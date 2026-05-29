Ethical Investment Funds: Types, Uses and How to Choose One

Ethical investment funds incorporate values-based, environmental, social and governance criteria into their selection process alongside traditional financial analysis. These pooled investment vehicles allow investors to align their portfolios with personal or institutional values while still getting the diversification, professional management and accessibility that conventional funds provide.

A financial advisor can help you identify which ethical investment funds align with your values, evaluate their performance track record and determine how they fit into your broader portfolio strategy.

4 Types of Ethical Investment Funds

There are four main types of ethical investment funds. Broadly speaking, ESG funds use data to assess risk and opportunity. SRI funds use values to decide what to exclude, while impact funds direct capital toward measurable change. Faith-based funds screen according to specific religious or moral frameworks. Here is how each one works:

These funds evaluate companies on three categories of non-financial criteria. Environmental factors include emissions, energy use, natural resource management, and waste handling. Social factors include labor standards, community impact, supply chain practices, and equal employment. Governance factors include ethical business practices, board diversity, executive compensation structure, and tax transparency. The defining feature of ESG is that it does not necessarily exclude entire market sectors. Instead, it rewards higher-scoring companies within each industry. This means an ESG fund can hold oil energy, defense, or financial firms that score well relative to their peers.

SRI funds apply stricter exclusionary screening than ESG. Rather than ranking companies within sectors, SRI funds avoid entire industries. SRI’s ethical guidelines commonly exclude fossil fuels, tobacco, alcohol, weapons, gambling, adult entertainment, and companies with documented labor abuses. This results in a portfolio that excludes broad swaths of the conventional market in favor of ethically acceptable holdings.

These funds go further by targeting investments specifically intended to generate measurable positive social or environmental outcomes alongside financial returns. They typically concentrate in clean energy, affordable housing, education, microfinance, community development, or sustainable agriculture. They also often report impact metrics such as carbon emissions avoided, units of affordable housing financed, or borrowers served. Impact funds have less liquidity than diversified ESG or SRI funds, reflecting the targeted nature of their investments.

These funds screen holdings according to specific religious or moral frameworks. Catholic-aligned funds may exclude companies involved in abortion, contraception, or stem cell research. Islamic funds (also called Sharia-compliant funds) avoid interest-bearing instruments, alcohol, pork-related businesses, and gambling. Other values-driven funds may apply secular ethical frameworks such as animal welfare, human rights, or gender equity. The screens are typically more specific and designed to match a defined moral or religious code.

Next Steps: Managing your investments can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

How Ethical Funds Are Constructed

The fund’s screening methodology, not its name, determines what it actually owns. This is why reviewing the construction approach matters more than the marketing label. Funds with similar names can hold very different investment portfolios depending on which of the methods below they apply and how strictly they apply them. Most ethical funds use some combination of these techniques rather than relying on a single approach:

Negative Screening

Excludes specific companies, sectors, or activities that conflict with defined criteria, and is the most common approach in traditional SRI funds. Negative screening is the easiest method for investors to verify by reading the prospectus, since exclusion lists are typically explicit and measurable.

Positive Screening

Actively overweights companies that score well on ESG or ethical metrics rather than simply excluding poor performers. This approach preserves more of the broader market exposure than negative screening but depends heavily on the scoring methodology used, which can vary significantly across rating providers.

Best-in-Class Selection

Holds the highest-scoring companies within each sector, including sectors not conventionally considered ethical such as energy or defense. Best-in-class preserves diversification and incentivizes sector leaders to improve, but it may include holdings that some investors find objectionable regardless of relative scoring.

Thematic Investing

This concentrates the portfolio on a specific issue such as clean energy, gender diversity, water conservation, or climate transition. Thematic funds offer focused exposure to a particular cause but reduce diversification, since holdings tend to cluster in a narrow set of industries and may move together during sector-specific downturns.

Shareholder Engagement

This strategy uses ownership stakes to push for corporate change through direct dialogue with management, proxy voting on shareholder resolutions, and public advocacy campaigns. It is often combined with the screening methods above, allowing the fund to influence companies it owns rather than simply excluding companies it disapproves of.

Greenwashing Risk

Terms like “impact investing,” “social fund,” “sustainable,” and “responsible” are not formally defined under most current regulatory frameworks, so a fund’s name may suggest stronger ethical alignment than its actual holdings reflect. Some funds with sustainability-themed names hold portfolios that differ only modestly from their conventional counterparts, particularly when screening relies on best-in-class selection without exclusions.

Fund Structures

Ethical strategies are available as mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, and robo-advisor portfolios. Each structure carries different cost levels, customization options, tax efficiency profiles, and minimum investment requirements, all of which factor into the selection decision alongside the screening methodology itself.

Financial Performance and Tradeoffs

Some research suggests companies with strong ESG practices may outperform during market downturns. The reasoning is that companies with serious environmental, social, or governance problems are more likely to face penalties, lawsuits, customer boycotts, or stranded assets when stress events occur.

The recent picture has been more difficult for the category. Many ESG ETFs have underperformed the broader market on a one- and five-year basis through the end of 2025, with the gap most pronounced in funds that exclude fossil fuels and defense during years when those sectors led the mark et. Investor sentiment around ESG ETFs weakened significantly in 2025, and investors pulled nearly $18.45 billion from ESG funds in the first 11 months of the year. The outflows were driven by a combination of political backlash against ESG investing, persistent high interest rates that pressured growth-oriented and clean energy holdings, uneven performance, and growing concerns about greenwashing across the category.

The performance gap, when it appears, is often tied directly to sector exclusions rather than to ethical investing as a concept. Funds that exclude fossil fuels underperform when energy stocks rally, and may outperform when energy lags. Funds that exclude defense contractors face similar cyclical exposure tied to that sector’s performance. This means the long-term return profile of a particular ethical fund depends heavily on which sectors it excludes and how those sectors perform over the holding period.

Fees are another consideration. In 2026, a competitive sustainable ETF should ideally carry an expense ratio below 0.50%, since higher fees compound the performance drag over time and can convert a small return gap into a meaningful one over a multi-decade horizon. Actively managed ethical mutual funds typically carry higher fees than ETFs, which is one reason ETFs have become the dominant structure for new ethical fund flows.

What Ethical Funds Are Used For

Ethical funds serve different purposes for different investors, and understanding the intended use helps clarify which type and structure makes sense for a given situation, for example:

Personal Values

The most common use case among individual investors. Aligning lets investors avoid funding activities they find objectionable while remaining invested in financial markets, which preserves long-term return potential while reducing exposure to companies the investor finds problematic.

Charitable Contributions

Donor-advised funds, private foundations, and university endowments increasingly screen holdings to reflect mission alignment. A health-focused foundation holding tobacco stocks or an environmental foundation holding fossil fuel producers faces obvious mission conflicts that ethical screening can resolve, which protects credibility with donors and the public.

Retirement and Long-Term Wealth

Many 401(k) and 403(b) platforms now offer at least one ESG or SRI fund option, making values-based investing accessible to workers who previously had no such choice in their employer plans. The long time horizon of retirement investing suits diversified ESG and SRI funds well, since they generally track broad market returns closely enough to support multi-decade compounding.

Risk Management

Companies with poor environmental or governance records face regulatory penalties, reputational damage, litigation exposure, and stranded asset risk. ESG screening can function as a forward-looking risk filter independent of any ethical framework, which is why some institutional investors use ESG data primarily as a quality screen rather than a values statement.

Advocacy Through Ownership

Shareholders in ESG and SRI funds may benefit from proxy voting programs and shareholder engagement campaigns that pressure companies toward improved practices on emissions, labor, governance, or other issues. This use case appeals to investors who believe engagement produces better outcomes than divestment.

Institutional Mandates

Pension funds, university endowments, and religious organizations often have explicit policies requiring values screening. These mandates have driven significant growth in the ethical fund market and led major asset managers to develop comprehensive product lines specifically for institutional clients.

How to Choose an Ethical Investment Fund

The right ethical fund depends on the investor’s specific values, financial goals, and risk tolerance, and the selection process should match those priorities to a fund’s actual methodology rather than its marketing. The steps below provide a structured approach to evaluating candidates and avoiding the most common pitfalls in the category.

Define What Matters

ESG, SRI, impact, and faith-based approaches reflect different priorities. So the right choice depends on whether the goal is values alignment, measurable impact, risk management, or some combination. An investor focused on avoiding specific industries needs a fund with explicit exclusions. Meanwhile, one focused on directing capital toward measurable outcomes needs an impact fund with documented reporting.

Do the Research

Read the prospectus and screening criteria. Because fund names use terms that lack formal regulatory definitions, the prospectus is the only reliable source for what a fund actually screens, excludes, and includes. Funds with vague descriptions of “sustainability principles” or “responsible investing” without specific exclusion lists or scoring methodologies should be evaluated more skeptically than funds with detailed, verifiable criteria. Evaluate expense ratios and fees, too. ETFs generally offer lower costs than actively managed ethical mutual funds. The fee difference compounds significantly over long holding periods, particularly in retirement accounts held for decades.

Check Independent Ratings

MSCI, Morningstar, and S&P Global publish ESG scores and sustainability ratings. These offer a more objective basis for comparison than fund marketing materials. Reviewing scores from multiple providers reduces single-source bias, since different rating agencies use different methodologies. They can even disagree significantly on the same fund.

Assess Greenwashing Risk

Prefer funds with clear, documented exclusion lists or specific screening methodologies over those relying on vague sustainability claims. Make sure to look for transparent reporting on holdings, methodology, and impact. European regulatory frameworks such as the Paris-Aligned Benchmark requirement currently provide stronger anti-greenwashing protections than U.S. standards. This is worth considering for investors with access to European-domiciled funds.

Check Diversification

Thematic ethical funds may concentrate heavily in a small number of sectors or geographies. This increases volatility relative to broad-market funds. A clean energy fund or gender diversity fund can play a useful role within a diversified portfolio. However, these should not replace broad market exposure entirely.

Review Tax Efficiency

ETFs generally offer better tax efficiency due to their structural ability to minimize capital gains distributions. This matters more for ethical investors holding the fund in a brokerage account. Investors who hold these in a tax-advantaged retirement account won’t see much difference in the tax-efficiency.

Bottom Line

Ethical investment funds have moved well beyond their early reputation as a niche product. The category now offers a wide range of structures, philosophies, and performance profiles spanning ESG, SRI, impact, and faith-based approaches, available across mutual funds, ETFs, managed accounts, and most major retirement plan platforms. The most important step in choosing an ethical fund is defining what “ethical” means personally, then verifying that the fund’s actual methodology reflects that definition rather than relying on the name, the marketing, or the general category label.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you cut through the labels, verify that a fund’s methodology actually reflects your values and build an ethical investment strategy that holds up against your financial goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you are want to broaden your portfolio with more financial investments, here is a roundup of 13 worth considering.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn, ©iStock.com/Atstock Productions