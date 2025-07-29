What Is the Average Social Security Check at Age 65?

For many Americans, Social Security is a foundational source of income in retirement. And knowing how much you can expect to receive, such as what the average Social Security check is at age 65, can help you plan ahead. It’s also important to note that claiming Social Security at 65 or earlier will result in a permanent reduction to your benefits.

Claiming Social Security at 65

Claiming Social Security at age 65 is a common choice, especially since this is also when Medicare eligibility begins. While 65 isn’t the full retirement age (FRA) for most people, it’s often viewed as a natural transition point out of full-time work and into either part-time work or full retirement.

For the sake of example, say your FRA is 67 and you claim Social Security at 65. In this case, your monthly benefit would be permanently reduced.

The Social Security Administration reduces your benefit by about 0.56% per month for the first 36 months before FRA. That adds up to a 13.3% reduction if you claim 24 months early.

This reduction will apply for the rest of your life, so it’s important to determine whether the lower monthly income will meet your needs now and in the future. While claiming at 65 can provide income at a time when many are leaving the workforce or transitioning to part-time work, it’s still worth exploring whether delaying a year or two could lead to a more secure retirement.

To help you estimate your personal benefit, the Social Security Administration provides month-by-month reduction charts based on your birth year.

For a full breakdown of the percentage of retirement benefits you’d receive if you claim Social Security at various points throughout age 65, you can check out the table below.

Age Percentage of Full Retirement Benefits Received 65 86.7% 65 and 1 month 87.2% 65 and 2 months 87.8% 65 and 3 months 88.3% 65 and 4 months 88.9% 65 and 5 months 89.4% 65 and 6 months 90.0% 65 and 7 months 90.6% 65 and 8 months 91.1% 65 and 9 months 91.7% 65 and 10 months 92.2% 65 and 11 months 92.8%

The Average Social Security Benefit at Age 65

While the SSA doesn’t publish specific averages for 65-year-old retirees, we can get an estimate based on the average full retirement benefit.

According to the 2025 Annual Statistical Supplement , as of December 2024 (the most recent data compiled by the SSA), the average monthly benefit for a retired worker who claimed benefits at full retirement age was $2,430.34.

We can then apply the most recent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to project the 2025 figure, which increases to approximately $2,491.10 with a 2.5% adjustment .

So if someone with average lifetime earnings claims Social Security at 67, they might expect a monthly benefit of approximately $2,491.10. Applying a 13.3% reduction for claiming at 65 brings the estimated monthly benefit down to around $2,159.78.

As always, your actual benefit may differ depending on your earnings history, the age you claim, and annual cost-of-living adjustments.

What to Consider When Claiming Social Security at 65

Claiming benefits at 65 can offer a good balance for some retirees. It’s not as early as retiring at 62 or 63, but still provides access to income before reaching full retirement age. However, this choice comes with several important considerations.

A key factor is the permanent reduction in your monthly benefit. While a 13.3% reduction is smaller than the 30% cut at age 62, it still adds up over time, especially across a retirement that may span two or three decades.

You’ll also want to consider whether you have other sources of income, such as savings accounts, a pension or part-time work, that could allow you to delay benefits. The longer you wait (up to age 70), the higher your monthly payment will be thanks to delayed retirement credits.

Another important consideration is your health and family longevity. If you expect a shorter retirement due to health issues, it may make sense to claim earlier. But if you’re in good health and expect to live into your 80s or beyond, delaying could result in a higher lifetime payout.

Finally, don’t forget about your spouse. The age at which you claim can affect spousal and survivor benefits, so it’s worth factoring this into your decision.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I Claim Social Security and enroll in Medicare at the Same Time at Age 65?

Yes. Age 65 is when you become eligible for Medicare, and many people choose to claim Social Security benefits at the same time. However, the two programs are separate. You can enroll in Medicare without claiming Social Security, and vice versa.

Will Working Affect My Social Security Benefits if I Claim at 65?

Yes, but only if you earn above the annual earnings limit. In 2025, the limit is $23,400. If you earn more, $1 is withheld for every $2 above the limit. Once you reach full retirement age, this limit no longer applies.

Can I Change My Mind After Claiming Benefits at 65?

You can withdraw your claim within 12 months of starting benefits if you repay all the benefits received. This gives you a one-time opportunity to delay and restart at a later age for a higher benefit.

Bottom Line

Claiming Social Security at 65 can make sense for many retirees. Those who are transitioning to Medicare, leaving the workforce, or need additional income may want to claim at 65. Remember, your benefit is permanently reduced when claimed before full retirement age. This is why it’s important to know what the average Social Security check looks like at 65. Otherwise, you won’t be able to evaluate the best age to retire.

Retirement Planning Tips

