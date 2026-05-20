GI Bill for Dependents: Eligibility and Benefits

Military service demands extraordinary sacrifices from not just service members but also their entire families. Supporting someone who serves in uniform often comes with frequent moves, long separations and constant uncertainty. To recognize these sacrifices, one of the most valuable benefits the government offers is the ability for service members to share their GI Bill education benefits with spouses and children. This can potentially provide tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in tuition assistance, housing allowance and other support that can transform a family’s future.

If you need help maximizing GI Bill benefits or building a financial plan around your military life, a financial advisor who works with service members can help you make the most of what you earned.

Next Steps: Financial planning can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This free tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

Can Dependents Use the GI Bill?

Yes, dependents can use GI Bill benefits, but only under specific circumstances and through particular programs designed for this purpose. While the standard Post-9/11 GI Bill is earned by veterans through their own military service, Congress created pathways for service members to share these valuable education benefits with their spouses and children.

The ability to transfer benefits isn’t automatic, though. It requires the service member to meet eligibility requirements, apply while still serving and receive approval from the Department of Defense before family members can use any benefits.

The primary mechanism for dependents to access GI Bill benefits is the Transfer of Entitlement (TOE) program, which allows active-duty service members to transfer all or portions of their Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to eligible dependents. Service members must have served at least six years in the Armed Forces and agree to serve an additional four years from the date their transfer request is approved.

Not all GI Bills allow transfers to dependents. In fact, only the Post-9/11 GI Bill includes this option, meaning veterans using the Montgomery GI Bill or other older programs cannot share those specific benefits with family members.

Additionally, receiving transferred benefits doesn’t guarantee admission to any school or program. Dependents must still meet the institution’s academic requirements and application standards.

How to Transfer GI Bill Benefits to a Dependent

You can complete the transfer process entirely online through the milConnect website, the official Defense Department portal for managing military benefits and personnel information. Log in using your Common Access Card (CAC) or Defense Self-Service Logon credentials. Then, navigate to the Transfer of Education Benefits section. Designate which dependents will receive benefits and how many months you wish to allocate to each person. You can divide your 36 months of benefits among multiple family members in any proportion you choose, or give all 36 months to a single dependent.

After submitting your transfer request through milConnect, your command and the Department of Defense must review and approve it. This process can take several weeks to several months. Your service branch will verify your service commitment, ensure you’re in good standing and confirm your dependents’ eligibility before granting approval. Once approved, you and your designated dependents will receive confirmation. But remember: approval doesn’t activate the benefits immediately.

Your dependents must be properly registered in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) for the transfer to be valid and for them to eventually claim benefits. Most military family members are already in DEERS. Still, you should verify their information is current and accurate, including Social Security numbers, dates of birth and dependency status.

Click Your State to Get Matched With Financial Advisors That Serve Your Area Choose your state and answer some questions to get matched with up to three fiduciary advisors that serve your area. AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY DC

What Benefits Can Dependents Receive?

Dependents who receive transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits or qualify for DEA/Chapter 35 benefits gain access to substantial education assistance. The specific benefits they get will vary depending on which program they’re using. Examples can include:

Full tuition and fees . The VA pays tuition and fees directly to the school up to the maximum in-state rate at public colleges or up to $$29,920.95 per academic year (2025-2026 rate) at private institutions .

. The VA pays tuition and fees directly to the school up to the maximum in-state rate at public colleges or up to $$29,920.95 per academic year (2025-2026 rate) at private institutions . Monthly housing allowance . Dependents receive a tax-free monthly housing stipend based on the zip code of their school. This is calculated using the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rate for an E-5 with dependents.

. Dependents receive a tax-free monthly housing stipend based on the zip code of their school. This is calculated using the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rate for an E-5 with dependents. Books and supplies stipend . An annual payment of up to $1,000 ($83.33 per month for 12 months) is provided to help cover textbooks, course materials and supplies.

. An annual payment of up to $1,000 ($83.33 per month for 12 months) is provided to help cover textbooks, course materials and supplies. Yellow Ribbon Program access . If the school participates and the dependent qualifies, the Yellow Ribbon Program can cover tuition costs that exceed the standard GI Bill cap at private schools or out-of-state rates at public institutions.

. If the school participates and the dependent qualifies, the Yellow Ribbon Program can cover tuition costs that exceed the standard GI Bill cap at private schools or out-of-state rates at public institutions. Monthly education payments . DEA provides a fixed monthly payment of up to $1,574(as of October 2025) for full-time students, with reduced amounts for part-time enrollment .

. DEA provides a fixed monthly payment of up to $1,574(as of October 2025) for full-time students, with reduced amounts for part-time enrollment . 36 months of benefits . Eligible dependents can receive up to 45 months of benefits in certain situations. This may include circumstances like pursuing an apprenticeship or combining education with special restorative training.

. Eligible dependents can receive up to 45 months of benefits in certain situations. This may include circumstances like pursuing an apprenticeship or combining education with special restorative training. Tutorial assistance . Students receiving DEA benefits can receive up to $100 per month in supplemental funding for tutoring if they’re enrolled at least half-time and need help with a course.

. Students receiving DEA benefits can receive up to $100 per month in supplemental funding for tutoring if they’re enrolled at least half-time and need help with a course. Work-study opportunities. Dependents using Chapter 35 benefits may qualify for VA work-study programs that allow them to earn money while attending school by working in VA facilities or performing VA-related work.

Rules and Limits Dependents Need to Know

Spouses can begin using transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits immediately after the service member’s transfer request gets approved, without waiting for the service member to complete their additional service obligation. However, spouses lose all eligibility if they remarry before age 55. This rule is designed to limit benefits to current military families, rather than former spouses who have moved on.

Additionally, it’s necessary to use transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits within 15 years of the service member’s separation from active duty, creating a window that affects both spouses and children who receive allocations . Children have the added constraint of the age 26 cutoff. This rules means that if the service member separates when a child is 15, that child effectively has only 11 years to use benefits before aging out.

Dependents must maintain satisfactory academic progress according to their school’s standards to continue receiving benefits. The VA will terminate payments for students who fail courses, drop below required credit hours or face academic suspension.

Before benefits can be paid, the school must be approved for VA education benefits and must certify the dependent’s enrollment each term through the VA-ONCE system. If a school fails to certify enrollment promptly, that will delay benefit payments, potentially leaving students without expected housing allowances for weeks or months. Dependents should confirm their school is VA-approved before enrolling.

Bottom Line

Military dependents can absolutely access GI Bill benefits, primarily through the Post-9/11 GI Bill’s Transfer of Entitlement program that allows active-duty service members to share their earned education benefits with spouses and children, or through the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance program for families of veterans who died or became permanently disabled due to service. Transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits can provide substantial support, including full tuition coverage, monthly housing allowances and books stipends. However, dependents must navigate important restrictions to receive these benefits.

Financial Planning Tips for Military Members

A financial advisor who works with military families can help you protect your credit, manage finances during a deployment and make sure your accounts and obligations are in order before you ship out. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you need help understanding how your military retirement benefits fit into your long-term financial plan, learn how the military retirement system works before making any decisions.

To protect your credit during a deployment, these strategies can help you stay on track while you are overseas.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Zinkevych, ©iStock.com/LadyLensArt, ©iStock.com/Zinkevych