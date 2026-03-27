Can Financial Advisors Beat the Market? Returns and Risks

The data on market-beating performance is clear: the vast majority of professional money managers don’t beat their benchmarks over the long term. But the real question isn’t whether advisors beat the market. Instead, it’s whether or not they help you achieve better financial outcomes than you would on your own.

While a financial advisor can’t guarantee beating the market, they can help you build a plan that focuses on growing your wealth over time with a strategy that fits your goals.

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What the Data Shows on Active Management

The numbers on active management performance are remarkably consistent across decades of research. According to the SPIVA Scorecard, fewer than 8% of large-cap fund managers beat their benchmark over 15 years. Extend that timeline to 20 years, and approximately 95% of actively managed funds underperform their index.

These underperformance rates increase as the time horizon lengthens, which is the opposite of what you’d expect if skill were the driving factor. If managers possessed genuine stock-picking ability, their edge should compound over time. Instead, the data suggests that early outperformance is more often luck than skill.

Survivorship bias makes the picture even worse. When funds close or merge due to poor performance, they’re removed from the historical record. This makes active management appear more successful than it actually is. The funds that survive long enough to appear in 15- or 20-year studies are already the winners, and even among this select group, the vast majority still underperform.

The persistence problem compounds the issue. Managers who beat the market in one period rarely repeat that success in the next. If outperformance resulted from skill rather than chance, you’d expect to see consistent winners. Instead, past performance shows virtually no predictive value for future results.

Why Beating the Market Is Structurally Difficult

Several factors explain why consistently beating the market is so difficult, even for professionals. The Efficient Market Hypothesis suggests that prices quickly reflect available information, leaving little room for consistent advantage. When news breaks about a company, thousands of professional traders react within seconds. By the time most investors (even professional ones) can act, the information is already priced in.

Further, fees create a structural headwind that must be overcome before any net gain reaches the investor. A fund charging 1% annually must beat its benchmark by more than 1% just to break even for investors. Add trading costs, and the hurdle gets even higher. Do financial advisors beat the market when they face this built-in disadvantage? The data suggests very few can overcome it consistently.

Stock market returns aren’t normally distributed, either. They’re subject to extreme events, or “Black Swan” occurrences, that no model can anticipate. A single unexpected event can wipe out a strategy that has worked for years. This makes risk management and diversification more valuable than trying to predict which stocks will outperform.

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The Investor Return Gap: A Different Problem

Here’s where the conventional framing of advisor value starts to fall apart. Morningstar’s 2024 Mind the Gap study found that the average investor earned 1.1% less per year than their own funds due to poor timing of purchases and sales.

Just as importantly, this behavioral gap exists even among investors using index funds. According to data from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), the average portfolio holds 22.2% in cash, a significant drag on long-term compounding. This suggests the problem for most investors isn’t their fund selection, but their own behavior.

This is why comparing advisor performance to an index fund misses the real issue. The relevant comparison isn’t advisor returns versus S&P 500 returns. Instead, it’s advisor-managed outcomes versus what the investor would actually do on their own.

Most investors don’t maintain a disciplined, fully invested portfolio through market crashes. They panic, sell at the bottom and miss the recovery. If an advisor’s primary value is preventing this behavior, they don’t need to beat the market to justify their fee.

Comparing Advisors to Index Funds Is the Wrong Frame

Asking whether financial advisors beat the market assumes that advisors are trying to beat the market in the first place.

A typical advisor-managed portfolio holds bonds and other diversifying assets alongside equities. This makes direct S&P 500 comparison structurally misleading. A 60/40 portfolio (60% stocks, 40% bonds) should never be expected to match a 100% equity index. That’s because it’s a feature designed to reduce volatility and protect against severe drawdowns.

A 100% equity portfolio would be required to compete with the S&P 500 head-to-head, but most investors cannot or should not hold such aggressive allocations. A retiree drawing income from their portfolio can’t afford the same level of risk as a 30-year-old with decades until retirement.

Beating a benchmark isn’t the objective a well-structured financial plan is designed to achieve. The goal is reaching specific financial milestones: retiring at 65, funding college education, maintaining purchasing power through inflation, leaving an inheritance. None of these objectives require outperforming the S&P 500.

All of this to say, the right comparison isn’t advisor versus index fund. It’s the advisor versus what the investor would actually do independently—including the mistakes they’d likely make along the way.

Where Advisors Add Measurable Value

If beating the market isn’t the point, where does advisor value actually come from? Research has quantified several specific areas where advisors can add measurable value.

Behavioral coaching during market downturns may be the single most valuable service advisors provide. When the market drops 30%, the advisor’s job is keeping clients invested rather than letting them sell at the bottom and miss the recovery.

Tax planning also creates tangible value through several mechanisms:

Roth conversions in low-income years to reduce future tax liability

Tax-loss harvesting to offset capital gains

Asset location strategies that place tax-inefficient investments in tax-advantaged accounts

Withdrawal sequencing in retirement to minimize lifetime tax burden

Another area where advisors can make a difference is in Social Security timing decisions. These can be worth thousands of dollars over the course of a retirement when it comes down to the difference between claiming at 62 versus 70, for example. Advisors help optimize claiming strategies based on life expectancy, other income sources and spousal benefits.

Estate planning reviews and insurance gap analysis also help prevent major financial mistakes. Do financial advisors beat the market through these services? No, but they help avoid losses that would far outweigh any market underperformance.

Comprehensive financial planning provided by an advisor also addresses questions that have nothing to do with investment returns, such as:

Should you pay off the mortgage or invest the difference?

How much home can you afford?

When can you retire?

What happens if you get disabled?

At the end of the day, these decisions affect wealth accumulation far more than whether your portfolio beats the S&P 500 by half a percent.

The Fee Question

Fees deserve scrutiny, particularly when they’re based on a percentage of assets under management (AUM). A 1% AUM fee can represent 25% of a 4% return, a ratio that demands careful evaluation of the value received.

Fee-only advisors charge clients directly and don’t earn commissions on product sales. This removes a significant conflict of interest. Commission-based advisors, on the other hand, may be incentivized to recommend products that pay them well rather than products that best serve their client.

Here, the right question isn’t whether the advisor beats the market but whether the total value delivered exceeds the total cost. SmartAsset’s financial advisor value model estimates that a financial advisor can add up to 2.39% to 2.78% on an annual basis compared to what an average investor would do independently.

That doesn’t come from picking better stocks. It comes from:

Preventing behavioral mistakes

Tax-efficient strategies

Appropriate asset allocation

Rebalancing discipline

Cash flow management

Financial planning beyond just investments

If an advisor charges a 1% fee and prevents you from making a single panic-selling mistake that costs you 20% of your portfolio, they’ve paid for a decade of fees in that one decision.

When an Advisor Is Worth It Regardless of Market Performance

Certain situations make professional guidance valuable regardless of whether the advisor beats any benchmark.

Investors prone to emotional decision-making benefit enormously from having someone talk them off the ledge during market crashes. If you sold stocks in March 2020 and missed the 70% recovery that followed, an advisor would have been worth far more than their fee.

Another population that can benefit from an advisor relationship are retirees managing multiple income streams, as they face complexity that goes beyond investment selection. Managing Social Security timing, pension income, required minimum distributions, tax-efficient withdrawals, and Medicare premiums together takes expertise that most people don’t have.

Business owners approaching a sale or transition need integrated planning across tax, estate, investment and risk management—all of which an advisor can provide. The decisions made around a business exit can affect wealth accumulation more than 30 years of investment returns.

Other areas where an advisor’s tax planning guidance can prove invaluable include complex tax situations involving multiple account types, stock options, real estate holdings or inherited IRAs. Major life transitions, such as divorce, inheritance, job change and relocation, also create planning decisions with long-term consequences. Professional guidance around them can prevent costly mistakes.

How a Financial Advisor Can Help

A fiduciary advisor structures portfolios around planning goals rather than benchmark performance. They start by understanding your financial objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon and tax situation. Then, they build a portfolio designed to achieve those specific goals, not to beat the S&P 500.

Evaluating an advisor’s value requires looking beyond annual returns. Consider:

Did they prevent you from making emotional decisions during volatility?

What tax savings did their strategies generate?

How much value came from Social Security optimization or estate planning?

What behavioral mistakes did they help you avoid?

Are you on track to meet your actual financial goals?

To maximize the value you get from an advisor, however, it is important to find a good fit. Questions to ask before committing to an advisor include:

What is your investment philosophy?

How are you compensated?

Are you a fiduciary?

What services beyond investment management do you provide?

How do you measure success for clients?

What’s your typical client situation, and how does mine compare?

Bottom Line

Investors who focus on whether a financial advisor can beat the market may be overlooking the services that tend to matter more: helping avoid costly mistakes, managing taxes, working through complex financial decisions, and staying on track toward specific goals. The question may not be whether your advisor beats the S&P 500, but whether working with one leads to better outcomes than doing it on your own.

“Evaluating an advisor on whether or not your investments beat a certain benchmark may be appropriate if investment returns are your only goal. However, that’s not what most financial planners are trying to achieve,” said Brandon Renfro, CFP®, RICP, EA.

Brandon Renfro, CFP®, RICP, EA, provided the quote used in this article. Please note that Brandon is not a participant in SmartAsset AMP, is not an employee of SmartAsset and has been compensated. The opinion voiced in the quote is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations.

Financial Planning Tips

A financial advisor may not guarantee market-beating returns, but they can help you make more informed decisions that support your long-term financial goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Advisors often recommend diversification as part of a strategy to balance risk and improve the consistency of your returns across different types of investments. Here are 13 investments that could help you diversify your portfolio.

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