on-time rate: 71.35%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 68.9%
    • Percent of departures on time: 73.8%
    • Number of arriving flights: 5760
    • Number of departing flights: 5764
    • All flights: 11524
  45. Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK)
    • City: Nantucket, MA
    • Total on-time rate: 71.20%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 72.8%
    • Percent of departures on time: 69.6%
    • Number of arriving flights: 1796
    • Number of departing flights: 1796
    • All flights: 3592
  46. Will Rogers World Airport (OKC)
    • City: Oklahoma City, OK
    • Total on-time rate: 71.10%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 67.6%
    • Percent of departures on time: 74.6%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2332
    • Number of departing flights: 2332
    • All flights: 4664
  47. Memphis International Airport (MEM)
    • City: Memphis, TN
    • Total on-time rate: 70.95%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 67.0%
    • Percent of departures on time: 74.9%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2289
    • Number of departing flights: 2289
    • All flights: 4578
  48. Sacramento International Airport (SMF)
    • City: Sacramento, CA
    • Total on-time rate: 70.65%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 67.2%
    • Percent of departures on time: 74.1%
    • Number of arriving flights: 5497
    • Number of departing flights: 5494
    • All flights: 10991
  49. San Antonio International Airport (SAT)
    • City: San Antonio, TX
    • Total on-time rate: 70.25%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 66.9%
    • Percent of departures on time: 73.6%
    • Number of arriving flights: 3897
    • Number of departing flights: 3899
    • All flights: 7796
  50. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
    • City: Fort Lauderdale, FL
    • Total on-time rate: 69.91%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 67.4%
    • Percent of departures on time: 72.4%
    • Number of arriving flights: 6645
    • Number of departing flights: 6693
    • All flights: 13338
  51. Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)
    • City: Pittsburgh, PA
    • Total on-time rate: 69.85%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 66.1%
    • Percent of departures on time: 73.6%
    • Number of arriving flights: 3929
    • Number of departing flights: 3925
    • All flights: 7854
  52. Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR)
    • City: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Total on-time rate: 69.80%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 65.8%
    • Percent of departures on time: 73.8%
    • Number of arriving flights: 1766
    • Number of departing flights: 1767
    • All flights: 3533
  53. Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)
    • City: San Juan, PR
    • Total on-time rate: 69.70%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 66.6%
    • Percent of departures on time: 72.8%
    • Number of arriving flights: 3415
    • Number of departing flights: 3416
    • All flights: 6831
  54. Denver International Airport (DEN)
    • City: Denver, CO
    • Total on-time rate: 69.60%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 65.9%
    • Percent of departures on time: 73.3%
    • Number of arriving flights: 29433
    • Number of departing flights: 29433
    • All flights: 58866
  55. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
    • City: New York, NY
    • Total on-time rate: 69.60%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 69.3%
    • Percent of departures on time: 69.9%
    • Number of arriving flights: 4926
    • Number of departing flights: 4926
    • All flights: 9852
  56. Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)
    • City: Raleigh/Durham, NC
    • Total on-time rate: 69.00%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 65.8%
    • Percent of departures on time: 72.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 3855
    • Number of departing flights: 3854
    • All flights: 7709
  57. LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
    • City: New York, NY
    • Total on-time rate: 68.85%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 66.6%
    • Percent of departures on time: 71.1%
    • Number of arriving flights: 11699
    • Number of departing flights: 11699
    • All flights: 23398
  58. Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
    • City: Washington, DC
    • Total on-time rate: 68.75%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 68.3%
    • Percent of departures on time: 69.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 5244
    • Number of departing flights: 5248
    • All flights: 10492
  59. Orlando International Airport (MCO)
    • City: Orlando, FL
    • Total on-time rate: 67.90%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 63.6%
    • Percent of departures on time: 72.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 15736
    • Number of departing flights: 15739
    • All flights: 31475
  60. San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
    • City: San Francisco, CA
    • Total on-time rate: 67.85%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 64.7%
    • Percent of departures on time: 71.0%
    • Number of arriving flights: 12750
    • Number of departing flights: 12758
    • All flights: 25508
  61. Miami International Airport (MIA)
    • City: Miami, FL
    • Total on-time rate: 67.70%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 66.1%
    • Percent of departures on time: 69.3%
    • Number of arriving flights: 9075
    • Number of departing flights: 9079
    • All flights: 18154
  62. Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)
    • City: Dallas, TX
    • Total on-time rate: 67.60%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 71.3%
    • Percent of departures on time: 63.9%
    • Number of arriving flights: 6349
    • Number of departing flights: 6349
    • All flights: 12698
  63. Harrisburg International Airport (MDT)
    • City: Harrisburg, PA
    • Total on-time rate: 67.04%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 63.7%
    • Percent of departures on time: 70.4%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2016
    • Number of departing flights: 2008
    • All flights: 4024
  64. Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
    • City: Boston, MA
    • Total on-time rate: 67.00%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 64.8%
    • Percent of departures on time: 69.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 12917
    • Number of departing flights: 12916
    • All flights: 25833
  65. Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)
    • City: Chicago, IL
    • Total on-time rate: 65.53%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 61.0%
    • Percent of departures on time: 70.0%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2501
    • Number of departing flights: 2531
    • All flights: 5032
  66. Bradley International Airport (BDL)
    • City: Hartford, CT
    • Total on-time rate: 65.39%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 61.8%
    • Percent of departures on time: 69.0%
    • Number of arriving flights: 4328
    • Number of departing flights: 4298
    • All flights: 8626
  67. Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)
    • City: Buffalo, NY
    • Total on-time rate: 65.25%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 61.6%
    • Percent of departures on time: 68.9%
    • Number of arriving flights: 1963
    • Number of departing flights: 1963
    • All flights: 3926
  68. Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR)
    • City: Syracuse, NY
    • Total on-time rate: 65.11%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 62.0%
    • Percent of departures on time: 68.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 2677
    • Number of departing flights: 2688
    • All flights: 5365
  69. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
    • City: Dallas, TX
    • Total on-time rate: 64.90%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 67.6%
    • Percent of departures on time: 62.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 28961
    • Number of departing flights: 28959
    • All flights: 57920
  70. Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
    • City: Philadelphia, PA
    • Total on-time rate: 64.85%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 61.7%
    • Percent of departures on time: 68.0%
    • Number of arriving flights: 8399
    • Number of departing flights: 8395
    • All flights: 16794
  71. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
    • City: Chicago, IL
    • Total on-time rate: 63.95%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 58.7%
    • Percent of departures on time: 69.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 35226
    • Number of departing flights: 35231
    • All flights: 70457
  72. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
    • City: Newark, NJ
    • Total on-time rate: 63.65%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 60.7%
    • Percent of departures on time: 66.6%
    • Number of arriving flights: 14078
    • Number of departing flights: 14078
    • All flights: 28156
  73. Nome Airport (OME)
    • City: Nome, AK
    • Total on-time rate: 62.15%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 61.1%
    • Percent of departures on time: 63.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 1918
    • Number of departing flights: 1917
    • All flights: 3835
  74. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
    • City: Washington, DC
    • Total on-time rate: 62.10%
    • Percent of arrivals on time: 58.0%
    • Percent of departures on time: 66.2%
    • Number of arriving flights: 12194
    • Number of departing flights: 12192
    • All flights: 24386

75. Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP)
• City: Islip, NY
• Total on-time rate: 60.30%
• Percent of arrivals on time: 56.6%
• Percent of departures on time: 64.0%
• Number of arriving flights: 2497
• Number of departing flights: 2497
• All flights: 4994

Data and Methodology

Data comes from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics for July 2025. Seventy-five of the largest airports by total flight volume with available data were ranked based on the weighted percentage of departures and arrivals operating at the scheduled time. 

