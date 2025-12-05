Inherited Non-Qualified Stretch Annuities: Rules and Taxes

An inherited non-qualified stretch annuity pays out over many years instead of all at once. Only the earnings in each payment are taxable because the original contributions were made with after-tax dollars. Spreading payments over time can lower the yearly tax bill and keep the remaining balance growing tax-deferred. Distribution rules vary based on the beneficiary’s relationship to the original owner and the terms of the contract. A financial advisor can review the annuity, explain the available payout schedules and help you compare how each choice may affect future income and taxes.

How an Inherited Non-Qualified Stretch Annuity Works

A non-qualified annuity is funded with after-tax money, meaning the investor has already paid income tax on the initial contributions. Over time, the contract grows tax-deferred, with only the gains taxable upon withdrawal.

When the annuity owner dies, the beneficiary inherits the contract. At that time, they must decide how the annuity pays. Insurers generally require beneficiaries to make this election within one year of the owner’s death. If you fail to make a choice, the contract may default to a five-year payout or lump-sum distribution.

An annuity stretch is a popular election for non-qualified annuities. It allows beneficiaries to take smaller payments over time rather than cashing out an immediate lump sum. This strategy keeps most of the annuity invested and earning interest while gradually recognizing taxable income. The result is smooth cash flow and a lower annual tax bill.

Who Can Inherit a Non-Qualified Annuity

Different rules apply, depending on the beneficiary of the annuity:

Spouse beneficiaries. These beneficiaries can assume ownership of the annuity and continue it in their own name. This allows them to defer distributions and taxes until they choose to begin taking payments, similar to the original owner.

Non-spouse beneficiaries. Non-spouse beneficiaries, such as children, siblings or friends, cannot assume ownership of the annuity. However, they can elect the stretch option if the insurer allows it. Payments must begin within a year of the owner's death and typically follow the life expectancy or five-year rule.

Trusts and estates. Trusts and estates face more restrictions because they lack a life expectancy. Therefore, they often cannot stretch payouts over time, and funds must typically be distributed more quickly—usually within five years.

Multiple beneficiaries. Multiple beneficiaries must divide the annuity into separate accounts if each wishes to elect their own stretch period; otherwise, the shortest life expectancy among them will determine the payout schedule.

Inherited Non-Qualified Stretch Annuity Payout Options

There are several ways for beneficiaries to receive income from an inherited non-qualified annuity. Here’s a breakdown of four:

Lump-sum distribution. With this, the entire balance is paid out immediately. While the beneficiary gains full access to the funds, all earnings are taxed in the year received, often pushing the recipient into a higher income bracket. Five-year rule. The IRS allows the beneficiary to withdraw the full value within five years of the original owner’s death. This provides more flexibility than a lump sum but still accelerates taxation compared to stretching payments over life expectancy. Life expectancy (stretch) option. The beneficiary can elect to receive payments over their own life expectancy. This option minimizes annual taxation, allows continued growth inside the annuity and provides a steady income stream. Period-certain option. Some contracts offer fixed-term payouts (for example, 10 or 15 years). This period-certain structure is useful for beneficiaries who prefer a predictable timeline over lifetime payments.

Failure to elect a payout option within the insurer’s specified time frame may eliminate the stretch option entirely, forcing faster distribution and higher taxes.

Tax Rules for Inherited Non-Qualified Stretch Annuities

Taxation on an inherited non-qualified stretch annuity follows the general rule that only the earnings portion of each payment is taxable. The exclusion ratio determines how much of each payment represents non-taxable principal versus taxable gain.

For example, if you buy an annuity for $150,000 and it is worth $250,000 at the time of the owner’s death, $100,000 represents taxable growth. If the beneficiary stretches payments over 15 years, only a fraction of that gain will count toward taxable income each year.

There are a few key points to note:

All earnings are taxed as ordinary income, not at lower capital gains rates.

Beneficiaries must report income annually as they receive distributions.

If you take a lump sum, the entire gain is taxable in the year of receipt.

State income taxes may apply, depending on where the beneficiary resides.

Pros and Cons of Stretching an Inherited Non-Qualified Annuity

For many heirs, the tax advantages outweigh the drawbacks. However, you should consider evaluating personal income needs and tax situations before deciding.

Pros of Stretching an Inherited Non-Qualified Annuity

Tax efficiency. Distributions spread over time can keep the beneficiary in a lower tax bracket.

Distributions spread over time can keep the beneficiary in a lower tax bracket. Ongoing growth. The balance continues compounding tax-deferred.

The balance continues compounding tax-deferred. Steady income . It can provide consistent cash flow for years or even decades.

. It can provide consistent cash flow for years or even decades. Estate continuity. It helps preserve the original owner’s legacy by extending the annuity’s lifespan.

Cons of Stretching an Inherited Non-Qualified Annuity

Limited flexibility: Once a payout option is chosen, it’s typically irreversible.

Once a payout option is chosen, it’s typically irreversible. Ordinary income taxation: Gains are taxed as regular income, not at favorable capital gains rates.

Gains are taxed as regular income, not at favorable capital gains rates. Contract restrictions: Not all insurers allow a stretch payout for non-spouse beneficiaries.

Not all insurers allow a stretch payout for non-spouse beneficiaries. Complexity: Different rules may apply based on beneficiary type, insurer and contract structure.

Estate Planning and Beneficiary Designations

Setting up a non-qualified annuity with future generations in mind starts with correct beneficiary designations. Naming individual beneficiaries, rather than a trust or estate, preserves the option to stretch payments and keep the tax benefits intact.

Owners should review designations regularly, particularly after major life events like marriage, divorce or the birth of a child. If the contract does not currently allow a stretch provision, an advisor may recommend a 1035 exchange to move funds into an annuity that does, without triggering taxes.

Coordinating annuity planning with broader estate and retirement strategies, such as Roth conversions or charitable giving, can also optimize tax outcomes for heirs.

Bottom Line

An inherited non-qualified stretch annuity provides heirs with a way to receive income gradually while reducing taxes and preserving long-term growth. By spreading distributions over several years or a lifetime, beneficiaries can avoid large tax hits and keep inherited funds working for them. Payout options and tax rules depend on the annuity contract, beneficiary type and current IRS regulations.

Retirement Planning Tips

