Trump Midterm Election Dividend: How It Could Work and What You Could Get

President Donald Trump announced on Sept. 9 that every adult U.S. citizen would receive a $5,000 payment if Republicans keep control of both the House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections.1 That could mean $10,000 for a married couple. At the moment, there is no approved check, rebate or tax credit to claim. The proposal remains a campaign pledge, and its implementation would likely require congressional action and funding. Here’s how the dividend might work, who may qualify and what your family stands to get.
While the dividend remains a promise, a financial advisor can help find tax credits and deductions you may qualify for.
What Trump Promised and How It Compares With Past Pledges
Trump made the announcement at the Republican National Committee’s first midterm convention in Dallas, calling the payment the “Trump Dividend.” 2 He compared it to a company paying out profits, saying it would be “very much like a successful company will do a cash distribution to its shareholders.”
Four days later, the president doubled down on his midterm dividend promise while speaking at the Amgen Irish Open. He said the country could “easily” afford the payments and added, “I always keep my pledge.” 3
Neither appearance changed the basic hurdle: winning both chambers can’t put money in anyone’s account without a law to authorize and fund the payments.
Other presidents and candidates have tied cash to election results. On Jan. 4, 2021, the day before Georgia’s Senate runoffs, President-elect Joe Biden told voters in Atlanta that if they elected Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, “those two-thousand dollar checks are going out the door.” 4
After Democrats won both seats, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal said the American Rescue Plan’s $1,400 checks, following December’s $600 payments, “finishes the job on the President’s promise to provide $2,000.” 5
Campaign promises like these are generally legal. In Brown v. Hartlage (1982), the Supreme Court ruled that the First Amendment protects a candidate’s pledge to give voters a benefit when it would need normal government approval. 6
The Election Law Blog called Trump’s pledge “almost certainly protected by the First Amendment against bribery or vote buying charges,” citing Brown v. Hartlage as the leading case. 7
The Trump dividend would require congressional action to authorize and fund the payments.
Who Could Qualify for the Trump Dividend
At the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, the president promised to “issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000.” Assuming he is referring to every citizen old enough to vote, that would be roughly 250 million people, based on 2026 Pew Research Center data. 8
The total amount pledged to be paid out could be about $1.25 trillion (249.75 million × $5,000). For a comparison, that would be more than three times larger than the third round of stimulus checks passed in 2021, when the IRS issued more than 175 million payments totaling over $400 billion. 9
Vice President JD Vance has suggested wealthy Americans could be excluded, which would lower the total cost. 10 The administration hasn’t shared details on that potential exclusion, so a precise cost can’t be estimated yet. Here’s what different households could receive based on the pledge as described:
How Much a Household Could Receive From the Trump Dividend
|Household
|Possible Payment Based on the Pledge
|What Is Still Unclear
|Single adult citizen
|$5,000
|Possible income limit
|Married couple, both citizens
|$10,000
|Whether higher earners would be excluded
|Married couple with two children
|$10,000 based on the two adults
|Whether children could qualify
|One citizen and one noncitizen spouse
|Potentially $5,000
|Treatment of mixed-status households
A financial advisor can help you plan how to use any money that you may get from the government, whether you decide to pay down debt, build emergency savings or invest for future goals.
How the Trump Dividend Could Be Funded
The Constitution establishes that no money can be drawn from the Treasury without an appropriation made by law. 11 That means Congress would have to authorize and fund the program before any payments could go out.
The Tax Foundation estimates that paying $5,000 to 250 million adults eligible to vote would cost about $1.25 trillion. 12 While Vice President JD Vance has said tariff revenue could help reduce the cost, the nonprofit projects that new tariffs would raise about $1.4 trillion in net revenue from 2026 through 2035. 13
If this estimate holds, one round of Trump dividend payments would use almost 90% ($1.25 trillion ÷ $1.4 trillion) of that 10-year projection. However, the Tax Foundation notes that the federal government is already projected to run a deficit of nearly $1.9 trillion in fiscal year 2027. And a one-time payment program costing more than $1 trillion would push that deficit close to $3 trillion, even with new tariff revenue.
How Trump Dividends Compare With Past Payments and Promises
Comparing past federal programs and proposed dividends could show which proposals were approved, how they were funded and who received the money. Every direct payment in the table below that reached households had congressional funding behind it. The proposals that never got that approval were never paid.
How the Trump Dividend Compares to Past Payments and Proposals
|Year
|Payment or Proposal
|Amount
|Congress Funded It?
|Paid?
|2008
|Economic stimulus payment 14
|Up to $600 individual, $1,200 jointly, plus $300 per qualifying child
|Yes
|Yes
|March 2020
|CARES Act payment
|Up to $1,200 per adult
|Yes
|Yes
|Dec. 2020
|Second COVID payment
|Up to $600 per adult
|Yes
|Yes
|2021
|American Rescue Plan payment
|Up to $1,400 per eligible person
|Yes
|Yes
|2025
|DOGE dividend proposal 15
|About $5,000 per taxpaying household proposed
|No
|No
|2025
|Tariff dividend proposal 16
|At least $2,000 per person proposed, excluding high earners
|No
|No
|2025
|Warrior Dividend 17
|$1,776 for qualifying service members
|Yes, through existing military housing funds
|Yes
Programs in the table sent money to households only after Congress approved the funding. A campaign pledge does not authorize a payment. For the Trump dividend, legislation passing both chambers and becoming law would matter more than the election result.
The proposed $5,000 would also exceed any individual payment shown above. It would be more than three times the $1,400 stimulus check issued in 2021. Neither Trump’s earlier DOGE dividend proposal nor his $2,000 tariff dividend plan reached taxpayers.
Taxes could also affect how much you keep. The 2021 stimulus checks weren’t taxable, and the Warrior Dividend was tax-free because it was paid as a military housing allowance. Congress has not created the Trump dividend, so its amount, eligibility rules and tax status remain unsettled. For now, leave it out of your budget.
Bottom Line
Keep the proposed dividend out of your household budget until Congress approves funding and sets the eligibility rules and payment method. One qualifying adult might receive $5,000 and two might get $10,000, but neither amount is guaranteed. Continue covering bills and meeting savings goals with income you already have. Any payment that eventually arrives can then go toward overdue expenses, high-interest debt, emergency reserves or longer-term priorities.
Tips for Managing Your Money
- A financial advisor can help you build a budget that works without a government check and plan where the money could go if one arrives. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
- Money you don’t need for bills or debt could go into a high-yield savings account for emergencies or near-term expenses. For longer-term goals, you might consider investing through a brokerage account. Compare fees and minimum balances before choosing either option.
Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Alla Morozova, ©iStock.com/Ashi Sae Yang
Article Sources
All articles are reviewed and updated by SmartAsset’s fact-checkers for accuracy. Visit our Editorial Policy for more details on our overall journalistic standards.
- “Trump Promises $5,000 Dividend in Convention Speech, but Only If Republicans Win.” NPR, Sept. 9, 2026, https://www.npr.org/2026/09/09/nx-s1-5961045/republican-midterm-convention-dallas-trump-vance.
- “Trump Makes Stunning First-of-Its-Kind Cash Promise in Bid to Rally GOP Voters at Dallas Midterm Convention.” Fox News, Sept. 9, 2026, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-makes-stunning-first-of-its-kind-cash-promise-bid-rally-gop-voters-dallas-midterm-convention.
- “Trump Says US Can ‘Easily’ Afford $1.2T Price Tag for $5K Dividend to Adults.” Fox Business, Sept. 13, 2026, https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-says-us-can-easily-afford-1-2t-price-tag-5k-dividend-adults.
- Brewster, Jack. “Biden’s Final Pitch to Georgia: Vote Blue and $2,000 Checks Will ‘Go Out the Door Immediately.’” Forbes, Jan. 4, 2021, https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackbrewster/2021/01/04/bidens-final-pitch-to-georgia-vote-blue-and-2000-checks-will-go-out-the-door-immediately/.
- Neal, Richard. “Neal Votes for American Rescue Plan, Sending Transformational COVID Relief Package to President Biden’s Desk.” Office of Congressman Richard Neal, Mar. 10, 2021, https://neal.house.gov/2021/03/10/news-documentsingle-aspx-documentid-1925/.
- Brown v. Hartlage. 456 U.S. 45. Supreme Court of the United States. Apr. 5, 1982. Justia, https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/456/45/.
- “Trump’s (Hard to Believe) Pledge to Give Every American Adult $5,000 If Republicans Win Control of House and Senate Is Almost Certainly Protected by the First Amendment Against Bribery or Vote Buying Charges.” Election Law Blog, Sept. 2026, https://electionlawblog.org/2026/trumps-hard-to-believe-pledge-to-give-every-american-adult-5000-if-republicans-win-control-of-house-and-senate-is-almost-certainly-protected-by-the-first-amendment-against-bribery-or-vote-buying/.
- Lopez, Mark Hugo, et al. “The U.S. Electorate’s Changing Racial and Ethnic Makeup.” Pew Research Center, Sept. 10, 2026, https://www.pewresearch.org/race-and-ethnicity/2026/09/10/the-u-s-electorates-changing-racial-and-ethnic-makeup/.
- Internal Revenue Service. “What People Should Do If Their Third-Round Economic Impact Payments Are Missing or Incorrect.” COVID Tax Tip 2022-55, Apr. 11, 2022, https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/what-people-should-do-if-their-third-round-economic-impact-payments-are-missing-or-incorrect.
- “Will Trump Really Pay You $5,000 if Republicans Sweep the Midterms?” Money, Sept. 2026, https://money.com/trump-5000-dividend-checks-midterms/.
- “Article I, Section 9, Clause 7: Appropriations.” Constitution Annotated, Congress.gov, https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/article-1/section-9/clause-7/.
- York, Erica. “No, Tariffs Can’t Fund $5,000 Dividends to All Adult US Citizens.” Tax Foundation, Sept. 2026, https://taxfoundation.org/blog/trump-dividend-5000-check-tariff-revenue/.
- Tax Foundation. “Trump Tariffs Tracker: Rates, Revenue, and Impact.” Tax Foundation, Sept. 2026, https://taxfoundation.org/research/federal-tax/trump-tariffs-trade-war/.
- Internal Revenue Service. “2020 Recovery Rebate Credit — Topic F: Finding the First and Second Economic Impact Payment Amounts to Calculate the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit.” Updated Dec. 10, 2021, https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/2020-recovery-rebate-credit-topic-f-finding-the-first-and-second-economic-impact-payment-amounts-to-calculate-the-2020-recovery-rebate-credit.
- Trump, Musk Float Idea of $5,000 ‘DOGE Dividend’ Checks. Here’s What Experts Say.” CNBC, Feb. 27, 2025, https://www.cnbc.com/2025/02/27/trump-musk-promote-idea-of-5000-doge-dividend-checks.html.
- “Trump Says He’ll Issue $2,000 Tariff Dividend to All Except ‘High-Income People.’” ABC News, via AOL, Nov. 2025, https://www.aol.com/articles/trump-says-hell-issue-2-183820566.html.
- “IRS: Don’t Report $1,776 ‘Warrior Dividend’ on Your Tax Return.” Military.com, Jan. 2026, https://www.military.com/money/personal-finance/irs-dont-report-1776-warrior-dividend-your-tax-return.html.