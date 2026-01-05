When Are Capital Gains Taxes Due on Real Estate Sales?

Selling real estate can result in a significant profit, but it may also trigger capital gains taxes depending on whether the property qualifies for IRS exclusions, how much was earned and how long you owned the property. In most cases, capital gains taxes are owed for the tax year in which the property is sold, regardless of when the funds hit your bank account or how you choose to reinvest them. However, the rules differ depending on whether the property was your primary residence, an investment property or inherited real estate.

A financial advisor can help review the sale details, apply the relevant tax rules and evaluate how the proceeds fit into a broader financial plan.

When Do You Pay Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate?

Capital gains taxes apply in the year the property is sold. So if you sell in 2026 you report and pay taxes on your 2026 return. This is typically by April of the following year.

You must report your gain using Form 8949 and Schedule D. These forms help you calculate your taxable profit and determine whether your gain is short term or long term. The IRS expects accurate reporting of your adjusted basis, selling expenses and holding period.

Some sellers may need to make quarterly estimated tax payments if the gain significantly increases their expected tax liability. Waiting until tax season can lead to penalties, although penalties may still apply if the sale occurs late in the year and no estimated payments were made in earlier quarters. In some cases, increasing tax withholding for the remainder of the year can offset the additional liability and reduce or eliminate estimated tax penalties.

Many states also tax capital gains on real estate. Payment deadlines will typically coincide with your state income tax filing date.

If you sell property using an installment agreement, the tax is generally spread over time rather than paid all at once. Each payment typically includes a portion of principal and a portion of gain, and you report and pay capital gains taxes only on the gain allocated to the payments you receive in each tax year, subject to IRS installment sale rules.

Note: Your primary residence may qualify for an IRS exclusion, reducing or even eliminating tax. Meanwhile, inherited property often benefits from a stepped-up cost basis, lowering taxable gain.

Home Sale Exclusion for Primary Residences

One valuable tax benefit for homeowners is the Section 121 home sale exclusion. This allows sellers to exclude up to $250,000 of gain (or $500,000 for married couples filing jointly) when selling a primary residence.

To qualify, homeowners must meet two tests:

Ownership test: You must have owned the home for at least two of the last five years.

You must have owned the home for at least two of the last five years. Use test: You must have lived in the home as your primary residence for at least two of the last five years.

For example, if a married couple sells their home for a $480,000 gain, they can exclude the entire amount under the $500,000 limit and owe no federal capital gains tax.

Partial exclusions may apply in cases of job relocation, health reasons or other IRS-approved circumstances, even if the two-year requirement isn’t fully met.

Special Cases: Inherited Property, Gifts and Divorce

Inherited property often receives a step-up in basis, meaning the basis becomes the property’s fair market value at the time of the original owner’s death. This often reduces or eliminates capital gains when the heir sells.

When real estate is gifted, the recipient generally takes on the giver’s original cost basis. This does not change the built-in gain, but it can result in higher capital gains taxes when the property is eventually sold compared with receiving the property through inheritance, where a step-up in basis may apply. Timing and method of transfer can therefore affect future tax outcomes.

Transfers of property during divorce typically do not trigger capital gains taxes. However, if either party sells the property after the transfer, normal capital gains rules apply, including potential loss of the home sale exclusion depending on occupancy.

How Capital Gains Are Calculated on Real Estate

Investment properties, including rentals and vacation homes, do not qualify for the home sale exclusion. Gains from these properties are taxable, and depreciation recapture generally applies at rates up to 25%. A primary residence that was used as a deductible home office may also be subject to depreciation recapture on the portion of the property that was depreciated.



Your taxable capital gain on the sale is the profit you earn when selling a property for more than your adjusted basis. Your adjusted basis includes the original purchase price, plus closing costs and capital improvements, minus any depreciation taken (common for rental properties).

For example, if you bought a property for $300,000 and added $40,000 in improvements, your adjusted basis would be $340,000. If you then sold for $450,000, your gain would be $110,000 before factoring in selling expenses such as realtor commissions or closing costs. These expenses would reduce your taxable gain.

Your holding period for the property, meanwhile, determines the tax rate:

Short-term gains (meaning the property was held for one year of less) are taxed at ordinary income rates.

Long-term gains (the property was held for more than one year) qualify for preferential capital gains rates, 0%, 15% or 20% depending on income.

These tax brackets, along with your withholding and estimated taxes, influence what you owe at filing time. Selling high-value property can significantly affect your total tax liability, especially if you sell multiple properties in the same year.

Strategies to Manage Capital Gains Tax

Managing capital gains tax begins before you sell. Here are several strategies you can explore that may help to manage your tax burden:

Take advantage of the home sale exclusion: If selling a primary residence, ensure you meet the ownership and use tests to maximize or fully eliminate capital gains tax.

If selling a primary residence, ensure you meet the ownership and use tests to maximize or fully eliminate capital gains tax. 1031 exchange: For investment properties, a 1031 exchange allows you to defer capital gains by reinvesting proceeds into another like-kind property. Timing and documentation must follow strict IRS guidelines.

For investment properties, a 1031 exchange allows you to defer capital gains by reinvesting proceeds into another like-kind property. Timing and documentation must follow strict IRS guidelines. Increase basis through improvements: Keep detailed records of capital improvements such as remodels, additions or system replacements, which increase your basis and lower taxable gain.

Bottom Line

In most cases, you owe taxes in the year the sale occurs and must report it on your federal and state income tax returns. However, exclusions for primary residences, depreciation recapture rules for rentals and step-up basis benefits for inherited property all influence the final tax bill. Timing, property type and your broader financial situation all shape what you owe.

Tax Planning Tips

